Reports Of Facebook's Death Are Greatly Exaggerated

On July 26, 2018 Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) set a record for the most value lost in one day by a single company. An astonishing $119B of market value was destroyed as the shares sank more than $40. For many investors, it was the sky falling.

As most of you know, I've followed Facebook closely since it went public in 2012. And, I've long been an admirer. I said buy it at the IPO, and I'm saying buy it now. Click on the title of any of the posts to read the full content.

To summarize, Facebook may be under attack, but it's barely wounded. And it's not in the throes of demise. The long-term trends all favor social media's ongoing growth and higher values in the future. Below I'll offer some of my previous blogs that are well worth revisiting amidst the current Facebook angst.

FANG (Facebook, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google(GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) investing is still the best bet in the market. They have outperformed for years, and will continue to do so. Why? Because they are growing revenues and profits faster than any other major companies in the market. And "Growth is Good" (paraphrasing Gordon Gekko.) If you have any doubts about the importance of growth, go talk to Immelt of GE (NYSE:GE) or Lampert of Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD).

Don't forget, for years now Facebook is more than Facebook.com. It's smart acquisition programs have dramatically increased the platform's reach with video, messaging, texting and eventually peer-to-peer video. Facebook's leadership has built a very adaptable company, able to change the product to meet growing user (and customer) needs.

Facebook is on a path toward significant communication domination. Facebook today is sort of the New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and about 90% of the rest of the nation's newspapers all in one. Nobody is close to challenging Facebook's leadership in news distribution, and all news is increasingly going on-line.

December 2017 Facebook's Path To Communication Domination

For all these reasons, you really do want to own Facebook. Especially at this valuation. It's getting a chance to buy Facebook at its value when the year started, and Facebook is that much bigger, stronger, and adapted to changing privacy regulations that were still a mystery back then.

May 2018 Why You Want To Own Facebook

Oh, one last thing (paraphrasing Steve Jobs). Facebook actually isn't the biggest one day drop in stock valuation, despite what you've read.

Stocks are priced in dollars, and dollars are subject to inflation. So we should look at historical drops in inflation adjusted dollars. Even though inflation has been mostly below 3% since the 1990s, from 2000 to today the dollar has inflated by 46%. So inflation-adjusted, the biggest one day value destruction actually belongs to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which lost $131B in September 2000. And Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is only slightly in third place, having lost $117B in April 2000. So keep this in mind when you think about the long-term opportunity for Facebook.