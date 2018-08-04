ProSiebenSat.1 Media's (PBSFY) CEO Max Conze on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCPK:PBSFY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q2 and H1 2018 results call of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. This conference is being recorded. Today's call is hosted by Ms. Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter. Please go ahead.

Stefanie Rupp-Menedetter

Good morning, also from my side and welcome to our quarterly media conference call. Today we have our new CEO with us. Max Conze, will give you an overview on his first observations after his first 60 days at ProSiebenSat and then our CFO, Jan Kemper will continue with a operational and financial performance of the group. Following that you will have then the opportunity to ask your questions either in English or in German.

With that I would like to hand over to Max.

Max Conze

Good morning, everyone. Let me start by saying that I joined ProSiebenSat.1 because I believe in this company, its entertainment to content to e-commerce footprint, and that we can deliver significant value and growth.

Clearly, we had a challenging moment with growth, not what we want it to be. Jan will take you in detail through our current business in some minutes, but while our market environment in the entertainment and content production business proves to be challenging, we also see strong organic growth in commerce as well as good progress in realizing our savings potential of over €50 million by 2019 and 2020.

And very encouragingly, our ratings are showing a positive upward trend especially with more local programming delighting our viewers. For me, all this is a good starting point for change. I had a chance to meet quite a few stakeholders in my first 60 days traveling, listening and learning.

So, let me start by talking about our viewers and consumers. We have strong entertainment brands that they love. For example, we have up to 20% of German viewers waking up to our breakfast TV format Frühstücksfernsehen with an additional 1.4 million video views every single day or take Germany’s Next Topmodel where we average nearly 9 million viewers and 4 billion minutes online per episode or take strong and long lasting formats like taff or Galileo.

If you look on the e-commerce side, we have equally strong brands, for example, Verivox online price comparison, which over the last 20 years have saved eight million customers €2 billion or take Parship, which spawned nearly 150,000 marriages and 100,000 babies and it is the very clear market leader in matchmaking.

Flaconi, our platform for perfume and beauty, currently grows with a rate of around 50% year-on-year and we aspire to be the No:1 online beauty destination. And indeed if you look at Jochen Schweizer, mydays, which is the experienced voucher business, we're making over one million people experience great events every year.

We also have some good digital efforts with Studio71 as the leading multi-channel network in Germany. All in, ProSiebenSat.1 generates one billion views online per month, but consumers want to be entertained wherever, whenever and on any device. They want more life, more local and more relevant content.

For us, this means we must do more of this, better and faster. No TV walled garden couch to lean back on. I talked with our top advertisers, agencies and industry, they all want and need total and ideally addressable performance-based reach, be it linear or digital: one currency, aka measurement, and one integrated advertising technology solution that delivers it all.

I also had many discussions within the investment community. We all want the same, sustainable value creation and growing total shareholder returns, strong growth top to bottom, an entertainment business that is future fit, a clear e-commerce portfolio that delivers high growth, a better balance of organic and M&A growth, a sharper and more focused business with clear guidance and a team that delivers.

We have great people that are passionate about what they do, creators who love to build great entertainment and brands. They also want a company which is more open, transparent and without silos and has a clear vision and mission. The team and I are in the midst of a strategy update. Our three pillars: entertainment, content, commerce, are good framework for our activities and they prove to be increasingly synergistic as consumers become more digital and therefore expect a seamless cross-device experience.

How will we generate growth in the future? Let’s start this discussion by framing the markets we operate in. Kind of think of it like the sandbox we play in and if you look at that sandbox, then advertising is a €21 billion market. Entertainment direct to consumer is a €36 billion market and e-commerce is about a €58 billion market.

And so really if you look at our footprint, we are only anywhere from 1% to 10% of those markets, and so it's a big box within which we can play and there is substantial room for growth if we evolve, go where viewers and consumers are, and deliver products, brands, channels, events, experiences that excites across all age groups.

Let me now share a few overarching strategy observations and a few time-critical jobs we're focused on. We will present the complete forward plan, including capital market parameters, shortly after our Q3 results at our Capital Markets Day. I take all responsibility towards our onus very serious.

We will look at all parameters including investments required to deliver profitable growth, offsets, the future mix of shareholder returns based on dividends as well as potential share buybacks given the substantial trading discount versus P.S.

Now, let me introduce a few early beliefs I have when looking at our business. One, the viewer and consumer-centric in all we do. Make people happy and the money will follow. Sounds benign, but is profound. For example, this means we need to offer our content where viewers are and want to watch today. Two, create one entrant entertainment unit that focuses on total reach with one video currency versus to the overnight ratings from the 1970s, one advertising technology and one selling marketing engine.

We have already defined our teams and interventions to tackle this, but of course, there is much work still to be done. Three, build a stronger position and local German content and owned IP, both owned and commissioned and using the global scale at Red Arrow Studios. Within this, also find the right balance of U.S. content inflow. Four, mount an all-out digital attack, so that we build total reach.

Our 7TV joint venture, aka creating a German Hulu, is one critical pillar for this and just received approval by the German and Austrian antitrust authorities. As announced, we're actively inviting and working additional media partnerships. These discussions, although still early days, are progressing well. Focus is on scale with a target of 10 million users within the first two years and an all channel offering, both advertising supported skinny bundled with no advertising interruption and premium content bundles with maxdome and Eurosport.

We will also create digital press formats that go online OTT mobile first and then spread to all other forms and outlets. And we will build seamless teams across the core content brands and exchange intensively with Studio71. We have appointed a single digital leader to push for total reach within entertainment and a clear action plan.

Five, build critical capabilities required especially on tech as this plays a decisive role in delivering on our plans. Six, on top of finding the right additions to our portfolio, strengthen organic growth and synergies within our great e-commerce companies.

To sum it up, what does all of this mean. An entertainment footprint that is better balanced in digital and TV reach, advertising and subscription revenues. A content footprint that is better aligning in feeding our channels and brands. An e-commerce footprint that delivers rapid growth focused on leading brands in large-scale markets. All more synergistically integrated, focused on German-speaking countries first and aiming to deliver strong top and bottom line growth and total shareholder return.

In the recent past, we've disappointed you and the market and so are trading at a 30% give or take discount to P.S. If we can deliver a future fit entertainment business together with a rapidly growing e-commerce business, I'm confident that we can strengthen our European leadership position and indeed are finding more and more opportunities to cooperate throughout Europe.

With this, I'd be very disappointed if we would not be able to double shareholder value in the next three to five years. We're now working to translate all this into a clear game plan and clear KPIs that we will share with you in November. I'll work with all I've got to get us there, so come with me on a journey of growth and transformation. It won't be easy, it won't happen in a day, but I'm very confident that it can and will.

And with, that over to Jan.

Jan Kemper

Thank you, Max, and good morning also from my side. Let me now continue with the operational and financial performance of the group and our three segments in Q2 and the first six months of 2018.

On Page 8, I would like to summarize the key developments on the revenue and earnings side, as well as in terms of our financial leverage. In the first half of 2018, we have achieved about stable group revenues on a portfolio and currency-adjusted basis. As you know, we have sold a large part of our travel portfolio in 2017, which has led to meaningful deconsolidation effects and a reported revenue and earnings decline.

In terms of group profitability, we've seen first positive effects from the now agreed upon efficiency program, which led to lower SG&A expenses. External entertainment revenues have been flat in the first six months, which includes a stable TV advertising business.

As already announced, we signed an agreement with Discovery Communications to build the leading German streaming platform by integrating maxdome and the Eurosport play out in the 7TV joint venture.

In content production and global sales, we saw a similar development in Q2 as in the first quarter of the year. Revenues declined mainly as a result of a softer U.S. TV production business and a weak U.S. dollar. However, at the same time, our pipeline has improved meaningfully which is leading to new orders such as the fifth season of Bosch by Amazon, the second season of Deep State by Fox and the weekly order by TV networks FX and Hulu.

In our commerce segment, organic revenue growth accelerated nicely in Q2, which was primarily driven by Flaconi, Windstar, Verivox and Parship. Financial leverage was at 2.1 times after the dividend payment of €442 million in May 2018.

Let's have a look on how this translate into numbers on the following pages. On a portfolio and currency adjusted basis, revenues were stable in the first half of the year. Reported group revenues at the same time declined by 4%, mainly as a result of a disposal of Etraveli and adverse currency effects related to the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income came in almost stable, as before mentioned, deconsolidation effects were compensated by a tight SG&A cost management. Please note that our adjusted EBITDA also partly benefited from the IFRS 16 implementation from the beginning of 2018. In terms of adjusted net income, IFRS 16 does not have a positive impact.

Let me continue with a short comment on the progress of our efficiency program on Page 10. In June, we concluded the negotiations with the group's works council and agreed on the implementation of a new organizational structure, as well as reduction of headcount, primarily in the entertainment segment as well as across the holding.

At the end of Q2, we have initiated the required measures, which will lead to a headcount reduction on a three digit level. As a result of the successful negotiations with the workers council, we can confirm our communicated net savings target of €50 million by 2020. We will see positive effects of about €10 million in 2018 already, plus additional savings of €20 million in both 2019 and 2020.

Let me now provide additional comments regarding our segment performance, starting with entertainment on Page 12. External revenues were down by 3% in the second quarter but remained stable in the first half of 2018. Despite higher program costs, adjusted EBITDA developed in line with revenues in Q2 as the increase in program cost was counterbalanced by tight SG&A cost management and the IFRS 16 effect. In the first half of the year, adjusted EBITDA increased by 4%, which also reflects the IFRS 16 benefit.

The third segment performance in the first half was a result of slightly declining advertising revenues, which have been offset by the growth of other entertainment activities such as our advertising platform solution business and distribution revenues in particular. As indicated before, TV advertising revenues declined in Q2 due to the timings of Easter and the impact of FIFA World Cup. However, TV advertising revenues were stable in H1 2018.

In order to provide you with sufficient disclosure, you'll find in the backup of this presentation a slide with last year's sub-segment financials for Q3 and Q4. Let's now spend some time on the underlying trends in the entertainment section.

Page 13, shows the audience shares for each month in the first half of 2018. So, while the ratings in the month of February and June were as usual affected by the Winter Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup, ratings showed a very positive development in all other months with April being the strongest in year-on-year comparison. Please note that both sports events have been aired on the public broadcasting channels.

The positive rating developments has actually continued in July where we were able to exceed last year's group audience share in the target group of 14 to 49 despite the remaining matches of the FIFA World Cup. This strong performance resulted in a continued audience share leads overall competitor RTL as shown on the next slides.

Even in the second quarter, marked by the FIFA World Cup, we were able to secure our leading position in the German TV audience market. We achieved an Q2 audience share of 27.1% in the target group of 14 to 49 compared to 23% for RTL.

In particular, our younger stations; sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX and kabel eins Doku showed a very positive and sustainable development. Please turn to Page 15. One of our primary goals is to further strengthen our TV ratings. We aim to achieve this with a well-balanced content grid consisting of both U.S. license and commissioned local formats, while gradually shifting the share of local content over time.

Slide 15, shows a strong pipeline of commissioned content for the second half of 2018. On the right-hand side, you can see an overview of promising new and returning formats which we air in the second half. New formats include game shows like Alle gegen Einen and magazines like Endlich Feierabend and to be added on SAT.1.

Endlich Feierabend is the excess prime time equivalent to our very successful breakfast TV format Frühstücksfernsehen. This pipeline will be supported by returning formats like The Voice of Germany and Duell um die Welt. These well-established formats come with a strong track record delivering up to 27% and 16% audience shares in 2017 respectively.

Please note that we will see a front-loaded program expense in H2, with a meaningful increase in Q3. This both reflects a deviating seasonality of program costs last year, but also a higher spend in order to kick off the important ad season after the FIFA World Cup. Please keep in mind that we expect the increase in programming costs in Q3 to be offset in the fourth quarter with no negative impact on group profits in the second half.

Page 16 shows an advertising share in the German-speaking markets. We maintained our leading position in Germany and extended our advertising market share in Austria as well as Switzerland. In Austria, the acquisition of ATV in 2017 plays out nicely. Integration is well on track and the anticipated synergies materialized.

On Page 17, you can see that nine of the 10 biggest industries have increased their TV budgets in the first half of the year, which translated into 3% market growth based on Nielsen's gross advertising revenue data. Based on positive commitments of our TV advertising clients, we remain confident that the TV advertising market will continue to show a solid development in the second half of the year.

As always, the full-year outcome will be meaningfully determined by the development of the add-on booking season. Let's now have a look on our distribution business on the next page. The dynamic growth of our distribution business in Q2 was driven by a continued strong uptake in HD subscribers.

At the end of June, we reached 9.2 million and thus achieved our 2018 growth target six months ahead of time. Although not shown on this slide, we also benefited from steady strong increase in mobile TV and OTT subscribers. Along with a dynamically growing subscriber base, we extended deals with streaming services like waipu.tv, Zattoo and Magine TV enabling us to maximize reach over all platforms.

A key project to maximize total reach of our brands and content will be the streaming platform 7TV, where we aim to reach 10 million users in the first two years after relaunch. Our vision here is to create the most comprehensive and convenient German streaming platform with a focus on local content, sports and lighthouse U.S. content.

As already announced, we will integrate our SVoD service, maxdome, in the new platform and Discovery will commercially add its Eurosport player with exclusive sports rights too. The broader set of this service pulls our overall strategic approach to increasingly capitalize our content investments on the basis of subscription revenues for live streaming and on-demand services on top of advertising revenues.

After receiving kabel clearance by the German and Austrian authorities at the end of July, we are fully on track for the market launch of the new integrated platform in H1 2019. Let me emphasize again that we are open for new partners in the broadcasting and content space to make this platform the leading destination in Germany for online content consumption. Please also note that the integration of maxdome and 7TV or in the 7TV joint venture will lead to a deconsolidation of the business going forward.

Let's now move to our second segment, content production and global sales. Page 21 indicates that the segment showed a similar development as in the first quarter. The weak U.S. dollar and the still demanding environment in the U.S. production market affected the revenue development of our production business. Our global sales business, however, developed positively, mainly due to the consolidation of Gravitas in November 2017.

Our digital studio, Studio71 also posted low double-digit revenue growth on a currency adjusted basis. Adjusted EBITDA rose by €3 million to €9 million due to improved profitability of Studio71, the first-time consolidation of Gravitas and an overall efficient cost management.

What makes us confident to return to double-digit growth rates in the second half of the year is our improved line up of attractive formats to be produced. Let me point out our lighthouse formats like the new season of Bosch. The very successful crime series is the longest running one hour series ever in the history of Amazon Prime. The production of the fifth season started in July. Furthermore, spin-offs of lighthouse formats like Married At First Sight, A League of Their Own and Say Yes To The Vegas Dress are also supporting our improved content production pipeline in H2.

Last but not least, our production company Left/Right produced 30 episodes of The New York Times lighthouse series The Weekly for FX and Hulu. Another good example for our improved pipelined in the content production business that should support revenue and earnings growth in the second half of 2018 and thereafter is the scripted series Deep State, a spy thriller series of our British production firm Endor. Deep State has been ordered by Fox Network Group and the second season was already greenlit ahead of the show's premiere in April 2018.

Let me now continue with an update on the performance of the commerce portfolio. Organic revenue growth accelerated to 12% in the second quarter. In the first half, organic revenue growth, therefore, reached a solid level of 10% year-on-year. Having said this, we aim for further improvement in the second half of the year, which should be supported by a positive mix effect, i.e. a higher revenue share of dynamically growing assets. Reported revenues declined by 9% in the second quarter, again due to the deconsolidation of our travel businesses Etraveli and weg.de. Revenues in digital services decreased due to the aforementioned deconsolidations, which were only partly counterbalanced by the acquisition of Jochen Schweizer and aboalarm. Adjusted for portfolio changes, digital services would have grown organically too.

Physical products which include Amorelie, Windstar and Flaconi developed dynamically with double-digit growth both in Q1, Q2 and H1 2018. Q2 adjusted EBITDA were still affected by €10 million deconsolidation effect and the new media contract, which was only partly offset by the first time consolidation of Jochen Schweizer.

Please turn to Page 26 where I would like to highlight one driver of the commerce segment performance. As promised, we are going to shed additional light on some of our assets in the form of onetime case studies. Today, we would like to start with our online beauty destination, Flaconi. The company has seen impressive growth over the last years, especially TV advertisement proved as highly efficient marketing channel for the company.

New monetization initiatives like the market launch of the first private label brand, I expect it to continue to drive sales throughout the year and especially in the upcoming Christmas season. Page 26 also shows on the right-hand side Flaconi's high cohort loyalty, which has been a meaningful revenue growth driver in the past.

Looking at cohorts with a three-year history, in this example, it is the cohort of Q2 2015, they reached cumulative revenues at 1.6 times of its original level after one year, 2.2 times after two years and even 2.8 times after three years. It is also worth noting that new customers of Flaconi breakeven on a customer lifetime logic after roughly 12 months, which we view as a very good indicator for future profitability of the business.

On Page 27, let me give you a quick update on our partnership with General Atlantic, which we signed five months ago. Since then, we have been busy doing our homework thoroughly. Apart from acquiring outstanding minorities, we are implementing standard procedures, establishing a setup to leverage data, tech and marketing synergies and are jointly working on the execution of our deal pipeline. We will continuously update you on the process at the forthcoming company events.

Coming back to the group, Page 29 illustrates our financial leverage as of June 30. Our net debt position improved by more than €200 million year-on-year to €2.2 billion compared to €2.4 billion at the end of June 2017. Our strong free cash flow before M&A of about €480 million combined with the disposal gain of Etraveli did more than offset the dividend payment and M&A CapEx.

Consequentially, our financial leverage, so net financial debt to adjusted EBITDA, improved to a level of 2.1 times versus 2.3 times at the end of the second quarter last year and is well within our leverage target range of 1.5 times to 2.5 times. As in previous years, a large part of our free cash flow will be generated in the second half of the year. At the same time, it will be impacted by a meaningful amount of severance payments and other cash expenses related to the efficiency program. Overall, we still expect our financial headroom to again increase by year end 2018.

Moving to Page 30, let's have a look at the program cost and seasonality in 2018. Although I have shown this slide already in our Q1 call, I find it worth spending another minute on the seasonality of the programming cost throughout the year. As expected, our programming costs increased in Q2 compared to the previous year and negatively affected our group adjusted EBITDA. In Q3, we expect a similar development due to the front-loaded program spend, which will lead to a decline in group adjusted EBITDA year-on-year. However, as mentioned earlier, this effect will be fully normalized in the fourth quarter with no visible impact on our full year program cost development.

On Page 31, I would like to reconfirm our financial outlook for the year. We continue to target group revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit percentage range. Given the meaningful deconsolidation effects year-on-year, this should yield mid-single digit portfolio and currency adjusted revenue growth. In addition, we expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to stay in the mid-20s and target an adjusted EBITDA to adjusted net income conversion of about 50%. Our financial leverage target remains 1.5 times to 2.5 times while sticking to our dividend payout ratio of 80% to 90% of adjusted net income.

Please note that our target still includes maxdome, 7NXT and tropo. We'll provide more details about the impact on revenues and EBITDA once all closings of those transactions are done.

Let me finalize my part of the presentation by highlighting upcoming events on Page 32. Until the reporting of our Q3 results in November, we will continue to engage in dialogues with our investors at road shows in Europe and the U.S. as well as presenting at investor conferences. Shortly following our Q3 results on November 8, we will host our Capital Markets Day in November in Unterföhring. We shortly will provide a save-the-date. During the event, Max will present the results of his strategy update and will outline the strategic positioning of the group going forward.

And with this, I'd like to open the Q&A session.

