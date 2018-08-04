Northview Apartment REIT Inc's (NPRUF) CEO Todd Cook on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northview Apartment REIT Inc. (OTC:NPRUF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Todd Cook - President & CEO

Andrew Phonsavath - Corporate Financial Planning & Manager, IR

Travis Beatty - CFO

Leslie Veiner - COO

Analysts

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC

Brendon Abrams - Canaccord Genuity

Yashwant Sankpal - Laurentian Bank

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Todd Cook, President and CEO. You may begin sir.

Todd Cook

Thank you Kevin. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us for our Second Quarter Conference Call. Joining me today is Leslie Veiner, our Chief Operating Officer; Travis Beatty, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Phonsavath, our Corporate Financial Planning and Investor Relations Manager. The webcast of today's conference call, including the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting our Investor Relations section of the website under Events & Presentations or through the web-link located in our recent financial results media release.

We'll begin the conference call shortly after Andrew reads a brief summary of our cautionary statements as outlined on Slide 2. Andrew?

Andrew Phonsavath

Thanks, Todd. Today's conference call and presentation may contain forward-looking information with respect to Northview Apartment REIT, among other things, its current expectations of future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, operations, strategy and condition. The actual results and performance of Northview discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations and other risk factors described in the securities filings. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, August 03, 2018 and the parties have no obligation to update such statements.

Todd Cook

Thank you Andrew. Yesterday we released our financial results for the second quarter 2018. As shown in Slide 3 there are several highlights I'd like to touch on before we dive into more detailed comments on our operation and results. Diluted FFO per unit of $0.55 for the second quarter up 1.9% from $0.54 last year. Same door NOI growth for the quarter remained solid at 3.3% driven by growth in all multifamily regions across the portfolio, strong executions of our VCIs, and the slow recovery in Western Canada.

We continue to deliver on our VCI program with over 1 million in annual NOI improvements created in the quarter bringing the total to 8.7 million since the 2015 transaction. Our leverage continues to decline with debt to gross book value at just over 55% on June 30th, down almost 2% following the June equity offering and acquisitions. We are continuing to execute on growth strategies through both the acquisition and development trends. In late June we completed the acquisition of a quality portfolio of 623 units in Ontario and Nova Scotia and the ensuing equity offering of just over 140 million which includes 15 million of Class B units issued back to the vendor.

Late in the second quarter we commenced construction of Phase 2 of the Calgary Vista project, 158 units with an expected completion of mid 2019. And we continue the planning phase of the kitchen development and on the new land in Nanaimo. But more on those later. I'll now turn the call over to Leslie to talk to the details of the operations this quarter. Les.

Leslie Veiner

Thanks Todd. I will now provide an update on how we are performing in our multifamily commercial and execusuites portfolios. Starting with multifamily we achieved another quarter of strong same door NOI growth of 4% and 5.4% year-to-date. This is now our sixth consecutive quarter of same door growth in our residential portfolio with all our regions across the country delivering positive same door growth. The same door NOI growth is a result of strong market conditions in a number of our markets and our focus on managing expenses across the portfolio. In addition operating margins and AMR improved in all our regions in the second quarter when compared to the same period last year. Operating margins are up 50 basis points and AMR 3.4% over this period.

Looking at Slide 4, Ontario had another strong quarter and continues to be a major contributor to the overall positive multifamily NOI performance achieving same door NOI growth of 5.8% in the second quarter. This growth continues to be driven by strong market fundamentals which has resulted in the continued successful delivery on our value creation initiatives. The strong market conditions in Ontario helped to increase AMR by 5% in the past 12 months. Occupancy in the second quarter was 97.1% compared to 96.8% in the second quarter of 2017 and 96.9% in the first quarter of this year. The newly acquired properties purchased in December are performing ahead of expectations mostly due to lower than anticipated expenses and the accelerated rollout of our high end renovation program. We expect the strong fundamentals to continue in Ontario through the balance of the year.

Moving to Slide 5, in Western Canada same door NOI growth was 2.4% for the quarter. The NOI growth for the quarter can largely be attributed to higher rents and lower expenses in several markets in DC Alberta. Occupancy in Western Canada in the second quarter was 85.9% compared to 85.4% in the second quarter of last year. In British Columbia and many of our Northern markets saw an increase in vacancy due to the usual spring time shutdowns at this time of year. We have started to see an increase in traffic in most communities and expect to see modest occupancy improvements in the third quarter. Abbotsford, Nanaimo and Prince George continue to be our strongest performing market in DC.

In our Alberta, Bonnyville, Calgary, Grande Prairie and Medicine Hat all had occupancy improvements in the quarter. In Lethbridge occupancy decreased due to the large number of students that moved out in the quarter but we expect occupancy to return to normalized levels in the fall when the students return to school. Lloydminster had a slight decrease in occupancy due to seasonal plant shutdowns. Fort McMurray which accounts for approximately 15% of Western Canada NOI continues to feel the impact of the economic slowdown. Occupancy has decreased 7 percentage points from the second quarter of 2017 and is currently at around 75%. Market conditions remain challenging and are not expected to materially improve in the second half of 2018. The strong lease up of our recently completed Regina project and expected strong lease up of our coming Canmore development will have a positive impact on the performance of our Western Canada region going forward.

Moving to Slide 6, in Atlantic Canada overall occupancy decreased from 94.8% in the first quarter to 94.5% in the second quarter. The decrease can be attributed to fire at one of our properties in Halifax that occurred in May. Residents have still not been able to return to the units which will continue to impact occupancy in the third quarter. Same door NOI in Atlantic Canada increased modestly to about 0.2%. Operating performance was also impacted by higher maintenance expenses as we are in the process of internalizing our maintenance functions and reducing the use of outside contractors which is expected to result in inefficiencies once completed. Our two other large markets in Atlantic Canada, St John's and Moncton both saw occupancy improvements in the second quarter compared to the same period last year and compared to the first quarter of two 2018.

Slide 7, our Northern Canada markets saw same door NOI increase of 4.2% in the quarter largely due to improved occupancy in Yellowknife and higher rents in all three of our largest markets. Iqaluit continues to be the strongest performing market in the region, occupancy of 99.8% was in line with the first quarter. An indication of a strong demand in Iqaluit is the recent completion of a full renovation of a 16th Street property that was vacated by the local housing authority in January. It was fully reoccupied on June 1st with monthly rent increases of $645 for one bedroom units and $780 for two bedroom units. This represented a rent percentage increase of 35% and 45% respectively. Yellowknife has the largest occupancy increase in the quarter improving to 95.3% compared to 92.1% for the same period of last year and 92.6% in the first quarter. Yellowknife has benefited from a busy spring construction season and higher demand for affordable rental options.

Moving to Slide 8, Québec reported the largest same door NOI increase in the quarter at 7.5%. Higher occupancy in the large complex in Montreal has contributed to the same door NOI increase. Average market rents in Québec increased 3% in the quarter and overall occupancy improved to 95.1% from 94.7% in the second quarter of 2017. With the acquisition in the fourth quarter of an additional 201 units in Quebec and the recent internalization of property management we expect to see continued opportunities for improvements in our operating metrics in the province.

As you can see on Slide 9, this high-end renovation program continues to be the major contributor to our value creation initiatives achieving an average rate of return of 26% and rents and rate increases of $283 per month per unit in the second quarter. This reflects the continued strong market fundamentals in Ontario and the increased demand for higher quality product. The capital expenditures on the high-end renovation program in the second quarter were 2.5 million and are 4.6 million year-to-date. Now that we have successfully internalized our Atlantic Canada and Quebec properties, our focus has shifted to identifying further savings and efficiencies. We remain focused on cost saving initiatives across the portfolio. Savings were generated from various areas including all contract negotiations, ancillary revenue opportunities, and energy procurement. And cost saving initiatives will remain a key focus moving forward.

Moving to Slide 10 and turning to our commercial and execusuite operations. Commercial and execusuites same door NOI was down slightly 0.5 million or 1.5% for the second quarter. Weaker performance in the commercial portfolio was offset by stronger results in execusuites business. Overall occupancy in execusuites was up 7.4% compared to the same period last year. Our Execusuites business had their strongest quarter in recent years. This was due to strong occupancy in Iqaluit where temporary supply issues continued to drive hard demand. We also saw improved occupancy in Yellowknife and St. John's with St. John's starting to see the benefits of the recently completed upgrades that were completed in 2017.

Execusuites NOI was impacted by the sale of a hotel in the third quarter of 2017 which had contributed 0.6 million of NOI in the second quarter last year. The commercial operations experienced a softer quarter compared to the same period in 2017, largely due to lower NOI of 0.3 million on a property in Iqaluit which we are currently exploring options for redevelopment given the properties prime location. I will now turn the call to Travis to review the financial results.

Travis Beatty

Thanks Les. As show on Slide 11 we have a number of improvements in financial metrics since last year. This includes diluted FFO per unit of $0.55 improving by 1.1%, cash flow from operating activities improved by 11.7 million, AFFO payout ratio improving by 470 basis points, and total revenue and NOI up 8.4% and 9.3% respectively. These improvements are the result of same door NOI growth and NOI from acquisitions for new developments completed in Regina, Iqaluit, and Cambridge Bay. We have completed 400 million of acquisitions since December 2017 of which 69% is in Ontario. This includes the 1250 unit portfolio in December and the recent 623 unit portfolio in June contributing to higher FFO. These are partially offset by non-core asset sales.

In connection with the acquisition in June we closed $126 million equity offering along with 15 million in Class B units used to fund a portion of the acquisition and repay a portion of the credit facility. In the second quarter trust [ph] maintenance increased by 0.6 million compared to both Q1 2018 and Q2 of last year. This was due to general increases in legal, salaries, and in higher incentive compensation attributable to improved operating results. Our incentive plans are designed to increase when unit holder returns are strong. The current quarterly trust demand of 4.4 million is close to the run rate expected for the remainder of 2018. Cash flow from operating activities increased by 11.7 million during the quarter compared to Q2 2017. This is from higher NOI of 4.5 million, and an improvement in non-cash working capital of 10.1 million offset by higher financing costs. Our distribution remains at $1.63 per unit on an annualized basis which is sustainable long-term.

Moving on to Slide 12, at June 30th our debt to gross portfolio was 55.1%, an increase of 190 basis points from the prior quarter. This is a result of the equity offering. We are well positioned to execute on our growth strategy through new acquisitions and continue developing new projects. With a fair value increase of 13.2 million on investment properties in the quarter the majority was 12.5 million in Ontario driven by higher NOI. This increase demonstrates that organic growth is contributing to a NAV growth along with our recently completed developments of fair value write-ups in the prior quarters. Our leverage may increase slightly over the remainder of 2018 as we continue to improve our portfolio with developments in Calgary and Kitchener. This may be offset by improvements in investment property values. Interest and debt service coverage ratios remain strong from the prior quarter.

Onto Slide 13, at June 30, 2018 our weighted average interest rate was 3.22% consistent with the prior quarter. During the quarter we completed 60 million of mortgage refinancings excluding short-term financing for multifamily properties with a weighted average interest rate of 3.27%, and an average term to maturity of just over four years. Looking into 2018 -- the remainder of 2018 the weighted average interest rate on mortgages is 4.5%. We will continue to identify interest saving opportunities as we refinance these for currently lower CMHC market rates around 3% to 3.25%. Looking ahead our financial position is solid and we have sufficient liquidity which allows us to support external grow and we look forward to further progress in the second half of 2018.

Now I will turn the call back over to Todd.

Todd Cook

Thanks Travis. Moving on to the busy Slide 14, we remain active with acquisitions and developments, continuing to grow in strong markets, and strengthen our portfolio diversification primarily in Ontario and Southern BC this year. On the acquisition front as I previously noted we closed a large 623 unit acquisition from Starlight at the end of June in Ontario and Nova Scotia. The portfolio cap rate of 4.5% and 60% of the properties are less than two years old, continuing to upgrade the quality of our portfolio. The other two Ontario acquisitions have opportunities for us to continue our high-end rental program and generate above average returns from these assets. We also completed a couple small tuck-in acquisitions late in the quarter and shortly thereafter totaling just under 9 million in Iqaluit and New Brunswick.

Looking briefly at our completed developments, the residential component of our Iqaluit developments are 100% leased as of May. And we are working through the leasing of the warehouse in the commercial space which is expected to be leased late in the year. Our harbor landing development in Southwest Regina is just about 90% leased, well ahead of schedule and on track with rental rates. We're still in the enviable position of not having to utilize rent incentives and our generating rental rates in excess of our competitors in the area.

Looking forward, our 148 unit Canmore development, the Peaks will be ready late in the third quarter. We anticipate a rapid lease-up of this project. We've been hosting weekly information sessions for prospective tenants with the show suite being available for use in the middle of August. Demand has been strong and we're approximately 25% leased today. We commenced the second phase of the Calgary Vista development in June. Our existing Phase 1 is operating well with occupancy just over 95% today. And finally we are continuing to design in family -- design a family, no, design and planning process for our first Ontario development Kitchener on the land acquired in January and we're also in the very early stages of planning for the Nanaimo land acquired in April. Both are expected to start likely early in 2019.

As we look forward to the rest of the year we're going to stick to the game plan and continue to march the ball down the field focusing on our strategic priorities. On portfolio diversifications our track record for recent acquisition and development plans prove we are committed to further strengthening our portfolio diversification as we capitalize on operating across Canada in eight provinces and two territories. We continue to enhance our diversified portfolio through quality assets and grow in the strongest and most stable regions of the country.

Our organic growth is being generated through the successful execution of our BCIs in Ontario primarily driven by high rents and turnover in the high end rental program. We continue to extend this high-end rental program as Les mentioned by adding over 1100 units identified in our recently completed acquisitions. The recently acquired portfolio and developments along with the continued strong performance in our northern and slowly recovering Western Canada markets will continue to drive organic growth.

Our quality development program continues to create net asset value growth to 100 to 200 basis points spread over acquisition cap rates. We're expanding our in-house program into Ontario and continue to contribute to high grading of our portfolio. As evidenced by the recent Kitchener and Nanaimo land acquisitions we are committed and confident that we can successfully expand this program across the country. And finally we continue to look for opportunities for quality growth through acquisitions in a stronger markets, similar to what you've seen in the last six to seven months.

Our growth we've focused on improving our portfolio from our future earnings, quality, age, location all tied in with the goal of a strong diversified portfolio across the country. To conclude we are happy with the continued progress on improved diversification, upgrading our portfolio, and the delivery of solid organic growth. All these contribute to our ultimate goal of driving unit holder value for our investors and our team. We appreciate the support from our unit holders and look forward to creating a better Northview as we go forward. And thank you for your time and I'll now turn the call back to our operator Kevin for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from Mario Saric with Scotiabank.

Mario Saric

Hi, good morning.

Todd Cook

Good morning Mario.

Mario Saric

Just a couple of really quick questions. On the high-end rental program, you bought some portfolios in the last eight or nine months that -- or adding to that, you're executing well in terms of activities. So where -- can you give us an update in terms of where we stand when you look at your portfolio going forward, how much additional capacity there is for high-end rentals over the next, let's say, two to three years?

Leslie Veiner

It's Leslie. So we originally -- no, back in 2015, as you know, we identified sort of the initial -- from the initial portfolio the opportunities for the high-end renovation program and we've continued to expand that. I think we started with 19 properties and we got up to around 40 properties. And then with the recent acquisitions, we believe there's -- well, there's additional opportunities to expand the program. And we're in the -- we had already started with the acquisition that we completed in December. And we're now currently sort of evaluating, re-looking at the entire portfolio just to look at how we can optimize the opportunities. But for this year, we completed just over 300 for the six months to June. We think, for the full year, we'll be between 600 and 700 units. And we think we've still got a few years where we can keep that pace up. Obviously, some of the earlier buildings will start to slow down as you get -- as the program gets higher sort of penetration in these buildings. But as we bring on more, there'll continue to be opportunities. So we still think there's quite a bit of runway for the program. And the returns as well, what we've seen is, from our initial targeted returns, we are exceeding those both through keeping the cost down of the renovation as well as getting higher rents than we originally anticipated in the number of the markets.

Mario Saric

Okay. When we look out let's say, we look out three to four years and assuming that kind of the market strength that we've seen in the last couple of years maybe doesn't necessarily continue at this pace, but Ontario will remain a fairly strong market. When we look out three to four years and you think about kind of the high-end rental or the repositioning upside, is more of it identifying suites that kind of haven't been tackled to date or is three to four years enough time given the rent growth that we've seen in the market, is three to four years enough time where you can go back to previous suites and do other things, or previous buildings and do other repositioning initiatives to pick up additional rent, like how should we think about that composition?

Leslie Veiner

No, I think it's more from buildings and units that have not gone through the program, because we're starting to see first turns on occasion and some second turns of units that have already been -- they would have been renovated, but you don't need to invest capital to the extent that you did for the initial terms. I think sort of a lot of the expansion has come from just the strengthening of lot of the markets outside of the GTA where 24, 36 months ago, you weren't -- it was more difficult to get the rental uplift to support the program. But we're seeing the opportunities to get the rental growth in those markets. And that's really what's driven the expansion of the program, is that the -- is that we're getting the higher rents sort of right across Ontario. So buildings that wouldn't have sort of been -- met our return criteria of 24 months, they are now starting to fall within the parameters that, for us, we see as the right time to invest the capital.

Mario Saric

Okay. And what has been the response of competing buildings in the area that's on the like privately held buildings, are you seeing other landlords doing virtually the same thing you're doing or are you seeing kind of a gap emerge between in-place rents versus the competition?

Leslie Veiner

No, it all depends, right? I mean, the -- like you're right. I mean, there are other buildings or competitors in the markets who're doing similar initiatives and then there are other buildings who are not. And as you say, it just depends on who the owners are, what their access to capital is. But I think, generally, you are starting to see a sort of a high-grading of the stock in Ontario. These people are seeing that you can get good returns from investing back into the buildings.

Todd Cook

I guess one thing I'd add, Mario, is it's not just the suite investments. When we do high-end rental program, there's also the common area. So there's -- it's a bit more capital intensive, especially for private individuals. I mean, it's different between the size and the access to capital, but it's not just doing the $15,000, $20,000 in a suite, because you got to do the lobbies and the balconies and that sort of stuff. So it does get a lot more capital intensive for some others. So some do it well, some don't. So there's a bit of a mix out there.

Mario Saric

Yes, I guess I was just curious to hear whether the competitors are just fine with kind of seeing their rents drift upwards given your higher rents, sort of they're actively trying to mimic what you're doing.

Todd Cook

I think it's -- they do a little bit of that. There's also stuff that we're looking at and we're doing some work in the next couple of weeks. Just doing a basic rental is getting a fair return, so you have to balance between -- it's an allocation of capital. You may be able to get a better return without doing the full-blown high-end rental, so almost going to a midpoint. So it's -- there's a bit of matrixing and analysis to do so we've been happy and we're -- we like our high-end rental program. We're going to put my numbers hat back on and we're going to take a deeper dive into what's the best return piece. So it is a bit all over the map, but there are options out there.

Mario Saric

Okay, well that makes sense. Just shifting maybe on the expense side of the ledger, you kind of noted or described some temporary, if you will, expenses during the quarter in Atlantic Canada, Québec, in terms of transition into internal management, can you quantify what those expenses would have been?

Leslie Veiner

Well, we -- I mean, we haven't really disclosed but I think that it's because we're putting in the infrastructure to do some of this maintenance in-house. There's a period where you're sort of almost like, to an extent, duplicating while you've got -- why you are sort of ramping up internally and at the same time relying on outside contractors to get some work done. I mean, notwithstanding that the expenses have crept up there, and we do believe that it's temporary in nature. Although whether it takes three or six months to return, it will just depend on how long it takes us to get this infrastructure in place. But I mean, I would still look to the fact that our operating margins have improved in all our regions, including Atlantic Canada year-over-year. So we still manage to maintain or improve the operating margins, notwithstanding that we're dealing with some slightly higher expenses that we believe is more temporary in nature.

Mario Saric

So when we look out, you referenced the continued focus on cost controls, you've experienced pretty substantial year-over-year margin improvement in the past, call it, 12 to 18 months. How should we -- outside of that kind of maybe three to six month period in terms of continued duplication of costs, like how should we think about margin growth going forward?

Leslie Veiner

I think margin -- we saw like I wouldn't say abnormal, but much higher margin growth in 2017 sort of on a same door basis. And I think we flagged that, we said, like, both from a same door NOI perspective and from a margin perspective, it's going to get more tempered going forward, given that we had the benefits of internalization across all the regions, starting with Ontario in the sector, first quarter of 2016. So that's why you saw good same door NOI growth in Ontario. We also had the fair high-growth plan that came in June. So that also led to initially some higher margins and same door. So I think it's -- while we still see margin improvement, it's going to be more measured, just given some of those abnormal or ones-off items that we benefited from. As well as the fact, we got back during 2017 we saw some marked improvements in occupancy as well from 2016 given the low base, which was also helping the numbers. So we still think we will show growth and improvement, but it's not going to be as marked as we've seen previously.

Mario Saric

Understood, okay, and my last question, just coming back to the rent growth in the portfolio in Ontario, do you have any sense internally what rent is as a percentage of household disposable income in the portfolio?

Todd Cook

The answer is not at our fingertips. I mean, I think we can do some research and get that, but I don't have it at my fingertips, Mario.

Mario Saric

Okay. I'd be curious, once you have it, to figure what it is.

Todd Cook

Andrew's got some work to do, perfect. Thanks Mario.

Our next question comes from Dean Wilkinson with CIBC.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks, good morning guys.

Todd Cook

Good morning.

Dean Wilkinson

So Todd, just going to your "busy in a good way" Slide 14 it sounds like looking forward, we're going to have probably see more red dots than gray dots in light of the current acquisition environment, would that be a fair assessment?

Todd Cook

I think that's fair. That said we have done 400 million in the past seven months, so I expect to continue to do it but we are pushing -- our focus is heavy on the developments, so yes.

Dean Wilkinson

And would sort of perhaps the new world of capital, recycling entail selling some assets that maybe you've extracted as much value as you think you can and putting that into development, as opposed to paying down debt or looking at other acquisitions, or kind of just take them off-line and focus on that creation?

Todd Cook

There's going to be a little bit of that. We continue -- we finished the big capital recycling program sort of at the end of last year. There are some assets where we're looking at that have probably maxed out, if you want to use that term. I guess the one thing we have to balance is it's nice to sell the properties and take the gain and redeploy. But developments is a long game, so you could end up selling, I don't know, pick a random number, a $40 million asset get $15 million and $20 million of call it, net cash proceeds after debt. It could take you three to four years to start earning income on that depending where you are in the land acquisition development cycle. So it's -- we're always cognizant of how much unproductive capital we've got lying around. But it is part of the discussion as we go through our strategic plan.

Dean Wilkinson

For sure, so look at it another way, right now, investment properties under development and land held for development, call it, just shy of 2% of the value of sort of your income producing assets, how high would you be comfortable in sort of taking that percentage, like could you go to 4% or is this about the number where you see it in the near-term?

Todd Cook

I think it'll increase. Does it become 4%, that's probably a few years out. I think in order for us to ramp up the development, we've got to get some more land bank pieces going. And what we've seen, especially with the -- we look at the Kitchener development, they tend to be larger than our traditional Western developments. So you're not doing $20 million, you're $50 million plus. So I do think it moves up. I think, ultimately, you might get to the 4%, but I think you're going to see a 2% and then creep up a little bit. And in a couple of years, it's probably 3%. So I think that's kind of what I see happening, so it will increase but not...

Dean Wilkinson

Just measured, I am beginning to get that adjustable pace and it totally makes sense.

Todd Cook

Measured, that's the word I was looking for.

Dean Wilkinson

There it is. And just a question for Travis, on the G&A, you had a bit of a bump in the expenses associated with the incentive plan. I'm assuming a good amount of that, call it, close to $1 million was a noncash component, do you have that number sort of readily available, Travis?

Travis Beatty

What portion of it is attributable to the unit-based comp in Q2?

Dean Wilkinson

Yes, so the noncash component of that.

Travis Beatty

I don't have that one on my fingertips. I can get that number for you.

Dean Wilkinson

Okay, that's good, I would tend to probably just sort of moderate for that unless the stock continues.

Travis Beatty

Okay, that's fair. That's fair. So when you look at the incentive comp, it's certainly up over last year. It's pretty flat to Q1. Some of the other drivers pushing it up in Q2 where we had some -- our legal expenses were a little higher than usual in Q2 and our salaries were higher as well going from Q1 to Q2, as well as Q-over-Q, 2018 to 2017.

Dean Wilkinson

Right, right, okay that is good. I will hand it back. Thanks guys.

Todd Cook

Thanks Dean.

Our next question comes from Brendon Abrams with Canaccord Genuity.

Brendon Abrams

Hi, good morning everyone. I'm just wondering if you guys have seen any changes or trends in terms of tenant or suite turnover, I'm just thinking that as some of these rental markets have strengthened, if some tenants are seeing put longer, does that -- do you foresee that impacting any organic growth or your ability to execute the VCI?

Leslie Veiner

Well, I think that's one of the benefits of being, as I mentioned earlier, being in a position where we can expand the program to more properties. Because you're right, as you start to get the higher penetration of renovated units in a building, your opportunities slow down because the units don't come up as often or units that come up are being renovated. So that's one of the benefits of some of our recent acquisitions where there's additional opportunities as well as, as I explained earlier, additional buildings where, because of improved market fundamentals, we can expand on the program. And then, as Todd mentioned as well, we are all taking a look at the program because there maybe -- when you saw we're doing anything differently, we're now looking at the returns and we may be able to just given the particular markets, maybe might have to invest as much into a particular renovation, but still get a good return by doing a more mature innovation. But in terms of the actual product and what we're doing within the suites, it's pretty much -- not much has changed over the past 24 months. And then...

Todd Cook

I could add a little bit to that, Les. Our -- like our turnover stats in Q2 this year compared to Q2 last year, they're pretty steady across all of our MD&A regions. The only place it's dropped noticeably is in Ontario, and that's where we have some tenants who are below market and are not inclined to move out and find a new place at a market rent.

Brendon Abrams

Right, makes sense. And then just turning to the VCI program, it's now a few years away from the transaction and it's been quite successful. Is there a point where you move beyond kind of a 2020 target and just say this will be part of an ongoing Value Creation Initiative, part of normal operation?

Todd Cook

Yes, I think so. We're -- it's one of [indiscernible] reporting. The VCIs are very important piece of the 2015 transaction. So there's -- it sounds like we need to do an IPO reporting into the pro forma. So they had a five year life, so we got to report against them for a little while longer. But I think as you -- as we move through the rest of this year and into next year, I think you're going to see more -- that becomes a lower focus of our reporting. And we're just going to talk about the program as a program as opposed to focusing on the VCI stuff. So you'll probably get into some dual-type reporting over the rest of it and then we'll start to talk about penetration, that sort of stuff.

Brendon Abrams

Okay. And then just last question from me, going forward, as you enhance the portfolio, how do you balance that kind of NAV creation growth versus cash flow per unit growth?

Todd Cook

Carefully, it's a balance that we have to look at and there's a trade-off between the cash flow growth and the diversification and the portfolio improvement. So it's a balanced approach, to use one of Dean's terms. So, I am not sure I have much more to add to it than that, other than it's something we review carefully as we go through our strategic planning process.

Brendon Abrams

That's great, that's it for me. Thanks.

Todd Cook

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Yashwant Sankpal with Laurentian Bank.

Yashwant Sankpal

Good morning guys. So was there anything abnormal in your Ontario NOI margins this quarter or do you think that was like a reasonable number?

Leslie Veiner

No, I think -- no, we think it's -- there's nothing unusual in there. I mean, if you're referring to why you saw higher NOI margin increase in previous quarters. As I mentioned earlier, there were some one-off factors that were impacting that, right, being the management internalization in 2016. Because there was a lot of efficiencies that came out of that, that didn't reflect in same door end margin improvement in 2017. As well as the Ontario Fair Hydro that came on in June 1, 2017. That had a big impact in Q1 this year because obviously hydro costs higher in the winter months, so that gave us -- had a very positive impact on margins. So as I said earlier, because some of these one-offs have now sort of cost us, now you're relying on sort of AMR growth and not expense management and that's -- so we're still showing margin improvement, but it's not at the same -- to the same extent as you saw in some of the previous quarters. But there's nothing unusual that's holding it back or closing some one-off sort of suppressing of the margin. It's just -- we think we're operating efficiently and this margin is just reflective of what's going on in the market and in our business.

Yashwant Sankpal

Okay. That's good. And about your debt maturities, I see that you have around $370 million of mortgages maturing in 2018 and 2019. So maybe you could provide us some color around how you're thinking about it and where do you think you can refinance that debt?

Todd Cook

Sure, so in the second half of this year, we have higher-than-usual weighted average interest rates on the maturing debt. We've got some conventional mortgages included in that, that's why it's almost 4.5% over the balance of this year. So we're going to able to do better than that number, certainly. Current CMHC rates are around 3% to 3.25%, so we'll be able to renew the 2018 piece, the balance of it below that number. The 2019 rate is just under 3.5%. Most of the forecasts of Canadian interest rates to increase into next year so we might be able to do a little bit better than 3.5%, but I don't think it's going to significantly below that number given that we're at 3% to 3.25% right now.

Yashwant Sankpal

Alright, yeah, that's it for me. Thank you.

And I'm not showing any further questions at this time.

Todd Cook

Alright, thanks Kevin. Thanks everyone for your interest and attendance and we look forward to talking to you through the quarter and the very latest, we'll talk in November with our Q3. Have a great long weekend.

