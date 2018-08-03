Commodities Recap For The Week Of Aug. 3, 2018

The Story of This week: Focus On the Not-So-Precious Metals

Gold has been under pressure since mid-April when the price of the yellow metal traded to a high of $1365.40 for the second time in 2018 putting in a double-top trading pattern on the weekly and monthly charts. The now active month December futures contract traded to its most recent low on Friday, Aug. 3, at $1212.50 per ounce, with the nearby futures contract reaching a bottom of $1205.10 on the final day of this week.

Gold had been making higher lows since December 2015, but it broke that bullish price pattern in July of this year when for the first time since December 2015, it broke below the low of the previous year.

Critical technical support for gold stood at the July 2017 low at $1204 per ounce. On Friday, the yellow metal came within $1.10 of the level, but it bounced and closed a touch higher on the day, but still lower on the week when July came to an end. Gold has developed a habit of seasonal weakness in July, but this year it may have waited until the first Friday of August to make what could turn out to be a significant bottom. The price of gold is long overdue for and bounce as it has been in bearish mode since mid-April.

As the weekly chart shows, the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator dropped into deeply oversold territory along with relative strength for the yellow metal. Historical volatility at 4.18% is the lowest level in years as the price of the precious metal has been slowly deteriorating. As of the close of business on Friday, August 3, gold posted a loss in the past seven of eight weeks. At the same time, open interest has been dropping with the price of gold since July 9 which is not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market.

The entire precious metals sector has been under pressure over past weeks, with silver, platinum, and even palladium dropping to their lowest levels of 2018. A stronger dollar and the prospects for higher interest rates have weighed on the prices of precious metals which have lost their shine. GDP growth at 4.1% for the second quarter in the United States, growing fears of a recession over trade issues between the U.S. and China, and a Fed that added another rate hike to their agenda for 2018 have combined to create a potent bearish cocktail for the precious metals sector of the commodities market.

This week, the FOMC did not hike rates, but they upgraded their view of U.S. economic growth from "solid" to "strong." The small nuance in the central bank's message is a sign that the Fed will disregard any political pressure to slow down the pace of rate hikes and maintain their apolitical and data-driven approach to monetary policy.

Precious metals closed last week at levels that are not far off their recent lows. However, the seasonal pattern over past years has been that gold made lows in July and recovered in August and September. The price action on Friday gave a glimmer of hope to those looking for a bounce in the precious metals sector. Time will tell if the yellow metal made a low on Aug. 3, but history shows us that the odds of a long overdue recovery are rising. If gold is preparing for a rebound, it is likely to take silver, platinum, and even palladium prices higher.

Friday's employment report of 157,000 new jobs was slightly less than expected and the wage component was devoid of inflationary pressures causing the dollar to fall from over the 95 level.

Highlights in Commodities:

Gold posts a 0.76% loss on the week but reverses after a new low on Friday

Silver moves 0.20% lower since the last report

Platinum posts a 0.63% gain for the week, and was trading at a $383 per ounce discount to gold on the respective October futures contracts

Palladium falls 1.15% on the week but remains over the $900 per ounce on the September futures contract

Copper moved 1.37% lower on the week on the back of trade as a strike looms at the world's largest mine in Chine

Iron ore up 2.61% on the week as steel remains a central focus in the tariffs issue

The BDI moves 2.81% higher since the last report

Rotterdam coal down 1.33% on the week

Lumber continues to fall posting a 7.08% loss on the week and settles at the $430 per 1,000 board feet the lowest level of 2018 on the September futures contract as mortgage rates climb

September NYMEX crude oil moved 0.29% lower during the week on inventory increases, but Iran is in the background

September Brent crude oil and moves 1.94% lower

The premium for Brent over WTI in October closes the week at the $5.90 up $0.37 on the week

Gasoline moves 2.24% lower, and heating oil loses 1.51% since last week on September futures on weakness in crude oil and a mixed picture in product inventories

The gasoline crack spread falls 7.92% while the heating oil crack declines 4.15% on September futures

Natural gas moves 2.55% higher on the September futures contract. The EIA reports an injection of 35 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on July 27

Ethanol moves just 0.14% higher on the week on the back of gains in corn

November soybeans move 1.92% higher for the week and barely closes over the $9 per bushel level

December corn rises 2.13% on the week

CBOT wheat moves 4.85% higher on the week on crop issues in Europe and Russia. September KCBT wheat trading at a 11 cents premium over CBOT wheat, up by 9 cents from last week

Sugar moves 0.28% lower on the week as the sweet commodity trades at a new low at 10.37 cents per pound during the week

Coffee moves 2.44% lower since last week's report

Cocoa plunges 8.37% on the week as the soft commodity approaches the $2000 per ton level

Cotton moves just 0.25% lower on the week

FCOJ futures rise 3.11% on the week as the price attempts to challenge the $1.70 per pound level

Live cattle climb 1.38% higher since last week as the 2018 grilling season enters its final month

August feeder cattle up 0.56% since the previous report

Hog futures decline 0.20% on the week as the October futures contract flirts with levels below 50 cents per pound

The September dollar index futures contract moves 0.53% higher but comes off the highs and closes just below the 95 level after Friday's employment report

September long-Bonds trading at around 142-31 down 0-01 for the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,463 on Friday, August 3, up 49 points on the week. The VIX moves 1.35 lower and was trading at 11.66 on Friday. Apple becomes the first company to reach a $1 trillion market cap during the week

Bitcoin follows through on the downside closing at $7,389.03 Friday down $831.55 or 10.12% since last week

Ethereum moved lower to $414.92 down 11.38% since the last report

Price Changes for the Week:

GSG closes the week at $17.20 per share, down 8 cents since last week's report.

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.48 billion and trades an average daily volume of 437,718 shares.

