GoPro: Bulls Celebrate, I Keep My Distance

Considering the sizable risks, I prefer to have a good night's sleep and not get involved with GPRO at this point.

The results came in very much within the realm of reasonable and expected. Today's robust stock price reaction, on the other hand, has been much more impressive and amusing to watch.

This Thursday, GoPro (GPRO) delivered the results of its second quarter, beating consensus revenue expectations (-5% YOY, a relief for the more pessimistic shareholders) as I had anticipated would likely happen. EPS, adjusted by 12 cents worth of items like stock-based compensation, restructuring, M&A and non-cash interest, landed seven cents ahead of the average estimated loss of -$0.22.

The headline news support the idea that GoPro has been experiencing a modest revival in demand for its cameras. Here are a few of the 2Q18 highlights, straight from the press release:

In the U.S., GoPro held 97% dollar share of the action camera category, and the top five cameras sold by unit volume were all GoPros

In Europe and Asia, GoPro held four of the top five selling action cameras

The high-end Fusion captured 48% dollar share of the spherical camera market in the U.S.

Despite the 5% revenue dip in the quarter, units shipped increased year-over-year by nearly 1%, suggesting pricing dropped by roughly 6%. This makes sense to me in light of the lessons that management learned the hard way last year, when the company pushed for premium models priced more aggressively in the holiday season and failed (the entry-level Session already was expected to be replaced in 2018 and likely suffered from low demand). I also believe that a slight revenue mix shift toward GoPro's new Hero, released at a price tag of $199 in March 2018 but quickly discounted to $179 in 2Q18, must have helped to push average prices down.

Pricing pressure and revenue mix must also have been at the core of the substantial YOY gross margin drop of over five percentage points - which, in turn, compares favorably against last quarter's 800-bp dive. The component shortage that has led to a cost of goods increase likely played a key role in margin compression as well, and I have no reason to be optimistic about these headwinds subsiding in the near future.

More encouraging was the 11% YOY drop in adjusted opex (including a remarkable 30% reduction in non-GAAP R&D costs), despite the higher marketing costs needed to bring new products to life. Management has committed to delivering on its $400 million opex cut promise in 2018, while the three new camera models expected to come out in the second half of the year will likely continue to keep marketing expenses a bit bloated for the next couple of quarters at least.

See summarized P&L below.

Main takeaway

GoPro's 2Q18 results were not bad, at least speaking relatively to expectations. In addition to the modest increase in units shipped that must feel like a relief to investors, following last holiday season's disturbing 40% drop. The cleaner channel inventory might give bulls a reason to believe that the second half of 2018 will be much better than last year's was.

On the one hand, I believe a reversal to positive revenue growth, which I find highly likely to happen in 2019, will be good news for a company whose opex alone represented 1.2x last quarter's gross profits. GoPro needs to regain scale in order to finally push operating profits up. On the other hand, I still feel very uneasy betting on a $1 billion market cap company whose ASP and gross margins remain under pressure.

Bargain hunters might be encouraged to know that GPRO has under-performed the broad tech sector (XLK) by about 40% over the past 12 months (see above), even after today's strong rally. Those who believe in the company's turnaround story, therefore, may still find value in the stock at current levels. But considering the sizable risks, particularly in the next few months as we near the crucial 2018 shopping season, I prefer to have a good night's sleep and not get involved with GPRO at this point.

