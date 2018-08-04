Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (SCCAF) CEO David Friesema on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTC:SCCAF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

David Friesema - Director, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Masson - Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Martin Landry - GMP Securities

Matt Bank - CIBC

Patricia Baker - Scotiabank

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank Financial

Kenric Tyghe - Raymond James

Stephen McLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Meaghen Annett - TD Securities

Elizabeth Johnston - Laurentian Bank Securities

For your convenience, the second quarter earnings release, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, are available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at sleepcountry.ca. They are also available on SEDAR. The results were released yesterday after market close.

David Friesema

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for being with us on our second quarter 2018 conference call. Joining me today is Robert Masson, our CFO.

We are very pleased with the momentum we’ve seen in the first half of 2018. In Q2, we saw 8.1% growth in revenue, 13.2% EBITDA growth and just as importantly growth in same store sales. At 4.4% Q2, 2018 was out 20th consecutive quarter of same store sales growth.

Overall, traffic in May and June was solid, but April traffic was weak, as we had noted, as has been noted by other retailers. In the quarter, we had strong growth in both mattress and accessory orders and improved in all of our KPIs including customer conversion, mattress units, mattress unit selling price and gross margin.

In Q2, 2018 we also delivered on two key initiatives that we have discussed on previous calls the first was to expand market share and the below $1000 price point, and the second, was to position Sleep Country with consumers as a destination where people can buy high quality well priced accessories.

In terms of the first initiative, through the three new SKUs in our Bloom mattress line re-launched in June, which expanded our overall lower price offering. As you know, Bloom is an Omni channel offering that is available both online and in store. The response of the new mattresses been very good. The new Bloom mattresses play a role in our growth of mattress units.

Our analysis clearly indicates that the mattresses purchased in the below 1000 category were not being traded down from higher price, but represented new market share and expanding customer base.

Secondly, becoming a destination for accessories is an important initiative because it generates increased store traffic and provides more opportunities for consumers to engage with their company and develop relationships as these items are purchased more frequently.

In the quarter, we made solid progress with accessory revenues increasing by almost 14%, this was promoted by accessory specific infomercials relaunched in the quarter, and we believe also reflects our success in taking advantage of Sears closing, a major accessory retailer, thus gaining market share.

Through marketing and new product introductions, accessories will continue to be a key component of our growth. Of course, the main component of our revenue is the mattress sales, which grew by almost 7% compared to Q2, 2017.

In fact, our mattress units grew at an even larger accelerated pace in 2018 over 2017. We are very pleased with this progress especially when comparing with the financially strong previous quarter, as it comes when the overall mattress industry is seeing overall flat sales. This again, is a reflection of our success in gaining market share.

In the quarter, we continued to make progress at growing our store account and renovating existing stores. We opened six new stores and completed nine store renovations. Store renovations are important to us as a new enhanced store design has proven to drive increased same store sales and are important in supporting our initiatives to increase accessory sales.

At the end of Q2, about 53% of our stores featured our enhanced store design. I will now turn the call over to Rob, who will review our financial results.

Rob Masson

Thanks Dave and good morning everyone. To begin, revenue grew by 8.1% in Q2, 2018 to $143.7 million from $132.9 million in the prior year, driven by both increases in same-store sales and the addition of 14 new stores over the last 12 months.

Gross profit was up by 10.3% to $41.2 million from $37.4 million in Q2, 2017. Gross margin for Q2, 2017 improved to 28.7% or 28.1% in the comparable quarter, primary as a result of improvements in operating effectiveness.

As a result of sales -- as a percentage of sales, this was reflected in a 20 basis point reduction in inventory and other related expenses net of volume rebates and a 60 basis point reduction in sales and distribution expenses.

Gross profit was slightly offset by 30 basis point increase in store occupancy costs, which is mainly driven by high utilities, property taxes and repairs and maintenance of existing stores as well as preopening costs and other expenses for new stores.

For the second quarter of 2018, total G&A expenses increased by 9.1% or 1.6 million to 19.5 million. As a percentage of sales, G&A expenses increased marginally from 13.4% in Q2, 2017 to 13.5% in Q2, 2018.

Contributing to a higher G&A expense is a 3.4% increase in marketing and advertising. As we have previously mentioned, advertising is a key component of our strategy to increase sales and capture greater market share.

We had previously stated that we expected to incur a double-digit increase in advertising expenses in 2018, with the majority of that it increases in the first half of the year. Our marketing and advertising expenses grew by 16% in the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017.

In working with our new advertising agency, we have been conducting extensive customer research and we plan to incorporate the insights from this research into some new campaigns which we are expected to launch in the second half of 2018.

Credit card and finance charges, which are a variable cost increased in accordance with sales. Salaries, wages and benefits also contributed to higher G&A expenses in Q2, 2018. Operating EBITDA increased by 13.2% to $22.9 million in Q2, 2018, with operating EBITDA margins increasing to 15.9% of sales from 15.2% in Q2, 2017.

This increase was primarily due to our strong sales growth, and improved gross profit margins offset somewhat by an increase in total G&A expenses.

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased from $3.3 million to $3.5 million this past quarter. The increase is mainly due to higher CapEx in the quarter from relocating or distribution centers and adding 14 new stores over the past 12 months.

Finance related expenses increased slightly in Q2, 2018 to $1.1 million from 900,000 in Q2, 2017. This was due to a higher effective interest rate of 3.6% on the senior secured credit facility compared to 2.9% in Q2, 2017. This was partially offset by a lower average balance outstanding.

During the second quarter of 2018, adjusted net income increased by 12.4% to $13.4 million or $0.36 per share compared to $11.9 million $0.32 per share in Q2, 2017. Higher operating EBITDA drove the increase, partially offset by an increased depreciation and amortization, finance related expenses, income taxes and other expenses.

Net cash flows generated by operating activities amounted to $16.1 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $27.9 million generated at June 30, 2017, with the difference largely the result of an increasing working capital year-to-date in 2018, mainly driven by lower trade and other payables, lower customer deposits, higher inventories partially offset by lower trade and other receivables. As at June 30, 2018 the balance on our revolving credit facility was $110 million compared $105 million as of December 31, 2017.

Lastly, our Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.185 per share payable on August 30, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2018.

That concludes my remarks. I’ll now turn the call back to Dave.

David Friesema

Thanks Rob. As you heard today, we had a strong first six months for 2018 and established a platform for growth for the rest of 2018 and beyond. We will continue to execute on our strategy to grow our position as the pre-eminent mattress retailer in Canada through maintaining a strong product offering, deploying marketing and advertising to drive traffic in-store and online, and expanding our store count.

With our expanded Bloom line, we now have one of the most extensive e-commerce mattress inbox -- mattress inbox offerings [ph] in Canada in terms of type and price point. We also have a distinct advantage with our Omni channel approach, and mattress purchased is both tactile and personal and we offer customers the opportunity to both shop online and also to try the mattress in person.

We will also continually develop our overall mattress offering to ensure we have the products and features that customers are demanding. An example of their lifestyle based beds, which are a growing category in Canada. We now offer a variety of lifestyle bases with different features to meet customer specific needs, growing this category also enhances our average unit selling price.

As I -- as I’ve said on previous calls, we will implement a double-digit increase in advertising this year to support the continued growth of our business. As Rob mentioned, we are working with our new advertising agency, who have completed a customer research. We will be incorporating this research into our campaigns to ensure we get the most impact from our investment.

This approach has proven to be successful increasing both, matters and accessory revenues. Maintaining a high profile physical presence is also important to our growth strategy and we continue to add stores.

Last quarter, we revised our guidance for store openings to 15, with the year half over, we are now committing to opening 17 new stores in 2018. We will continue to both be prudent and opportunistic however, and our future guidance remains at opening 8 to 12 new stores next year and beyond.

Mall stores will be part of the next in new stores. We currently operate five interior mall stores, these stores provide attractive opportunities to take advantage of the customer traffic in malls to add visibility to our brand and support initiatives such as growing our accessory sales.

We will be flexible in our approach and will look at the many favorable locations that are available to enhance our national store presence. Providing an exceptional customer service experience has always been important to Sleep Country. This has been a key component in training or associates and in developing our new store designs.

We are pleased that our efforts were recently recognized by two separate organizations. RepTrak, named as one of the 50 most reputable brands in Canada, and we are also recognized as the most trusted retailer of mattresses by Brandspark.

We are pleased with the early progress we made in the first half of 2018, and look forward to building on this momentum as we head into the seasonally busiest quarters of the year. This concludes our remarks. We now open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Martin Landry with GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Good morning, Martin.

Martin Landry

Hi, good morning Dave and Robert. My first question is on the traffic in April. You’re saying that traffic was weak, and I think everybody understands that, wondering if you can give us a bit more color or if you can put some numbers to that. Is there any way you can give us maybe the difference in the Delta, you’ve seen year-over-year between April and May and June, so that we can actually understand the magnitude of the impact.

David Friesema

Well, again traffic is slightly different as far as because it’s not specific to individual customers. So I can’t give you exact numbers on it because that would might be a little misleading. What I will tell you though is that in April our traffic did not meet the previous year. And we can really look at that across different regions and you know to which we are more affected by weather and so on. And then in May and June, we went back to exceeding our last year’s totals. So it was a sizeable difference.

Martin Landry

Okay, that’s helpful. And you’re talking about targeting the price category of below $1000 for mattresses, can you tell us what’s your market share right now in the below $1000 category versus what your market share in the above $1000 category, just so that we can get a sense of you know what is the opportunity out there for you guys to capture that lower price point market?

Rob Masson

Hello Martin, as I know you know, I wish, I could give you those answers. But the problem we have is that in our industry which as I say you are fully aware of, getting specific numbers like that are very difficult and just not even available.

I will tell you, that we’ve always sold a lot of beds in the below $1000 category, so its’ not like we weren’t there, but it’s just an area we weren’t as strong. And so, we’ve seen a nice increase in the units in that area, and we’re really happy with that. And on top of that, we are even happier with the fact that through all that our average unit selling price for mattresses in total went up, so that’s one of the reasons why we’re very confident they were not trading people down, there were getting new market share and we, we do have room to grow in that area.

Martin Landry

Okay, maybe just looking at it another way, did your unit count go up faster in your below $1000 category this quarter?

Rob Masson

Oh yes, it went up faster in the below $1000 category, but it wasn’t sacrifice. We saw increases in our other categories as well, which again is why even when you look at our growth in units below $1000 our AUSP was still higher than it was last year. And again, we saw a larger growth in units in total for mattresses than we did in 2017. So our unit growth in mattress is accelerating year-over-year.

Martin Landry

Okay, that’s it. Thank you.

Rob Masson

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Bank with CIBC. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Good morning, Matt.

Matt Bank

Good morning. Just following up on the same store sales discussion, you have capturing market share from the recent Sears stores closures as part of your outlook. So just wondering how you’re actually measuring yourself on the school and if there are any metrics you can share.

David Friesema

So again, Matt as you know the industry does not give great feedback on it. We do know from talking to our industry that, that the industry is not growing this year. It’s been a very sluggish year, and you know may be partly due to weather, partly due to a lot of different things and based upon all the analysis we do, we are clearly seeing in our mind, good growth in market share because our units as I say are accelerating in mattresses, and our units are accelerating quite nicely in accessories.

You know we also look at different areas stores that we have that are close to where Sears stores used to be, and measuring those and that gives us an indication, again, not perfect but it gives us an indication where we are seeing growth. And we would say we’re seeing atleast as good a growth in stores there were close to our existing Sears stores than not.

Matt Bank

Okay, and then another component of this is, just and I know you don’t want to give anything too specific in terms of by geography, but housing has slowed this year in the GTA, and I’m just wondering if you’re seeing any co-relation between housing trends in any specific regions and how your same store sales are tracking?

David Friesema

Yes, so as we’ve said in the past, housing sales are a component of our business, but not as big as some people put at it. And we’ve been able to watch, you know when Vancouver went through similar effect and Toronto is now going through it. And also on the other side, you see Montréal’s housing market picking up. And so we do see some of those affects us slightly to the negative and to the good, but it is not a an overall large component of the business.

Matt Bank

Okay, and then I just want to switch gears on one last one, if that’s alright. Share-based compensation was quite a bit higher this year, just wondering what drove that?

David Friesema

So Matt’s that’s really as we granted awards each year, the typically best over three and four years. And so, this is just a catch up of the, of the lapping effect of the amortization, as we now have multiple years of grants.

Matt Bank

Okay and how should we think about annual dilution from share based comp to the share count?

David Friesema

So we do have the dilution effects in our latest management information circular, so those numbers are available to you. At this point, the dilution I think is approximately 400,000 shares.

Matt Bank

Okay, thanks very much.

David Friesema

Thanks, Matt.

Your next question comes from the line of Patricia Baker with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Good morning, Patricia.

Patricia Baker

Hi guys. I have a number of questions, but I’m going to come back to the discussion of the April, May, June trends and the traffic. We’re talking about this all in the context of traffic and fully understand that traffic was down, you indicated that traffic was solid in May and June, but I know you won’t want to give us numbers, but can you confirm that the same-store sales in May and June were far better than same-store sales in April, and far better than the 4.4 that you reported for the quarter?

David Friesema

Yes, absolutely.

Patricia Baker

Okay, thank you. My second question is on accessories, at the time of the IPO, you indicated the size of that market and you know your aspirations to take your – at the time was a single digit market share, much higher. And now that Sears is out of the picture, obviously the size of the price for you guys is a lot larger in your ambitions on the accessories side are greater. Do you have any indication or could you share with us what Sears market share was in accessories and then on related to what you said about mattress units and seeing that stores close to Sears, you’re seeing some accelerated performance. Does that apply to accessories as well or is accessories just a more broader uptake as customers really learn that Sleep Country is in the accessories business?

David Friesema

So, I’m going to try and answer these in order and if I miss something Patricia, let me know. So first and foremost, we don’t know exactly what Sears market share would have been in accessories, except to say that it was large. They sold a lot of accessory.

Secondarily, I would say that you know we are benefiting from Sears closing, that our assumptions were benefiting from Sears clothing both in mattresses and accessories. And that we would see that in stores closer to Sears even more amplified just because it’s an easier transition from their store to ours.

But our accessory growth has come also from us investing in it, and becoming a bigger player and through awareness. And so we had three infomercials that we played throughout the first half of the year at least. And you know talking about what we do in more detail, and the reasons we do it. So it’s not just about pricing item, it’s giving some more context to our accessory business and how they help you sleep, and we think that’s just the beginning, it’s not just the beginning, but we have not finished that at all, and that we are going to continue to gain traction going forward. So, I think it’s a little above.

Rob Masson

Patricia, it’s Rob here. Just one other thing to add to that. So you – we’re one of the measurements that we are starting to do is, is look at how many customers come into our store and have a mattress on the order, versus how many customers come in and only have accessories on their order. And we’re seeing an accelerating growth of customers that only come in to buy a an accessory when they come and visit us. And that -- so that’s proving the point that we are, our awareness is being raised with consumers.

Patricia Baker

Yes absolutely. And I have a third question, sorry. You mentioned Dave that you are working with the ad agency and you’re doing some extensive customer research that’s going to guide your marketing in the -- in the back half I believe. Is this the first time the three countries really engaged in serious customer research to guide the marketing efforts?

David Friesema

No it’s not the first time we’ve done it. And generally speaking as you know we’re on boarding a new advertising agency. So when you add, on boarding new advertising agency, you spend time evaluating where your brand is today, and where you want it to go, and how you’re going to get it there get there. And so it’s a good opportunity to look at things again. I would say to you that we’ve done okay market research over our history as a company, but we’re going to be doing better and more of it in the future, because we think it’s a real way for us to help grow our business, grow our consumers and communicate in a way that is even more effective.

Patricia Baker

Okay, and then with respect you said you’d end the year with seven mall-based stores. Would it be right to assume that on an opportunistic basis, you will be looking at additional mall locations in the coming years?

David Friesema

Yes. I suppose you could call this is still a little bit of a test, but if you know the test is going very, very well and we are looking for more stores. And I would say, we’re pretty close to calling this is a really good initiative for us, and we are excited about it, so we are definitely in the market looking for different opportunities. By the way, four mall stores, but also from malls outside the stores, stores outside the mall, sorry.

Patricia Baker

Okay, yes understood. Thanks guys.

David Friesema

No problem. Thank you Patricia.

Your next question comes from the line of Vishal Shreedhar with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Good morning, Vishal

Vishal Shreedhar

Morning, thanks for taking my questions. Just on the buyback, wondering why Sleep Country has been a little bit slow over the last few quarters and how we should think about that going forward?

David Friesema

Well I think that first and foremost we are – we’ve gone through our lowest cash period of the year. We are also opening more stores than we anticipated, because I think we just want to reiterate. Our -- what we want to do with our excess capital is number one, we want to grow our business, and we continue to look at ways to grow our business and we may, you know when we want to look at new stores, we want to look at new opportunities, and continue to do those investigations. Secondarily, we want to pay down our debt, thirdly, we want to continually to be a company that razed our dividend, and the very last one is share buybacks.

So when we have other opportunities or when we are considering other opportunities, or particularly when it’s not just a strong cash flow time of the year, we might not be in the market to buy back.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay so, is it too far for me to jump and say management doesn’t intend to use the buy back, the rest of buyback?

David Friesema

No, we can say to you right now that we are – it is still there and we still could very well use that. A lot of it is depending on what growth opportunities we have.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, on marketing, switching topics here. In the release you said that, you’re pushing some marketing spend into Q3, wondering if you can give us some thoughts on how marketing spend was sold in H2 [ph]?

David Friesema

So as we said our marketing is going to increase double digits in the year with the first half being heavier weighted and that nothing is changed on that statement. So that’s exactly what we believe. You know the one thing that we just want to remind everybody of and 2017 was a particularly good year to highlight that, of how lumpy the marketing spend could be. We continually move things back and forth whether it be production or other expenses or other initiatives, and so you know the lumpiness is something that’s always going to be there, but when you look at over a longer period of time, absolutely nothing has changed in our 2018 philosophy.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, I remember managements in the past maybe I’m remembering wrong. Management said that marketing would be up double digits in H1 and then slow down in H2. And so, given that you are pushing some marketing spend from Q2 to Q3, and given that Q2 marketing spend was up minimally year-over-year. Just wondering, if I remember that correctly and if that cadence has changed?

David Friesema

So our recollection would be is that we said that -- there was going to be double digits for the full year, which we still say it’s going to be because it’s -- we were continuing to invest in it. We said that it would be front end loaded and it has been, so we would anticipate that the second half of the year is not going to be as loaded as the front half of the year.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, okay. Moving on just to the increase in the store account, I think you chatted a little bit about this already, but the – is that that's mainly due to these mall-based locations? Is that mainly due to these mall-based locations doing better than you anticipated? Is it real estate availability doing better -- being better than you anticipated? What's the reason of the increase and would this represent a sustainable longer increase in terms of stores opened per year?

David Friesema

So, I think we'll take this opportunity to just kind of recap what we've always said before just so everybody is clear on it. We commit to open in between eight and 12 new stores a year on a yearly basis. But we've always said that we had no issue to opening them after faster if good opportunities arise, and nothing has changed on any of that philosophy whatsoever. So when you look at 2019 and beyond we are only going to commit to between eight and 12 because that's what we know that we can do. But we're always at good opportunities. And to kind of go back to the first part of your question, we continually see our new stores are opening very strongly, and so we're excited about that. So, we will continue to do the same method that we've done to-date which is take the best opportunities are out there, but only commit to eight to 12 because we're sure we can do that.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay.

David Friesema

Now, is that clear enough?

Vishal Shreedhar

Yes. Thanks for that color. Appreciate it.

David Friesema

Good. I just want to make sure. Because I -- we've had some people on the past say to us, oh, we're understanding that you're only willing to open eight to 12, and we don't want that to be the message. The message is we'll commit eight to 12, but we're always looking for good ideas, and our stores are opening very strong, so we're going to continue to look.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. And just last one here. In terms of the comp and I'm not sure if you can provide me with this color. But are you seeing the comp mainly from the younger stores or are your older stores say five years plus are those still comping positive?

David Friesema

When we break out the comp between our new concept stores and our old concert stores, the new concept stores for the first half of 2018 improved 150 basis points higher in same-store sales than the close of the legacy stores, and then if you just look --- but some of those renovated stores are also very tenured stores. So, when you look across our company say, to now goes specifically outside renovations we're seeing good growth in some of our older stores and we're seeing good growth in our newer stores as well. So we were really pleased with the way we're continually able to grow even our stores that are been around for a long time.

Vishal Shreedhar

Thanks for the color. Appreciate it.

David Friesema

Our pleasure.

Your next question comes from the line of Kenric Tyghe with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Good morning, Kenric.

Kenric Tyghe

Good morning, Dave. I wonder if you could just switch the discussion to tariff and potential tariff risks. If memory serves its only Tempur and Dormeo are your two suppliers, where product is shipped from the U.S. Although I think Tempur does have facilities in Canada. Could you sort of speak to how you think about the potential tariff threat or risk and the evolution of that? And then the second part of that would be in terms of the bed-in-a-box and some of the antidumping chatter that is coming out the U.S. on bed-in-a-box type concepts, your thoughts around that headline as well?

David Friesema

Sure. So first and foremost the vast majority of our mattresses that we sell are they're made in Canada and so we do have some that come in from United States, but when you really look at it, we are expecting little to no impact on our costs in total and frankly even where if we see price increase in certain areas we've always found that industry-wide inflation is a benefit. And so we are not worried about the tariffs at this point at all.

Kenric Tyghe

Great. Thanks. And just the second part of that Dave, just on the bed-in-a-box and potential antidumping et cetera. I mean, is that just noise or do you have any thoughts around sort of read-through on bed-in-a-box or how its managed to garner this level of blowback?

David Friesema

Well, again, I guess it will be hard for us or it wouldn't be good for us to give two specific of an answer on this, because we're reading along with it just like you are, but generally speaking what we're reading is we're not overly worried about it, but we're going just – we'll keep an eye on it.

Rob Masson

And antidumping is really just a U.S. phenomenon right now is there's being no mention of that in Canada and so we really don't – we're not concern even if it does happen in the U.S. we don't really think its going to have any material impact on Canada.

Kenric Tyghe

Great. Thanks Rob. And then if I just change gears a little which is looking at something like your Tempur-Pedic Summer Celebration event that's been running the last couple of weeks, is that sort of something of a new normal in terms of way either you or the market or market trend is going, because historically that's you know and typically run a lot of – see a lot of Tempur types events, but of course when you run a big Tempur-Pedic events everybody else as they don't tries to tagalong.

I mean that just seems to something of change in terms of what you're going off the way of the average price point or just sort of change in go-to-market type of strategy there is that unique to the year, specific to a unique opportunity, just how should we think about the whole summer celebration type of events. I don't sort of narrow myself too much on Tempur-Pedic specifically, but on those type of events which have moved up market?

David Friesema

Well, we don't think we're doing anything particularly new. We have several – we have had several Tempur-Pedic promotions throughout the years at different times and do try and keep things fresh and put new names on them and we're trying to continually have a message that is compelling and drives people online and into our stores, but we really don't look at that as a change from what we've been doing over the last several years whether it would be with tempur – I'm sorry, whether it would be with Tempur, Dormeo or any of our other brands.

Rob Masson

I mean Tempur-Pedic is a – it is a well recognized brand by consumers. It is a traffic driver for us and we have successfully partnered with them for many many years in terms of on the advertising front and it does drive traffic into our stores for those consumers that are particularly interested in the Tempur-Pedic product.

Kenric Tyghe

Great. Thanks for color there. That's it from me.

Rob Masson

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Stephen McLeod with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Hi, Stephen.

Stephen McLeod

Hi, Dave, hi, Rob. Just want to circle around here on the accessories business, I mean it was obviously very positive to see that you're getting higher traffic what you describe as a market increase in accessories only customers. Can you just talk a little bit about -- do you have insights into what advertising channel is driving those customers in? And secondly from a product perspective is there a specific product category that these customers attending to gravitate towards?

David Friesema

No. We're seeing success in most of the areas of our accessories. We're enjoying and part of that comes from the marketing you talked about. We're trying to layers some different messages on, so people again raise awareness that they know that we sell sheets whereas in the past they may not have thought of us a retailer per sheets, and so a lot of is layering our messages, so that we are letting people know what it is that we're doing and we've also been continually over the last several years and we're going to continue to do it developing new products that help – I mentioned sheet a second ago, so we want to make sure that we have sheets for every consumer whether it would be a consumer who is looking for a nice set of high end sheets for their master bedroom and we have wonder bamboo sheet. And we also have other price point for what other people are looking at. So it is marketing. Its messaging, its layering and its new product development, so its many different front.

Stephen McLeod

Right. Okay, that's great. And then just secondly here, just on the ad spend, I know you've addressed kind of what the full year expectation is and kind of waiting between first and second half. But I'm just curious that you specifically called out some being pushed from Q2 to Q3 and I'm just wondering if you are able to be more specific around what that number potentially look just to see how much of that didn't impact Q2, but might incrementally impact Q3?

David Friesema

Again, it depend -- this kind of goes better conversation of lumpiness and we just don't – first and foremost it was a – we're looking at production for Q3. We're looking at which is our largest period of media expense in Q3, so its not possible for us this point in time to say exactly what is going to shift in the Q3 or possibly Q4. But again, as I say, when we sit back we're very comfortable with when you go first half, second half, we're very comfortable that we're on track to meet -- what we talked about as well as accomplished goals that we'd hope to accomplish.

Stephen McLeod

Right. Okay. That makes sense. So I guess, when I think about it would be your seating the market the first half, I had -- what could be your seasonally strong periods in Q3 and Q4?

David Friesema

By the way, some of that is the case, but some of it is also production spend which is not necessarily, you don't get the benefit of the production when you're doing it, it's when the media goes out. So that again, it takes us back to the conversations we've had over the time which is the lumpiness, because sometimes you incur an expense in one quarter and you don't get the benefit until the quarter or vice versa and so that's why in some ways we're so happy that 2017 was lumpy, but also turned out very well and we're able to kind of continually talk about that in the way just so that people don't get too concerned about any one quarter and that's also why we can always talk exactly about what's going to happen in a given quarter. But on a yearly basis it's a much easier way to describe that.

Stephen McLeod

Great. And that makes sense. That's helpful. Thank you. And then just finally when you think about your store network and obviously as Robert pointed out you're still seeing incrementally higher same-store sales growth from your newly renovated stores. How much of your store base that you haven't renovated is kind of right for renovation? I mean, is there anything that would indicate that some of that store base either isn't in the location of the wrong sized to be renovated?

Rob Masson

So, we are always evaluating for any store that we look at, we will either decide to renovate it in the new store concept and I call it the full change that we've done or we will decide to relocate that store. But we've also started putting in a lower cost renovation for stores that may not justify the full $325,000 spend and its very early days. I think we've done one store with that and we're seeing really good results even though we spend a slightly lower amount more in the $150,000 to $200,000 range versus the 325. So that would be our game plan for -- I call it the last 10% of stores that need to be renovated.

And again we're continually look at the overall design of the store. We're now at 3.0 design and we're starting to look at and entertain future design. So that is something we continually evaluating.

Stephen McLeod

Okay.

David Friesema

And Stephen just to add to that, just a great answer I'll going to put a final point on it, our intention is to renovate all of our stores, whether that the – whether we relocate it before we renovate it, which is kind of a new store or whether we do Rob's point of doing the lower-cost towards the end. As every renewal comes up we look at the storm to decide whether we want to renew it and how we want to do the renovation or whether we want to move it, but at the end of the day we're seeing the results from our renovations that make us what to do all of that.

Stephen McLeod

I see. Okay. That's helpful color. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Sabahat Khan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Good morning, Sabahat.

Sabahat Khan

Good morning. Just want to maybe get a little bit more color on how the e-commerce and your bloom brand is coming along, Some update on the progress you've seen to-date and kind of also thought process about around bringing the new brand or reform Europe as well and how that's gaining traction here?

David Friesema

Oh, Simba, so we'll address that one at the end because its not – we haven't initiated that yet. But we're happy with what we read on our e-commerce/omni-channel/bloom rollout. We have seen accelerating results both online and in-store for accessories as well as mattresses and we're going to continue to rollout new thinking and continue to grow on both sides of our business.

Sabahat Khan

Okay.

Rob Masson

On Simba, so we announced the partnership with Simba and we plan on launching that in probably earlier Q4, but it's going well and we were excited about that opportunity that's going to be in front of us.

Sabahat Khan

All right. Thanks. And then just kind of related to that, how are you seeing the I guess penetrations of some of these bed-in-a-box brands that you're competing with. I think you said the industry overall trends aren't that good. Is that kind of from the mattress manufactures point of view and are the bed-in-a-box brands having any sort of impact on the kind of a traditional mattress industry?

David Friesema

Well, so when we talk about the industry not doing well that is by talking to our matters brand, but it's also talking to other people as well. So it's not just that the traditional mattress brands that we discussed things with, but it’s a little bit more of a broad based. But I would say that we would definitely believe that the online mattress industry is growing and we are part of that and we're growing as well and we're going to continue to be a part of that. But I would not say that that portion of that market is not growing.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, thanks. And then as we kind of your entry into mall, can you maybe give us some color on how the economics for a mall store line up versus a traditional store, I guess in terms of occupancy cost and maybe that being offset by – you said potentially higher accessories sales in those stores. How do the overall economics lined up between those two stores and you increase to reopen more of those?

David Friesema

I mean, clearly the occupancy costs on a per square foot basis are higher in the mall, I mean, everybody knows that, but we're seeing a much higher level of revenue activity at those locations, which makes it attractive to us. So we're also seeing much higher foot traffic in those stores as well which means that more and more consumers are getting expose to our brand as they come and visit us, something just on an impulse basis, and the accessories are doing very well in the mall stores and so overall I think it’s a good opportunity for us and we continue to see a lot of progress in those mall stores.

Sabahat Khan

And then if we kind of look out to over the next medium to long-term, I guess if those stores are performing well, do you see a – given that the mall or the landlords are seeing some vacancy in some parts of the country. Do you see opportunity maybe move some of their traditional stores in to mall, and may increase the proportion of those within your network?

David Friesema

I think we're going to always look at what is the best opportunity at the time. I mean, we're very excited about mall stores and they're opening very strongly, but we're also very excited about our non-mall stores that we've been opening and they're opening strongly as well. So at this point in time, none of us would say that the malls are going to replace existing stores, but we track everything carefully. All I can – the one thing I can say very clearly is that we're happy with the opening of all the stores have been doing very strong.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then one last one on the marketing, and as you work with your new agency, can you maybe give us some high-level direction on how you're looking at potentially changing your marketing. Is it just a type of advertising you're pulling out – putting out? Is that the change in strategy? And as we look forward to 2019 and beyond, do you the absolute level of marketing and advertising spend changing?

David Friesema

So I would say that, we would not sit back and think there's anything broken in our company and so we're not looking to – we're not going to rack and rebuilt what we do, but we think that we can be clear on some of our messaging and we can own the market because again we are a sleep shop and we really want to be able to be clear and creative when it comes to talking about what the advantages of our businesses whether it would online or in-store. So I think we're just going to get clear on that. Over time, we'll continue to invest more in our marketing because it drive traffic, but we don't believe that it something in the long run that we should look at it as deleveraging factor.

Sabahat Khan

Great. Thank you.

And your next question comes from the line of Meaghen Annett with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Hi, Meaghen.

Meaghen Annett

Hi, good morning. I'm just first on the gross margin, so we saw some more dynamic in Q1 where preopening cost weight on the margin a little bit. Is that an impact that you expect to continue or is that just again a timing issue? And then just as you highlight Rob, you're now on to kind of a 3.0 store concept. So are you incurring any cost related to maintenance or just updating the first cohort of stores that was initially renovated?

David Friesema

I mean, we have an ongoing maintenance programs that our team manages for all of our stores, so whether it would be the stores, the new concept stores that we first started in sort of early 2015, some of them may require some minimum maintenance. So that's ongoing maintenance efforts by our team. When we look at the slight deleverage we saw in the quarter probably half of it was existing stores and half of it was related to the new and wrap stores that have opened. So we're not concerned about it. And it just something that we continually monitor and our team focuses on making sure that when we do renew release that we're getting the absolute best deal. And because we're becoming more and more popular with the landlords, we feel in a – we're in a very strong negotiation position.

Meaghen Annett

And just secondly going back to the SG&A and the delayed marketing spend for a moment. Given the learnings you intent to incorporate into the fourth coming advertising campaigns, can you just talk to the timing of the those campaigns, either this year or even into next year and just going back to your commentary, Dave, can you talk about maybe the timing difference between past campaigns, and the effectiveness you've seen in those driving sales?

David Friesema

So, I'm going to try – Meaghen, I'm going to answer this and just let me know if I'm hitting it properly. So first and foremost we already incorporating the learning that we have been gaining while onboarding our new agency, so that's not new. But we're working towards even more changes. As we sit here today though our plan in the future is going to be a similar structure to what we currently have, because we want send certain messages, but we also want to have promotions and that we don't think we're walking from that at all. So the timing is something that is probably not going to change a whole lot and ensure at this point in time.

So we're incorporating things right now. We're going to continue to corporate more further and we'll have probably a nice incorporation of that in Q3 and Q4 and then we'll just continue to evaluate by doing research as we go forward.

Meaghen Annett

That's perfect. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Elizabeth Johnston with Laurentian Bank Securities. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Hi, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Johnston

Good morning. Hi, good morning. I just want to talk briefly about something you touched upon before; the performance of your new stores, in terms of the ramp up period, have stores that you've opened this year been ramping and performing better than stores you open in the similar period in 2017?

David Friesema

I would say, they are very similar, every store is slightly different, but I would say in 2018, 2017, 2016 we've continued – over the several years, we've continue to see our new stores opening very strong. And so I can't necessarily say it's accelerating over 2017, but it certainly is not reducing at all.

Elizabeth Johnston

And when it comes to the mall locations those stores, do you find the ramp up period to be quicker or would you say it's on power with your traditional locations?

David Friesema

Yes. it's probably little early to talk about that and I would say generally speaking we're happy with the way our mall stores. We're happy with the way our non-mall stores are opening and the way they're ramping. So again, I can't give that information at this in time, because first of all it's still relatively early days in this and we just opened some right at the very end of Q2, but the fact is we're happy on both fronts.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. Thanks. And just in terms of same-stores sales, I wondered whether its just very briefly, again, talking as a whole number rather than just traffic specifically, for April, can you give us any insight into whether or not you were comping positive in that month?

David Friesema

Our traffic was not positive in that month and that was obviously effecting our incoming business, which there is a delay into delivered business a little bit, so that's why there is some shifting back and forth on that, but when you look at the quarter it was very clear that April has a reduced and it weaken the traffic that changed in May and June.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. That's great. Those were all my questions. Thank you.

David Friesema

Great. Thank you.

And we have no further questions in the queue at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to the presenters.

David Friesema

Thank you very much. We're happy with where we're at after the first half of 2018 and we're looking forward to the second half and we look forward to talking to you at our next meeting. Thank you.

