Energy Recap: Your Thoughts On A National Energy Grid

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Halliburton, ConocoPhillips, and Rowan, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to direct readers to an interesting article that discusses the viability of national energy grid. A new study from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) was put together in order to "identify cost-effective options for upgrading the U.S. electric grid to create a more integrated power system that can drive economic growth and increase efficient development and utilization of the nation's abundant energy resources, including solar, wind, and natural gas."

Source: NREL Interconnections Seam Study

So, what are your thoughts on the possibility of a national energy grid coming to fruition? Please leave us your thoughts on this or anything else energy related in the comments section below - and regarding those comments, please remember to stay on topic and be kind to your fellow readers.

Energy Articles of Note

"Halliburton: Not Just A Frac Story, Is A Rebound In The Works?" by Fluidsdoc

"Watch The Stock Price Of ConocoPhillips" by Long Player

"Rowan: Discussion Of Q2 Results" by Vladimir Zernov

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended Aug. 3, 2018

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs declined this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.