Keep It Simple, Sweetheart: Vanguard ETFs Are The Way To Go

Of course, the big risk is that the bull market might be on its last legs, but I think investors should be patient.

Main thesis

While value stocks have trailed growth in this low interest rate environment, dividend growth investing can indeed make sense for those that seek modest current income and capital appreciation potential without taking on undue risk. Indeed, it could be that the tide is changing as the U.S. economic cycle matures and investors begin to shift their focus to more defensive equities by allocating assets to mature, dividend paying firms that are well-equipped to withstand recessions. As such, I have identified a low-cost ETF that has a history of outperforming peer large-cap value funds while also offering a solid dividend yield.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is a solid fund pick to participate in the equity market while collecting current income. In addition to having a well-diversified asset allocation and a history of rising distributions, there is also a wide margin of distribution safety.

Why are you pitching an ETF with only a 3.13% TTM?

(Source: Original Image - Data from Yahoo Finance)

While there has been quite a bit of equity volatility throughout 2018, patient investors that have stuck to their asset allocations have reaped the benefits. That principle of patience also applies to the distribution offered by this ETF. Granted, a 3.13% trailing 12-month yield is nothing to write home about when closed-end funds typically offer double digit yields, the key is achieving an acceptable total return on a risk-adjusted basis.

With the benefit of leverage, CEFs have taken advantage of easy monetary policy to spin off some very impressive yields for income hungry investors. However, the tradeoff for investing in CEFs is that they are usually very volatile and don’t always offer a positive total return. This is because they commonly overextend themselves to pay distributions from NAV, which then results in price depreciation. As such, the lower yield that VYM offers in comparison can become well worth it for some if you seek a strong total return on a risk-adjusted basis. Furthermore, you can see from the above chart that the fund’s distribution has increased over the years. If the Fed’s effort to systematically normalize interest rates succeeds and the yield curve steepens, it will only be a matter time before equity income investors really start to realize the benefits of this strategy. It is possible, however, that the flattening yield curve is an indicator of a recession, and the Fed might be forced to lower short-term rates again.

Analysis of holdings

Notwithstanding the fact that VYM is a low-cost index fund that is designed to track the equity market, it still behooves us to take a look at the sector allocation and specific holdings of the ETF.

(Source: Vanguard)

With broad U.S. equity exposure, investors are shielded from declines if a particular sector falls out of favor. While that doesn’t protect against broad market declines, investors can at least rest assured that they’re not overly exposed to any particular holding and that they can diversify with negatively correlated assets.

Despite good broad market diversification, there is a definite emphasis on the Financials sector. Depending on what happens with the yield curve, this allocation can help propel VYM’s outperformance or buck the trend. The stage for earnings growth is set with financial deregulation, tax reform, and the Fed seeking interest rate normalization. However, if the yield curve continues to flatten, lending profits will come under pressure as the cost of capital rises and long-term lending rates fall. Additionally, the maturing business cycle can lead to borrower defaults because housing prices nationwide have appreciated much faster than wages. However, because lenders are much less levered today than they were in the lead up to the Financial Crisis, any possible recession shouldn’t be as bad the last one. For the foreseeable future, shareholders should have reasonable dividend safety as some of the top picks have well-covered dividends and investment grade balance sheets.

Sustainability of distributions

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2018 Semi-Annual Report)

Famous for its low cost fund structure, Vanguard has done a great job of offering investments for the retail investor. Again, this is in stark contrast to alternative options that typically charge high expense ratios that eat into shareholder returns. With that in mind, Vanguard also deserves credit for maintaining a wide margin of distribution safety without the benefit of high fees. An analysis of the ETF’s financial statements shows that they have been able to consistently generate higher Net Investment Income YoY. This has been the key to being able to offer a rising distribution over the years. While we are looking at these figures in hindsight and future performance is not guaranteed, we are at least able to glean that the fund managers are committed to maintaining a sustainable distribution. Furthermore, the fund does have money saved in UNII, so they do have some cushion going forward.

Total return - Why you should choose equity income over alternatives

To really illustrate my point in why I believe that closed-end funds should not be used as core holdings to deliver yield, consider the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Despite the fact that it offers an enticing yield, you can see that the Pimco High Income Fund (PHK) pales in comparison to VYM. I say that because the market price has fallen significantly over the past 5 years and hasn’t had much correlation to the broad market. Compared to the more traditional portfolio of stocks and high quality bonds, the performance is truly inferior.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The proof really is in the pudding when you look at the statistics. As expected, PHK was more volatile in terms of standard deviation and drawdown, but it wasn’t even worth the risk as measured by the Sharpe and Sortino Ratios. Keep in mind that this is with dividends reinvested.

Conclusion

In summation, I have presented my case for opting for a low cost equity income ETF over other high yield options. Despite the historical outperformance, there are questions whether this 9-year bull run is on its last legs, and VYM does have exposure to high risk sectors such as IT and energy. On the other hand, the fund does offer a solid distribution yield and can afford investors patience in the face of market volatility. Ultimately, the key is to pick an asset allocation that works for your goals and risk tolerance. For the "old fashioned" investor, VYM can be a great fund pick and can be diversified with exposure to negatively correlated asset classes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.