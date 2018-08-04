Temporary Stagnation At Cirrus Logic

Longer term, things look better with a couple of new products and a revival of the market, especially when 5G arrives.

The company has to make increased inroads in the Android space to make up for the stagnation; it is succeeding, but not fast enough.

Revenue decline is pretty ugly due to saturation in the smartphone market, but management promises growth returns in 2020.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) is a leading producer of audio solutions. A quick little overview of its products comes from the Q1 shareholder letter:

On the input side, Cirrus Logic's voice processing technologies include voice activation, capture and biometrics, which deliver, in real-time, a more secure, lower latency, high performance experience for the consumer. On the output side, our audio boosted amplifiers, haptic drivers, hi-fi DACs and smart codecs, including codecs with active noise canceling, are instrumental in delivering a best in class user experience.

It's also no secret that its biggest client by far is Apple (AAPL) with 76% of revenues in Q1. And the wait is on for Apple to come out with its next batch of phones in the autumn (thereabouts), which produces a bit of a seasonal lull for the company, but this is nothing new.

However, things are a bit more depressing than that because the company expects this fiscal year to be a down year, even if it did already argue this in its Q4 2018 CC.

The revenue decline was indicated to be in the order of 10%, although with "rather large error bars around that," so it could be worse, or it could be better.

This can change even at the end of Q4 as it depends on how things go at its largest customer and the timing of shipments. But the first half was down significantly, larger than 10%, and came in at minus 22%, so the company does need a really good second half.

CRUS expects things to pick up in fiscal 2020. This of course had an effect on the stock performance:

It looks like the share price isn't going anywhere soon, and company developments testify to that. Here is a bird's-eye overview of the last five years:

Business topped out early last year and has been declining ever since. Is there an end in sight? The short answer is no, not beyond the usual cyclical recovery in H2.

Growth

Should investors despair? Not necessarily, in our view. There are a few trends that could very well set it up for renewed growth:

The company is gaining traction in the Android space.

While stagnant now, the mobile market is likely to take off again, especially with the advent of 5G.

Haptic drivers.

Intelligent edge processing (see below).

Digital headsets (wired via USB-C and wireless).

New products like voice authentication and advanced MEMS microphones.

The company is slowly increasing its penetration into the Android space, this quarter with two 55nm products (one for audio, and the other for haptic feedback). With respect to the audio part (Q1CC):

So we think we can support that part very broadly. We've already - there's already teardowns out there showing - shipping in very important mid-tier devices that we care about. We're having great conversations with the who's who list in China as well, so very excited about the opportunities for that part.

There is also a good opportunity here for digital headsets. The company is already increasingly supplying stuff like smart codecs and amplifiers, shipping to the top three handset manufacturers. Management expects to gain significant momentum here with newer products in the next 9-12 months. From the Q1 shareholder letter:

Android customers, we expect numerous flagship and mid-tier smartphones utilizing our technology to be introduced over the next year. During the quarter, we began shipments of our 55-nanometer audio boosted amplifiers at two of the largest Android OEMs. We expanded our share with one of these OEMs as they recently launched another high volume mid-tier smartphone. This device is using our 55-nanometer amplifier to drive higher quality, louder sound in a mono speaker. As we move into the September and December quarters, we expect to see several customers announce new flagship smartphones that use our audio boosted amplifiers, including several stereo models.

With respect to the intelligent edge processing, here is what management argued in its Q1 shareholder letter:

In many cases, huge growth in cloud computing has increased the need for low-latency, low-power signal processing to be done locally on the device. This local processing, or intelligent edge processing, is driving a better user experience for playback across a variety of voice processing, audio and sensing applications

And some further clarification on the Q1CC:

The amount of microphones that are out there beaming data off to the cloud. That creates an incredible set of opportunities for us to do local processing in the device, whether it's something as complicated as voice biometric or just very low power always on, to something in the middle like far-field beamforming or some combination of all those things.

Haptic drivers is a relatively new technology for the company, although it developed that leveraging some of its audio tech. From the earnings presentation:

The trend to maximizing the screen size and hence the need to remove physical buttons is a considerable tailwind for Cirrus' haptic drivers, and it's taking this to the Android community as well, and this could be a significant growth opportunity (Q1CC, our emphasis):

So we think it's a massively more compelling experience to have a proper haptic engine in there. It does add a little bit of expense, but for the folks that are really trying to make a premium product, having one and then to your other point, in the long run, having more than one in there makes sense if you're really trying to create a compelling, tactile experience.

Haptic could be up to a $450M market, so this is stuff that has quite a lot of potential, all incremental opportunity in the Android space.

Voice biometrics is of course a very interesting opportunity, but a little further out. From the earnings presentation:

But, as management explained on the Q1CC, while it's managed fingerprint grade security with it, there are a number of issues remaining, so this will not appear on the market in the near future, but it's something that gets management most excited as there are tons of opportunities with this.

Results

From the Q1 shareholder letter:

Lower ASPs and weak demand for older portable audio products for the smartphone market were some of the main reasons for the decline in revenue.

Most of the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings is from amortization and stock-based compensation:

Guidance

Revenue to range between $310 million and $350 million, which constitutes a decline of 23% y/y.

GAAP gross margin to be between 48 percent and 50 percent.

Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses to range between $132M and $138M, including approximately $15M in share-based compensation expense and $13M in amortization of acquired intangibles.

Another substantial down quarter, and it will be difficult to be down only 10% in revenues for the year.

Margins

GAAP operating margin turned negative, but improvement is arriving (Q1 shareholder letter):

For the remainder of FY19, we anticipate our quarterly GAAP operating expenses to be down from the midpoint of our Q2 guidance, due to a decline in amortization of acquired intangibles from $13 million to $7 million and a slight reduction in share-based compensation. As a result, excluding the effects of share-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangibles, we expect our operating expenses for the remainder of FY19 to remain relatively flat on a quarterly basis to our Q2 guidance.

The company is focused relentlessly on longer-term growth and sees R&D as the main driver. From the earnings deck:

Cash

Despite a difficult year in terms of revenue, the company still produces a considerable amount of cash flow. Stock-based compensation isn't a big contributor to cash flow, and the share count is actually declining:

The company has a share buyback program, on which it spent $40M in Q1, and $160M is remaining. The cash balance was $386M at the end of the quarter, down from $435M at the end of Q4 2018.

Valuation

These are GAAP and backward-looking metrics. On a non-GAAP and forward-looking basis, things look much better with EPS expected to be $2.90, rising to $3.23 in fiscal 2020.

Conclusion

There is no immediate need to buy the shares as nothing much is likely to happen for at least a quarter. Then we have to see how the new Apple phones are received and whether these can revive the company's fortunes.

However, we do think that the company has better longer-term prospects with some exciting technology like its haptic drivers and voice biometrics. It also has good opportunities to further its foothold in the Android space, so CRUS would be a main candidate to invest should the smartphone market revive, for instance, on the back of 5G, but it could also be earlier.

The shares aren't expensive, although there is of course a very high dependency on a single customer, but we've not seen reasons to worry immediately here. Buy on dips.

