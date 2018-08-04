Arista Enters Into The WiFi Business

This acquisition fits into the strategy of the company.

The company is not interested in the hardware business. It will focus on integrating the WiFi software with its CloudVision solution.

Arista is entering into the WiFi world by acquiring Mojo Networks. It is also an extra step into the campus area.

Arista (ANET) is making its first move into the Wifi world. During the Q2 2018 results, Arista announced the acquisition of Mojo Networks.

This acquisition represents one of the first steps of the company outside of the core cloud data center network, its core business.

Yet, the company is not interested in the full WiFi portfolio. Arista wants to integrate the intelligent WiFi software to its CloudVision solution. On the long-term, Arista could expand to the whole WiFi business.

What did Arista actually acquire?

Mojo Networks is a 267 employees company. It sells a cognitive WiFi solution, some access points, some switches, and a cloud-based WiFi controller solution.

The company is touting its nomination as “Visionary” in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure. This quadrant is not yet publicly available. But the October 2017 quadrant shows that Mojo still has ample room for improvement.

Mojo competes with Aruba Networks, which belongs to HPE (HPE), which partners with Arista. The relationship with HPE and Aruba will become a bit more complicated.

An analyst questioned the management about the $100 million revenue run rate target mentioned in this article. Jayshree Ullal, the CEO of Arista, replied:

Oh boy, that sounds like an ambitious goal from their current revenue.

It means that, from a revenue perspective, the size of Mojo is not significant for Arista. The undisclosed price should not be material for Arista.

The strategy behind the acquisition

To summarize, Arista has acquired a small WiFi company that is lagging behind its competitors, according to Gartner. Yet, this acquisition makes sense.

This acquisition is important for Arista as it is its first step into the wireless world. And it reinforces the presence of the company in the campus.

The management has indicated the driver of this acquisition was the cognitive solution. It is the software that controls the intelligence of the WiFi network.

So the synergy for us is to really focus on making Mojo a software-based acquisition, where we care less about the access point and we care more about the cognitive control, the integration into CloudVision, and Ken's CMP architecture. And the importance of bringing all of this cognitive control is not just to the Spline, but to the WiFi edge. - Jayshree Ullal - CEO

Source: Conference call Q2 2018

The company will leverage its CloudVision solution by integrating the Mojo WiFi intelligence. One single integrated software will manage the cloud data center, the campus, and the WiFi.

This acquisition blurs the line with HPE and Aruba. Arista is partnering with HPE to sell its network solutions. Aruba belongs to HPE and is an important network vendor. Aruba competes with the Mojo WiFi hardware and solutions.

The CEO stated her interest for the Wifi solution does not interfere with the HPE partnership:

We've had a three, four-year partnership. This is a very professional partnership, and there is also a deep friendship. This partnership is well beyond the Mojo acquisition. We're working very closely in the data center and we will continue to work together in the campus as well. So they understand our strategy and we understand theirs, and we work together. And 90% of it is complementary. - Jayshree Ullal - CEO

Source: Conference call Q2 2018

Jayshree Ullal insisted:

So we're not making any declaration or statement on Mojo's PoE switches or on our PoE switches. There is no stated intent at this time here.

Jayshree Ullal said the company would continue to work with HPE and Aruba for the access switches.

And we're also working closely with HPE and their POE switches and Aruba wireless as well to make sure they work with our Spline.

On the long run, it is less clear. The natural expansion of Arista would be to compete with HPE and Aruba. The phase 2 approach Jayshree Ullal is referring to is a sign in this direction:

I think we're approaching the campus, Jason, in a very steady, systematic manner similar to the way we did the data center. So we're not married to the entire campus portfolio coming from Arista. HPE is a good partner for us. So our first approach will be the Cognitive Management Plane and Spline. Our Phase 2 approach will be in wireless end points or edges that require that. And depending on how we do, we don't rule out the possibility of entering deeper in the market. But we're not making any road map suggestions or announcements here.

The evolution of the relationship with HPE and Aruba will be an indicator of the direction Arista will want to take about WiFi and the campus.

Mojo also proposes Wireless Intrusion Protection services. Security could be another leverage for Arista in the future.

This move reflects the strategy of the management. The company indicated being open to acquisitions if they fit with its portfolio, and this is the first illustration.

Conclusion

This acquisition marks the entry of Arista into the Wifi area. Mojo is a small Wifi player, but Arista is not interested in the hardware business of the company.

The integration of the Mojo intelligent WiFi software with CloudVision motivated the acquisition. It will allow the company to offer an integrated management solution.

With this acquisition, Arista is also expanding its footprint into the campus area. It is one more sign of the growing interest of the company for the campus.

