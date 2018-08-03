Why Huya Has Been Immune To The Recent Setbacks For Chinese Streaming Companies

Bilibili and iQIYI are down close to 10% over the past week due to regulatory action and earnings.

In my last article I talked about why I believed that Huya (HUYA) is the best Chinese streaming stock when compared to Bilibili (BILI) and iQIYI (IQ).

Over the past week a combination of regulatory action and earnings have set Bilibili and iQIYI’s stocks reeling whereas Huya has stayed the course.

Let’s see how recent events have impacted Huya’s industry peers and why Huya is immune to those problems.

Bilibili In Trouble With Authorities

China’s regulation of emerging industries is notoriously volatile. New guidelines set in weeks could completely upend an industry. For example, abrupt regulation of fintech lenders late last year halted growth and obliterated even the newly publicly listed companies.

Clearly the Chinese government puts national interest ahead of any shareholder’s wellbeing.

Bilibili was on the receiving end of such regulatory action last week. The Central Cyberspace Administration had inspected major short-form video platforms and notified Bilibili that its mobile app is to be removed for one month from app stores.

The reason for the removal was “inappropriate” (i.e. sexually charged, pornographic, homosexual, violent) content. While there's a blanket ban on pornographic content in China, fringe content such as cartoons (i.e. majority of Bilibili’s content) has escaped scrutiny — until now.

It's unclear how this issue will be resolved at the moment, but removal of the questionable content will likely be the solution. Kuaishou, another Chinese short-form video unicorn, also had been reprimanded earlier this year and was forced to remove certain video content.

We won’t know the impact of the sudden app disappearance any time soon considering Q3 results will likely be reported in November, but considering that the content in question was supposedly wildly popular on Bilibili, key performance metrics such as MAU growth could be significantly impacted in Q3.

So is Huya having any trouble with regulators? Not really. Live streaming platforms such as Huya are no strangers to a tight regulatory environment, however. Huya’s parent YY recently removed one of its most popular hosts due to drug-related issues. Evidently, the Chinese government is wary about live streaming content. However, the difference between Huya and Bilibili is that Huya’s management (i.e. YY alumni) has already been navigating the regulatory landscape for many years with little problems as live streaming began way before the advent of short-form videos. As a testament to Huya’s commitment to stick to the rules, Huya was among those spared from the April purge, when the Chinese government removed 370 live streaming apps with little notice. In addition to management’s expertise, Huya’s focus on mainstream gaming also precludes it from being dependent on more vulgar vices.

iQIYI Faces Monetization Challenges

You can read more about my take on iQIYI’s Q2 earnings here. While the company is showing growth across all segments, advertising was a clear weak spot and some analysts are even saying that growth already is priced in.

In my view, the problems with iQIYI’s business model are that 1) subscriber growth hinges on significant content spend and 2) advertising erodes perceived quality of the platform and competes directly with paid offerings. Huya doesn’t suffer from any of these problems.

Huya’s growth is capital light. There will never be billions of dollars of content spend as the platform relies on user-generated content. The individual hosts are able to draw in users due to their charisma or talent, both of which are free. It’s true that Huya isn’t guaranteed any payment from users as revenue is generated through the sale of virtual tokens (that help users interact with hosts), but YY’s history of strong monetization leads me to believe that Huya’s revenue is much easier to scale. There's no need to keep producing hit shows to keep viewers engaged. As long as enough hosts are active on the platform, cash will roll in.

Conclusion

I believe that Huya is uniquely positioned among the three Chinese streaming stocks and won’t run into the problems plaguing Bilibili and iQIYI. I don’t expect the company to get in trouble with regulatory bodies in the near future nor do I expect it to expend significant capital to grow its revenue.

Given the above, I expect Huya’s recent outperformance over its peers to continue.

