Cambrex Corporation (CBM) CEO Steven Klosk on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Steven Klosk - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Vadaketh - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

James Rutherford - Stephens Inc.

Matthew Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Courtney Owens - William Blair & Co. LLC.

Tom Vadaketh

Thank you, Sylvia, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Cambrex's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tom Vadaketh, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer at Cambrex.

Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements regarding expected operational and financial performance, and these statements may occur during our prepared remarks or during the question-and-answer session. These statements are based on Cambrex's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to materially differ from those included in the forward-looking statements.

For further information regarding such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors and forward-looking statements portions of our 2017 Form 10-K as well as the forward-looking statements section in both our second quarter 2018 Form 10-Q and the earnings release issued this morning.

During this call, we will be referring several times to changes in revenue, all of which are made on a constant currency basis. Also during this call, to provide greater transparency regarding Cambrex's operating performance, we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in a table at the end of our earnings press release issued this morning and available on our website at cambrex.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after we end today through next Thursday, August 9, and will also be available on the Investors section of our website. Today's call will begin with a business review by Steve Klosk, our President and CEO. I will follow Steve with comments on our financial results before opening the call for Q&A.

With that, it's my pleasure to introduce Steve Klosk. Steve?

Steven Klosk

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. During the second quarter, we made significant progress towards both our 2018 goals and our longer-term strategic objectives. We announced the acquisition of Halo Pharma, and we are excited about the impact we believe it will have on the growth of our business moving forward.

Our second quarter performance was in line with our expectations, and we remain on track to meet the full-year 2018 guidance we provided earlier this year. As a reminder, we do plan to update our 2018 guidance on our third quarter call to reflect the impact of Halo once the transaction has closed.

During the second quarter, we added one new late-stage innovator project to our pipeline, and customer demands that new projects continues to be strong. To meet this demand for both early and late-stage clinical development and manufacturing services, we continued to invest for growth and are on track with those critical projects.

I'll begin today by commenting on our consolidated second quarter financial results and our expectations for 2018. All references to revenues and EBITDA that I will make will be under the prior U.S. GAAP revenue recognition standard. Tom will cover our results under the new standard during his remarks.

Net revenue in the second quarter was $133 million compared to $135 million during the second quarter last year, a 4% decrease on a constant currency basis. Higher revenue in controlled substances and generic APIs was offset by declines in the innovator product category. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $37 million, a 13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year.

Net revenue year-to-date was $237 million compared to $240 million for the same period last year, and adjusted EBITDA for the first half was $59 million. Excluding the impact of the Halo acquisition, we continue to expect revenue growth for the full-year 2018 to be between positive 2% and negative 2% on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA to be between $150 million and $160 million.

Let me now move to a review of each of our product categories, starting with innovator, our largest category. Innovator revenues were $77 million in the second quarter, a 17% decrease over the second quarter last year on a constant currency basis. The revenue decline in the quarter was primarily driven by decreases in revenue of certain commercial APIs. For the first half of the year, innovator revenues declined 8% on a constant currency basis.

As we've said in prior calls, we expect our largest product, which is an API in the innovator category, to decline significantly over the next few years. We have a firm commitment for significantly reduced volumes of this product for 2018. We also have a defined minimum volume for 2019, which represents a further significant decline versus 2018. There is no minimum volume stipulated in the agreement for 2020, the last year of our current supply agreement.

For 2018, we expect innovator revenues to be in a range of up low single-digits to down low single-digits, with the second half of the year coming in stronger than the first half. Excluding our largest product, we continue to expect innovator product category revenues to grow in the mid- to high-teens. This growth compares favorably with our estimates for growth in the broader custom development and manufacturing market for innovator APIs, which is between 5% and 8% annually.

This market growth continues to be driven by several positive trends that we have spoken about before: a strong preference among innovator's for large Western suppliers with end-to-end API development and manufacturing capabilities, a robust and growing small molecule clinical development pipeline and an increasing desire by large pharmaceutical companies to reduce their small molecule manufacturing footprint and outsource more. Small molecule approval trends continue to be strong, with 34 new chemical entities approved by the FDA in 2017 and 15 approvals in the first half of 2018.

Our goal is to continue growing our innovator product category annually by double-digits over the next few years, excluding the expected decline of our biggest product, a growth rate that would be significantly greater than the market. Our primary strategy in the innovator category is to increase the number of later-stage clinical projects that we are working on and secure additional supply position for already commercial products. We have 17 such late-stage projects today, and our goal over the next few years is to ramp up the number of projects we are working on at any time to about 25.

To support the demand for clinical stage development capacity, we have and will continue to make investments in the growth of our company. During 2017, we completed large scale capacity expansion projects at our Charles City, Iowa, and Karlskoga, Sweden facilities. And now we are adding technical resources and expanding laboratory capacity at these innovator sites, which we expect to come online during 2018 and into early 2019.

Additionally, we are investing to address the growing demand for highly potent compounds for oncologic and other therapeutic classes, which now represent about 30% of global clinical pipeline and one-third of all approvals for small molecules. Highly potent compounds require a specialized containment and handling facilities. We are already well-positioned to meet clinical stage demand in this category with our existing development and smaller scale high potency capabilities at the Charles City site.

We're now building a new high potency active ingredient manufacturing facility at that site, which will expand our capabilities and position us to serve the full range of customer needs, from clinical material to commercial products. We expect this facility to be operational in the first half of 2019, and the total cost of the project to be approximately $25 million.

Another element of our strategy in the innovator category is to meet our customers' needs for earlier clinical stage development capabilities, which also broadens the funnel of opportunities for us to win late-stage projects when some of these projects progress to later stages.

We deliver these services from our High Point, North Carolina facility. Demand for this earlier clinical stage work is strong. And during the second quarter, we completed the addition of analytical laboratory capacity and multiple continuous flow reactor platforms to address these segments of the market.

During the first quarter, we also completed the purchase of the property where our facility is located for $10 million, which doubles our footprint and provides us with the ability for further significant expansion in the future. We remain very pleased with the positive impact that our High Point team has had on our overall business development and are working on the tech transfer and scale-up of three projects from High Point to our larger scale facility in Charles City.

During the quarter, we added one new product to our late-stage clinical development pipeline, which we expect to generate between $5 million and $10 million of revenue for Cambrex at maturity. Also during the quarter, one product moved into commercial production. This is the product for which we are expecting over $20 million of revenue in 2018. So we had a total of 17 late-stage products in our pipeline at the end of the quarter, and we are actively participating in the request for proposal process for several new late-stage opportunities.

As a reminder, we characterize a project as late-stage from the time the product is in Phase III until it is approved and the production process is validated in our facility. We generally group our late-stage portfolio into three categories: those that we expect to generate over $10 million in annual revenue for Cambrex at maturity, those between $5 million and $10 million and those less than $5 million in sales.

As these projects progress to the development stage, we often adjust our initial estimates of the volume potential. Our current late-stage portfolio breaks out as follows. We have five products in the over $10 million category, seven products that can each generate between $5 million and $10 million and five products that are each expected to generate less than $5 million annually.

Future Cambrex revenue from the products in our pipeline will, of course, depend on each product's regulatory approval, success in the market and the share of commercial supply that we secure, among other variables.

To reiterate our expectations for 2018, excluding the impact of our Halo acquisition, we expect net revenues in the innovator category to be in a range of up low single-digits to down low single-digits compared to the full-year 2017. We have a high level of visibility into innovator revenues for the remainder of the year. And excluding our largest product, we expect net revenues in the innovator category to grow in the mid to high teens.

That said, there are several important projects we are currently working on and which we expect to ship later this year. To the extent that shipment timing slips into early next year, innovator growth may be lower than guidance.

I will now move to our generic API category. Net revenue in the quarter was $32 million, an increase of 20% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year. Year-to-date generic API revenues were $59 million, a 7% increase versus the same period last year.

Developing and launching new products are the key growth drivers for our generic API product category. Once launched, we will typically generate revenue from selling validated samples of the new generic API to our customers until such time that the customer's product is approved as a commercial generic product.

The time frame between the completion of development and commercialization is typically between a few years and as long as 10 years as generic marketers have increasingly begun working on products well before anticipated patent expirations, including as early as clinical Phase III. We currently have 12 generic APIs and one controlled substance in later stages of development. Demand in the market and orders for generic APIs continue to be strong.

For 2018, we expect net revenue growth from generic APIs to be about flat with underlying growth in the low to mid-single-digit range being offset by the impact of certain of our customers discontinuing sales of a few products in the U.S. market, thereby reducing the sales of several of our generic APIs.

Sales of controlled substances, our third product category, which we define as those classified as Schedule II products by the DEA, were $24 million in the second quarter, an increase of 31% versus the same quarter last year. Year-to-date revenue from controlled substances was $46 million, a decline of 6% versus the same period last year.

As we discussed last quarter, there were delays earlier in the year in the release of 2018 quotas from the DEA, causing a shift in the timing of shipments to later in the year. At this point, we have received sufficient quota and production is underway to meet demand. For 2018, we continued to expect net revenues from controlled substances to grow in the mid-single-digit range versus the full-year 2017, which was a very strong year.

We participate primarily in the non-opiate controlled substances market and do not have meaningful revenue from opiate-based controlled substances. We are especially focused on the ADHD market, which we estimate will continue to grow at rates similar to or faster than the overall API market.

We seek to position ourselves as the primary supplier to all existing and new customers entering the key controlled substances market in which we compete. We are in the process of developing one new controlled substance API, and one new ADHD product is awaiting FDA approval by our customer and is expected to begin to generate commercial sales in early 2019.

Now let me move to our generic drug product initiatives. We filed three Abbreviated New Drug Applications, or ANDAs, during 2017 and continue to develop a number of additional generic drug products. We anticipate filing two more ANDAs during 2018. We are working with formulation development and manufacturing partners and expect to work with generic marketing partners to sell these products when they are approved. We expect to see modest revenues from the initiative beginning in late 2019 to early 2020.

Finally, let me make a few brief remarks about our agreement to acquire the Halo Pharma business, which we are very excited about. Halo Pharma is a leading dosage form CDMO that provides product development and commercial manufacturing services to the innovator and generic pharmaceutical markets. Halo offers broad manufacturing capabilities in the finished dosage form space, including oral solids, liquids, sterile and non-sterile ointments, gels and creams as well as certain specialty offerings.

The acquisition of Halo is well aligned with our commitment to providing best-in-class services to meet the needs of our global pharmaceutical, biotech and generic customers. Together, we believe Cambrex and Halo create a leading small molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, or CDMO, with a broad range of capabilities.

With the acquisition of Halo, we are entering a new market segment within the overall CDMO space. Not unlike the API market, the market for finished dosage services is large, fragmented and growing. The acquisition diversifies Cambrex's business, expands our customer base and broadens our small molecule funnel beyond our existing API offering in the innovator, generic and controlled substances categories.

Halo has over 70 customers, of which about 50 are new to Cambrex. As a result, the acquisition will diversify our business and reduce our product concentration. Halo had revenue and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $105 million and $27 million, respectively, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018.

We are acquiring Halo Pharmaceuticals for $425 million in total cash consideration. This will be funded with a combination of cash on our balance sheet and borrowings against our $500 million senior credit facility. We expect a pro forma total net leverage ratio of approximately 1.2 times trailing four quarter consolidated EBITDA at closing. This acquisition enhances our growth, and we expect it to be accretive to adjusted EPS in 2019.

In summary, the second quarter was consistent with our expectations, and we continue to have a high level of visibility into 2018 demand. We have tight production schedules that require our site teams to maintain a high level of execution against their operating plans while also ensuring the key strategic investment projects remain on track. Market demand continues to be strong, and our pipeline of early and late-stage projects continue to grow.

To reiterate, excluding the impact of our Halo acquisition, we expect net revenue growth in the range of plus or minus 2% net of currency impact and adjusted EBITDA to be in the $150 million to $160 million range. I look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Vadaketh

Thanks, Steve. I'd like to start by adding a few additional remarks relating to revenue before commenting on the financial statement line items. As I mentioned in our last call, based on our current visibility of customer demand and our production schedules, we expect revenue in the second half of 2018 to be stronger than the first half.

We adopted U.S. GAAP's new revenue recognition standard ASC 606 beginning on January 1, 2018. Adoption of the new standard has changed our revenue recognition methodology for roughly half our revenue, where we are providing product to specific customers with no alternative use for the product.

Previously, we have been recognizing this revenue upon delivery to the customer. From January 1, 2018, we are recognizing this portion of our revenue over time effectively as we produce the product. However, to make comparisons between years easier, we are providing revenue guidance under the old methodology for 2018. Steve's remarks on revenue were all based on the old revenue standard.

As a reminder, revenue in the second quarter of 2018 on this basis was $133 million and revenue for the first half of the year was $237 million. Revenue in the second quarter under the new standard was $152 million, and revenue in the first half on this basis was $293 million.

Further details on the reconciling adjustments between the old and new revenue standard as well as the related impact on net income and EBITDA can be found in this morning's earnings release as well as the Form 10-Q, which was filed earlier today.

For the rest of this year, we will continue to report our actual performance under the new standard, but we'll also continue to provide revenue and profitability information as it would have been reported under the previous standard. Our guidance is also based on the prior standard. We believe this is the most transparent way to transition to the new standard for revenue recognition.

Let me move on to a few other financial statement items. Please note that where applicable and consistent with our approach to providing guidance, I'll discuss each item under the old revenue recognition standard first before providing the corresponding information under the new standard.

Gross margin for the second quarter was 37% compared to 43% in the same quarter last year. The decline in margins was driven by unfavorable product mix, lower production volumes and unfavorable pricing.

Gross margin for the year-to-date was 36%. In addition to unfavorable product mix and lower production volumes, year-to-date gross margin was also impacted by a small number of batch failures in the first quarter. Gross margin for the second quarter under the new revenue recognition standard was 43%.

As we have mentioned previously, we expect gross margins to compress somewhat over the next few years compared to 2017 levels. This is partially driven by a drop in capacity utilization to more manageable levels as we bring on additional capacity and volumes of our largest product decline.

Additionally, the change in product mix as volumes of our largest product decline over the next few years will also result in some gross margin compression. As a result and as we have been discussing for the last few quarters, we expect gross margins to be in the high 30s to 40% range over the next few years. We believe this will still be at industry-leading levels.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter were $16 million, down $2 million versus the prior year, driven by lower personnel costs. Year-to-date SG&A spending of $33 million was down slightly versus the same period last year. Research and development expense for the second quarter was $4 million and $8 million for the first half of the year, essentially flat versus the same period last year.

Operating profit was $30 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $5 million, driven by the decrease in gross profit. Year-to-date, operating profit was $43 million, down $19 million versus the same period last year. Operating margin for the quarter was 22% and for the year-to-date was 18%. Operating profit under the new revenue recognition standard was $45 million in second quarter and $75 million for the year-to-date, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37 million, a decrease of 13% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2018 was $59 million, a decrease of 24% versus the prior year.

During the quarter, the Company recorded an unrealized gain in other income of $5 million related to an equity investment in a European company. The investment is subject to a one-year lockup period, and our equity share is substantially greater than the current daily trading volumes of the stock. We have excluded the gain from our calculation of adjusted income from continuing continuing operations.

Our effective tax rate for the quarter and year-to-date was 18%. The reduction in rate from the prior year reflects the impact of tax reform in the United States. The effective rate also includes the benefit from immediate recognition of the effects of share-based compensation, which can be volatile and are difficult to predict.

Excluding this benefit, the effective tax rate was 20% for the quarter and year-to-date. We expect the underlying effective tax rate for the full-year to now be between 20% and 22%, an improvement versus prior guidance. We expect the cash tax rate to be between 17% and 19%.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $0.74 per diluted share for the second quarter compared to $0.76 for the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $1.36 for the first half of 2017.

We now expect adjusted income from continuing operations for the full-year to be between $2.91 and $3.14 per share, an increase at the midpoint of $0.11 per share versus prior guidance, reflecting the reduction in the expected effective tax rate for the year.

Capital expenditures were $9 million in the second quarter and $33 million in the first half of 2018. Depreciation and amortization was $8 million in the second quarter of 2018. We continue to expect full-year 2018 capital spending to be between $70 million and $80 million. We ended the second quarter with a cash balance of $171 million, a decrease of $16 million in the quarter, with capital spending and cash tax payments driving most of the change.

For 2018, excluding the impact of the acquisition of Halo, we continue to expect free cash flow, defined as a change in debt net of cash to be between $35 million and $45 million. With the exception of our net revenue guidance, which is net of foreign currency impacts and tax guidance, our financial guidance for 2018 assumes that currency rates, primarily the Swedish krona and the Euro, remain reasonably stable versus current rates and relative to each other. Adjusted income and related earnings per share is computed in a manner consistent with the table at the end of this release.

With that, Sylvia, I would now like to open the call for questions.

James Rutherford

Hey, good morning. This is James Rutherford in for Drew. My first question is on gross margins, which came in at 37% in the quarter, a little lower in the first quarter kind of due to the issues there, the temporary issues there. Can you just talk about the tenor of gross margins to the back half and what would drive the implied ramp to get to the high 30s guidance for the year?

Tom Vadaketh

Yes, so we haven't obviously guided to gross margins for the year, as you know, James, but yes, we do expect stronger margins in the second half. It's – largely there may be some product mix, but it's volume driven. As Steve said in his remarks and I said in my remarks, the back half in terms of revenue to be stronger than the first half, so it's largely that.

James Rutherford

Okay, thank you for that. And the second question is on Halo and of the 50 customers that are new to Cambrex, is – cross-sell [indiscernible] that you talked at this point and over what timeframe [indiscernible] might you expect to some…?

Steven Klosk

James, would you mind repeating that. You broke up a couple of times as you would...

James Rutherford

Sorry about that. The question was on Halo and of the 50 customers that are new to Cambrex. Can you talk about the cross-sell strategy there and over what timeframe you might expect to see some benefit from that cross-sale?

Steven Klosk

Well, obviously, James, [indiscernible] as part of the integration is get the commercial teams together and try to [indiscernible] opportunities to do that. I think [indiscernible] as you call on the customers and you present the capabilities of what I'll call one Cambrex. And then you see over time, what that generates in terms of giving you new opportunities on APIs on one side and dosage form on the other.

I think we've said that we do not model the acquisition on the basis of cross-selling, so we hope that over time that is going to allow us to accelerate growth of both businesses. But we look at the Halo business as a very good business. It's highly profitable and growing on its own, and the cross-selling will be sort of icing on the cake as we go forward, if you will.

James Rutherford

Okay, thank you for the help.

Matthew Hewitt

Good morning and thank you for taking the questions.

Steven Klosk

Matt, we can't hear you.

Matthew Hewitt

Good morning. Can you hear me now?

Steven Klosk

Good morning, Matt. Yes.

Matthew Hewitt

Good. A couple of questions, first on the pipeline update, it looks like there was a couple of moving pieces. I think in the press release you commented that there was one new $5 million to $10 million product, yet that category went from $6 million last quarter to $7 million. So up to the $10 million plus is down one at $5 million versus $6 million. Am I seeing that right? And I guess where do we stand with that $20 million product – greater than $20 million opportunity in the back half? Is that still on track?

Steven Klosk

Yes, so you're correct. The $20 million product that we've talked about [indiscernible] sales for 2018 [indiscernible] has moved out of that $10 million plus category, it's now moved into commercial production. So it's validated by us and the material that will be producing for the customer will be considered commercial material. Though that part of the reason that both Tom and I have [indiscernible] back half, there will be stronger than the first half as that product will be ramping up in the second half.

Matthew Hewitt

Okay, great. And then along those lines, last quarter you mentioned that you were seeing a very strong RFP pipeline. And I'm just curious, has that continued here in the second quarter and in – if you could provide along those lines?

Tom Vadaketh

The pipeline is still strong. The number of RFPs that we are being asked to respond to late stage projects is strong, some of them large projects. So we keep our fingers crossed that customers will make decisions relatively quickly, and we'll get our fair share of wins on those.

Matthew Hewitt

Okay, great. And then one last one from me, regarding the DEA issues, the delay [indiscernible] first quarter, it sounds like they've caught up here a little bit in this quarter and you commented on that your expectations for [indiscernible]. Is there any [indiscernible] from a timing perspective where because of [indiscernible] in the first quarter, you run out of time this year? Or you've got everything you need at this point and you may likely still see some come back to this year for a second to fill, if you will, anything along those lines?

Steven Klosk

As I said in my prepared remarks, we have a quarter that we need to produce what we expect it to produce and continue to hit the guidance that we had. For the year, because of the delay, it may impact our ability to exceed guidance. The last few years, we've been able to raise guidance in that product category, as you know. So we'll have to see how the production schedule goes for the rest of the year. But we've got the quota now when we're producing. And as you pointed out, we had a good quarter in Q2.

Tom Vadaketh

And I would just add, Matt, as Steve said in his remarks, so last year and even if you look at previous years, it's usually a very strong first half, much weaker second half in this particular product category. This year, we would say the second half will not be as weak as it has been in the past. At least speaking year-on-year if you compare the second half this year versus last year, we should be seeing growth.

Matthew Hewitt

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Courtney Owens

Hi, good morning, guys. This is Courtney Owens on for John. So just my first question, so you guys have talked about and have had growth like outside of your largest client in the innovator segment that has significantly outsized the market, how long do you guys kind of view that level of growth or even that level of growth was like a slight step-down as sustainable? Like just – if you kind of just want to think about this a couple of years out, do you still view that as something that's sustainable for your business?

Steven Klosk

Yes. I mean, as we – Courtney, as we look at our innovator business over the next few years, excluding our largest product, we're shooting for double-digit growth in that product category. And I don't see anything at the moment considering the positive trends in the market, the underlying trends in the innovator market and our position and strength in that market to knock us off that path. I think, if anything, the Halo acquisition eventually should help that too.

Courtney Owens

Okay, great. Thanks. And then also just you touched upon a little bit in your prepared remarks, but just as far as like the capacity expansion that you made throughout this year and then 2017 and then the M&A that you guys have done, how do you guys feel as you look forward, call it, 2019, 2020?

How do you guys feel that you are kind of in that spectrum? Do you feel that you are in a good place? Or is this something that where you guys are right now could be sustainable for a while or something that you're going to continue to look at opportunistically, both on the capacity expansion side organically and then inorganically through M&A? Thanks.

Tom Vadaketh

Yes, on the organic side, [indiscernible] continues to be our priority. So as we look at capital allocation, what we prioritize, we get the best returns in organic investments. And when we look at our plan, our strategic plans over the next few years, it does require us certainly investing in more capacity, more capability across the facilities.

So we'll continue to be doing that [indiscernible] doing this year is not the [indiscernible]. And then on M&A, we're absolutely – we're absolutely – we are certainly [indiscernible] from a capital basis and so forth, and we continue to look and are active in the market. And as opportunities come up, we're looking at them all.

Steven Klosk

Yes, there are opportunities, Courtney, in pharmaceutical services and adjacent services as well as we hope in small molecule APIs. So as Tom said, we have the capital structure that would allow us and still be under leveraged even after the Halo acquisition to be aggressive without looking at other high-quality businesses. We're going to focus on the integrating very effectively. But at the same time, we are looking for additional high-quality businesses.

Courtney Owens

Awesome, got it. Thanks guys.

