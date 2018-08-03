Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.'s (BRSS) CEO John Wasz on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Anne-Marie D'Angelo - General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

John Wasz - CEO, President and COO

Christopher Kodosky - CFO

Analysts

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Philip Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Anne-Marie D'Angelo, General Counsel. Ma'am, you may begin.

Anne-Marie D'Angelo

Good morning everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2018 earnings call. My name is Anne-Marie D'Angelo and I'm Global Brass and Copper's General Counsel. Joining me on the conference call today are John Wasz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Christopher Kodosky, our Chief Financial Officer. An archived version of this call will be available later this morning on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.gbcholdings.com .

Before beginning our discussion, we would like to remind everyone that our prepared remarks and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements may be found on the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

This call will discuss non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted sales, and adjusted diluted earnings per common share. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in our earnings release for the fiscal quarter ended June 30th, 2018.

I now would like to turn it over to John Wasz.

John Wasz

Thank you, Anne-Marie. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. We had a strong second quarter and financial results improved year-over-year even when considering the $4.4 million one-time benefit from the recovery of insurance proceeds in the second quarter of 2017.

We also continued to strengthen the foundations of our businesses through our asset management philosophy and focus on profitable growth. These, combined with our supply chain, manufacturing and commercial initiatives, drove our strong second quarter results.

Our second quarter results exemplify how these, as our core initiatives, along with our balanced book philosophy will continue to drive improvements in our company over the long-term.

Turning to Olin Brass, second quarter adjusted EBITDA increased due to favorable metal mix and sourcing, along with increased volumes, partially offset by increased employee and employee-related expenses. Volumes increased in the munitions, coinage, and automotive markets.

Olin Brass' second quarter 2017 munitions volumes were negatively affected by a key customer's production outage. The Olin Brass team continues to make solid progress with its supply chain and manufacturing excellence initiatives, and Olin Brass' dedication to providing their customers with best-in-class quality and service, coupled with improved product profitability, product mix and inventory management, resulted in strong profitability during the quarter.

A.J. Oster results include both the base A.J. Oster business and Alumet. Regarding the base business, service levels in the quarter improved along with volumes and net sales, while adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly from the prior year period.

Base volumes were favorable in the automotive and electronics and electrical components market, while the base business adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by unfavorable production costs and employee costs.

Chase Brass improved second quarter results despite soft volumes and operational challenges in the early part of the second quarter. Chase's second quarter net sales increased due to commodity prices, while adjusted EBITDA increased primarily due to better metal margins and improved raw material sourcing, partially offset by increased production costs caused by operational inefficiencies, which improved throughout the second quarter and continued to get better in July. Chase Brass' market position remains strong, and they continue to deliver exceptional quality, short lead-times, and best-in-class on-time delivery performance.

During the second quarter, we refinanced our term loan debt, which reduced our interest rate by 75 basis points. In addition, we increased our quarterly dividend and initiated a share repurchase program.

We remain committed to improving the strategic foundation of our business, generating significant cash flows, strengthening our balance sheet, and driving profitable growth for our shareholders by expanding the depth and breadth of our existing businesses and through accretive acquisitions.

With that, I will turn the call over to Christopher for more detailed view of our financials.

Christopher Kodosky

Thanks John. Good morning everyone. Unless otherwise noted, my comments and discussions will focus on our Q2 2018 results as compared to Q2 2017. I would also like to point out that the Q2 2017 results included $3.9 million of other income and a $500,000 reduction in cost of goods sold related to the recovery of insurance proceeds from our 2016 production outage at Olin Brass. Q2 2018 also includes financial results from Alumet, which we acquired in Q4 2017.

Overall, volumes increased 17% to 148 million pounds, largely resulting from the 15 million pounds generated by Alumet. Excluding Alumet, volumes increased by 5% or 6 million pounds primarily due to increased munitions, automotive and coinage volumes, with the automotive and coinage having the most significant impact on net sales. These increases were partially offset by decreases in the industrial machinery, equipment, and building and housing markets.

Net sales for the quarter increased 23% to $459 million. Excluding Alumet, net sales increased 13% or $48 million primarily as a result of increased commodity prices. We break down net sales into metal cost and adjusted sales, a non-GAAP revenue measure.

Metal cost reflects the cost replacing metals sold to the customer, whereas adjusted sales is our measure of the value-added or conversion revenue generated from our operations. Adjusted sales is measured as the excess of net sales over the metal cost.

Second quarter adjusted sales increased by 23% to $162 million primarily due to the $16 million of adjusted sales generated by Alumet as well as other base business volume increases.

Net income attributable to GBC for the quarter was $21 million or $0.94 per diluted share versus $15.7 million or $0.71 per diluted share in 2017. The increase can be attributed to the net of the following; favorable metal mix and sourcing initiatives, along with improved metal margins of $4.5 million; favorable fluctuations in unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts of $2.4 million; $2.1 million of income generated from Alumet, a business we acquired November of 2017; favorable lower of cost or market adjustment to inventory of $900,000; a decrease in tax expense of $800,000, driven by a reduction in the effective tax rate from 35.8% to 27.5%; a decrease in interest expense of $400,000; a decrease in share-based compensation expense of $400,000; refinancing costs of $1.6 million associated with our May 2018 debt refinancing; increased depreciation expense of $700,000; and the absence of a $4.4 million benefit recorded in the prior year related to the recovery of insurance proceeds associated with our 2016 production outage.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $40 million. As compared to the prior year second quarter and excluding the $4.4 million of income related to the recovery of insurance proceeds, our adjusted EBITDA increased by $7.2 million. This increase is due to our Alumet acquisition, favorable metal mix, and sourcing initiatives, along with improved metal margins.

Second quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 21% to $0.97 per share. Adjusted diluted earnings per share fluctuated for reasons similar to the fluctuation in adjusted EBITDA and in addition to a decrease in tax and interest expense, partially offset by increased depreciation and amortization expense.

We ended the quarter with $91 million of cash, $314 million outstanding under our term loan facility and $195 million availability under our asset-based revolving loan facility.

As John mentioned earlier, we refinanced our term loan debt during the second quarter, which reduced our interest rate by 75 basis points, reduced the LIBOR floor from 1% to 0%, extended the maturity date through May 2025, and provided a 1% soft call prepayment penalty through November 29, 2018.

Additionally, we entered into an interest rate swap agreement in the second quarter to minimize the variability in cash flows caused by fluctuations in market interest rates. The interest rate swap fixed is LIBOR of $150 million and a floating-rate LIBOR debt at 2.75%.

During the first half of 2018, we generated $55 million of cash from operating activities primarily due to cash from earnings, with changes in working capital contributing to operating cash flows to a lesser extent.

Working capital is impacted by the timing of toll sales and the timing of vendor and customer payments. We also made the decision to utilize our strong cash position to return value to our shareholders by increasing our quarterly dividend and initiating a $35 million share repurchase program.

Capital expenditures were $13 million for the first half of 2018, which was consistent with the prior year period. We expect capital expenditures in 2018 to be around $30 million.

Now, I will discuss performance in each of our three reportable segments for the second quarter. Increased munitions volumes were the primary driver behind Olin Brass' 9% volume increase to 69 million pounds. Olin Brass increased adjusted EBITDA by $6 million to $20 million, driven by $3.5 million of favorable metal mix and sourcing initiatives, along with increased coinage and automotive volumes.

Chase Brass net sales increased by 13% to $160 million, primarily due to increased commodity prices. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3% to $18 million, driven by better metal margins and improved raw material sourcing, partially offset by increased production cost stemming from operational inefficiencies.

In total, A.J. Oster's volumes increased 86% to 35 million pounds and adjusted EBITDA increased 42% to $6 million. Alumet shipped 15 million pounds and generated $2.1 million of adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter.

Base business volumes increased 4% to 20 million pounds primarily due to increased volumes in the automotive and electronics and electrical component markets. Base business adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly due to unfavorable production cost and increased employee and employee-related costs, partially offset by favorable selling prices and product mix.

Regarding our outlook for 2018, I would like to first remind you that we focus on the long-term, and our ability to provide guidance is constrained by our short lead-times and the tendency of our shipment volumes to lag published market indicators.

Having said that, based on a variety of factors, including our 2018 results thus far, industry trends and our own judgment, we are reaffirming our previous 2018 guidance, which is as follows; shipment volumes within the range of 570 million to 610 million pounds and adjusted EBITDA within the range of $127 million to $137 million.

With that, I turn the call back over to John.

John Wasz

Thanks Christopher. In conclusion, our business has remained focused on driving profitable growth while being disciplined on cost, productivity, margin management and working capital efficiency.

We believe we are well-positioned to drive growth through our organic initiatives as well as through acquisitions. And we are pleased with the Alumet acquisition results and its integration into A.J. Oster. We have a strong capital structure which we will further strengthen during the quarter and cash flows which allowed us to increase our dividend once again.

Thanks to the employees of GBC for their teamwork and continued focus on improving our company and creating unique value for our customers. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and shareholders. We thank you for your interest and continued support.

Now, we are ready to take your questions. Operator, please explain the question-and-answer procedures.

Question-and-Answer Session

And our first question comes from the line of Daniel Moore from CJS Securities. You may begin.

Daniel Moore

Good morning John. Good morning Christopher.

John Wasz

Good morning Dan.

Christopher Kodosky

Good morning Dan.

Daniel Moore

And congrats. It's nice to see all the hard work coming through in the numbers. I wanted to start with Olin Brass. The EBITDA per pound at or around the highest levels we've seen. I know you called out metal mix and margins. Maybe just elaborate a little bit there, sourcing, what's going on with scrap pricing, just -- and the sustainability of those types of profitability levels as we look to coming quarters.

John Wasz

Dan, thank you for your comments and questions. First of all, I would say this, that Olin Brass has done a really nice job and really working on their product profitability systems and understanding customers and products that they make the most money on. So, a lot of what we're experiencing in the second quarter is the continued refinement of mix.

And in addition to that, from a sourcing perspective, the focus that both the purchasing group and the operational side have on broadening the breadth of suppliers and broadening the breadth of products that they bring into the facility's scrap base in order to optimize the value of the raw materials continues to advance.

In addition to just routine things, there, in the second quarter, was some opportunistic activity that occurred. As we think about that in the second half of the year, we remain hopeful that we'll still be able to do that, but it's not a sure thing.

But the more important thing is that the focus that we have and the way these groups are working together to optimize our contribution margins and our margins over working capital is pretty impressive.

Daniel Moore

Very good. And then shifting gears to some of the end markets. Munitions, lifting its head for the first time. I realize it's against an easy comp. But are you seeing a little bit more strength in the private sector, military in your outlook for the next few quarters there? And then I have a similar question for coinage.

John Wasz

Yes, the munitions is -- we've got -- last year in the second half of 2017, I think we were still suffering from the inventory overhang. As we think about the second half of this year from a munitions perspective, we feel that the inventories are balanced, and our second half volumes as compared to 2017 should be better.

As it pertains to coinage, as we've discussed before, it's a very challenging customer relative to their demand profile. It changes rapidly. We have developed systems and processes and have inventory positioned to react quickly to the ever-changing needs of the U.S. Mint.

As we think about the business holistically, we think of it as a GDP-plus on an annual basis. But as evidenced by last quarter and previous periods, it gets a bit choppy when you start breaking it down quarter-by-quarter.

Daniel Moore

Understood. And lastly, remarkable progress on the balance sheet the last several quarters and year plus. Obviously, the rate came down again. With you fixing the debt, Christopher, what's a good quarterly run rate for interest expense going forward? And obviously, you're putting more capital -- returning more capital to shareholders, with leverage ticking down below two times. What's a comfortable leverage range? Thanks again for the color.

Christopher Kodosky

I mean our targeted leverage range ideally would be to be below three and clearly, we are. With regards to the interest rate, on a blended rate today between the fixed portion of the debt and the variable portion given where LIBOR rates are today, we're roughly at around 5%.

You can read the papers as well as I can with regards to market expectations for increased future rates. But I think internally, for the year, we're probably looking at somewhere in the mid-5% if I were to say from a total interest expense for the year for us.

Daniel Moore

Perfect. Appreciate it.

And our next question comes from the line of Phil Gibbs from KeyBanc Capital. You may begin.

Philip Gibbs

Hey good morning. How are you?

John Wasz

Good. Good morning.

Philip Gibbs

Thanks so much. The M&A pipeline right now, John, what are you seeing right now in terms of opportunities and, perhaps, valuation disconnect? And did your decision to deploy more near-term capital, perhaps, in share repurchase and dividends reflect just waiting out on M&A valuation?

John Wasz

Our M&A activity and focus still continues to accelerate. We are and have been and will continue to be smart about an M&A transaction. Our focus continues to be working on and helping industry consolidation in the strip business as well as bolt-on acquisitions at the fabricating and distribution side as well as exploring the potential fourth leg.

The activity has picked up. Valuations are high. We're going to make sure that what we do is smart, long-term decision to create shareholder value. And I'll let Christopher opine on the capital question.

Christopher Kodosky

I think, John, you did a great job. But I just want to repeat, from a leverage perspective, we're going to be smart about what we do. Our debt structure has improved. While we could afford more than a three times leverage on a long-term basis, below three times is where we'd want to go.

From a valuation perspective, I think our historical experience with Alumet has shown we're going to be disciplined. We expect to be so in the future. And I think when it comes down to deploying capital; internal focus is a primary concern. And so continuing to fund the initiatives within our operations, to improve them is the primary goal.

Secondly, from a return of excess capital, we intend to, as we have with the recent $0.03 increase in the dividend, reward our shareholders. And we continue to do that and are thinking to develop that through adopting a stock buyback program as well of $35 million, which is good for two years.

The intent of that program is twofold, I think: one is to make sure that we combat any dilution that is created from our stock compensation programs. And then secondly, take advantage of any opportunistic fluctuations in our stock price to provide a reward to shareholders through investing in ourselves.

Philip Gibbs

Very clear. Thanks so much. I mean I know that steel and aluminum, obviously, have been in the headlines in the market in terms of the tariff issues. I'm curious if there's anything incremental within your business in terms of discussion points going on with customers right now on other tariffs because I know that there's a lot of things happening at once that the market is trying to digest.

And just because you may not be in steel or aluminum doesn't mean you may not be impacted one way or another. And so I'm just curious in terms of what you all might be seeing or hearing.

John Wasz

Good question, Phil. I'd make three points. First of all is we're in the conversion, processing and service center business. We focus our customer value on product quality and service, responsiveness, short lead-times and have worked really hard over the last several years in creating an agile manufacturing blueprint.

So, volatility in pricing actually is something that, in my view, benefits our company because if prices are volatile, inventory is something you don't want, and you align yourselves with suppliers that can meet those needs. So, that's point number one.

Point number two is as it pertains to aluminum, we do participate in the aluminum activities both through A.J. Oster's alliance facilities and then through Alumet. And the management teams there have done a very nice job of adequately passing through the tariff activity that has occurred, not only in the aluminum foil products but also in the common alloy products. So, given that whole concept of being a converter and a fabricator, along with commercial exceptionalism work that the teams are doing, is -- has been very beneficial.

As it pertains to just copper and brass in general, in particular to brass parts, on this call for probably the last two years, we talked about the challenges associated with our domestic rod customers and what they're facing regarding the threat of low cost, unfairly priced products entering the U.S.

And two things. One is in the third tranche of the Section 301, the $200 billion, that does cover some of the brass products that, inevitably, our rod would go into. So, who knows what's going to happen there. But that's a positive development.

And secondly is we are beginning to see a lot more activity relative to our domestic customers and maybe some of our domestic customers who have offshore on evaluating reshoring and exploring discussions with us relative to those opportunities. So, I would say that's positive as well.

And the last point I would make is that there's been -- it's been unfair, as we said, for quite a long time and we're encouraged by the activities you're referring.

Philip Gibbs

Thanks for the explanation. I thought I was going to get a, like, no, but that was--

John Wasz

You never know what you're going to get.

Philip Gibbs

You never know, so that's why I asked the questions, right? And then my last one was just on the inflationary environment for labor and trucking and how you all are managing that to not only, I would say, survive but thrive in terms of meeting some of the challenges in today's economy. And it's obviously something that everyone is facing right now, so any color on that would be helpful. And have a great day. Thanks.

John Wasz

Yes, on the trucking component, each one of our businesses have announced freight surcharges over the last month or two, and those have been passed through the customers with little to no resistance. I think the cupping or the transportation conundrum we have is well understood by everybody.

As it pertains to labor, we're fortunate that we have recently a long-term negotiated labor contracts, which is good. Being able to continue to drive and develop our people is one of the primary challenges we have, but we're managing through it pretty effectively right now.

Christopher Kodosky

And I think the past couple of years; we've talked about operational improvements that we've made within the businesses. And a shout-out, I think, to our employees here with regards to the hard work they've done to managing the shipping cost environment and really changing the game with regards to our ability to service customers through changing freight relationships and managing these costs.

Philip Gibbs

Thanks everyone.

John Wasz

Thanks Phil.

And we have a follow-up from Daniel Moore. You may begin.

Daniel Moore

Thank you again. Results in the quarter certainly comfortably exceeded our estimates, our expectations. I'm wondering if you would comment as to how they were relative to your internal expectations. And I know it's a wide guidance range, but are you just more confident in the range? Do you think we're trending, perhaps, toward the higher end? I don't know if you'll comment, but I figured I'd take a shot. Thanks.

John Wasz

Yes. And I would say this, Dan. We're -- obviously, you're very familiar with our business, and you do a great job, from a sell-side perspective, in diagnosing things. We have a wide range on our guidance. We continue to keep a wide range in our guidance.

We're -- as we went through and evaluated things, we're looking at it saying, where do we think the year's going to come out and is it between the pillar and the post of guidance. And as long as it is, we're good.

As it pertains to the second quarter, the second quarter was better than what we thought it was going to be.

Daniel Moore

Very helpful. Thank you again.

And we have no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Ms. Anne-Marie for closing remarks.

Anne-Marie D'Angelo

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today and for your continued interest in and support of Global Brass and Copper Holdings. We look forward to speaking with you again during our third quarter conference call. Thanks again and have a great day.

John Wasz

Thank you.