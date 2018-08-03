Williams And KKR Team Up To Acquire Discovery DJ Services

Williams has the option to increase its stake to 50% upon satisfaction of agreed-upon terms.

WMB will operate the unit and initially have a 40% stake in the JV. KKR will initially have the other 60%.

The unit provides a range of midstream gathering, processing, handling and storage oil & gas products in the Denver-Julesburg Basin.

Williams and KKR have agreed to acquire the Discovery DJ Services unit of Discovery Midstream for $1.17 billion.

Williams (WMB) and KKR & Co. (KKR) have announced an agreement to acquire Discovery DJ Services from TPG Growth for $1.17 billion.

Discovery DJ Services provides oil and gas midstream services in the southern portion of Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin.

WMB stands to gain a more integrated chain of gathering, transport, processing and storage for its customers.

Dallas, Texas-based Discovery DJ Services was formed to provide natural gas & oil gathering and processing services to exploration & production companies in the southern portion of Colorado’s DJ Basin.

Discovery DJ Services’ primary offerings include:

Crude Oil and Natural Gas gathering pipelines

Cryogenic Gas Processing

Liquids Handling

Crude Oil Storage

Discovery DJ has facilities located in the Weld and Adams counties in Colorado and serves the Niobrara and Codell stacked-pay zones of the DJ Basin.

The firm's capacity is 60 million cubic feet per day of gas processing and 'an additional 200 MMcf/d plant that is fully permitted and under construction and is expected to be in service by the end of 2018.'

It also owns 130 miles of natural gas pipeline and 260,000 acres of dedicated land for gas gathering and processing. It maintains another 60,000 acres for oil gathering.

Market & Competition

Per a recent article about SRC Energy (SRCI), an exploration & production firm in the Denver-Julesburg Basin that operates more than 800 wells in Weld County, 'a shortage of gas processing plants limited the company's production capacity in the first half of the year.'

SRC Chairman and CEO Lynn Peterson continued, We're all looking forward to the day when Colorado politics and gas processing constraints no longer dominate every conversation, and we can instead focus on issues that are within our control.'

Major competitive vendors that provide oil and gas midstream services include:

DCP Midstream (DCP)

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Enterprise Products Partners (ETP)

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Outrigger Energy

Black Diamond Gathering

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Concurrent with the acquisition agreement announced, Williams also announced the combined sale of equity and assets for its WPZ Four Corners Area business to Harvest Midstream Company for $1.125 billion in cash.

The firm said it would use part of the proceeds from that sale to fund 'opportunities associated with the Discovery acquisition.'

Under the terms of the joint venture, Williams will be the operator of the new assets and will initially have a 40% interest in the J.V. to KKR's 60% interest.

At Williams' option, it will be able to increase its interest up to 50% based on agreed-upon terms.

Given the sale of its Four Corners assets exceeds that of its 40% basis for the Discovery DJ deal, the acquisition appears to present no financial difficulty for the firm.

WMB and KKR are acquiring the Discovery midstream business to take advantage of the firm's fast-growing market opportunity and to expand Williams' asset footprint within the DJ Basin.

More specifically, as Williams CEO Alan Armstrong stated in the deal announcement,

For example, this transaction allows Williams to take advantage of synergies between the Discovery assets and our downstream businesses via the DJ Lateral of Overland Pass Pipeline (“OPPL”). We will now have the opportunity to integrate output from these acquired assets with production from our existing processing footprint in the West segment into our advantaged downstream assets, including OPPL and the Conway fractionator and storage facilities.

In the past 12 months, Williams’ stock price has experienced significant variability, but has increased by 5% the wake of the acquisition announcement as the chart below indicates:

A recurring theme now is the bottlenecks in shale transportation and processing. There is effectively far more production capacity than the ability to cost-effectively gather, transport, process and store the oil & gas extracted from shale formations.

Williams' move appears to solve much of that problem by efficiently connecting the various assets to be acquired with its existing asset base.

This strikes me as a smart way to integrate the gathering, transport, and processing chain, potentially giving Williams an advantage over competitors.

The deal is scheduled to close in early August and investors should be on the lookout for positive results by the end of 2018.

