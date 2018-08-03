Hershey: Still Not Convinced

We still believe that shares are overpriced based on the performance of the name and forward expectations.

We have discussed the Hershey Company (HSY) several times in the last few years. We have discussed with members of BAD BEAT Investing that should the market continue to be volatile that we could start to see a rotation into dividend paying consumer staples. In recent weeks, solid dividend paying names have started catching a bid on the Street. One name which we have been bearish on in the last year is Hershey's. In this column, we discuss recent price action, performance, and make updates to our 2018 projections. Ultimately, we are not convinced this small rally will be sustained.

Recent price action

Let us be clear. We have been bearish on the name, calling it stagnant money and overvalued in the past. While we would love to own the name if it were ever cheap enough to yield 3.5%, we would have no problem owning it if it offered growth. Share prices have continued to decline in recent months but recently got a boost, pushing the yield further from that 3.5% level:

While share prices have meandered lower, the recent jump has us questioning whether a sustained rally could be underway. One thing we do feel confident about is that we just don't see the stock getting to a 3.5% yield. Even after all of the weakness in the stock of late, shares got low enough to hit a 3% yield. In this article, we the valuation of the name, as well as trends in critical metrics you need to be aware of. We also offer our updated projections for 2018 on the name.

Valuation considerations

With the recent move in share price we firmly believe that Hershey is priced at a premium valuation for the slow growth that it offers. It currently trades at 20 times trailing earnings, which no one would argue is an inexpensive stock relative to market averages for consumer staples. Further, Hershey's price-to-earnings growth ratio has improved to under 2.0 but is still high at 1.9. This suggests the stock's value proposition has improved, but it is not overly attractive. We will add that price-to-book is also well over 20.

However, it matters where a company and, subsequently, the stock are going. Well, we are still looking for adjusted earnings to approximate $5.25-5.36, Under that assumption, the forward price-to-earnings is around 18.2 at the higher end of our earnings expectation range. That is still not attractive, especially relative to the sector. But what about the dividend?

Dividend yield improves

When a stock falls, the dividend yield improves. We have stated we would like to buy shares if they ever fell enough to yield 3.5%. One way in which a stock can offer a higher yield is if the company increases the dividend. We believe the recent price action was in part caused by the company increasing its dividend 10.1% to $0.722 quarterly. After the announcement, shares were yielding as much as 3.1% on a forward basis, but the stock quickly was bid up by the Street following this dividend announcement which was in conjunction with an earnings report that was better (slightly) than we expected.

Sales growth improving

With a premium valuation assigned to the stock, we would expect sales and earnings to be churning higher, but we are met with disappointment a bit here. Let's start with sales. Net sales in the Q2 report were $1.75 billion and actually did rise 5.3% year over year:

What you need to know is that this growth is inorganic, stemming from acquisitions. The growth is from the accretion provided by acquisitions. Overall, this is slow growth during an economically strong period. This is definitely an issue to be concerned with. While the Amplify acquisition will be further accretive this year, we have to keep in mind organic sales pressures are real. These sales were below our expectations for a 5.7% increase to $1.78 billion. What is going on with sales here?

While currency is still a risk, it has been mitigated over the last year or so. This is evidenced by a reduced currency impact each quarter. There were some timing of shipment issues, and the company attributed some of the strength a year ago to new product launches. To bolster revenues, the company has pricing power, but what we want to be very clear about is that there was a 5.9 point boost from its acquisitions. So, the sales growth was nearly entirely inorganic. We saw an impact on net price realization, which was a 1.6-point headwind. Interestingly, volume was a 1.0-point boost.

Sales grew, but so did expenses

With revenues rising slightly, investors should be on the lookout for increases in expenditures. If there are increases in expenditures, then the positive impact of higher sales could be offset, so it is key to watch the expense line. When reviewing expenses, we find a few points noteworthy. Advertising and related consumer marketing expense increased on core confection brands in North America but was offset by spend optimization and shifts within emerging brands and international resulting in an overall decline of 7.2%. While controlling expenses is key, we are concerned that selling, marketing, and administrative expenses, excluding advertising, were actually up 5.6% from last year.

Thus, we saw weak organic revenues, but rising sales overall, as well as expenses that rose in categories other than promotion/advertising. This spending led to gross margins contracting noticeably to 44.5% from 47.1% last year.

With a lower gross margin, earnings were a bit pressured. Adjusted operating profit of $339.5 million declined 2.0% versus the second quarter of 2017 and resulted in an adjusted operating margin of 19.4% driven by gross margin declines. What about the bottom line?

Earnings grew but tax reform is the big reason

When we consider the rise in both revenues and expenses, it was not surprising to see the decline in operating profit. Margins were simply squeezed. However, thanks to tax reform, the tax rate declined to 16%. This reality once again single-highhandedly led to growth in earnings per share. The Q2 net income figure on an adjusted basis per share was $1.14 per share:

While this is certainly inarguable growth, it was only a growth of 5% in earnings. In our opinion, this performance simply does not justify the stock trading at 20 times trailing earnings here and certainly did not justify the 30 times earnings we saw in 2017. We will also point out that this 5% growth was much better than the 1-2% growth we had expected, as the earnings beat our expectations by $0.03 per share. So, what about for the rest of this year?

2018 projections

Looking ahead, the company is going to keep getting a bit of help from tax reform on the bottom line. New products will help boost organic sales, as will the acquisition of Amplify. With the acquisition of Amplify, we expect sales to rise 5-6% inorganically. With much of this being inorganic, we are still targeting organic sales to be flat to up 1%. We are revising our targeted sales expectations, however, thanks to year-to-date performance.

We know expect sales to rise about 3.5-5.0%, up from 3% to 5% and are looking for a range of $7.75-7.9 billion. If we assume expenses remain on the same trajectory and consider a new taxation rate, we are now expecting adjusted earnings to approximate $5.30-5.39, a touch lower than the $5.33-5.43 the company is projecting. This is based on year-to-date performance, margins which we expect to be at around Q2 levels, and accretion from Amplify. Overall, this is a low double-digit increase in earnings per share, much of it driven by tax increases.

Our take

We still believe Hershey is expensive even with our slightly revised higher sales and earnings potential. At $98 a share, the stock trades at nearly 18 times forward earnings, which is still rather stretched for a company with slow growth and a moderately-sized dividend. We love that the dividend is growing, but believe that there is no real catalyst to drive the stock much higher from here. The market bid the name up to preserve a high 2% dividend range, and we think it is appropriately, if not over valued. We still would love to get the stock at a 3.5% yield, but this would require a decline into the mid-$80s for the stock. Should the market tank, this could happen, and a defensive stock like Hershey would be much more attractive.

