Dorel Industries' (DRLAF) CEO Martin Schwartz on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dorel Industries, Inc. (OTC:DRLAF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Martin Schwartz – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Schwartz – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Derek Lessard - TD Securities

Leon Aghazarian - National Bank Financial

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Dorel Industries’ Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today August 3, 2018.

I will now turn the conference over to Martin Schwartz, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Martin Schwartz

Thank you and good day everyone. On behalf of Jeffrey Schwartz and Frank Rana, thank you for joining us for Dorel's second quarter earnings call. We will take your questions following our comments and a reminder that all numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Looking at the overall situation, we were generally pleased with the quarter. Dorel Sports rebounded strongly after a tough start to the year, posting solid results. Dorel Home continued to grow online sales and maintained its strong earnings performance. Dorel Juvenile had a disappointing quarter, principally due to a difficult system implementation in Europe at a key distribution center that caused us to lose some sales.

This plus the fact that our Chilean business is in the middle of its turnaround plan masked the outstanding performance of Dorel Juvenile USA. They very solidly overcame the impact of Toys“R”Us bankruptcy posting their best quarterly year-over-year revenue growth in nine years. At Dorel Home sales were down slightly year-over-year mostly because of a 10% drop in brick and mortar sales, but almost half attributed to store closings, particularly Toys“R”Us, Kmart and Sears, but operating profit was up. Online business is still very strong and grew 5% accounting for 55% of gross sales.

Dorel Home is taking several steps to further its growth. As stated in today’s release, they have signed a licensing agreement with Cosmopolitan Magazine. Cosmopolitan is the world’s largest selling young women’s magazine with 36 global additions and over 17 million readers in the U.S. As of this fall a special furniture collection, CosmoLiving, developed jointly by Cosmopolitan and Dorel Home, will be available primarily online. This is an exceptional opportunity as we are partnering with an extremely strong brand and are confident this line will resonate very well with our customers.

The segment is also looking to expand its highly successful U.S. platform outside of North America as well Dorel Home seizing further potential with its outdoor and commercial furniture businessing and is dedicating additional resources to concentrate even more on these areas. At Dorel Sports results were much stronger than we expected and surpassed the outlook we provided last quarter. Much of the improvement came from our CSG and Caloi divisions, both of which posted double-digit growth in all key regions. A slightly better economic scenario and improved market confidence helped Caloi with a solid performance of entry level products as mass merchants. New products have been essential reason for Q2 success with several new exciting bikes that have been launched and also the better weather in many areas in May and June also helped retail activities.

Cannondale introduced the F-Si cross country race bikes launching at a well attended media events in Germany. Cannondale SystemSix was launched in July just prior to the Tour de France. It’s the bike of choice for the Cannondale racing team and has been dubbed the fasted bike in the world. Media coverage for both launches has been extensive with articles in over 30 countries. The European IBD market has seen strong results from these new product innovations as well as from lower end mountain bikes.

The U.S. IBD market experienced increased retail activity in May and June after poor weather delayed the start of the season. The momentum has been very good. GT launched the Sensor and Force, all mountain and trail bike with a media ride in Norway also in July. And not to be outdone, Schwinn partnered with Netflix to launch a 80s-style special edition Netflix Stranger Things Schwinn bike. All 500 bikes sold out in just five days.

Pacific Cycle has some residual affect from the first quarter loss of Toys"R"Us business, but excluding that did fairly well. As reported in late June, Dorel Sports sold the Sugoi and Sombrio brands to Louis Garneau Sports. As we felt it is in the best interest of our shareholders to focus on the core strategic business of bikes, parts and accessories and electric ride-ons. As a result, we have recorded an amount to restructuring and other costs, which Jeffrey will detail.

Dorel Juvenile was the good news, bad news story. The technical issues at our Netherlands distribution centers while now resolved turned our European sales and profitability. We are satisfied that this matter is behind us and expect to make up some of the lost sales this quarter. On the positive side, we are extremely pleased with the results at our U.S. Juvenile operations, which as I said had its best year-over-year quarter and nine years.

This is particularly significant as this excellent performance was achieved despite the Toys“R”Us bankruptcy. We had said last quarter that we expected the Toys“R”Us Juvenile revenue to be shifted to other retailers and that is exactly what happened with strong higher sales to multiple customers. Our Juvenile products are not purchased on an impulse basis. People need them and look to Dorel's Juvenile brands for safety, quality, innovation and fashion.

Several new product launches also resonated well with consumers including The Safety 1st High Definition WiFi Baby Monitor, which lets the parents see and hear their baby at any time from anywhere in crystal clear video quality. Maxi-Cosi’s Magellan car seat launched in Q2 has done well and is continuing to do so. Several additional products will be rolled out in the coming months. Things remain challenging in Chile particularly for the wholesale channel, which has created pressure and pricing in all product categories. This resulted in a further write-off of intangible assets, which again Jeffrey will address. Juvenile is working on a multi-faceted plan to bring Chile back to profitability including an aggressive e-commerce strategy and new product lines.

Just before I turn things over to Jeffrey, I would like to say how delighted we are to now have Norman Steinberg as a member of our board of directors. Norman is a strategic international corporate lawyer whose career began at Ogilvy Renault in 1976. He is chair emeritus of Norton Rose Canada and the former Global Chair of Norton Rose, one of the world’s largest law firms. He's focused on M&A, corporate finance and corporate governance and has led legal teams in some of Canada's biggest transactions.

Norman has served them in numerous public and private boards as well as on many foundations. Norman’s knowledge coupled with a proven strategic vision, leadership and legal acumen, will complement our existing directors and will serve all extremely well as we strengthen our board.

Now I will ask Jeffrey to give you a few financial comments.

Jeffrey Schwartz

Thank you, Martin. Consolidated revenue for the quarter was up $12 million, or 2%. Organic revenue rose by approximately 0.8% after moving the variations of foreign exchange rates. Our revenue growth was driven by Dorel Sports generated mainly by the CSG and Caloi group. Recent product launches and gradual improvement in the Brazilian economy led to the Caloi improvement. Dorel Juvenile had double-digit improvements in the U.S. as Martin mentioned, but that was offset by lower sales in Europe and Chile.

Dorel Home products through its e-commerce channel represented about 55% of the segment’s gross revenue that offset declines in the brick and mortar channel as well as the liquidation of the Toys“R”Us business as well in that area. Gross profit in the quarter decreased 230 basis points compared to last year. Adjusted gross profit was 21.8%, which represented a decline of 210 basis points versus last year.

Finance expenses increased by $900,000 to $8 million during the second quarter and during the second quarter the effective tax rate was 35.9% versus 27.2% last year, but if we exclude the income taxes on the impairment loss of intangible assets, and the restructuring and other costs, our second quarter adjusted tax rate was actually 11% this year versus 28.4% last year. During the quarter, Dorel Juvenile’s Latin American business continues to face a decline in sales and profitability. As a result of the changes in the market and consumer behavior, assumptions on projected earnings and cash flow for Dorel Juvenile’s Latin American group were revised.

Sales to wholesale customers have declined principally in Chile as many have removed Juvenile products from their physical stores and moved to 100% online. As the proportion of Chilean customers buying online continue to grow, this is up in the marketplace to greater competition and the company's share of the market and profitability has declined. Due to the new business environment, Dorel Juvenile segment continues to reorganize the Latin American business by reducing its retail footprint and investing in digital capabilities to improve its competitiveness.

As a result during the second quarter, the company recorded impairment charges on customer relationships and trademarks for a total of $24.2 million. Also in the second quarter, we announced that we were divesting of our performance apparel line of business to focus on our strategic businesses and sold the Sugoi and Sombrio brands to Louis Garneau. As a result of that we took $11.2 million charge as we announced earlier in the year.

During the second quarter – sorry, we’re going to move over to home now. Home second quarter revenue decreased by 1.6% to $181 million compared to $184 million last year. The second quarter, as I mentioned, e-commerce represented 55% of the gross sales compared to 52% last year. The e-commerce sales improvement included strong direct to consumer online sales, but that was offset by brick and mortar, which was down about 10%. Half of that is related to closures of stores such as Toys“R”Us and some Kmart and Sears stores as well.

Gross profit of 16.9% decreased by 90 basis points over last year that’s mainly due to product mix and some higher input costs as well as some warehouse and distribution costs were up slightly from last year due to the segments additional overall warehouse footprint and some higher wage costs to go along with that. Dorel reported operating profits for the quarter of $16.9 million versus $16.7 million. The slight increase was explained by some reduced operating expenses in some other areas, which offsets the lower gross profit revenue.

Okay, move to Juvenile second quarter, there are a lot of things going on in the Juvenile business, as Martin mentioned, pluses and minuses. So, overall, the revenue decreased by $600,000; overall organic revenue decreased by 2.5% when we look at the impact of foreign exchange. As Martin mentioned strong growth in the U.S. where revenue grew double-digit as well as we continue to have strong growth in the Brazilian market despite the issues that the country in general is having.

As you know we had a problem in implementing our WMS software into our Northern European operations that led to about $8 million in sales being missed for the quarter. The profit on that or the gross profit on that is about $3.5 million. So that was impacted. Some of that will be brought back in Q3, but most of it won't, will not be as they were either promotions or given the fact that if somebody was looking to buy a product and didn’t find ours, they probably bought something else from someone else instead. The other area of Chile as Martin mentioned before is challenging. We continue to make changes and believe that we will see some – some hopefully positive momentum later in the third quarter and definitely by the fourth quarter we believe we’ll have some things properly moving there.

The second quarter gross profit was 25.8%, which was down significantly. Again, we discussed a lot of that has to do with the lower sales volumes in both Europe and Chile, which led to lower gross margins as well as the Dorel China factory, which had higher commodity prices, but that was partially offsets by improvements due to some pricing increases that we implemented.

So, overall, profit – operating profits declined by 29.6% – I am sorry, overall profits decreased by $29.6 million to an operating loss of $22.4 million versus the profit of $7.2 million last year. But if we exclude the impairment loss and other restructuring costs, adjusted operating profits decreased by $4.5 million to $3.6 million from $8.1 million last year. While the majority of the adjusted profit is related to the WMS, some of it is related to the gross profits that we made overall in some other areas.

If you look at sports, much more positive. I know we said here at the last conference at the end of April, feeling definitely challenged. The weather had been terrible and our outlook was certainly tainted by the weather in March and April. We did get really good weather in May and June and lo and behold the business really did respond to that in addition to other issues. So for the second quarter revenue increased by $15.5 million or 7.4%, which is a meaningful number considering the last number of quarters, in which we've been declining.

Organic revenue was approximately 6.5% after removing the impact of foreign exchange. The organic revenue increases during the quarter comes mainly from CSG and Caloi. Growth at CSG was seen in all the regions, which we’re happy about and a lot of that was from recent product launches that happened during earlier part of this year. Caloi continues to grow as we mentioned. Pacific Cycle experienced a moderate sales decline, but that was only because of the impact of Toys"R"Us, all the other key customers’ sales were up during the quarter.

Gross profits declined by 170 basis points to 21.3%. In the quarter when excluding restructuring and other costs, the adjusted gross profit actually declined by 100 basis points to 22% from 23%. And the primary driver of the margin compression was some increased costs at Pacific Cycle, some customer mix and some discounting – a little bit of discounting at Cannondale in light of the arrival of model year 2019 inventory in the third quarter. I will say that we're going in to the third quarter with probably the lowest amount of clear-out products that we've had in many, many years. So we're in really good shape going into Q3.

The segment overall reported a loss of $3.3 million compared to $4.9 million profit last year, but a lot of that was related to the restructuring charge because of the divesting of the performance of apparel business. When we exclude that the adjusted operating profit rose by $2.3 million or 40% to $8 million from $5.7 million. One other issue that we’re pretty happy with is in the second quarter our cash provided by operating activities increased by $16.8 million to $44.8 million compared to $28 million last year. And like I seven a lot of that is happening on the bike side where we’ve managed our working capital numbers down and as well as inventory down.

So with that I will pass it back to Martin.

Martin Schwartz

Okay, thank you, Jeffrey. As far as our outlook, overall our second half outlook is for higher revenue and improved adjusted operating profit versus prior year. With its new licensing agreement, we expect Dorel Home to build off of a solid first half and deliver improved revenue and operating profit by Q4. Dorel Juvenile was on track for Q2 revenue growth but was hurt by the WMS situation in Europe. This is now resolved and we fully expect our European business to rebound strongly.

Several new product launches are creating additional sales momentum that will lead to Juvenile recording improved second half revenue and adjusted operating compared to last year though the profit improvement will only really materialized in Q4. Dorel Sports remains on track to significantly improve earnings over last year. The second quarter was slightly better than expectations and we remain positive with upcoming new products expected to drive improved sales and adjusted operating profit in both Q3 and Q4.

The proposed tariffs recently announced in the U.S. would impact a significant number of our product categories in all three of our segments and this is creating business uncertainty. However, our competition will be similarly affected as all will be required to adjust pricing upwards and higher costs will ultimately be passed on to the consumers.

With that I will now ask the operator to open the lines for questions and I would like to ask everybody to limit your questions to two on the first round. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now conduct the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Derek Lessard with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Derek Lessard

Yeah, good afternoon everybody. Just wondering if maybe we could address the tariffs right off the start. Wondering if you have any sense as to the potential impact you're looking at and whether or not you've seen any increases in input cost as of yet. And I guess as well, you talked about passing these costs on to consumers. Would you expect to push the entire increase? Or do you expect to eat some of that?

Jeffrey Schwartz

Right now our policy is to pass everything on. Again, it doesn't mean – a 25% tariff doesn't mean the product necessarily goes up 25%, but there would be an increase. And again, we're playing it by ear. This is something that seems to change every day. But we're not going to absorb it. We don't have products that we're up against that is, let say, domestically made in which we might have to absorb it. So we'll see what happens. It's very difficult. It's so fluid, but our strategy is to pass all of it on.

Derek Lessard

Have you started those price increases?

Jeffrey Schwartz

Well, no, because we don't know what the tariffs are and when they're going to take effect.

Derek Lessard

Right.

Jeffrey Schwartz

It would only take effect if the tariffs happen, right. I mean, there's no – the first round that actually took effect, the $34 billion, we do not have anything in those categories.

Derek Lessard

Right, okay.

Jeffrey Schwartz

So we haven't passed it on. It's the next – it's that big $200 billion that really hits consumer products.

Derek Lessard

Okay, and maybe on Juvenile, you said Europe was challenged in Q1. Just wondering how that's changed and I guess, more specifically, how that ties into your outlook for improved sales and profitability in the second half, because I'm just trying to understand how the negative 2.5% organic growth overall despite the strong U.S. sales plays into that.

Jeffrey Schwartz

Well, again, we’ve lost $8 million right because of inability to ship. So I think that would bring it up. A lot of what's happening in our Juvenile business is related to the new product development that we've been talking about for a good year now. We're hitting the market with a lot of product. Europe is hitting the market with a lot of product. Some is still to be introduced in Q3 and Q4, and that's what's going to drive the sales. It's nothing – simple – it's kind of simple. It's the new stuff is doing well in general, some are doing more better than others. But overall, I'm going to say that we've had a successful launch of products this year. And that's behind what's going on in the U.S., and I think that's behind what's going to push our European business up as well.

Derek Lessard

Okay, thanks for that. I will re-queue.

Jeffrey Schwartz

Okay.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Leon Aghazarian with National Bank Financial. Your line is open.

Leon Aghazarian

Hi, good afternoon everybody. My question would be on the Sports side. I mean, obviously, that was a pretty good quarter, as you mentioned. Weather was favorable for you guys. Revenues were up year-over-year, quarter-over-quarter, as you would expect. However, when I look at the profitability, the gross margins itself weren't – I mean, didn't really increase substantially either. So just wondering, were there any sales there that was done at discounted or they maybe at less, that some of the sales that were done were lower-profit margin products. Just kind of wanted to get a sense of the mix in the…

Jeffrey Schwartz

I mean, the mix is a little different. I mean we have got some business that – we've got some accounts that buy lower-priced goods. They're doing well. So there's a low bit of a mix issue. But our problem has been in bikes, has been a scale issue more than anything else is that if we can get the sales up, I really do believe that you're going to see the profit increasing incrementally. We're at a level where the sales are just covering the costs. So as we saw an increase in sales, you're seeing that despite not even having the gross margins up, you're seeing a nice increase in profits. I think that's that the way you have to look at it.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. And does that – does anything have to do with – on the cost side? Like we see resin prices, for example, going up. We see also freight cost being a factor. I mean, do we factor all of those in here? Or is it really more of a pricing point?

Jeffrey Schwartz

Bike resin's not a big issue, although there are other costs going up. It's under control. Yes. Freight, we do a good job. I mean, freight prices, spot prices are going up, but we're pretty locked in for this year. Every year, it's different. But for this year, we're in a good place. So it's not – freight's not going to be an issue for us. I mean, there are commodity issues out there. I mean, everything's sort of influx. But the gross margin issue, well, on the CSG is not – certainly not cost inputs. At Pacific, there was some increases. I think if we look forward into next year – but we don't now, right? We don't know where the tariffs are going to take us, but we do know the Chinese currency is devaluing, which is going to reduce cost inputs.

But again, you got to look at everything sort of together. It's a lot of uncertainty, but I think we're in a good spot now. And we've got some momentum, and we're feeling good. Like we were – I wasn't feeling this good at last year – last quarter. There's a lot of uncertainty, and we hadn't – we had a lot of good things happening, but they didn't seem to be showing up in the numbers. They're starting to show now, so I have a lot more confidence going forward in the bike business than I did three months ago.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay, fair enough. And if I could just have one follow-up on the bike side. You were mentioning that your clear-out levels are as low as you can remember it to be. Can you give us an idea on – as to what your inventory looks like right now at that level, particularly?

Jeffrey Schwartz

I mean, we don't go into inventory, but it is down. I mean – on all of our inventory in bikes, or are you just saying on

Leon Aghazarian

Well, I'm thinking the clear-out levels are so low, and just kind of how are you seeing the inventory levels as of now

Jeffrey Schwartz

I mean, I can give you, let's say, a percentage. We have – you know what? As we answer questions, I'll come back. And when we have that, I'll answer that. But yes, inventories are down. They're definitely down in the bike business. I'll give you a percentage or something.

Leon Aghazarian

That's helpful. And then one final one, if I could slip one in. It would be just on restructuring cost. I mean, obviously, it was a pretty big amount to the quarter. We know why. I mean, should we expect anything else for the latter – for Q3 and for Q4? Like what should we be looking towards modeling for restructuring…

Jeffrey Schwartz

Nothing's announced yet. I mean, we're all – everything is fluid in this business and things changing. And I cannot say we're not going to go and look at future cost reductions in order to take cost out of the business, and some of that might lead to some restructuring. We have nothing imminent. There's – but we do have this continuous improvement plan, which we have to have. I mean, consumer products in the last five years, as you can see in our numbers and you see in a lot of people's numbers, it's really difficult to get anywhere. So we've got to be aggressive and we've got to always be looking at – make sure that we're putting our spending in the right spot. So we have nothing eminent, but I'm not going to say nothing's going to happen in the next year.

Leon Aghazarian

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Stephen MacLeod with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you, good afternoon guys. Just on the Juvenile business, just wanted to get a little bit of a color around the strength that you saw in the U.S. Can you give a little bit of color as to kind of what the key drivers were there, and how much of total Juvenile the U.S. represents?

Jeffrey Schwartz

We don't normally highlight a specific area, because it's not our policy. I just thought that they did so well that we were going to take a special occasion here to do it. I will explain why. I mean, the U.S. is our second biggest market, I believe, after Europe. Is that correct? But let's get down to the drivers behind it. It's really new product. We've introduced a lot of new items in the U.S. at all different price points, the OPP, MPP, HPP, and for the most part, they've been really good, and they're driving sales. And it's probably what I told everybody online here, if I talked to you about the business, that the Juvenile business lives on new products.

And we were – we fell behind in our execution of getting new products to market for a number of years. This is going to be a big year, and it's going to ride on it. And we put out – we haven't put everything on the market yet. There's more stuff coming in three and four. But what we put it in already is doing well. And our relationships with our customers are good, and it's showing up in the numbers.

Stephen MacLeod

Yes, okay, great. And then just turning to the Home business. You talked about bricks-and-mortar being down quite a bit in the quarter, 10% in the quarter, 50% from the store closings. Do you have any visibility into that headwind beginning to abate?

Jeffrey Schwartz

Well, I don't think so. I don't – that's not a market share issue. That's literally people buying online, right? It's not – I think we're selling as much as we can in bricks-and-mortar, but people just moving more and more online for the type of products we make. So I don't know. I don't know if that's what's going to happen. That's why the e-commerce is growing.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay, that’s great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sabahat Khan with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Sabahat Khan

Just a quick follow-up there on the impairment charge question earlier. For the Chile business, I guess, should we assume probably that this is all the write ups of the business? Or is it one of the markets to continue the review? Or are you kind of settled there now?

Jeffrey Schwartz

There won't be any more write-offs in Chile. That's it. That's done.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, and does that mean, I guess, your brick-and-mortar presence there is largely kind of behind you? Or is that something that's you're still looking at?

Jeffrey Schwartz

No. I mean, we've – I think we've closed 10 stores. Our brick and – our own stores are not that bad. They're really not. It's – the problem is really that wholesale business in which we had a large market share, a large space of the brick-and-mortar. And then when our customers moved online, they kind of went to that endless aisles, so everybody got an opportunity to put their product online. And that's where we lost market share because, a, we weren't that great at getting our product online; and b, we didn't focus on it the same way that some of our competitors did, and that's what's changing now.

So we've had the team from Chile up into our Home Furnishings group that we think is one of the best online wholesalers out there. So they've learned a lot. They even visited warehouses. So they're really going to up their game and understand what moves to people who are buying online. So I think we're going to be a lot more competitive. We're going to have the right inventory. So most of our focus and most of our problems do come from the wholesale business. Our retail business is not bad.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, and then just following up on that, can we maybe talk about some of the e-commerce initiative that you are undertaking in Juvenile or even in Sports? Or is that is largely just selling on the e-commerce site to your major retailers?

Jeffrey Schwartz

Yes. I mean, at this point, we still are doing major retailers. We're very, very focused on it. We do have experience – I mean, one of the things that we can say is, given our level of knowledge of how online retailers work in the U.S., we've been able to go around the world and use that knowledge and get sort of a jump-start on other people in places like Australia. In Europe, we're doing very, very well online. Mexico is a new one. That's just in the last year. Amazon is going to Mexico. So we understand how to do that, which gives us an advantage over local competitors.

So I think we're doing a good job there. Bikes are a little bit more tricky, as you know. A lot of people don't buy expensive kind of CSG-style bikes online. But we're working a lot with some of our customers, let's say, in the U.S., who are brick-and-mortar guys on maybe more of the Pacific or the lower end of CSG stuff. We're working with them, and we're seeing a lot of success there. So we're seeing a lot of growth on some of the Schwinn brands, Mongoose brand, some GT brand product. So we're doing that as well.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then as you kind of look at the e-commerce penetration in the Home segment, you're at about, I think you said 55% for this – as of the quarter. Do you have a long-term target or a reasonable range that you think you can reach of the next few years? Or are you still going for that?

Jeffrey Schwartz

That's the market. I mean, it's not really up to what we can do. It's how much more of the market is going to buy online on furnishings, and it seems like it's not stopping. So we're seeing that shift. That goes up. Brick-and-mortars go down. I mean, I think we got to look at brick-and- mortar drop realistically as 5%. Like I said, 5% are just doors closed. So – but we did have a 5% actual sort of same-store-sale type of drop in brick-and-mortar, and the 5% increase – no, not a 5% increase, 3% increase online. I think moving to – we're very excited about this Cosmo Magazine partnership, because we do have some brands that we sell under. We do have some licensed Home Furnishing brands. They seem to outperform the non-branded stuff. We think that the market wants something – especially the millennial shopper, who's really our shopper here, first department type of furniture.

They want something they could recognize, something that's modern and cool. And I think we're going to achieve that with the brand, and I really like the product too. I mean, most people haven't seen the product yet, but we really think it's a great look. So I think that, that type of initiative is going to really give us a boost. And we're going to see that sort of third, fourth quarter and then into next year. Those are the type of things we need to kind of supercharge the growth again. This – we had some great growth, and now it's kind of slowed. But we've got some other initiatives. We want to go outside of North America, take this distribution platform and follow our customers, like Amazon and Wayfair, as they go to Europe. We followed them into Canada. That's going well. So there's a lot of growth initiatives that we're working on so we can get back to seeing some growth in this – in the channel.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, and just on the Juvenile side, you haven't mentioned sort of China facility. Can you kind of maybe update on how production is coming along there? And is there any inroads you're making into the local market as you had additionally comment when you kind of acquire that business over there?

Jeffrey Schwartz

Well, the factory – I mean, we highlighted it in Q1 because there was actually a very poor performer. The performance improved significantly. We did, like I said, raised some prices. I think looking forward with, again, tariffs aside, the currency is certainly in a better spot. Things look good. We're expecting improvements in the second half of the year for the factory. It's not going to be a burden like it was in Q1. So I think that's the important thing for the factory. As far as domestic, it is improving. It's certainly challenging.

I was actually in Shanghai last week, had a show there. So I got the lay of the land, and we are growing. We made a number of products specifically for the Chinese market. That can be branded with the Maxi-Cosi name, which is really important. So you'll have a European brand with a product that is designed for Asian tastes. So that, I think, is a different step that we're taking, and I hope to see some progress there.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, and then this is the last one for me, kind of in the balance sheet. There is a question of improvement in the leverage ratio there. You have sort of a target, maybe by year-end, or near the medium term that you're looking to get the full leverage that you can share?

Jeffrey Schwartz

Yes. I mean, basically, we want to keep the bank leverage under 2.5. That's our goal. Just getting back to the inventory question that was asked before. So we're down about 8% in overall Sports inventory. And if we look at sort of inventory from a year ago if we look at specifically inventories in the performance bike area, it's almost double that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next comes from the line of Derek Lessard with TD Securities. Your line is open.

Derek Lessard

Yes. No, thanks, guys. My questions have been answered.

Operator

Mr. Schwartz, there are no further questions at this time. Please continue.

Martin Schwartz

Okay. Well, this concludes our call for this afternoon. I just want to thank everybody for being on with us, and just have everybody just enjoy your weekend, and we'll see you at the next call. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the conference call for today. Thank you for participating. Please disconnect your lines.