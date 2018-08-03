Buckeye's (BPL) CEO Clark Smith on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Clark Smith

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I apologize for my voice, I'm kind a little bit hit cold. So, at time I may have to drink of water.

As you are aware earlier this morning we announced that Buckeye has undertaken a comprehensive strategic review of asset portfolio with the financial strategy. I intend to provide more details around that review. But first as usual, I’d like to start off by discussing a few safety highlights for the quarter.

During the quarter a number of our teams across Buckeye participated in emergency response drills and training. Those hosted in our Buckeye Bahamas terminal. The intent of this training is to ensure our employees are adequately prepared to respond in the event of an emergency including coordination with local first responders. These drills serve to reinforce our employees continued focus on safety, to ensure the safety and security of our assets our people and the communities in which we operate.

We are also pleased to announce that we crossed a significant milestone during the quarter by working over 1 million contractor hours without any OSHA reportable incidence. This demonstrates that our employees and contractors remain focused on executing our growth and operations while not losing sight of the importance of following our strict safety guidelines.

Turning to our announcement this morning, we previously stated our goal maintaining our level of distribution and preserving our investment grade credit rating. We recognized that the public equity markets for midstream MLPs remains dislocated and our cost of capital has increased because the equity markets have not rewarded Buckeye for the level of distribution we have paid nor for the significant level of cash flows we have generated.

At the same time, our commercial business development and operations teams have continued to perform well. But Buckeye has identified opportunities to deploy meaningful levels of capital and attractive multiple. Since last quarter, we announced the purchase of our partner's 20% equity interest in Buckeye Texas partners and attracted valuation. We launched the expansion of our Chicago complex supported by a long-term throughput arrangement with BP. And we formed a joint venture with Phillips 66 and Andeavor to develop a large-scale Marine terminal in Corpus Christi that we believe has additional growth capital opportunities to expand beyond the first phase.

Beyond these large initiatives we have a healthy backlog of additional projects and further expansions that are under assessment. Overall we now expect to deploy over 600 million of capital in 2018. We expect these investment opportunities to drive long-term value for our unitholders.

However our ability to execute on these opportunities could be limited by the lack of available sources of capital at a reasonable cost. In addition although we expect to see improvement in our Segregated Storage business in the next 12 to 18 months, in particular with the anticipated benefits of the IMO 2020 marine fuel regulatory changes both our distribution coverage and leverage have been negatively impacted by continued challenging market conditions for Segregated Storage combined with the anticipated increase levels of capital expenditure.

In light of these factors, our Board of Directors and management have initiated a comprehensive review of our asset portfolio and financial strategy as we look to guide the company through this current business cycle. We have retained financial advisors to assist them with the strategic review. This process includes a review of a number of alternatives to maximize long-term value for Buckeye including individually or in combination for potential sale of certain assets, the full or partial monetization of equity interest in certain joint ventures and other potential transactions.

In addition, we're assessing our capital structure and the potential benefits of transitioning to a self funding model for the equity portion of our growth capital requirements limiting our dependency on public equity market. Our strategy is to evaluate any in our business with strategic options that could drive long-term unitholder value and no option will be off the table in our view.

We plan to complete this review in the third quarter and communicate the results during our third quarter conference call in early November. And I would like to emphasize that our board and management team are committed to determining the best path forward for Buckeye's unitholders. I can assure you that we believe that our diversified portfolio of pipeline and terminal assets and the talented Buckeye employee base will deliver growing value for our unitholders well into the future as we work through these business cycles.

Turning now to our distribution for the second quarter, we announced that our Board of Directors approved maintaining our quarterly distribution of $1.2625 per unit or $5.05 an annual basis. We also elected to pay the distribution in time to our Class C unitholders. Given the challenges we’re facing in our business and our ability to maintaining our investment grade rating, our distribution policy will be part of the strategic review that I just spoke about.

With respect to our ongoing capital project, we continue to advance on a number of large and small-scale opportunities that we expect will provide meaningful contributions to the company's performance in 2019 and 2020. We have commenced construction of the South Texas Gateway terminal a joint venture with Phillips 66 Partners and Andeavor and Eagle South Texas. Khalid will provide more detail on both this opportunity and Global Marine Terminals in a moment.

With respect to Phase 2 of our Michigan/Ohio project as we expected at the administrative law judges recommended decision this past spring. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission denied our request to reverse the portion of the Laurel pipeline servicing central Pennsylvania.

As previously announced, we believe we have addressed the PUC's concerns by offering by directional service between Central and Western Pennsylvania. This approach allows current shippers continued access to Western Pennsylvania while providing Pennsylvania consumers with increase access to the lower cost Midwest supply fuel.

In July, we also successfully resolved concerns certain shippers expressed on the timing of our hydro test of the Laurel Pipeline and announced that the testing would occur in mid September. This is a significant step in commencing by directional service in late 2018 subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

We are also continuing to advance our expansion project at our Chicago Complex Buckeye Midwest hub. The project to expand our fine product storage capacity and our blending truck rack capabilities remains on budget and on time with an expected completion in mid 2019.

BP products North America is supporting the project with a long-term contract. This investment further solidify the position of our cargo complex as the premier storage and trading facility in the Chicago area.

While these larger projects received most of the attention, we are also progressing on several smaller scale projects we start a project frequently involved enhancements to our existing assets allowing for more robust set of product and service offerings. For example we are expanding our butane blending capability by enhancing these services at certain terminals in the Southeast and introducing blending capabilities at our Buckeye Bahamas hub facility.

We are also advancing several other growth capital opportunities such as expanding our asphalt handling capabilities at our North Charleston terminals at South Carolina, and explored an opportunity to transport propane into Upstate New York and Pennsylvania.

These projects represents a small subset of the identified backlog of potential enhancements and opportunities across our portfolio of assets. Our commercial business development teams continue to review and evaluate additional growth opportunities that we believe will deliver increase long-term value for our unitholders.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Khalid to discuss our Global Marine Terminals segment in greater detail.

Khalid Muslih

Thank you, Clark and good morning everyone. My remarks today will focus on the performance of our Global Marine Terminal segment during the quarter while also providing additional color around the advancement of our growth capital projects.

The Global Marine Terminal segment posted adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of $120.7 million compared to 131.8 million during the same period of last year.

The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by a $23.3 million decrease in revenue from lower demand for storage services as a result of weaker market conditions, partially offset by greater contributions from our equity investment in VTTI, the acquisition of our former partners interest in Buckeye Texas, and successful cost controls.

In addition, our average available capacity utilization was 85% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 91% for the same period last year, reflecting the weaker market conditions. While near term market conditions remain challenging for our segregated storage business, our global platform is positioned to capitalize on emerging long term market trends to deliver the necessary services to meet customer demand.

At the moment, higher investments made across our system have positioned us to satisfy current demand through evolving market conditions. I used an example of these investments and how they can attract customer demand with the commissioning of our new rates for beta program to transfer line. This new transfer line has enabled re-contracting of open capacity at Raritan Bay and is providing our customers with improved waterfront access at Perth Amboy, as well as access to the Buckeye pipeline network.

Another example is our intense blending segregation and milling capabilities in the Bahamas, which has facilitated incremental demand for gasoline and distillates service. These investments drive incremental utilization of our assets and provide attractive, differentiated capabilities to our customers regardless of market structure.

Additionally, we are positioning our terminals to meet increasing demand for our services as a result of the upcoming IMO changes. This change limiting the softer content in marine transportation fuels, should increase demand for our storage asset capabilities in 2019 and beyond.

Overall, our asset infrastructure and focus on customer services, positions us to drive significant cash flow improvement with little additional capital spend.

Turning to South Texas, we saw a record contribution generated from our Buckeye Texas assets during the quarter as a result of continuing improvements in operational performance, implementation of projects, and our acquisition of our former partners 20% non-controlling interest in the assets.

Successful implementation of several throughput enhancement projects resulted in higher, speeder processing rates, along with record facility throughput and dock export volumes during the quarter. These improvements enabled the first shipment of crude oil by a Suezmax tanker from Bukeye Texas in April.

We're in the process of connecting our Buckeye Texas assets to the new Cactus 2 pipeline, as well as completing several facility debottlenecking projects, underwritten by our customer to enhance our receive and handling capabilities of increasing Permian Basin crude oil volumes.

In connection with the anticipated demand as a result of our IMO, we are undertaking a technical and economic feasibility review with respect to expanding the processing capabilities for our existing condensate splitters and improving production yields for higher demand products.

Successful implementation of this project could add an incremental 25,000 to 30,000 barrels per day to our cross fueling capabilities on a relatively shorter time frame and at a lower cost in adding the third train.

In addition to expanding our last month's handling of growing volumes of crude oil, we also see increasing demand for similar capabilities for LPG and petroleum products and a well positioned growing market needs.

To that effect, we recently concluded a new pipeline connection project, again, underwritten by our customer, providing access to incremental supply of propane and butane volumes for export.

We are moving forward with another underwritten dock enhancement project to handle increasing throughput volumes of LPG. Further, we are evaluating the potential for expanding our LPG handling and export capabilities, driven by strong customer interest. We hope to report more details on our progress on future calls.

Now, switching over to our South Texas gateway terminal project, that is currently underway in Ingleside, Texas. The initial permitting and construction of the facility are proceeding as planned, and we are on schedule to commence initial operations by the end of 2019.

We are continuing our efforts to secure additional volume commitments and have added advance contract stages with a number of customers requesting access into the facility.

This strong interest from other potential customers and the announcement by our partners that the Gray Oak pipeline will have initial capacity of 800,000 barrels per day, has led us to accelerate the expansion of our initial operating capacity in the South Texas Gateway Terminal, which highlights the continued interest and strong demand by Permian producers for the Corpus Christi market and explore access.

Our combined asset footprint and connectivity capabilities in Corpus Christi, positioned Buckeye to fill a preeminent role in facilitating the rapidly increasing flow of U.S. crude oil and petroleum products.

In addition, we continue to advance on efforts to enhance our overall capabilities through new connection and other infrastructure projects, to facilitate our customer's ability to access the growing number of long-haul pipeline culminating in the Corpus Christi area. We look forward to sharing additional details on these efforts on future conference calls.

Moving on to our joint venture, VTTI, the second quarter of 2018 proved to be another strong quarter, as we reported our proportionate share of adjusted EBITDA of $34.6 million versus $28.8 million last year. VTTI deployed a cash distribution for the second quarter of $23.8 million, an increase of $6.4 million compared to last year.

Despite challenging global market conditions for storage, VTTI reported a strong average available capacity utilization rate of approximately 96% during the quarter. In addition, higher throughput rates and improved cost control, further supported the operating results.

This global network of world class terminalling assets in key market areas, combined with our partnership with Vitol, continues to provide a platform for growth in an emerging suite of organic growth projects at attractive investment multiples.

I'll now turn the call over to Keith.

Keith St. Clair

Thank you, Khalid, and good morning, everyone. I'll now provide additional details about our second quarter financial results.

This morning, we reported net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders of $91.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $112.7 million last year. This decrease is primarily attributable to lower operating results driven by weaker overall segregated storage in market conditions, and lower results in our merchant services segment.

We also incurred higher interest and debt expense related to our senior notes issuance in late 2017, and our junior subordinated notes issued in January of this year. Net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders was $0.59 per diluted unit for the second quarter of 2018, compared to $0.87 for last year.

The diluted weighted average number of units outstanding during the quarter was $154 million compared to $142 million last year. The increase in weighted average number of units outstanding was primarily due to the block trade rate of LP unit issuance in September 2017, when the Class C peak units issued during the first quarter of this year.

On a consolidated basis, we reported adjusted EBITDA, which is our primary measure of financial performance of $254.9 million for the second quarter, representing a decrease of $14.3 million compared to last year's adjusted EBITDA of $269.2 million.

Now I'd like to discuss in further detail, the change in adjusted EBITDA for each of our reporting segments. Our domestic pipeline in Terminal segments adjusted EBITDA was $135.3 million for the second quarter of 2018, which was flat with the prior year quarter.

Increased pipeline transportation volumes in the Midwest as well as higher terminal settlement revenues, which benefited from higher commodity prices, were positive contributors for the quarter. These benefits were offset by a reduction in Terminal throughput revenue due to the exploration of crude by rail contract in our Chicago Complex in the first quarter 2018.

In addition, we were impacted by lower segregated storage revenues, as certain tankage was not released by customers due to current market backwardated structure. We have made investments across our domestic system to increase other connectivity and capabilities of our segregated storage assets, that allowed us to maintain a strong base level storage revenue, even in backwardated markets.

For example, all the available storage capacity at our Chicago Complex, which is roughly 6 million barrels, continues to be fully utilized. Our average pipeline transportation volumes increased 2.9%, to nearly 1.5 million barrels per day, compared to 1.456 million barrels per day in 2017.

Pipeline volumes increased primarily due to strong demand for gasoline and distillates in the markets we serve, particularly our Midwest systems, including increased volumes moving East into the Cleveland and Pittsburgh markets.

Our Terminal throughput volumes increased significantly during the quarter, with volumes totaling 1.345 million barrels per day across our portfolio, representing an increase of nearly 6% over the second quarter last year.

Terminal volumes increased primarily due to market share growth across our system including in the South East and in Pittsburgh. For example, we recently signed a volume incentive agreement with our large customer that has driven increased terminal volume in a number of our markets. We have also seen the benefits of investments we have made in our terminal assets to increase our service offerings.

During the second quarter, we saw the ramp up of volume for major customer as our expansion in Jacksonville, Florida came on-line, which had a incremental storage, tankage, rail and truck offloading systems along with ethanol and butane handling capabilities.

Now turning to our global marine segment, as Khalid mentioned, this segment produced adjusted EBITDA of $120.7 million during the second quarter of 2018 compared to $131.8 million last year. Overall, improved performance of our Buckeye Texas Partners and VTTI compared to the prior year were more than offset by lower capacity innovation and rates in our Segregated Storage business.

During the second quarter of 2018, VTTI's adjusted EBTIDA contribution with $34.6 million versus $28.8 million last year. VTTI declared a cash distribution to Buckeye of $23.8 million for the quarter versus $17.4 million last year.

As Khalid noted, VTTI was able to maintain capacity utilization of approximately 96% during the quarter. Additionally an anticipated capital spend for VTTI on age basis for 2018 is estimated to be approximately $180 million to $190 million.

Looking at the balance sheet, VTTI had net long term debt of approximately $900 million at the end of the quarter. We realized a highest quarterly contribution to-date from our Buckeye Texas Partners facility, which benefited from strong operating performance and the buyout of the minority 20% interest from our partner Trafigura, which closed in April.

Turning now to our Segregated Storage business, the average available capacity utilization of our marine storage assets was 85% for the second quarter of '18 compared to 91% last year. This declined utilization as primarily related to uncontracted crude oil capacity. We also saw decline in rates in both the Caribbean and the Harbor.

As a decline of purchase as the deadline rather approaches for implementation of the IMO fuel standards, the teams are focusing their efforts to ensure we are positioned to capture incremental storage volumes resulted from its respected market dislocations. We also believe our assets are well positioned to benefit from the continued growth in light of oil production as U.S. Exports compete the global market share.

Our margin service segment reported a net loss and adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million for the second quarter compared to EBITDA contribution of $2 million last year. This decrease is primarily driven by unfavorable spreads particular in the distillate market partially offset by higher sales volume year-over-year.

Now turning to our balance sheet, at the end of the second quarter we had $1.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $4.9 billion in long term debt. We had $460 million outstanding on our credit facility of which approximately $289 million is reflect as long term and the balance of $171 million is reflected as short term as it supports our Merchant Service segment working capital requirements.

We had just over $1 billion of incremental liquidity available in our revolving credit facility and our total debt to trailing 12-months adjusted EBITDA based on our credit facility calculation was 4.3 times. Looking forward, our next significant maturity is $400 million in November of this year.

Distributable cash flow for the second quarter of 2018, totaled $162 million compared to $170.4 million last year. The decrease in DCF was driven by reduced EBITDA contribution from our business segments and higher interest and debt expense related to our recent debt issuances partially offset by decreases in maintaining capital expenditure primarily due to the timing of projects spending in the year-ago quarter.

Our distribution this quarter of $1.26 and $1.25 is unchanged from the previous four quarters. Our distribution coverage ratio based on distributions declared on units outstanding at end of the quarter was 0.87 times. As stated in the previous quarter, we expect our distribution coverage for the year to remain at 0.9 to 0.95 times.

Now looking at Buckeye's capital spending major capital for the second quarter of 2018 was $27.2 million compared to $35.6 million for the second quarter of 2017 excluding Hurricane-related projects. We expect maintenance CapEx for the full year to be within the range of $105 million to $125 million.

Returned capital spending was $104.6 million during the second quarter and we expect return capital spending to be in the $345 million to $395 million range for the full year. In addition, we expect to contribute between $55 and $75 million for the full year to fund our portion of capital expenditures at our South Texas gateway joint ventures.

These amount also exclude the approximately $210 million we invested from the acquisition of the 20% interest in Buckeye Texas Partners. These amounts all combine to an estimated full year 2018 capital investments of between $610 million and $680 million. We continue to project a VTTI will not require material equity funding in 2018.

In closing, our diversified portfolio of assets continues to produce significant cash flow as indicated by Buckeye generating adjusted EBITDA of nearly $1.1 billion and distributable cash flow over $700 million over the last 12 months despite challenging market condition for segregated storage.

That concludes my remarks. And we will now open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Jeremy Tonet

Thanks for the color on the strategic view here. Just wanted to start there, can we assume that a key tenant of whatever the plan is would be to maintain investment grade ratings, could you expand on your thoughts for that?

Clark Smith

Yes, we are absolutely committed to investment grade ratings, Jeremy. So that's where I made statement. It's part of a number of different options, we are going to be considering, but that's the highest priority.

Jeremy Tonet

Just trying to dig into the thought process a little bit. If the outcome of the strategic view to actually to sell assets and deliver to preserve the ratings over how long would you guys be willing to run with a lower level of coverage or on the other hand, if you are thinking about moving straight to the self funding strategy what level of distribution in your mind will be the right level there?

Clark Smith

Jeremy, we are not going to try and speculate on the outcome of the strategic review other than saying that our focus was going to be on creating long-term value for our unit holders so the time is absolutely a part of that, but we will have an opportunity that we will pull back here on the next earnings scale.

Jeremy Tonet

Just Merchant Services, I was wondering if you could touch on that a bit more as far as the result from the quarter and kind of how you see the outlook for the balance of the year?

William Hollis

This is Bill Hollis. I'm happy to tell you. I think the second quarter it is typically one of the lower quarters of the year. I think when I spoke on the last call we talked about something in the range of $20 million to $25 million as our normal expectations for EBITDA for the business on an average year. I think we talked about plus or minus 10 as the range that would be reasonable to think about in that, and we will certainly be towards the lower end of that range this year, but I think we are still within the parameters that we talked about on the last call.

Jeremy Tonet

Did I miss - did you guys talk about what the 2019 CapEx spend would be on the organic side?

Clark Smith

No, Jeremy. We have not indicated where 2019 CapEx would be, no.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Shneur Gershuni from UBS. Your line is now open.

Shneur Gershuni

First off, I was wondering if I can just clarify what are the answers you gave to Jeremy. So, push comes to subs, the distribution rather the IG rating ranks above the distribution as in terms of goals?

Clark Smith

Well, it's all part of a look at all of the options, but what I was trying to convey to Jeremy was we are committed to be in investment rate, that is the highest priority. Moving to a self funding is one of the options that we are considering Shneur. Obviously when you look at the capital needs we just described, there is a number of factor that would come in play and we are not prepared to say what is the absolute outcome at this point in time, but it will be ready about 90 days.

Shneur Gershuni

And in thinking about or sort of the options that you're looking at how would you order the priorities, I mean are you looking at each one as one individual action as a magic elixir are you looking kind of as a combination. So for example would it just be a distribution type would it just be asset sales could it be a combination of them. Are you even thinking more outside the box in terms of potential M&A activity or LBO activity as I just wondering if you can sort of talk about how many boxes we're looking at here?

Clark Smith

Yes, we're looking at all these options as we mentioned in the remarks. All the options are on the table the combination is certainly feasible that we got a lot more work to do before we can determine what that combination could be. And again, we're not going to speculate today on the call about how will all these combinations fit together but we're looking at all of them.

Shneur Gershuni

And one final op question. The real contract that went away last quarter, is there any plans or opportunities to replace that or replace the lost revenue at some point?

Bob Malecky

Yes this is Bob Malecky there is obviously a change in the interest in rail transportation at this juncture and we are pursuing some opportunities with it. It’s all in the formative stage and we hope to report on that soon.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Harry Mateer from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Harry Mateer

First just I know you have an upcoming maturity of $4 million in mid November. So given you don't plan to announce the results of the review until 3Q call. What's your current thinking on how you’re going to address that are you going to try and refinance in the bond market ahead of it or just use a revolver to pay it off on a temporary basis?

Clark Smith

Yes, Harry that’s the decision that will come to – as the maturity approaches. We certainly have the flexible and the availability to basically address that maturity with capacity within our revolver our expectation now that frankly would be to be in the bond market sometime in Q4.

Harry Mateer

And then just a follow-up on last question I may misheard, but the question is phrased in a way that - was asking whether like a privatization there will be option with something that would be part of the consideration. And it sounds like you answered in the affirmative that that's part of the suite of options you would look at is that correct?

Clark Smith

We’re looking at all options that’s all outside the script John.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Ross Payne from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Ross Payne

I know we’re trying to get as much color on this as we can. Is it fair to say though that selling assets may be the first priority you know cutting distributions is number two and potential sale number three?

Clark Smith

No, I don't think I've put it in necessarily that order. I think all those options carry weight in – as somebody asked just a little while ago in combination they all have different variables attached to. I think the highest priorities is to stay investment grade and after that everything really is going to get I would call it an equal look.

Ross Payne

And on the investment grade can you speak to what's so important about that from an operational or financial standpoint to your company?

Clark Smith

Ross it continues to be a situation where frankly access to capital becomes more important than the actual cost of capital. And as you think about us you think about our suite of investment opportunities et cetera and our ability to finance our growth. It's very important to us that we're able to access reasonably priced and available capital in the public debt markets and the investment grade credit rating continues to be very important in that regard.

Ross Payne

And then finally on a potential sale I mean obviously PE has been out there and Lake was purchased by private equity. Is that a potential avenue that might be explored and if so how would you view stay in investment grade under that particular kind of scenario?

Clark Smith

Ross I think that's a question that again I think what we have to do is just go through our process as completing our strategic review. And I'm going to suggest that anything has a higher probability one path versus the other rather than our continued commitment on a standalone basis to maintain IG rating.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Theresa Chen from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Theresa Chen

Following up on the line of questions related to IG. Given the Moody's outlook change a couple of weeks ago, can you give us a sense of what kind of timeline the agency has given you to make in a progress to get to the metrics they want to see in order to avoid a downgrade?

Keith St. Clair

Theresa this is Keith. First of all, all of the agencies understand that there is no silver bullet, not it could fix, right. And they understand that we're in the process of evaluating different options and completing the strategic review. And are anticipating completion of this review is consistent with the timelines that they've laid out from the perspective of being able to outline a specific plan, once that plan has been communicated it’s our believe that we will then be given not a quarter but frankly several quarters to get the metrics back in line with what their expectations are.

Theresa Chen

And as you go through your strategic review, when we think about the outer years what kind of organic CapEx spending are you taking into account is that you know roughly 300 million per year number still a good run rate or would you consider paring back some of the spending to rationalize your financing needs given the market challenges?

Keith St. Clair

Well I think a lot of that depends ultimately on where we end up with the completion of this review. We find ourselves in a situation where there are a lot of very attractive growth opportunities for that we think. We’ll create long-term value for all of our stakeholders. So it's important that we be able to maintain that level of spend to support what we think are going to be very attractive returns for unitholders, but as to the specific level of CapEx and we’re not – we're ready to ready to speculate on what those levels will be in our years.

Theresa Chen

And lastly in relation to the base business with your legacy segregated storage assets how far are we from approaching a bottom in terms of earnings? What percentage of the contracts that were put in place during contango, have you re-contracted at this point?

Khalid Muslih

Theresa this is Khalid. Obviously we've had several of these contracts that have rolled off – we had as a result the name of the re-contract. Some of those positions albeit at lower rates, some of dispositions the business models just to make sense in return we've seen obviously a decline in our utilization levels.

Not trying to get into the specifics of what exactly and has rolled off but I'd say that there's probably less than 10% that's left. So if that kind of helps you get a feeling for it, that probably as far as I can go. But I do think that when we look at where we have currently have been I guess over the last couple of quarters I would venture to say that our utilization levels are going to be roughly around those levels give or take a few percentage points.

Theresa Chen

Got it - sorry.

Khalid Muslih

That's it like I said before.

Theresa Chen

And actually for VTTI as well, can you just remind us what is the re-contracting percentage up for 2019?

Khalid Muslih

I think on VTTI it’s a little bit of a different situation I think as we've mentioned before some of these obviously cater to third-party customers but outside this proportionate share of the capacity is towards detail that capacity is very much exercise for their strategic purposes. So I think just kind of looking at VTTI from a standpoint of contract it was a little bit different than perhaps just the way that we look at our Segregated Storage business, but it’s no target towards a series of third-party service.

Theresa Chen

So just to clarify that comment are you saying that VTTI could potentially pay above market rate for VTTI assets because they have further leverage in integrated value chain?

Khalid Muslih

No, I didn't say that. I just said that basically they need that capacity in order for them to be able to execute on their various financial and physical trading activities.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Michael Blum from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Michael Blum

First question was on the domestic pipeline and terminal segment, you made a comment during the prepared remarks that you're seeing some of your customers not renew their contracts because of backwardation. Can you just give a little more detail in terms of -- are there certain areas within -- certain locations where you're seeing that weakness and what the dynamics look like there?

Bob Malecky

We saw an uplift in some of the storage -- I think as Keith directly commented. Our primary storage location in Chicago Complex continues to exhibit strong utilization, not for structured moves but for operational need in that marketplace.

When that contango market came into place in 2016 and 2017, we were actually able to deploy some storage in some of the remote terminal locations, along the coastline and inland, and some of our facilities in which we deployed distillate storage. Those that rolled off the structures walked away and we're back to kind more of a baseline operational needs in domestic pipelines and terminals.

Michael Blum

And then similar question I want to ask about the dynamics going on in the New York Harbor. One of your competitors talked about some change there in the market, I was wondering if you could just give some of your comment, color on how you see that market trending? And is anything changing from your perspective?

Khalid Muslih

Obviously we have a fairly substantial position in the Harbor. I would say, I mean, I think just with regards to that comment about third-party competitor. If I recall, and their position was largely more around -- they had some, I guess, larger capacity around the fuel oil. Our business is largely focused on same products, gasoline, blending and distillate.

And I think what I'll say about the Harbor, clearly there's also been pressure around rates in that area. But we actually do see a significant amount of demand for our services. I feel like what has been able to further differentiate our capabilities or just some of the prior investments that we've made with regards to our capabilities and our lending capabilities.

We're actually - we were able to attract a new customers and we are finishing up on some butane blending capabilities there. And like I mentioned, we had some capacity that rolled off – where it’s a big, that was largely - came more geared towards structure at this stage and I think, as I mentioned to you on prior calls, that facility is more logistically challenged than perhaps some of our other facilities in the Harbor.

But with this new transfer line that we've been able to put in service, not only have we've been able to bring back customers, and I guess, pullback in the capacity that we lost I guess over the last couple of quarters. But we've also been able to generate more activity across the system. And so I think that tells you that integrated network, I feel like is going to differentiate us around the New York Harbor.

I think also, concurrently with that, we do have a national position that has been put back into service and is being exercised quite well. And like Bob, mentioned, we're also working on another crude oil export project out of Perth Amboy, which we're hoping to be able to report on our future call.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Matthew Phillips from Guggenheim. Your line is now open.

Matthew Phillips

I wanted to pick up the thread on GMT here little bit. Clearly the offshore markets, source markets, pretty challenge right now. But IMO is driving some interesting moves and fuel oil and gas oil flip the contango next year, mid-late, 2019. Is this a – do you see the Caribbean assets in particular kind of bottoming out this quarter, next quarter, and looking to get ahead of that trade in 2019? I mean, is this a trend that you're kind of seeing from counterparties?

Khalid Muslih

To kind of go back and give you some of my thoughts, I mean, I think we're very well positioned with regards to IMO. I think if you think about what it will do, I mean, obviously, it's going to push, I think segregate into contango and right into light heavy spread and that's obviously going to, going to be more conducive through the crude oil blending.

Obviously, I mean, the lease of rigs are going to take away the last sulfur sink, the high sulfur fuel oil, and all of a sudden you're going to take anywhere from 2 million to 4 million barrels

a day of this material, and all of sudden create a situation where it doesn't have a home anymore. And so, I think we're well positioned to be able to capture that demand.

I would anticipate that we would see, as folks start preparing for IMO. Obviously a ramp up and obviously refining, processing, and we'll see a buildup of inventories before the rule goes into play. Obviously, us having the capability to handle that, I think situates us well. But I also feel like, just given the fact where we sit just on that, the nexus, the transshipment point between – in the North Atlantic, will really give us the opportunity to be able deploy that.

And yes, we are already prepositioning our assets for that capability. And like I mentioned, we can provide these services with very little to no capital. Because we've already made the investments and we can swing over from current service to whatever the new market demand maybe.

Matthew Phillips

Do you think you need crude to be in contango for the asset base as a whole to work or is fuel oil and refined product enough?

Khalid Muslih

No, not at all. I think -- we've got capability to flex our storage between fuel and crude oil. Obviously, back in 2015, when the market went to contango or surplus of crude is obviously flexed then converted a lot of capacity and fuel to what we call flex service, which is the ability to go between the two.

We are continuing to shrink the amount of crude oil capacity, as we go forward. And so, clearly, as the market ramps up for these various materials, we trade straight line fuel oil, high sulfur fuel oil, vacuum gas oil. We're very well positioned to be able to swing our asset base to be able to capture that demand.

Clark Smith

Yes, and to kind of put in perspective, Matthew, of the 26 million barrels roughly that we have in Bahamas, there is only 3 million that's specifically dedicated to crude service.

Khalid Muslih

Yes, that's right. So we clearly have the ability to flex our capacity quite readily.

Matthew Phillips

I thought the processing expansion, the splitter expansion comments were interesting. Would that fall under the tolling agreement with Trafigura or would that be a different structure in terms of how you'll do that?

Clark Smith

Yes, I mean, look, I mean, like I mentioned, we are currently underway with that. We've already commissioned the technical study, we've gotten cost estimates. We're continuing to optimize on the yields associated with where do we feel like we can generate the highest value products. But, yes, so expect that we move forward with that project, our expectation would be to include that in our tolling arrangement with our customer.

Matthew Phillips

And then last one from me on VTTI, I think you'll gave the 2018 CapEx figure. But I think I missed it. I was wondering also if you have the 2019 proportionate CapEx figure for VTTI?

Clark Smith

No. And let me clear there on why do you ask that question Matthew, because the 180 to 190 is not proportionate. That's on a day rates basis for 2018. So our piece would be half of that.

Matthew Phillips

So 180 for 100%, you guys would be at half?

Clark Smith

Yeah. And again, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, I mean, we don't anticipate any material equity contribution there to help fund that. And they have largely been able to fund that with their existing capacity on the revolver.

Matthew Phillips

When you said 180, sorry, was that the remainder of this year or that's for full year 2018?

Clark Smith

For the total year, total 180 to 190.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Tristan Richardson with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Tristan Richardson

Just a quick follow up to the last question, the VTTI 2018 CapEx came in a little bit from last quarter. Can you just talk about sort of project timing there or what drove that variance?

Clark Smith

I don't recall. I mean we had -- earlier in the year or late last year we had talked about, I think, capital spend of probably 200 to 250. There are no projects that are incurring any specific delay. I think the real answer is they probably just fine tuned that number all the more closely as we continue to progress throughout the year. So, kind of 180 to 190 is what we're looking at today.

Tristan Richardson

And then, you just talked about sort of exploring expansion of LPG export capacity. Could you talk about where export capacity is today? And as you explore expansions, where you could see that capacity if and when you deploy capital to do so?

Khalid Muslih

Right, and this is Khalid. I mean, I'll speak to it, I suppose around the Gulf Coast area, and then I know Bob has also some opportunities moving, cycling on our existing pipeline systems to New York. With regards to South Texas, I know there has been a significant amount of focus and chatter around, crude oil volumes coming out of Corpus Christi market. However the long side, we have a growing production of crude oil, there's also a growing demand for LPG handling in export services.

We currently have a refrigerated LPG storage position in excess of 1.1 million barrels. We have the capability to export LPG via multiple modes with refrigerated ships, unrefrigerated, and pressurized. We have continued to work with our partner to increase connectivity to the asset.

I mentioned, we connected to a regional frac and entered into a new commitment on a, I guess a new pipeline connection that we put forward. So, we're seeing quite a bit of volume throughput increase at our existing asset. And as a result, we're looking at ways so we can continue to optimize and provide the ability to more efficiently export that product.

However, similar to, like I mentioned on the crude oil side, there are multiple parties that are also looking at, bringing in additional volumes with LPG into the Corpus market. We again are not focused on the long haul, we are focusing our attention on the last mile. And we believe that there's the opportunity to either bring some of those volumes into Buckeye Texas or look to explore new development opportunity within the surrounding areas. So that's essentially what we are currently focused on, and evaluating along with some pretty strong customer interest.

Tristan Richardson

And then just last one from me. Keith, you mentioned the partnership doesn't necessarily want to be bound by some annual CapEx level and want the flexibility to deploy capital commensurate with where you see opportunity. As you migrate to that equity self funding model, curious if the goal is to be equity self funding year in and year out each and every year or is it sort of -- it will be dependent on the opportunities out there?

Keith St. Clair

Well again, Tristan, I think that's something that really goes to the heart of the strategic review that we're completing. So what I would ask is, let us complete the work here and then we'll be able to, I think better address questions related to self funding or not, once we've completed that review.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Tom Abrams from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Tom Abrams

Couple of follow-ups, one is on the review. Is it possible to go back to shareholders with that preferred ask -- particularly if now the questions framed with, you can either have a self funding distribution reduction or preferred shares?

Clark Smith

Well, I think the answer to that regardless of the other options is, yes. That's something we're going to take a look at. Obviously, we got to shape it a little differently and make it I think more precise, but that's an option, certainly we would like to have, so, the answer is, is it under consideration, yes, Tom, it is.

Tom Abrams

And then, just on the VTTI, it hasn't happened yet but all the machinations, the tariffs, Iran, Libya, all different countries with ups and downs in production, is that something that we should translate as a risk to VTTI or it's just the fact that vitals there, they kind of insulate us from it contractually?

Clark Smith

Maybe I'll try to take stab for that question because I mean, there's so many hypothetical's around that. I think - with tariffs, right, I mean, at the end of the day, I think the long term impact of that could certainly looked slow, economic activity in turn obviously with that could have an impact on slowing down global oil demand. But I mean, I think that's a pretty complex or complicated questions to answer. I think we'll take more time than what we have here today.

But I would say though, I think we really look at, again, where these assets are positioned, they're in key market areas, in key hubs, and again, they are not only strategic with retail but they also offer up quite a bit of service to some of the third-party customers that are in there as well.

William Hollis

And the other thing I will say Tom, is when you think about the product profile for VTTI, it's predominantly either fuel oil or clean product, they really don't store much in the way – given the way approved.

Tom Abrams

And the last thing was a follow up on the near harbor question. I just - maybe I missed it, but is there anything - can you scale the impact in the second quarter of the issues there in terms of utilization and pricing and then how much worse again, scaling at magnitude for this third quarter could that be a negative headwind?

Keith St. Clair

I think, if I think about the decline, right, need not answering your question exactly, I'll try to give you some color around this. But I think if we look at the 6% decline in utilization, I would say a little over 1% of that was attributable to New York harbor and then the balance to Caribbean, we have some capacity that is available, but like I mentioned, significant amount of capacity was re-contracted recently as a result of service transfer line from Raritan Bay to Perth Amboy.

Tom Abrams

And lastly, one of your competitors who have some tankage on Staten Island, I think, at 3 million barrels just briefly idle, and they've actually talked about selling it or shutting it down, and I just wondered if that would improve the regions kind of supply demand if you will, and potentially throw some business your way or is it just tightening for the future, not for the current?

Keith St. Clair

I don't know if it's going to have back and thrills and impact, but clearly I think picking out tankage in that market is probably not a bad thing. But again, I mean I think when I look at what the customers are looking for, I think they're looking for more than just plain vanilla storage, they're looking for blending capabilities, they're looking for transfer capability, they're looking for a - just because the market is just become more efficient, more transparent, you need to have the ability to differentiate yourself. And we think we've got that in our asset base.

Tom Abrams

Thanks a lot. Take notes during your review, it's going to be a good case study, at some point in the future.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Dennis Coleman from Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Derek Walker

This is Derek Walker on for Dennis. You guys - just a quick one on VTTI and kind of self funding option that's on the table. You mentioned there is no equity contribution this year and just given kind of your outlook for CapEx in 2019, do you see any equity contribution and would that be funded in the self funding option that's being considered?

Clark Smith

Well, first of all, this self funding option is being considered as something that will be part of the

overall review. So we're not saying that is absolutely the direction that we're moving to just be clear about that Derek, I just want to make sure you understand. We would expect that on an ongoing basis there would be some capital requirement from VTTI from its partners.

So yes, we would expect to be required to fund some portion of the growth capital next year. And again this year I have ruled that out and you're saying it's going to be any material contribution that would be required this year.

Derek Walker

And then what's the Gray Oak Pipeline scope the opportunities when completed is the STG terminal project that 3.4 million barrels, is that enough to satisfy that scope or do you see a need to expand the terminal with that open season completed?

Khalid Muslih

This is Khalid again and that's what I was referring to in my prepared remarks. We are accelerating our expansion plans just given not only the successful open season for the greater pipeline but also coupled with just the strong customer interest and our ability to be able to bring on additional customer commitments. So we are moving forward with those plans.

Derek Walker

I think before it's capable going to 10 million barrels a day is the potential - so do you see any idea sort of directionally the scope of those accelerated plans?

Khalid Muslih

Yes, we're not going to accelerate up to the 10 million barrels in the first place. We're certainly going to be really up in respectable amount. We do feel like this facility does have the ability to be able to move anywhere between 800 to 1 million barrels a day.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Selman Akyol from Stifel. Your line is now open.

Selman Akyol

Just two quick ones for me. Just on Gateway, have you guys even started ordering sort of longer lead stuff at all?

Joe Sauger

Yes, this is Joseph Sauger. We have started out on the engineering we’re well underway with that and we’re scoping out all of our long lead equipment for expediting to ensure we meet our big schedule.

Selman Akyol

And then can you just say what current utilization is BORCO right now?

Joe Sauger

We don’t actually break out our individual facility utilization. However, I will just point out that, as we think about kind of the achieved as - terminals that we have, it is operating obviously at a very good rate but still highly utilized.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Sunil Sibal from Seaport Global. Your line is now open.

Sunil Sibal

Just one clarification from me considering that maintaining IG is the top priority as part of the strategic review, I was curious you know in terms of leverage metrics, is there kind of a max leverage metric that the agencies are kind of indicated to you to be comfortable in that IG metrics?

Clark Smith

Yes, kind of it, but where the agencies would like to see it basically kind of the bright line if you will is five times or greater on a sustained basis. I mean that’s fairly consistent across all three of the agencies whether it would prefer to see an IG company is trending towards the 4.5 times or below.

Sunil Sibal

And then in terms of IMO 2020, I think you guys touched upon a few different ways it impacts that. I was just kind of curious net-net based on your BORCO exposure and international exposure, do you see IMO 2020 as a net positive for you guys for overall portfolio?

Clark Smith

Absolutely, yes absolutely. We think that not only we see benefit from sampling of the demand for Segregated Storage, it's going to be blending capabilities, segregation capabilities, we think also there will be some fall on benefit from our processing capabilities in South Texas and we think also we’re going to be very constructive for VTTI.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time I'm showing no further questions. I like to turn the call back over to Clark Smith for closing remarks.

Clark Smith

Thank you, Bruce. In closing our Board of Directors and Management Team along with financial advisors are working diligently towards the completion of our strategic review to determine the best path forward to deliver long term value for our unitholders. Importantly our exceptional employees and contractors remain focused every day of delivery site with strong performance across our assets portfolio.

We look forward to updating you on our progress on all of our initiatives in Buckeye's next earnings call. Have a nice weekend.

