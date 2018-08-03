KeyCorp: This 5.65% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all securities, issued by KeyCorp, does KEY-J stands?

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by KeyCorp (KEY).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by KeyCorp.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 17M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $425M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

KeyCorp 5.650% Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: KEY-J) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.65%. The new preferred stock has a 'BB+' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 12/15/2023. Currently, KEY-J is trading below its par value at a price of $24.67 and has a 5.73% Current Yield and a 6.10% Yield-to-Call.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

KeyCorp, incorporated on December 31, 1958, is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The Company's segments include Key Community Bank and Key Corporate Bank. Its Other Segments consist of corporate treasury, principal investing unit and various exit portfolios. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's services were provided across the country through KeyBank's 1,217 full-service retail banking branches and a network of 1,593 automated teller machines ((ATMs)) in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. In addition to the customary banking services of accepting deposits and making loans, the Bank offers personal and institutional trust custody services, securities lending, personal financial and planning services, access to mutual funds, treasury services, personal property and casualty insurance, and international banking services. The Company provides investment management services to clients that include large corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high-net-worth individuals and multi-employer trust funds established for providing pension or other benefits to employees. These services include community development financing, securities underwriting and brokerage. It also provides merchant services to businesses directly and through an equity participation in a joint venture. The Company's loan portfolio consists of commercial, financial and agricultural loans, commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgage and construction loans, and commercial leases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's total loans held for sale were $86.04 million. Its investments securities include the United States treasury, agencies and corporations; states and political subdivisions; agency residential collateralized mortgage obligations; agency residential mortgage-backed securities; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other securities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's total securities available for sale were $20.51 million. The Company's deposits include negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) and money market deposit accounts, savings deposits, other time deposits, deposits in foreign office and noninterest-bearing deposits. As of December 31, 2016, its total deposits were $63,895 million.

Source: Reuters.com | KeyCorp

Below, you can see dividend and profitability information about the common stock, KEY:

Source: FastGrahps.com

And the market opinion:

Source: Tradingview.com

KeyCorp's dividend distribution has been on the rise for the past several years (from $0.10 in 2011 to $0.38 in 2017). For 2018, the expected annual dividend on KEY's common stock is $0.57. With a market price of $21.33, the current yield of KEY is 2.67%. As an absolute value, this means it has $605.15M in yearly dividend expenses for the common. By way of comparison, the yearly dividend for all preferred stocks of the company (including the newly issued Series F preferred stock) is around $80.89M.

In addition, the market capitalization of the company is around $22.53B, which makes KeyCorp the second largest 'Regional - Midwest Banks'.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of KeyCorp's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2018, KEY had a total debt of $14.88B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series F preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $1B.

The KeyCorp Family

Key has two more outstanding preferred stocks:

KeyCorp 6.125% Depositary Shares Fixed-to-Floating Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series E (NYSE: KEY-I), and

KeyCorp 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D.

However, only the Series E preferred stock is listed on a National Exchange.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

KEY-I pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.125% before 12/15/2026 and then switches to a floating dividend at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus 3.892%. It also carries a 'BB+' S&P rating and is callable as of 12/15/2026. With the current price of $27.00, KEY-I has a Current Yield of 5.68% and Yield-to-Call of 5.05%.

As you can see, if we compare the newly issued Series F preferred stock with the other listed preferred stock by KEY, we can see that with its 5.73% it have better Yield-to-Worst than its "brother" (5.05%). However, the two issues have very different characteristics, which makes any in-depth analysis unsustainable. In conclusion, KEY-J is the issue with the lower nominal fixed dividend rate, which means it will be more vulnerable to eventual subsequent rate hikes.

Furthermore, there are a 29 Corporate Bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I chose a fixed-rate bond that has a maturity close to the call date of KEY-J, 03/07/2023. I realize that the comparison is certainly not perfect, but I find it good enough for the purposes of my analysis. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | KEY4606510

As you can see, the bond (KEY4606510, as it is the FINRA ticker) has a slightly shorter maturity than the call date of KEY-J and a higher rating ('A-') as well, which is not surprising given the fact that it stands higher in the capital structure. The yield of the issue, however, seems to be quite low at 3.495%. That yield should be compared to the 6.10% Yield-to-Call of KEY-J, but when making that comparison, do remember that KEY-J's Yield-to-Call is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock till 2023. Still, a yield margin of almost 2.6% between the two securities seems a little too high, especially given how well capitalized KEY seems to be. At these price levels, KEY-J looks like the better security of the two.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "Regional - Midwest Banks" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate and has a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, let's remove HBANN from the chart:

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

The Banking Preferreds

The chart below contains all preferred stocks issued by a bank with a par value of $25 that have qualified fixed dividend rate.

Source: Author's database

Now, these with a positive Yield-to-Call only:

Source: Author's database

And a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

All 'BB+' Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BB+' Standard&Poor's rating and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

By its terms, the Series F Preferred Stock may be redeemed by us at any time (including prior to December 15, 2023), upon the occurrence of certain changes relating to the regulatory capital treatment of the Series F Preferred Stock. In particular, upon our determination in good faith that an event has occurred that would constitute a “regulatory capital treatment event,” we may, at our option, subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve, redeem all (but not less than all) of the shares of Series F Preferred Stock.

Source: 424B5 Filing by KeyCorp

Use of Proceeds

We will use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, working capital, capital expenditures, investments in or loans to our subsidiaries, refinancing of outstanding indebtedness, refinancing of outstanding capital securities, share repurchases (including, but not limited to, repurchases of our common stock or preferred stock), dividends, funding potential future acquisitions, and satisfaction of other obligations. The precise amounts and timing of these uses of proceeds will depend on the funding requirements of us and our subsidiaries.

Source: 424B5 Filing by KeyCorp

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of $419M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of KEY-J after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock, KEY-J. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

