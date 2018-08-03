Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) CEO Marcus Smith on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Marcus Smith - President and CEO

Bill Brooks - Vice Chairman and CFO

Troy Johnson - Segall Bryant & Hamill

Good morning, and welcome to the Speedway Motorsports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. With us on the call is; Marcus Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Bill Brooks, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, the company would like to address forward-looking statements that may be addressed on the call. This conference call contains forward-looking statements, particularly statements with regard to the company's future operations and financial results.

There are many factors that affect future events and trends of the company's business, including, but not limited to, economic factors, weather, the success of NASCAR and other sanctioning bodies, capital projects and expansion, financing needs and a host of other factors both within and outside of management control.

These factors and other factors, including those contained in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from management's views and expectations. Inclusion of any information or statement in this conference call does not necessarily imply that such information or statement is material.

The company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revised or updated forward-looking information. And such information included in the conference call is based on information currently available and may not be reliable after this date.

So with these formalities out of the way, I will turn the call over to Marcus Smith. Marcus?

Marcus Smith

Thank you, Lindsay, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on today's call as we announce our second quarter and year-to-date results for 2018. We've had a very busy race schedule this past quarter, and unfortunately, some challenging weather, but all-in-all lots of exciting events this past spring.

In April at Texas Motor Speedway, we hosted the My Bariatric Solutions XFINITY Series and O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy Series cup race. And then at Bristol Motor Speedway, we hosted the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 and the Food City 500. And then in May, our annual 10 days of NASCAR thunder started with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, NASCAR Series Truck Race and the NASCAR All-Star Monster Energy Series race. We featured a very promising new cup series race car rules package, which I'll also talk more about later.

Charlotte Motor Speedway capped off May with the Alsco 300 XFINITY race and the 59th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend. We finished out the quarter with a trip to California for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series weekend at Sonoma Raceway. And for drag racing fans, we broke new ground out west by showcasing our second 4-lane facility with the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals took place in Charlotte. So on both sides of the country, drag racing fans were treated with spectacles, they can only see at our SMI venues. Other race events, this quarter, included the Fitzgerald NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol, plus in Texas, we hosted the PPG 400 NASCAR Camping World Trucks and the IndyCar DXC Technology 600 races. For special events, the Shell Eco-marathon took place at Sonoma Raceway and 2 multi-dig music festivals returned on our calendar; the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; and the Carolina Rebellion in Charlotte.

Looking to our corporate sponsorships, we're pleased to announce that we have sold all NASCAR Cup Series all Truck Series and all but one XFINITY Series races for 2018. And most of those entitlements are multiyear agreements.

For 2019, we have 11 out of 13 Cup races under contract. The remaining 2 are in renewal negotiations, and we're confident that those sponsors will be returning.

We'd also like to welcome some new sponsors to the SMI family. Foxwoods Resort Casino was the entitlement sponsor of the July NASCAR Cup Series event in New Hampshire, while Southpoint Hotel Casino will sponsor the inaugural NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series playoff race in September at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Westgate Resorts will sponsor the Truck Series race on the Vegas playoff weekend and JAG Metals will be the entitlement sponsor for the November truck playoff race at Texas.

More news from Lone Star State; Texas Motor Speedway has announced, it will host the season finale of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in November. And the NASCAR news, the 2019 schedule is out for all 3 series. The JAG Metals 350 NASCAR truck race, Texas will move from the fall to the spring cup week -- weekend. NASCAR also announced that Camping World will continue to sponsor the Truck Series through 2020 but under a new brand, Gander Outdoors. We're very excited that Toyota announced their new Supra will make its NASCAR racing debut in the XFINITY Series, starting at Daytona next year.

NASCAR is also in the planning stages for the 2019 rules package. Trial package used on the Cup Series cars at this year's All-Star race produced a fantastic show in Charlotte and is expected to be put into play at several speedways next season.

As we look ahead, the NASCAR's playoffs kicking off in Las Vegas is going to be a huge positive lift for the sport and the buzz around Charlotte Motor Speedway is on a ROVAL continues to grow. This unique new track design combines Charlotte's legendary oval with a world-class in-field road course. More than 30 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup teams participated in 2 open test sessions in June to prepare for the September 30 race. Fans drove as far away -- from as far away as Pennsylvania for an opportunity to drive in course in their personal cars.

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 weekend in September will feature the first-ever Road Course Playoff races for NASCAR's XFINITY and Monster Energy Cup Series.

And I personally can't wait for that race weekend get here.

Now I'll turn the call over to Bill who will give us further financial review.

Bill Brooks

Thank you, Marcus. Today, we report quarterly earnings per share, which exceeded those in the prior-year quarter ended June 30, 2017. The results were achieved with both positive factors and adversity. The adversity is pretty clear because we experienced poor weather during almost all of the events we held during the quarter as well as some continued economic weakness.

The positive factors include a much-reduced tax rate from the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act and state income tax changes.

We also experienced higher gains on land sales and moderate expenses despite the poor weather.

Total revenues for the 3 months ended June 30, 2018, decreased 2.4% or about $4.2 million. Our admissions for the 3 months ended in June decreased by $3.7 million or 12.8%. From generally poor weather surrounding our events and continued economic challenges, the decrease also reflects Texas Motor Speedway honoring some IndyCar Race tickets in 2017, pertaining to a postponed and rescheduled race event from 2016. It was postponed because of poor weather.

The overall decrease is partially offset by higher admissions revenue at Las Vegas Motor Speedway's major NHRA racing event, reflecting the new 4-lane race configuration.

The event-related revenues for the 3 months ended in June, decreased by 5% or $2.5 million, due primarily to lower overall track rentals and lower event-related revenues associated with reduced attendance at NASCAR events. This was partially offset by higher sponsorship and ancillary broadcast revenues.

Our NASCAR broadcasting revenue for the 3 months ended June 30, 2018, increased by $3 million or 3.6%, reflecting higher contractual broadcast rights fees for the NASCAR-sanctioned racing events.

Our other operating revenue for 3 months decreased by $905,000, mostly because of lower sales at Legend Cars and Oil-Chem. Direct expense of events for the quarter decreased by $218,000, which reflects lower advertising and other operating costs associated with lower attendance and event-related revenues or NASCAR racing events.

The overall decrease was partially offset by the additional operating costs we had, conducting delayed or postponed events due to poor weather. As expected, our NASCAR event management fees for the quarter increased by $1.4 million. Other direct operating expenses for the quarter decreased $465,000, again, from decreased operating cost associated from lower Legend Cars and Oil-Chem revenues.

General and administrative costs for the quarter actually increased by $311,000 over such expense for the last year from a combination of individually insignificant items.

Our depreciation and amortization for the quarter decreased by $331,000 or 2.5% because of lower depreciation on certain assets that are now fully depreciated for the most part. Our interest expense was $3 million compared to $3.2 million for the same pay last year. That amount reflects lower debt, partially offset by higher rates and borrowings.

Remember, last year, we had an impairment of goodwill of $1.1 million before a $419,000 income tax benefit [indiscernible] in goodwill associated with certain souvenir merchandising.

Our other income for the quarter was $2.3 million compared to $376,000 last year. This change is due primarily to higher gains on disposal of property in the current period.

Our income taxes for the quarter were 22.1%, and for the prior year, 35.8%. The 2018 tax rate reflects the lower U.S. corporate federal tax rate under the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act and a nonrecurring tax benefit of $1.1 million resulting from certain state income tax law changes.

2017 tax rate reflects adjustments to reduce net deferred income tax liabilities for anticipated lower state income tax rates associated with race-date realignments and lower effective state tax rates.

Net income was $31.9 million compared to $27.3 million. We look at the six-month period, the total revenues declined similarly about 2.5% or $6.2 million. Admissions decreased by $7.6 million or 17.4%, primarily to lower overall admissions revenue at NASCAR racing events, particularly reflecting the impact of the 2018 Las Vegas Motor Speedway race-date realignments, generally poor weather surrounding NASCAR events in the 6-month period and continued economic challenges.

Event-related revenues for the 6-month period decreased $2.1 million, primarily from lower overall track rentals and certain lower event-related revenues, associated with reduced attendance in NASCAR racing events. These amounts were partially offset by higher sponsorship and ancillary broadcasting revenues. As expected, our NASCAR broadcasting revenue for the 6 months increased by $4.8 million or 4%, and our other operating revenue for the 6-month period decreased by $1.3 million, primarily because of the aforementioned lower Legend Cars and Oil-Chem sales.

Our direct expenses for the 6 months actually decreased by $421,000, reflecting lower advertising and other operating costs associated with lower attendance, offsets somewhat by additional cost because of the delayed or postponed race events that were delayed or postponed because of poor weather. And this is as expected; our NASCAR event management fees for the 6-month period increased by $2.7 million, reflecting higher contractual race event management fees and include a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the current period -- 6-month period that was not held last year. Our other operating expense -- actually other operating revenues decreased $733,000 because of lower costs associated with the lower sales at Legend Cars and Oil-Chem.

General and administrative expenses increased about $2.1 million for the 6-month period compared to the prior year because of lower property taxes in the same period last year, and to a lesser extent, wage cost inflation, higher utility cost associated with poor weather in the current period and a combination of small items.

Depreciation and amortization for the 6-month period decreased $4.7 million from recording accelerated depreciation on retired assets in the same period last year and lower depreciation on certain assets that are now fully depreciated.

Interest expense for 6 months was $5.9 million compared to $6.2 million and reflecting total lower outstanding debt, higher capitalized interest costs, partially offset by higher interest rate on credit facility borrowing. Other income net for the six-month was $2.2 million compared to other expense of $202,000 for the same period last year, due primarily to higher gains on disposal of property. The change also reflects removal cost associated with retired assets last year.

Income tax for the 6-month period was 21.5% compared to 34.1% in the prior year, again because of lower U.S. corporate federal tax rate under the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act and a nonrecurring tax benefit of $1.1 million, resulting from certain state income tax law changes.

The 2017 tax rates reflected reduced deferred income tax liabilities of $1.8 million associated with lower state income tax rates because of anticipated race-date realignments and lower effective state income taxes. The net income for 6 months was $29.2 million compared to $25.4 million for the prior year. We look at our balance sheet, we see cash balance of $88.5 million exceeds year-end by $6.6 million and exceeds the balance at June 30, 2017, by about $800,000.

Our deferred race revenue of $50.6 million approximated to $51.9 million at June 30, 2017. Our long-term debt of $207 million decreased $34 million from the $241 million balance at June 30, 2017, and it decreased $23 million from the year-end balance.

Our capital expenditures for six months ended June 30, '18, were $19.1 million. And this year, we're estimating that the capital expenditures will probably approximate $25 million to $35 million for the full year.

Consistent with prior periods, we continued our $0.15 per share quarterly dividend, continued share repurchases to avoid further dilution, reduce long-term debt, $23 million in 2018 and by $34 million since last June. We reaffirmed our 2018 earnings guidance of $1 to $1.20 earnings per share.

Lindsay, at this time, please ask your participants if they have any questions on us.

Our first question comes from the line of Troy Johnson with Segall Bryant & Hamill.

Troy Johnson

Hi, good morning. I was just curious if you had any thoughts or anything you could say in regards to some of the rumors out there in regards to NASCAR possibly being for sale? And then following up on that, if you have any thoughts in regards to cash flow going forward; obviously, you're building cash here. You've done a good job of de-levering the balance sheet. Going forward, what could we expect in that regard as your term loan bank facility gets paid down here? Thank you.

Bill Brooks

Well, Troy, let me answer the second part of your question first. The Board has not made a definitive decision as to whether we would enhance capital projects accumulate a little bit more cash or have more repurchases or strengthen our dividend. That is something that will be on the agenda in the first part of 2019. We are focused on trying to get the remaining portion of the term loan paid during this calendar year. And then, we'll make some decisions. I think meetings are in February. Marcus, do you want to address the first part of the question?

Marcus Smith

Sure. Troy, I think, the -- there have been a few news stories about the rumors, and I think we're reading those things, but don't really have any strategic thoughts on those at this point.

Marcus Smith

Thank you, Lindsay. And thank you all for your time today. We look forward to talking with you next quarter. Have a good day.

