Valneva SE (INRLF) CEO Thomas Lingelbach on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valneva SE (OTC:INRLF)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 02, 2018, 08:00 AM ET

Thomas Lingelbach - President and CEO

David Lawrence - CFO

Franck Grimaud - President and Chief Business Officer

Joseph Hedden - Rx Securities

Simon Scholes - First Berlin

Max Herrmann - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Thomas Guillot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Thomas Lingelbach

Thank you so much. Welcome and good day to our analyst call. It’s a pleasure for us to present you our H1 2018 financials and some key operational updates. When you turn to Page 4 of the presentation, you see that the first half of 2018 has been quite an eventful first half of the year. We have delivered according to our promises. We have delivered according to our guidance. And we have delivered against our own internal additional objectives.

You see that we had two stage-gate entries in R&D in the first quarter, mainly Chikungunya and Zika, both Phase 1 in the United States were initiated. We reported Lyme data in the first quarter and again we’re going to talk more about Lyme as part of this call update.

And we basically provided additional financial performance and report throughout the entire second quarter and then very early in the third quarter we announced the positive outcome of our end of Phase 1 progress on Lyme with the FDA again, something I’m going to report more about as part of this call.

On Page 5, you see the summary of our key performances that we have delivered against. Again, the numbers will be presented in detail by our CFO, but we are quite proud about the performance that our commercial team is delivering.

We see a tremendous growth in product phase, also with some caveats on supply constraints and FX rate, again something that we are going to report on. And we feel good about our decision to open up our own commercial infrastructure in the United States as evidenced by the first half year numbers in the U.S. private sector.

And now with three clinical stage R&D assets, we see also that our investment fee in R&D around vector-transmitted diseases, around rare diseases is progressing very, very nicely and according to our expectations.

With this introduction, I would like to hand over to our CFO to provide you with our financial report.

David Lawrence

Thank you, Thomas. And if I could ask that we move onto Slide 7. So good day, everyone. I’ve got some enormous please to introduce the financial results for the first half for Valneva. And just to echo what Thomas said, it is great to be here reporting top line growth both on actual exchange rates and a constant exchange rate basis. And I know that’s something that some other companies would be jealous of.

So the highlights here are that product sales were €53.5 million for H1 2018 compared to €48.1 million in H1 2017 and that represents over 11% in year-on-year growth actual exchange rates. And on a constant exchange rate basis, this would have been 19%.

I don’t need to explain geopolitics I’m sure but both the Canadian and the U.S. dollar were weak for us in the half and I think as many of you will know, the U.S. and Canada are indeed our – Valneva’s largest revenue contributors with over 60% of IXIARO sales coming from North America and over 60% of DUKORAL sales coming from Canada. So that explains the difference between the AER and CER performance.

And the other key point in this slide, as Thomas mentioned, we are very pleased with the decision that we made in the United States in the implementation of the subsequent execution plan. Direct sales now make up more than 80% of our total and we’ll come back to that and the outstanding IXIARO performance a little bit later.

If I could move onto the next slide please. So noting that product sales growth was driven by excellent sales in U.S. and Canada, and despite the adverse currency effects I’m also pleased to report improvement in the gross margin in the same period for first half of 2018 over 2017.

The gross margin H1 was 59.3% with the IXIARO gross margin over 63% and the DUKORAL margin is now over 50%. So we’re tracking for 60% or better for the year notwithstanding currency movements. And this compares – the overall margin of 59.3% compares to 54.6% in the first half of 2017.

We generated almost €40 million in cash and operating activities and as previously discussed and mentioned by Thomas, Valneva plans to invest in the development of its valuable R&D assets and just plan to increase R&D investment from our guidance for 2018.

So when we look at the profit and loss on Page 8, you can see the R&D expenses for example moved up to almost €30 million in the first half of 2018 compared to just under €10 million for 2017. Thomas will come back and talk about Lyme specifically later.

Marketing and distribution expenses and again it’s very clear here, we are investing in the U.S. private effort, so this is [indiscernible] and keeping with what we expected. So the main increase was driven by the U.S. operations that we announced in late 2017 where we took direct control of sales and marketing. And again we’ll come back to talk about the growth in U.S. private sales in IXIARO in a moment.

G&A expenses also rose and the main driver there was actually the implementation of a new share option scheme which we didn’t have in the first half of 2017 and clearly our share price has evolved quite nicely this year, so we recognize that cost and it largely comes through the G&A line.

Moving to amortization and impairment charges fell to 1.6 million in the first half of '18 compared to 3.6 million in the first half of '17 and that’s all driven by the previously announced IXIARO patent extension that was granted and announced earlier this year. So we have a longer period over which to amortize is a key point there.

So that all resulted in an operating profit for the half of 2.3 million compared to 1.8 million in H1 2017 and EBITDA at 5.8 million was driven by the increased sales, gross margin as well as obviously the planned investments in R&D and increasing our sales and marketing expenditure. So the net result was a loss of €0.2 million, almost breakeven on that line.

In terms of cash, the H1 position of our 38 million is pretty much the same as it is at the end of 2017 and it’s no bother the net cash generated which was just under €40 million as I mentioned allowed for over 10 million of debt repayments without drawing down further on the EIB facility in H1 which of course helps us save any associated interest charges.

So next slide please, which is Slide 9. As I’ve said in a couple of previous calls, we’ve committed to providing enhancing transparency in line with reporting requirements and our commitment to make our numbers clear to everyone. Slide 9 is the first example of that and we’ve got a couple more to help make this all nice and plain.

So Slide 9 basically shows the tremendous performance by our sales teams and also by some of our partners regarding IXIARO. H1 sales in 2018 were 4x the same period five years ago and our management board and commercial teams continue to deliver the numbers according to the commercial strategy that we’ve embarked upon which is to take over in the right circumstances and with the right business cases our own sales and marketing operations.

Our sales growth objectives are now complemented with margin optimization including the ongoing development of our own commercial network, including the U.S. that was implemented this year for the private market. And these efforts result in Valneva having most of the value chain within our own control, which in turn supports the appropriate investment and the building of valuable brands. And as mentioned just a moment ago, that includes investment in IP such as getting the IXIARO patent extension.

Slide 10 please, the next slide. This is another slide that we’ve developed in response to request for an understanding of IXIARO breakdown and what happens when we take control of markets. And here we want to show you that the top line growth in IXIARO year-on-year is not just revenue recognition.

The main driver here was the volume growth as you can see and there are other changes. Indeed, the revenue recognition effect was relatively immaterial. And so this is a good way for I think us to represent and show you what we can do when we take care of our own sales and marketing efforts and put investment behind the brand.

And then the final slide on revenue in sales, this comes back to our decision that we announced at the full year results for 2017 to basically reclassify grants and R&D tax credits. So this slide very much shows you what the like-for-like would be in the context of the guidance that we gave.

So what you can see here is that total revenues in the first half of the year were approximately 9 million and indeed just under 61 million if we include R&D tax credits. So when we look at the guidance that we gave of product sales revenue to be over 100, you can see that in context and the 110 million to 120 million of guidance for total revenues in grants you can see very clearly in this context as well.

And just one final comment. As our R&D expenditure picks up, we will start to drawdown further from the EIB facility and we are continuing to work hard on managing the cost of debt. The other key line item that I’d just like to mention before I hand back to Thomas is that the finance costs are much reduced between 2017 and '18 for the first half and the comparative period and that’s really driven by some significant work that’s being taking place in my team for which I’m very grateful around mitigation measures and noting that we had significant adverse finance costs last year. So, all-in-all, a very strong performance, one of which the whole management board is very proud.

And on that note, I’d like to hand back to Thomas who is going to talk about our Lyme program. Thank you.

Thomas Lingelbach

Thanks a lot, David. Yes, we have decided to focus today on the Lyme update because as mentioned earlier, we had our two stage-gate entries for Zika and Chikungunya for quarter of this year. Recruitment has been completed for both programs and we are now heading towards the finalization of the respective trials with data expected by the end of the year or early next year. And again, David was just trying to summarize that it’s part of the catalyst when we close out the call later.

So let’s try to focus and stick to Lyme. We as Valneva and its key management teams and shareholders are strong believers in Lyme. We see our Lyme disease vaccine candidate which by the way is the only one in clinical development worldwide as one of the key value drivers for our R&D upside, always on top of our commercial business that we feel very proud of, as David mentioned earlier.

You know that Lyme disease is [indiscernible]. It is the most common vector-borne illness in the Northern Hemisphere and we see a tremendous increase in Lyme cases and I’m sure you all follow different publications and articles around cost of Lyme treatments and Lyme diagnostics and Lyme disease as a whole.

I mentioned already that our approach is a prophylactic approach. So what we try to do is to develop a vaccine that is multivalent, meaning covering all the different prevalent serotype of Lyme borreliosis in the Northern Hemisphere. It targets the outer surface protein A, it’s also called OspA of Borrelia. This kind of anti-OspA antibody in the [indiscernible] community is something that has been proven as a principle mode of action in the past. Also the prior vaccine that was based on OspA, which was a singular monovalent vaccine covering only one strain.

Both technologically but also clinically very different to what we are doing here because we have a very modern subunit based vaccine with those different serotypes and three [ph] protein OspA to aluminum hydroxide then forming the final vaccine candidate. You may recall that we recorded positive Phase 1 results.

The Phase 1 results ticked all boxes on safety and you know that safety is the primary endpoint for any Phase 1 and especially for vaccines and especially here for a candidate that is brand new in terms of its structure to say it’s a very favorable and clean safety profile that we also compare to other so-called lipidated protein-based vaccines tells very, very good to us and that’s why we are looking into the next step of the development.

The immunogenicity in the Phase 1 was good as well but also showed room for improvement because across the different serotypes, we had a range of zero conversion rate which is basically IgG antibody increased against the fourfold rise from baseline that ranged over 70% all the way up to almost 100%. So in terms of general antibody response, this is of course a key target for our Phase 2 to optimize this further and make it more balanced.

We received – because of the huge medical need but also the possibility to have really a prophylactic solution, we received FDA Fast Track designation over the last year. And then as you saw, we ran to an end of Phase 1 process with the FDA and as part of that we concluded of course that the [indiscernible] is ready to go into Phase 2 and we aligned with the FDA the Phase 2 strategy as a whole.

Of course, we still need to submit the final study protocol and the final study protocol will be subject to respective approvals. But is also important and this summary is shown on Page 14 and some of you have seen this already on ClinicalTrials.gov. We decided to extend the Phase 1 with a so-called study extension for booster.

The decision to do that was based on the fact that a, it would not delay any entry into the Phase 2 but b, we would get earlier than initially planned booster increment, because initially we had the idea to look for booster information only as part of the Phase 2. Now we took around 60 subjects from the Phase 1 trial, Europe only just to make it simple.

And of course the readout was the safety and the immunogenicity that six months after the booster which roughly comes to a year then for the primary immunization. And we expect the respective data in H1 2019. Again, this will be supportive data and accelerated information with regard to general booster ability and booster profile for the vaccine.

And of course and not unexpectedly, we continue also flanking [ph] CMC development for further industrialization. As we progress through the clinical chain, we of course develop also on the CMC side and we are working towards final scale, final source of validation in order of candidates. And of course, overall, as David mentioned already, we will further increase our investments in our capabilities and capacity to support the ongoing progress.

Now let’s talk a little bit about the Phase 2 in general. What are the key objectives of the Phase 2? Of course, dose optimization because the objective of the Phase 2 as for most of the Phase 2s and vaccines is to determine the final doses and we have decided with concurring from the FDA that we will test higher to higher doses from the ones that we had already in Phase 1 as well as [indiscernible] and as well as Phase 1 dose itself.

And we will also try to schedule, you know that we are currently working on a three dose primary immunization schedule, zero, one, two months and we will also try to extend the schedule a little bit. This will give us two pieces of information. One is the kinetics of the immune response per serotype and the second will also be do we really need three doses and what does it mean in terms of antibody uptake if we [indiscernible] of the doses that have been driven.

So these are two key objectives of the Phase 2. The primary endpoints will of course be immunogenicity not safety as per the Phase 1. Basically the first is always an endpoint. We will measure GMT or geometric mean titers for IgG against OspA serotype 1 through 6. So we will measure the antibody responses for each serotype specifically similar to the Phase 1 one month after primary immunization.

And this will then be of course the date aspect that we’re going to use for the end of Phase 2 meeting very similarly to what we see right now end of Phase 1, we used day 84 data to go into the end of Phase 1 meeting and here versus Phase 2 we’re going to do exactly the same.

We expect that we’re going to include around 800 subjects in the Phase 2 and as I mentioned already the protocol development is still ongoing and the details are being finalized. It will be conducted in the U.S. and Europe. We are currently fine-tuning the split. It will definitely be more than 10 study sites, some of them in endemic areas and we will include a representative number of serotypes -- seropositive subjects.

We have also extended the age range compared to the Phase 1 because this will give us additional information once we stratify the respective data in the age group of 18 to 70 years of age. As mentioned already at the beginning, we intend to initiate Phase 2 by the end of this year and the total duration of the Phase 2 will be around out two years. So this means we are guiding and you can see this on the next page, Page 15 of the presentation, we are guiding for Phase 2 data in the second half of 2020.

Let’s talk a little bit about the development outlook and the question that we are being asked especially recently very, very often and we would like to share with you some of our Phase 3 working hypothesis on the development. So why I said [ph] working hypothesis, we have not yet had any detailed discussions with regulatory authorities about the details of the Phase 3. Of course, general discussions take place always but nothing specific. So please bear this in mind. These are Valneva’s current working hypothesis.

We assume that we will do a pivotal, double-blinded, placebo controlled field efficacy study in endemic countries, so head-to-head testing the people again their final vaccine candidate and final dose and final schedule. And the efficacy will be measured against Lyme disease, all serotypes, so not just serotypes specific efficacy, it will be Lyme disease in general. We will start with adults 18 to 70 years old. We will try if possible to include a younger age group already in this efficacy trial going all the way down to potentially 12 years of age.

We currently calculate with approximately 16,000 subjects, again U.S. and Europe, possibly also Canada. We are currently working on that. The study sites will be in high risk endemic areas in order to get high attack rates. High attack rate means strong people with highest confidence intervals. We are currently planning for two tick seasons but we will aim for incidence-driven interim analysis after the first tick season.

So maybe we get already enough data and enough subjects into the first tick season so that we have already sufficient efficacy data for licensure. But we’re planning for them to consider that we’d probably need two seasons provided that the data from one season will be sufficient. We believe that we can submit or file for licensure in 2023, which is the same as five year to licensure that I have mentioned many, many times at different occasions, including at the World Vaccine Conference in Washington earlier this year.

So this gives you a flavor of Lyme. We are thrilled about the progress thus far and we are very, very much looking forward in developing this product further and to enter Phase 2 by the end of the year.

With this update on Lyme, I would like to hand back to David for the outlook and the summary of the key candidates.

David Lawrence

Thanks very much, Thomas. So if we can move to Slide 17 please. This is the same slide that we issued earlier in the year regarding our outlook. So we continue to guide for double digit product sales growth and as every conference that we’ll meet and in fact we affirm our guidance to break 100 million which is an achievement and a milestone that we’d be very proud of.

And we’ve talked about the R&D investment and Thomas has just explained in detail of the significant effort that’s going into our Lyme program but clearly we’re also investing in Chikungunya and Zika this year. So we have guided 30 million to 35 million for R&D investment and we confirm that guidance as well at this stage which is in keeping with the increase in R&D expenditure as everything moves from left to right.

EBITDA, although we’ve reported 5.8 already for the year, as I’ve just mentioned and again as Thomas has mentioned, we plan to invest and make every effort to develop a positive package for Lyme and therefore we continue with our EBITDA guidance of 5 million to 10 million.

And if I go onto the next slide, I also want to point out that we have got ongoing newsflow expected for the second half of the year, and these are the ones that we feel – that we know about and hopefully we may be able to augment these PRs with others.

So we will report more on product sales growth during the year. Although we haven’t mentioned DUKORAL and we’ve said in our PR that DUKORAL will grow and in the second half of the year will be increased compared to the first half of the year, which is slightly different to the phasing of last year.

And we are expectant and we’re confident we’re going to get a new IXIARO supply contract with the Department of Defense later in the year. And we’ve talked about Lyme and we have ongoing work with Chikungunya and Zika, so no new news on those today but as we progress through the year we look forward to announcing the data from those. So we expect there will be good newsflow in the second half of the year and potentially other news to augment this.

And on that point, I would like to thank you for listening and turn over to the facilitator for a Q&A. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question from Joseph Hedden of Rx Securities. Please go ahead.

Joseph Hedden

Hi, there. Thanks for taking my questions. Just on DUKORAL, I was wondering if you can give any more detail on the supply issues and potential remedies. And also on that, do you still expect growth for the full year over full year 2017?

Thomas Lingelbach

Yes, so thanks a lot for this question. So indeed, we have been to a certain extent victims of our own success. DUKORAL has a very, very long manufacturing lead time. We have been ramping up the manufacturing capacity starting approximately two years ago but the ramp up has not been fast enough. And in addition, we did not have the – let’s say, the best success rate that we were expecting which has to do with quite old manufacturing process and of course quite an old manufacturing site. Having said that, we have addressed at those points and also we have not been able to deliver against I would say 5%, maybe 10% in terms of volume compared to what we could have done. Our commercial team has done an excellent job in directing and maximizing the reflected supplies and since we are based on the visibility that we have with supplies for the remainder of the year, we’ve got confidence to give the guidance that the second half year phase will be above the first half year phase. And this is where we are. I hope this answers your question.

Joseph Hedden

Okay, thanks for that. And just on IXIARO, obviously doing very well in the private market. I was wondering if you could just give us a number on private sales at the half?

Thomas Lingelbach

David, you want to answer it?

David Lawrence

So we haven’t – although I’m – Joseph, it’s a very fair question. I think we have committed to the transparency that I mentioned earlier and IFRS reporting does good only to come to as is required and that’s not a number that we are currently comfortable to, to split out but it is one we’ll consider for the future.

Joseph Hedden

Okay. Thanks, Dave. Thanks.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Simon Scholes of First Berlin.

Simon Scholes

Good afternoon and thanks for taking my question. I gather that in the past you’ve considered doing a head-to-head trial in Lyme against LYMErix. I was wondering if that’s still featured in your plans.

Thomas Lingelbach

No. I think that there might have been I would say a misunderstanding here. LYMErix is not an available anymore. It is not licensed anymore. There’s no product available. So a head-to-head against LYMErix is technically not possible. The misunderstanding here may come from the fact that we initially said that we will try to potentially use the protective thresholds that was recorded for LYMErix as a sort of an indicator for efficacy, not a hard part to correlate but an indicator for our efficacy. So basically that’s one of the things that we considered, but based on the technical feasibility assessment we have concluded that this won’t work. And anyhow from a regulatory standpoint the requirement has been extremely clear, namely field efficacy trial, so this means any other data could only be considered as supported but not indicative or neither disastrous.

Simon Scholes

Okay. Thanks very much for clearing that up.

Thomas Lingelbach

Okay. You’re welcome.

Thank you. We can now take our next question from Max Herrmann of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Max Herrmann

Thank you, gentlemen, a couple of questions. Firstly, Thomas on IXIARO, obviously the U.S. private market has provided a very nice opportunity to expand your sort of ownership of the value chain of the product and drive growth. I wonder whether there were any other opportunities available in the future that could enable either on IXIARO or DUKORAL that could allow you to expand sales into different geographies that takes fuller value of this value chain.

Thomas Lingelbach

I think first of all, Max, it’s an excellent question and of course it’s one of the key questions that we are asking ourselves almost on a daily basis. When you – it’s not a secret that you have the same as top five European markets that deliver classical Pareto more than 80% of the sales in travel vaccines or almost vaccines as a whole, but let’s say travel vaccines in particular. And when you take those types of markets, there are clearly two that we are not covering right now. We are not covering France, Benelux. We are not covering Germany. And of course these are markets that come both with very, very I would say defined challenges. They are very particular, have a lot of requirements associated with it, but we are looking into that. And one thing is clear. Provided that we see the possibility to technically and practically do it, we will do it on the back of positive financial analysis of course. And we are looking into additional markets outside of Europe and U.S. as well. And you may recall that France reported a couple of time about territory expansion. We didn’t want to update anything specifically today because we are still in the process of evaluating that. But you should assume that further territories will come over time.

Max Herrmann

Thank you. And then a second question this time on VLA15 on the Lyme program. You’re obviously talking about a Phase 3 study with 16,000 potential patients or subjects. What sort of intersection rate are you anticipating there? So what’s the end number going to be of the actual infected patients anticipated for --?

Thomas Lingelbach

Yes, that’s a very, very good question. So roughly around 2% to see attack rate – 1.5% to 2% will be the attack rate that we are assuming in the trial which is maybe on the more conservative side. But when you asked about what are key kind of parameters, how do we reach those numbers? We are considering about 70% peak efficacy and we are working with an 80% to 90% conditional power. And when you then pair this up with the attack rate, you reach round about those numbers.

Max Herrmann

Great. Thank you very much.

Thomas Lingelbach

You’re welcome.

Thank you. We can now take our next question from Thomas Guillot of Kepler Cheuvreux.

Thomas Guillot

Thank you for taking my question. I have a couple. First on the G&A, it seems like you have a strong increase in Q2. Just wondering why? Second question on gross margin. Could we have any update on the guidance looking forward for DUKORAL because for the H1 you had 59% gross margin and your guidance was 55% by 2020? Third question on gross margin for IXIARO this time. Should we expect an improvement in the gross margin for IXIARO in H2 regarding then that in the H1 your gross margin was lower than the full year of 2017. That was my first question. I have some more. Thank you.

Thomas Lingelbach

I think these all are questions for David.

David Lawrence

Thanks, Thomas. Hi, Thomas. Yes, so let me deal with the margin questions first. The 59.3% is the margin across the two products. So the DUKORAL margin was 54%-ish, 54.6 I think to be exact. So just to clear, we have seen a – so guided to beat 60% across the products and we’re at 59.3 and DUKORAL is now above 54.6, so we’re making a nice tracking there. Regarding IXIARO, again that’s a good question and there is one point here that’s worth exposing. I can’t give you the detailed numbers but there’s a requirement these days called serialization and this requirement is not in place for the U.S. and it will come into force in Europe next year. Serialization has required us to add certain procedures and information into our supply chain for IXIARO already and so that has actually contributed to shall we say reduced growth in our margin. So our margin is growing and it would have been growing faster it hadn’t been for serialization and that’s the mix component there. But we still believe we’re going to be at 60% by the end of the year and for the full year. So I think those are the GM questions mainly. Now for G&A, yes, so the point here is in 2017 for the comparative quarter and indeed for the first half of the year, we didn’t have a share option scheme in place which is now in place and we implemented that just at the end of last year in December. So any costs for the related share options are now being reported and there was nothing in the comparative numbers last year. So that’s the point.

Thomas Guillot

Okay. Thank you. Regarding your Lyme’s vaccine program, could you give us some insight on your strategy to fund this Phase 3? Although on the number of patients, you mentioned 16,000. When you look back at LYMErix, they are more like 10,000 of patients. Just wondering why you added 6,000 to incremental patients? And last question on your long-term guidance. You realized an update beginning of 2017 if I’m correct. You mentioned – before you mentioned 2020 – 250 million of cess [ph] on revenues for 2020 and now for 2022 you mentioned 200,000 million of revenues in 2022. Just was wondering why you made this change and what change are your views? Thank you.

Thomas Lingelbach

Okay, a lot of good questions. Let me start and try – we’ll try to address one by one. So first of all, let’s talk about LYMErix and the total sample size that supported Phase 3 compared to VLA15. So of course remember that both the – LYMErix results were approved based on the pivotal field efficacy trial but in a distinct area and measuring one distinct serotype. So now we too are a universal vaccine which means we need to approve field efficacy in many parts of the world, not only in parts where your attack rate is 3% or 3.5% like in Northern Connecticut, which means we will need to have a mixture of higher and lower attack rate countries in order to approve field efficacy against Lyme as a whole. And this is the reason why you need a higher number. So it just takes – and the fact that you want to show protection against all cost line, meaning all serotypes. So then the other point is your question about strategy and you are right and you have carefully spotted the changes. And let me try to be a bit more general and holistic. From the beginning when basically Franck and I created Valneva we said that we want to focus on bringing additional commercial products into the company and to grow our kind of organic commercial business by strategic growth, meaning product acquisitions. We have been successful with one acquisition, namely DUKORAL and these two products allowed us to kind of open up our own base infrastructure. It’s allowed us to work with leverage. And we have always said those two products will – meaning our current commercial portfolio will be able in the mid short term, midterm and we always use this five-year horizon will grow double digits. And we have said we have given some specific guidance we have said for DUKORAL 5% to 10% year-on-year growth. We have said for IXIARO about 10% year-on-year growth. We add a few other components that IXIARO is doing a bit better and overall we have said we feel comfortable about growing with a double digit CAGR in the three, four, five-year horizon. But we have also said our strategic ambition is to have – and you can do your own math of where this is going to bring us in terms of baseline when you start from last year around 90 million total product sales. So then you calculate all the way up. And when we say 90 million is proprietary, it means own products, not third party. Then we add the strategic growth and we have different components and it is right, then it’s a bit of moving target what should we assume. Right now, it’s a key strategic objective to go after additional commercial vaccines either acquiring them as a whole or entering into large marketing and distribution agreements as such recognizing the top line. It’s a bit difficult to say and you’re right that we have been dancing back and forth a little bit, but this has nothing to do with the fact that we do not believe in the strategy. It has more to do with the fact that we cannot predict which vaccine we may be able to acquire. And the assumptions around let’s call it hot candidates sort of changed periodically and this is maybe the reason why you see this change, which is not a change in the fundamental basic strategy at all.

Thomas Guillot

Okay. Thank you. And just last question on your funding of the Phase 3 of Lyme vaccine. Do you have any – as you engage discussion with your partner GSK under the project?

Thomas Lingelbach

Well, you know that GSK – this program is a program under the strategic alliance agreement which both companies inherited. It was originally a strategic and R&D strategic alliance agreement in between Intercell and Novartis vaccine. Now GSK inherited it from Novartis. Valneva inherited it from Intercell. And under this agreement, there is – GSK has option rights, so a right to the program post Phase 2. Of course, this strategic alliance [indiscernible] of two other areas and we have a periodic, meaning a quarterly business review through a so-called Joint Steering Committee that oversees this strategic alliance and of course we talk. We present the update, we present where we are, got all the alignment of R&D in general and we have a lot of very, very good cash. It is fair to say that GSK are very, very interested in the Lyme program and in the medical needs – they are confirming there’s a medical need and the potential of such a vaccine in the marketplace and we will try together everything to accelerate route to licensure and development path as good as we can. And this may be that we got to enter, I don’t know, in the next 12, 18 months or long before we finalize the Phase 2 into an earlier agreement with GSK, then what the current contract provide for us. In any case, it gives us the opportunity to go for co-development, meaning the cost share of the expense at Phase 3 if you like and the rest of the Phase 3 costs we will need to kind of generate ourselves. And as you can see, a Phase 3 in Lyme – David reported there’s a number of around $350 million for the entire Phase 3 development which includes clinical, nonclinical and so on. So basically if you take 50% of that, you deduct the little bit that we can generate ourselves through our own test generation, you see that we may need to find $100 million and this is something that we will most likely do at that time through a respective capital increase and this will be reviewed as part of our overall partnership strategy including our respective listing strategies.

Thomas Guillot

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thomas Lingelbach

You are more than welcome.

[Operator Instructions]. There are no additional questions at this time. So I would like to turn the conference back over for any additional or closing remarks.

Thomas Lingelbach

This brings us to the end of today’s call. Thanks a lot for following Valneva. Thanks a lot for your trust and confidence in the management and in our ability to deliver again a very exciting strategy. And with that, I would like to wish you all a very nice day. Good afternoon.