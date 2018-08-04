Davide Campari-Milano's (DVDCF) CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCPK:DVDCF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 7:00 AM ET

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and welcome to our half year call. If you have the presentation in front of you, I'd ask you to kindly move on to Page 4 so I can kick off without further ado with the highlights.

As you can see, we've generated the expected acceleration in top line growth in Q2, which led to a pretty solid organic growth over the first half and helped normalize trends across profit indicators.

Focusing on net sales, we've had solid organic growth of 5.4%, thanks to the acceleration I was talking about in Q2, where we're up 8% on an organic basis, helping us recover the phasing issues we had in Q1.

We've had a continuous improvement in sales mix, thanks to the consistent outperformance of our key high-margin brands again in the high-margin core developed markets.

Looking at it by brands. Well, the usual suspects are Global Priorities continuing to outperform, up 8.7% in the first half with an accelerated growth in Q2, up double-digit 12.5%, driven by after all Aperol, Campari as well as our brown spirits. Regional Priorities were up by mid-single digits, 4.7% in H1, improving in Q2, which was double digits, up 10.6%, driven by Espolòn.

On the other hand, the Local Priorities were down 4.2%, and this is mostly due to a double-digit decline in the lower-margin Brazilian brands. Looking at it by geography. We have solid growth in high-margin developed markets, driven principally by the U.S., Western Europe and Australia, while softness in emerging markets continued due to essentially macro volatility and some tough comparison basis. The reported change overall of minus 4.7% reflects the negative perimeter effect of 3.7% and more importantly, the negative ForEx effect of 6.4%.

Looking at EBIT. On adjusted EBIT, we have an organic growth of 9.5%, and this is clearly ahead of organic sales growth, leading to an 80 bps margin accretion, driven by the strong organic gross margin expansion of 110 bps. Again, clearly, this is driven by the positive sales mix by brand and market. And this was partially offset by some phasing of A&P, which is creating a dilution of 40 bps. On a reported basis, we have a change of negative 1.7%, and that takes into account the negative effects of the disposals, minus 5.8%, as well as ForEx of minus 5.4%. So almost recovered everything by organic growth.

The EBIT overall growth was 13.7% after positive operating adjustments of €19.6 million, driven by the gain on the business disposal, the soft drinks essentially, net of provisions for restructuring costs.

Net profit. Group net profit adjusted rose to €104.4 million, up 11.6%. And group net profit rose to €147.2 million, up 35.5%. Our net financial debt stood at €946.8 million at the end of the period, down by €34.7 million, thanks to a pretty positive free cash flow generation as well as the proceeds of the Lemonsoda business disposal, net of the Bisquit Cognac acquisition, the dividend payment and the purchase of own shares. This leads us to a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio down to 1.9 times.

If we move up to a chart on Page 5, I'm not going to go into details because we're going to review both the regions as well as the brands. Just to say that all of our regions performed positively, which is quite good. And if you look at the different clusters of brand groups, with the exception of Local Priorities, again, we've had a pretty good progression.

Page 7, net sales results for first half. Just to underline the impact of ForEx and perimeter, which more than compensated the organic top line growth of 5.4%.

Chart 8, just underlying the fact that with the weakness in some emerging markets, particularly Russia and Brazil and Argentina, the emerging markets share of the pie was reduced to 17%, so we have 83-17 skew.

More importantly, though, let's dwell into the results of the Americas, which had a pretty good performance overall. Organically up 4.6%, a pretty negative impact of ForEx here, down 11.7%; and the perimeter, mostly driven by Carolans in the U.S., down 3.1%.

Talking about the U.S., a very nice growth of 5.9%. And the strong first half performance was driven by an acceleration in Q2, where we're up 8.2%. The performance in this first half was driven by a continued outperformance of Espolòn, Aperol and Campari, and all these three brands grew at strong – quite strong double-digit rates as well as sustained growth of Wild Turkey and the Jamaican rum portfolio.

Grand Marnier registered some growth, but shipments more robust than underlying trends, and this is due to a favorable comparable base in Q2 of 2017. We had a pretty low shipment base. And this helped, on the other hand, offset the decline in SKYY, where we had the reverse phenomenon where shipments are still performing behind sellout trends.

Moving on to Jamaica.

Very solid growth, up 14.8% with strong double-digit growth of our largest franchises, Campari, Wray & Nephew Overproof and Appleton Estate. The only, let's say, negative note here is Brazil, down 27.2%, where both political instability and macro weakness continued to impact the market as well as large parts of our portfolio. We must also underline the fact that we had a tough comp base here. We were up 29% in the first half of 2017.

Nonetheless, if we look at the main drivers of this performance, the decline was mostly driven by local brands, followed by Campari and SKYY. And on the other hand, partly mitigated by a very strong double-digit growth of Aperol.

Argentina was down 5.8%. This negative performance was largely driven by our own tightened company credit policies, so we'll see Argentina improving in the second half of the year. The decline in Campari as well as the local and agency brands here was positively mitigated by very nice trends behind SKYY, Cinzano, Cynar and again, Aperol. The rest of the region increased by 10.3% with a very strong performance in Mexico, up 16.1%., thanks to SKYY ready-to-drink, SKYY, Aperol and Espolòn, while Canada was overall broadly flat due to some shipment phase.

Moving on to Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa. We're up 4% on an organic basis, pretty flat on a ForEx basis, but down 6.9% on the perimeter. Obviously, the disposal of the Italian soft drinks has an impact here.

Italy is performing very nicely, up 3.1% on a half year basis, with a continued very positive trend driven by Aperol, up 7.1%; Campari, double-digit, 12.1%; and nice growth behind Cynar and Braulio, which helped offset some softness in Crodino, Campari Soda and the Cinzano portfolio.

If you look at the rest of the region, we're up 7.6%. Very solid growth in France, where Aperol, Riccadonna, GlenGrant and Campari are outperforming by far the market; Spain, where again Aperol and Campari are the drivers; Nigeria, Campari and SKYY.

South Africa, on the other hand, declined in H1 despite a strong growth in Q2. And this is due to the unfavorable comparison base, which we had in the first half of 2017, which was clearly influenced by the start of the new distribution organization and stocks related to it. To close off this area, Global Travel Retail grew at a pretty solid 15.3%., again thanks to Aperol, Wild Turkey, Bulldog, Campari, Frangelico as well as Ouzo 12.

Moving on to Chart 11, North, Central, Eastern Europe. A very nice 6.7% organic growth. Some minimum ForEx here, down 2.5% and a little bit also on the perimeter due to the soft drinks tails in some of the Central European markets.

Germany had a very robust first half with very strong growth in the second quarter, where we were up by 14.9%, which led to an overall growth of 7.4% over the first six months. So we clearly recovered the weak start of the year. And this performance was driven by a very strong performance of Aperol, up 26.1%; as well as Cinzano, Bulldog, Campari and Ouzo 12.

The U.K. continues its very strong growth, up 17%, a sustained positive performance driven by Aperol, the Jamaican rums, Campari, Bulldog and Cynar. Russia, as I mentioned earlier, is down 25.2%. This is clearly influenced, on the one hand, by a very unfavorable comp base last year, where Russia was up by close to 112% in the first half of the year as well as the impact of the price increase negotiations, which dragged on in the first quarter and impacted our trading of our largest customer.

Nonetheless, we are returning to regular growth, so things should improve here in the second half of the year. If we look at the rest of the region, again, up very solidly, almost 17% – 16.8% to be precise, with very nice performances across the region in terms of markets. And the main hero here is Aperol.

To close off our regions, Asia Pacific, a very, very robust 14.6% growth, held to a certain extent by easy comp from last year, where we were badly impacted by weather in the first few months of the year. Australia, up 10.7%. Very nice growth in the second quarter, 12.1%, where the comp was actually not that easy. And we're consistently outperforming the local spirits market in all relevant categories.

We also have very nice double-digit growth in Wild Turkey RTD. The bourbon portfolio and then the usual suspects, Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Frangelico and GlenGrant, also round up the positive performance.

The rest of the area is up double digit, 24.1%, with a nice positive performance in Japan, driven by Wild Turkey, SKYY ready-to-drink, SKYY, Grand Marnier and Cinzano. We have double-digit growth in New Zealand, thanks to the Coruba rum, which is the local brand, and Wild Turkey bourbon. On the other hand, China was broadly flat.

Moving on to Chart 14. The only thing I'd like to underline is that Global Priorities account for 57% of our total sales. That means that's an increase of 200 bps versus Q1 and 300 bps versus the same period a year ago.

Commenting on a brand-by-brand basis, you see that Aperol now is by far our largest brand. It's representing 17% of our sales, growing at almost 25% on an organic basis, 24.7%. What is very encouraging is the continued and sustained very positive performance in the core markets, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. And on the other hand, having established solid foundations in the rest of the world, we're starting to see the brand build very nice momentum across a very wide range of markets. We're particularly pleased about the U.S., which is now the brand's third largest market in value and continuing to see outperformances in France, Brazil, Russia, the U.K., Australia, Spain and GTR, but I could name a lot of other markets.

Moving on to Campari, which continues to give us a lot of satisfaction. Very nice sustained growth rate, up high single digits, 8%, with a very favorable mix in terms of markets. Clearly, the double-digit growth in the U.S. is very welcome. Now the U.S. is the brand's second largest market in value.

We're seeing double-digit growth in the core market of Italy almost after 160 years and very positive performances in a series of markets across continents, North America, Africa, Europe and so on and so forth. The only blotch on Campari's performance is two large-volume markets, Brazil and Argentina, where the brand declined. And it's really kudos, I think, to how strongly the brand is performing in the rest of the geographies as it's able to compensate for those declines in South America.

Moving on to SKYY. SKYY is down overall organically 11.1%. Here, clearly, the issue remains the U.S. market. However, I'd like to underline the fact that our shipments are actually more negative than our depletions. We're also more negative than our consumption indicators. Particularly if we look at NABCA, it looks like we're stabilizing the brand and it's slightly positive. So shipments are outperforming the sellout trend. We'll see things I think on a yearly basis probably running closer to the underlying mid-single-digit decline.

On the other hand, in international markets, we have a mixed performance. On the one hand, we have some markets performing very solidly, Argentina, Japan, Mexico and Jamaica. But on the other hand, we have some phasing issues for particular reasons in South Africa, Brazil, Canada and China, and we'd expect these to even out in the rest of the year. So we expect international to be nice and positive.

Moving on to Grand Marnier on Page 15. You see Grand Marnier up 13.2%. Now clearly here, we had a reverse effect to SKYY. We had quite a low comp base in terms of shipments in Q2 of last year in the U.S., so that comparable clearly helps boost the organic growth. We'd expect the brand more or less to end up on a mid-single digit throughout the year. What's encouraging, though, is that key European and Asian markets are starting to register nice growth, which means that after having done the cleanup of last year, the brand is starting to react.

Moving on to the bourbon portfolio. Overall, up 6.8%. We've had quite a positive first half for the Wild Turkey brand, up 9.9%, with very nice performances across its core markets as well as its potential markets, particularly Canada, Travel Retail, Japan, Germany and Italy.

Russell's Reserve, which is a very high-margin brand, is registering nice double-digit gains in its core U.S. market. And Canada and Australia, clearly, if we had more volumes, we'd to be able to extend this further. But it is what it is.

On the other hand, American Honey was broadly flat with a slight decline in the core U.S. market. But again here, I would underline that it's more on a shipment basis, where the brand is growing at a mid-single digit if we look at depletions.

Moving on to our rum portfolio, up 4.2%. A strong second quarter, up 13.9%. Wray & Nephew Overproof, growing very nicely, high single digits, 9.7%. And this vibe is expanding beyond Jamaica to the U.S. and the U.K.

Appleton Estate, on the other hand, was slightly negative. We have very nice performances in the U.S. and Jamaica and in seeding markets, but these were offset by declines in Canada and Mexico, which were impacted by shipment phasing.

Moving on to tequilas on Page 16. Espolòn, which now accounts for 3% of our total sales – and this is a home-baked brand, so we're pretty happy about that. It is growing at a very sustained rate, up 34.3%. Growing even better in its core market, the U.S., and very nice trends in many international markets.

Bulldog slowed down to 6.4%. We have some temporary softness in Spain and Belgium, where we weren't able to respond to local craft brands as we're waiting for the new advertising campaign to kick in, in the last quarter of this year. On the other hand, we have continued solid growth in the rest of our markets, particularly U.K., Germany, Brazil, Italy as well as Global Travel Retail.

GlenGrant, flattish, down 0.8% despite a very strong Q2, 21.5%, where the trends reflect the fact that we're contingenting volumes. We've put many markets on allocations as we're aging the profile of the aging liquids and moving also to sell higher-value aged products. So we'll see the brand improving in the second half, but the contingentation will continue impacting a little bit longer.

Forty Creek, slightly down, 1.6%. Nicely positive in Canada, up mid-single digit. On the other hand, we had some declines in the U.S., but we're starting to fix things in the U.S. as well.

The amari portfolio, slightly down, 1.6%. Most brands performing very nicely. The main culprit here is Averna, where we took a very big price increase in Germany. And that is impacting sales in the brand's second largest market, but we would expect things to normalize also and improve in the second half of the year.

Cinzano, overall down 5.8% despite an improvement in Q2. We have Vermouth, which is in positive territory as all of its core markets are doing well, Argentina, Germany, Russia and Italy. On the other hand, sparkling wines are down 11.4%, mostly due to phasing in core market of Russia linked to the price increase negotiations.

If we look at the other sparkling wines, Mondoro is down by 9.5%, and this is linked to the Russian price increase issue, although it's normalizing. On the other hand, Riccadonna as a brand is tied very closely to the fate of Aperol. It's France mostly. But also in Peru and Chile, it's moving very, very positively.

To round it up with our Local Priorities. Campari Soda, slightly down 1.9%. We'd expect it to be flattish on a full year basis. Crodino was impacted by pipeline and innovation last year, down by 1.5%. On the other hand, we're very pleased with the performance of our RTDs in Australia, where it's vastly outperforming the market.

The one blotch, and this is something which will improve but will remain negative on a full year basis, is the local brands – priority brands in Brazil, Dreher and Sagatiba, which were down 33% in the first half of this year.

Ouzo was impacted by some shipment phasing in Greece. Having said that, the brand is performing exactly in line with expectations. So it will have a nice and positive full year growth.

Last, but not the least, Cabo, where we see a weak performance which doesn't reflect depletions or consumption, we're down 8.6%. And this is due to a very tough comp base on a shipments basis, where we're up by 25% in the first half of last year.

This is the quick overview of performance by brand, and now we'll dwell into [Audio Dip] with Paolo.

Paolo Marchesini

Thank you, Bob. If you follow me to Page 20, we have the analysis of net sales and EBITDA by region. As we can see, the Americas still remain the group largest region with 42.8% of group's net sales and 41% of group's EBIT, notwithstanding the decline in South America and most notably, the negative impact of FX on the regional performance.

Worthwhile mentioning the outperformance of the high-margin North, Central and Eastern European region, which capitalized on the very strong performance of Aperol, which was in the first half up 26%, leading to a 28.6% EBIT contribution to the overall group profits.

Moving on to Page 21, we have the analysis of Americas. As you can see, on a reported basis, the net sales declined by 10.2%, and EBIT declined by 9.4%, totally driven by perimeter, the disposal of Carolans and FX. Whilst looking at the organic performance, the net sales were up 4.6%, and EBIT was up 9.6%, leading to 90 basis points EBIT margin expansion in existing business.

With regards to top line, the 4.6% net sales increase was driven by positive growth across the North American region, which more than offset the weakness in South America markets.

Gross profit benefited from a very positive sales mix, driving 110 basis points accretion. And particularly in the high-margin North American market, the expansion of gross profit has compensated the adverse price impact, which, by the way, is to become more impactful in the coming quarters in Q2 – in Q3 and Q4. Of the €12 million negative EBIT coming from Agave in the first half, we've already recognized €4 million. So still €8 million negative hit in the second half of this year.

With regards to A&P, a slight increase to support the brand building investments. A&P was up 5.3% in value with 10 basis points dilution. On the other hand, SG&A in the region grew in line with the top line in existing business, so there's no impact on margins. The EBIT margin overall came in at 19.7% from 19.6% of last year with 20 basis points accretion, where the organic accretion of 90 basis points more than offset the combined dilutive impact of perimeter and FX, which accounted for 70 basis points.

If you move on to the SEMEA region, Page 22. Overall, on a reported basis, we had a decline of top line of 3% and flattish EBIT, actually minus 0.3%, again driven by perimeter. As you can see in existing business, net sales grew by 4% and EBIT by 4.7%, leading to a minor organic change in margin of – EBIT margin of 10 basis points.

Top line clearly benefited from the good performance of high margin – of the high-margin Italian market. With regards to gross profit, we had an improvement in – SEMEA had an improvement in margin of 90 basis points, thanks to the solid performance of the high-margin aperitif portfolio across the region.

The investment in A&P grew faster than the top line at a 7% increase year-on-year in value terms due to phasing of brand-building investments, particularly behind the aperitif portfolio as well as to support a number of initiatives in the GTR channel. SG&A grew in value by six point – by 5.5% in existing business, so that's leading to 40 basis points dilution due to the strengthening of on-premise capabilities in selected markets as well as investments in the Global Travel Retail chain – channel.

With regards to FX and perimeter. FX almost entirely attributable to the disposal of low-margin businesses, Lemonsoda and the termination of agency brands, the Brown-Forman portfolio. They had overall a negative impact in value terms, but a positive impact on margins of 40 basis points.

EBIT margin for the SEMEA region was up to 18.6% on sales from 18.1%, 50 basis points, driven by the accretive effect of the organic growth, coupled with the positive perimeter and FX impact that I've referred to before.

Moving on to the Northern, Central and Eastern European market. On a reported basis, the region was up 3% on net sales line and 5.4% on the EBIT line. In existing business, actually, performance was even more robust, with the top line up 6.7% and EBIT up 9.1%. And again also in this region, we have an organic expansion of the EBIT margin of 70 basis points, totally driven by gross margin expansion up in existing business, 210 basis point, driven by the strong sales mix improvement, thanks to the positive performance of the high margin aperitif portfolio.

Part of the 200 basis point – 210 basis point gross margin expansion has been reinvested in A&P to support the high-margin Global Priorities, and that drove 140 basis point dilution from the A&P line on sales.

SG&A grew in value by 7.2% in existing business, thus, leading to 10 basis points dilution on the EBIT margin line. Overall, the EBIT margin was up to 29.8% from 29.1% of last year, with 70 basis points entirely attributable to the accretive effect of the organic growth.

Moving on to APAC, Page 24. We had very solid results with a reported increase in net sales of 4.6% and reported increase in EBIT of 58%. Looking at the organic performance, that was even stronger with the top line growing 14.6% and bottom line growing 83.6%, thus, driving 350 basis point EBIT margin expansion in existing business, of which 90 basis points came from gross margin expansion.

And again, here is particularly the very robust performance of the Australian market, coupled with investments in A&P, which in value term were up 11% but at a moderate pace vis-à-vis top line with 40 basis points EBIT margin expansion and a very moderate increase in SG&A, up 4.2% in value terms with 220 basis point EBIT margin expansion.

On a reported basis, EBIT margin was up to 8.7% from 5.8%, showing 300 basis points expansion – EBIT margin expansion on sales.

If we move on to the consolidated results, I'll skip Slide 26 and look at Slide 27. Gross profit on a reported basis came in at €471.9 million, down 1.1% in value, but up to 60.6% on sales or 220 basis points accretion, of which 110 basis points gross margin expansion is coming from organic gross profit growth, which in value was up 7.5%. The organic growth of gross profit in existing business was ahead of the top line, thanks to the favorable sales mix by brand, as we saw before, and markets, where high-margin Global and Regional Priorities performed quite nicely in core developed markets where margins are higher.

And thus, we managed to offset the dilutive effect of the adverse agave price, which became progressive and more impactful in Q2. In the first quarter, we had a 250 basis point gross profit expansion. And in the second quarter, neutral on margins.

A&P came in at €134.9 million, up 0.4% in value to 17.3% on sales with 90 basis points dilution. Looking at the existing business, the organic growth of A&P was 7.9% in value, with 40 basis points dilution primarily driven by phasing of our marketing initiatives with a stronger skew in first half this year to support the development of brands such as Campari, Aperol and Grand Marnier.

The SG&A came in at €176.5 million on a reported basis, down 1.6% in value to 22.7% on sales, down 70 basis points on sales. Looking at the organic trend of SG&A, we had a moderate increase in the first half in value, 5.3%, slightly lower than the top line growth and therefore, neutral on margin.

EBIT adjusted came in at €160.5 million on a reported basis, down 1.7% in value to 20.6% on sales, showing 60 basis points margin accretion. Looking at the organic performance, the bottom line performance was quite robust in the first half with an increase in value of EBIT adjusted of 9.4%, delivering 80 basis point margin accretion.

Page 28. More particularly, we have the breakdown of the EBIT adjusted performance by organic, perimeter and FX impact. As we can see in existing business, as I said before, the organic growth of EBIT was in value 9.5%, with 80 basis points organic accretion, totally driven by gross margin expansion of 110 basis points on a year-to-date basis, more than offsetting the step-up in A&P spend of 40 basis point.

Perimeter had a negative impact on the EBIT of 5.8% or €9.5 million, driving 40 basis points dilution to, as I said, the disposal of noncore businesses. The FX had a negative impact in value of 5.4% or €8.9 million with a 40 basis points accretion.

If we move on to the following page, Page 29, we have here the analysis of the financial charges. The net financial charges came in at €14.8 million, down versus last year by €8.2 million, thanks to the positive effect of the liability management transactions that were successfully completed at the very end of last year.

Average cost of net debt came in at 3%, in line with H1 last year. And then we had a small positive financial adjustment of €1.6 million related to some minor financial asset disposal.

If we move on to Page 30, the analysis of tax rate. Thanks to the, as already highlighted, the reduction of the U.S. corporate tax rate, the recurring effective tax rate came down from 3.2 – 32.1% last year to 27.9% this year. On a recurring cash tax rate basis, the rate is now 22.3% from 23.5% of last year. And also, the goodwill deferred noncash taxes are now down to €8 million versus €12 million of last year.

We have to highlight some good news on the patent box. This year, in the first half, we're recognizing €14.8 million, thanks to the better-than-expected patent box benefit, both on prior year and the current year. We had a positive effect on prior years of €4 million, and the guidance of €19 million has to be lifted to €21 million on a recurring basis. So we coupled the prior year benefit of the €4 million to – plus the €21 million, we will end up with a positive impact this year of €25 million from patent box.Whilst then, as you see on the last bullet, 2019 will be the last year for patent box, and we will bank €21 million.

Moving on to the analysis of nonrecurring adjustments, Page 30 – 31. Basically, no news in the first – versus guidance that we've given at the back end of last year versus in the first half, we're recognizing total operating adjustments of €19.6 million, small financial adjustments of €1.6 million and the effects of the patent box as well as the fiscal effects on the operating and financial adjustments totaling €21.6 million. So the total bottom line impact of those adjustments in the first half of this year of a positive €42.8 million

If you move on to Page 33, we have the analysis of cash – of cash flows. Free cash flow came in at €110.9 million on a reported basis, up €40.1 million versus last year. On a recurring free cash flow basis, group generated €138.5 million, up €47.1 million. Key drivers are listed below. We have a slight decrease in the EBITDA, €3.9 million.

Other charges mainly related to provisions and other noncash items with a nonrecurring negative impact of just two point – positive impact of just €2.6 million. Taxes paid of €24.2 million on a reported basis, of which €12.4 million attributable to recurring cash flows with notably in comparison to last year, first half recurring taxes paid of €32 million implies a shift of tax payments in the second half of this year of about €20 million.

Change in operating working capital, €21.1 million, as we will see in the following slide. And then the other big item is the CapEx line, where, on a recurring basis, we've spent €17.3 million and €18.8 million on a reported basis.

If we move down to Page 34, operating working capital as a percentage of net sales, it came in at 37.2% versus 33.3% of December last year. But if we exclude the €42.4 million perimeter impact on operating working capital, the ratio of operating working capital on net sales would be 34.7%. Actually, the organic increase in operating working capital accounted for €21.1 million, and ForEx had an impact of a negative €9 million on working capital.

Moving on to Page 35. We have the analysis of the net financial debt, which, as Bob said, decreased by €34.7 million. Therefore, net debt stood at €946.8 million, thanks to the positive free cash flow generation of €110.9 million that we've analyzed before; the proceeds from the sale of the Lemonsoda that you can see in the footnote, €80 million; the cash outlay for the acquisition of Bisquit accounting for €52 million; the dividend payment of €57 million; and purchase of own shares of about €20 million.

On the back of that, the net debt-to-EBITDA pro forma ratio declined to 1.9 times from two times at the back end of last year.

Page 36. In closing, the debt maturity profile, quite a very solid position with gross – long-term gross debt which exceeds the net debt. We have €1.3 billion of bonds and loans, and we currently have €558 million of excess cash, which is more than enough to repay the first tranche of term loan expiring in 2019 for a total consideration of about, including other financing, about €250 million.

I think these are the numbers. Bob, I'll hand you over the floor.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Thank you, Paolo. Before closing up with the conclusion and opening up to your questions, just a few words on our marketing activities, where we're firing on all cylinders.

You'll see that on Aperol, our events and our ability to scale up events and making them more engaging is improving significantly. I mean, you might have seen some in London in the late spring, early summer. On the other hand, we even had an event as large as with 70,000 people in April with a concert. And these things are really terrific for engaging with our consumers and getting liquid to lips and conquering them.

On Campari, also very, very successful Negroni Week. I think this is probably one of the biggest drivers behind the consistent growth of the brand, where through the Negroni Week, we're recruiting a lot of new consumers. It's an event which started with about 100 bars five years ago. This year, we fully – again, full visibility events activation in 10,000 bars across 69 countries. So this thing has a lot of legs and clearly sends the message to everyone, including to some of our peers, that there's no Negroni without Campari.

What I'd like to attract your attention to is to the new campaign which we launched on SKYY in June of this year. It's a new integrated marketing campaign, which we call, Proudly American. And it celebrates the spirit of today's bold and optimistic Americans. The campaign juxtaposes famous phrases from American history, such as Home of the Brave, who's very powerful, as you can see from the top up into the right; and vivid imagery, featuring people who really do shine brightly in the face of adversity. We celebrate diversity, and I'm proud to inspire today's articulation of being American. So this is quite an important campaign, I think, which will be very, very distinctive and make the mark for the brand.

On the other hand, also very positive as we launch the new infusion, watermelon. It actually did so well, it went out of stock. So this hasn't happened for quite a while. At this, we feel a little bit more optimistic for the performance of the infusions line this year.

Lastly, to close out, you can see that we're really focusing on driving value with more premium line extensions across our portfolio as well as in our innovation. We just launched a – very successfully, although on a small base, a Italian gin, O’ndina, based on basil. It had a very, very good start in Italy and the UK, and we'll roll it out in Spain in the second half of the year. So this is a brand we'll nurture probably in the next 10 years to come.

Last but not least, conclusion and outlook. I think you've seen that we've had a pretty solid organic growth in the first half of this year, reflecting the very nice acceleration top line in Q2, which helped recover the expected Q1 phasing issues as well as helped normalize the trends across profit indicators. Our sales mix continues to be quite favorable, thanks to the consistent outperformance of our high-margin brands in core high-margin developed markets.

On a reported basis, the first half shows positive underlying trends, which, unfortunately, were impacted by the expected negative ForEx and perimeter effects. Nonetheless, looking at the remainder of the year, our outlook remains broadly balanced in terms of risks as well as opportunities.

Looking at organic sales growth, we expect it to continue to be driven by the outperformance of our high-margin global and regional priorities in our core developed markets. The one exception will be SKYY where we'll continue to destock the brand in its core market, the U.S. Geographically, we expect the core developed markets to continue driving the growth, whilst lower-margin emerging markets will continue to suffer from the overall environments. We will have improvements in the second half, but overall, we expect them to be weaker than last year.

Looking at organic trend in gross margin, we expect the gross margin organic expansion to continue to be driven by a favorable sales mix, which will help overcome the adverse – the significant adverse agave price impact. In particular, the gradual increase of the average purchase price of agave, as Paolo mentioned during the financial review, is expected to accelerate in the remainder of the year, generating, clearly, in the second half a greater dilutive effect than in the first half.

Looking at adjusted EBIT, the potential upside from a less adverse ForEx impact, especially U.S. dollar versus euro, will be reinvested in accelerated brand-building initiatives behind our key global brands, particularly Aperol as well into some selective strengthening of on-premise capabilities as well as the creation of central capabilities for brand houses development.

So with regards to the key underlying business indicators, we remain quite confident in delivering a positive performance in the full year 2018.

This is it, and we look forward to your questions.

Edward Mundy

Afternoon, Bob and afternoon Paolo. Three questions, please. The first is on Aperol, no signs of slowdown at all. If anything, it's accelerating. How do you think about the opportunity for Aperol to be produced locally? Is that something you're thinking about? And what would the margin implications of that would be? Second, a question for you, Paolo, on margin. I think at Q1, your guidance gross margin expansion was about 60 bps for the year.

I was wondering whether you could provide an update on your – on margin expectations through the P&L gross margin, A&P, SG&A and EBIT for the year. And then finally, just one on Campari Cask Tales. Are you able to talk a little bit more about the product you're thinking behind it? Is it something that is scalable and something that could help bring life to the Campari brand or just something predominantly being used for brand building at this stage?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Okay. I'll take the first and the third question first. I mean, with regards to the questions on Aperol, I mean, Aperol is performing perfectly in line with its – with our expectations. I mean, the free stages model and having the markets in different part of that model, it clearly leads us to believe that we've got plenty of room to grow the brand. Now I assume the question is probably indirectly asked on what happens if potentially customs duties in the U.S. We would reluctantly – I mean, technically, it's not that difficult to produce Aperol outside of Italy.

We could do that relatively quickly. On the other hand, we would do it reluctantly because we think that made in Italy is quite important on the margin side. Yes, there could be a small improvement, but it's not what's going to change the destiny of the brand. We think that the fact that Aperol is the number one cocktail in Italy and that it is produced in Italy is clearly part of the core proposition. On Campari Cask Tales, at the moment, we're still viewing it as a brand-building tool. Can it be scaled up? Technically, it can. It's a very young initiative and I think we'll make the call next year. We'll see how it is. But it's definitely a great brand-building tool and it's really helping premiumize the brand.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. On the margin front, basically, let's try and recover where we are on the guidance. So we need to break down the guidance into the three factors: organic, perimeter and ForEx. First and foremost, let's start from last year, I restated following the IFRS 3 class. 2017, on a restated basis, delivered 57.7% gross margin on sales. A&P on sales came in at 16% and SG&A on sales came in at 20.1% with EBIT adjusted margin on sales of 21.7%. So this is last year.

And basically, the point we made the last time we had a call was that the business fundamentally is delivering on a sustainable basis, 120 basis point gross margin expansion. That is partly impacted by the increase in the agave price that is costing us €12 million of roughly 60 basis points. So in existing business, we were seeing a 60 basis point gross margin expansion and clearly, 60 basis point EBIT adjusted expansion with no major swings in A&P and SG&A.

Now what we're saying is – and then we will discuss a second later – later, at the later stage of the ForEx. On the ForEx, we have the positive impact. I'll call and put it this way, less negative impact of the U.S. dollar. So – and that is freeing up some resources that we will reinvest in A&P and SG&A. If we wanted to quantify the impact at this stage of the year, we can say roughly 40 basis point – evenly split between A&P and SG&A is 20 basis point raise between the two. Then we have perimeter. As we all know, this is – there is no change to guidance.

We've disposed businesses that were low in gross margin on sales, and it is driving about 130 basis point gross margin expansion on a reported basis. But on the other hand, these businesses were low A&P intensive. And so this has led into 60 basis point dilution and clearly, there is an impact of SG&A on sales as basically the supporting functions and the sales organization and the marketing teams were not reduced following the disposal of these businesses. And this is leading to about 70 basis point SG&A raise.

So it's basically perimeter on EBIT level was guided as neutral and remains basically neutral. With regards to ForEx and it is the good news. Here, we have a double effect. The guidance we gave is – was based on a ForEx of 1.25 on a euro-dollar basis. Basically, we're running our numbers based on a simulation of 1.19. So we have some positive impact. It is partly offset by further deterioration of emerging market currencies. There is a positive element in the FX in terms of marginality.

So the transactional impact that is caused by the devaluation of the dollar versus the euro that we've quantified in 30 basis points in EBIT terms, 50 basis points on sale is now no longer there because it's basically fully absorbed by the further deterioration of the emerging market currencies that are basically hitting low-margin markets. So basically, of the 40 basis points dilution of EBIT margin, driven by stepped-up investments in A&P and SG&A, it would basically recover 30 basis from currencies. So basically, the point is in value terms, we don't see any change. We'll probably slightly change the impact of the two factors, organic and ForEx vis-à-vis prior guidance.

Edward Mundy

Okay, thank you.

Paolo Marchesini

You’re welcome.

Andrea Pistacchi

Yes, hi Bob. Hi Paolo. I also have two or three questions, please. The – firstly, just to clarify and a little more granularity please on the margin. And particular on the gross margin, you were saying earlier that there's quite – there had been quite a swing from Q1 where gross margin was up 250 basis points in Q2 where you said it was neutral. You said that agave cost pressures have intensified. I think you said €4 million for H1.

If I assume that the €4 million was all in Q2, that would be I think about 100 basis points of gross margin. So there is still quite a swing between Q1 and Q2. Now looking at the shape of your top line, strong growth of Aperol U.S., weak performance in Brazil and Russia would appear that mix benefits are still very strong. So I was trying to understand really what is the delta in gross margin performance between Q1 and Q2. And then on the SG&A.

Just to clarify, your comment on SG&A and A&P and the impact on EBIT, did you say that – because at Q1, you were saying that SG&A and A&P would be organically approximately flat year-on-year. Are you now saying, if I understood, that they will probably be up about 40 basis points, but this will be offset by the FX benefit? And finally, if you could possibly quantify the – what you'd expect the – in euro terms, the FX impact on EBIT to be for the full year, assuming, as you said, the euro-dollar at 1.19.

Paolo Marchesini

Okay. With regards to the gross margin, there is the agave effect that is causing that €4 million and €8 million to come in H2. I suspect that also in terms of sales mix, we had a negative impact from Local Priorities, Crodino and Campari Soda, which in the quarter were softer than last year. Thus, denting the – further denting the gross margin in the second half. These brands are – to a certain extent, the performance of these brands is also driven by promotional activity.

So as you're phasing to the different quarters, the A&P – the promo activities, you may have swings on brands that are quite profitable and can make a difference. With regards to the SG&A and A&P on sales, yes, it's correct on there. We are currently envisaging 20 basis points step-up in existing business on A&P and 20 basis points step-up on the SG&A line.

So in terms of A&P on sales, if you bundle the 20 basis point organic that I've just referred to plus the 60 basis points that are coming from perimeter, we are basically targeting A&P on sales of about 16.8%. So that's the target. And the – and then we have the 20 basis points on the SG&A line. With regards to the FX, the opportunity that we're currently seeing is about €6 million, €7 million. So the prior guidance was €24 million. So it could be €18 million, €19 million negative hit to the bottom line.

Andrea Pistacchi

Perfect. Thank you.

Simon Hales

Thank you. And just a couple of questions, please. Bob, will you talk a little bit about the forms of Grand Marnier? Are the underlying path to depletion trends you're seeing on key performance a little bit by geography? And also where are you with regards to the HQ move in the U.S., the facts you have to know? Have you managed to move all the people and key personnel across that you wanted to? Was that also in the throes of the – into that process?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Okay. Now with Grand Marnier, if you look at it on a global basis, the underlining right now trend is somewhere between low to mid single digit. The U.S. is currently running at the – overall, at closer to mid-single digit. And it's the largest part of the pie. And this takes into consideration obviously all the discontinuations and all of those things, which are flushing out of the system.

Now what's important is that we're starting to see the brand react positively in markets which are outside of the U.S. So there are the actions we took, particularly on ending discounts, et cetera. We're a lot harsher last year than anything we've done elsewhere. So it's good to see the brand reacting. With regards to the headquarter move, I'm very pleased to say that it is complete in a sense that all the people are now in New York.

They haven't moved into the final offices where the refurbishment will probably take to about end of October, they're in temporary offices. But all of the positions are filled. And we've had some excellent local recruits. So we're in a very good position. I mean, obviously, this was a major move, could have created a lot of disruption I think. Kudos to our U.S. management team for handling such large move in such a smooth way.

Simon Hales

Brilliant. And can I just ask – just going back to – and that Paolo, your comment around sort of A&P spend and the slightly greater level of investment that we're now seeing for this year compared to, perhaps, what you were guiding to at the Q1? How do we think about the phasing of that through the second half in terms of Q3 versus Q4 in terms of the big programs that you potentially got coming down the pipeline?

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. The current SKU is heavier on Q3 than Q4 versus last year.

Simon Hales

Okay, thank you.

Javier Gonzalez

Yes, good afternoon. A couple of questions. Firstly, I wonder if you would be able to share with us what the average gross margin of the regional priorities is. And also another a number I'm after is the growth rate in the U.S. business, excluding SKYY, if you could give us your views as to what you think it's running at. And lastly, a very simple question for you, Bob, probably. But I would be very interested to hear from you what do you think is the biggest challenger the Aperol brand or biggest competitor?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, I'll start with the last one. I don't think the success of the Aperol Spritz is convincing many of our peers to somehow turn some of their existing brands into Spritz brands. Most of them really don't have the credibility for that. There is some MeToo activity again that have short-term impacts, but then they're washed through the system because they're not able to duplicate our quality. I think if you really think about it, our source of business is beer. So clearly, beer is a competitor. And to a large extent, also the phenomenon of gin and tonics. That was the last question. Sorry, I forgot the first one.

Javier Gonzalez

Yes. The first one is if you could share with us what the average gross margin of the regional priority brands is?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

No. Unfortunately, we don't disclose that. But I mean, clearly the spirits brands have a much higher gross margin than the sparkling wines and the vermouths. And some of our regional spirits brands have gross margins very similar to the global priority brands.

Javier Gonzalez

Okay. On the question on the U.S. business, the growth rate excluding SKYY.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

I'll have to get back to you on that. But I mean, we can go through them individually. I mean, if you look at it, the bourbons are growing high single digit; mid to high single digit on the rums. Tequila is growing at a very strong double digit, the aperitifs as well. I mean, Aperol is almost doubling. Campari is growing in the 15% ranges. So net and net, a quite robust growth.

Javier Gonzalez

And if I can, one very last question. You've mentioned in the past that the different stages at which you might be with the – when you launched Aperol into new markets. And I wonder, the efforts you make in more mature markets to deseasonalize the brands. I just wonder whether you could give us some color in terms of how successful you've been at that, maybe in terms of flattening out or is this, let's say, making the sales throughout the year more consistent?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. I mean, if you look at some of the original markets, such as the two of those ones, Italy and Austria. I mean, their seasonality would be close to that of the year. We've been pretty successful going into skiing resorts, running events and activations in key cities in the fall as well as in the early spring. So that's working quite well. Germany, we're starting to get there as well as Switzerland. The other ones are more – the other markets are more at the beginning. But the most important thing is that we see that the growth models which we apply in Italy, which is really our laboratory, then end up working out in all the other markets. It's just a question of time.

Javier Gonzalez

Great, thank you.

Chris Pitcher

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone. A few questions. Just to follow up on the Grand Marnier shipment phasing. Looking at the first half, would the first half be a more normal seasonal sales profile, such that we should expect here a modest negative in Grand Marnier in the second half as you sort of rebalance to get to that sort of mid single for the full year? Then secondly on the SKYY destocking, could you give us a bit more color behind that?

Because for a brand that is in decline, you would expect to see a natural destocking by wholesaler to sort of keep ahead of the decline. So is there something more fundamental behind that? And then thirdly, I appreciate it's small, but you mentioned China was flat. Could you update on how the new relationship with Camus is going in China and whether that caused any disruption? Because other players in China are reporting obviously better growth currently.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. I mean, bear in mind that the China numbers, what you see are our shipments do come in. So they don't – they reflect the underlying depletions in the market, which are positive. So you'll have swings and phasing effects from when they order product from us and when we ship it to them. So I wouldn't read anything into that. Now if you look at your first question on Grand Marnier, I think mathematically, you're correct. The brand is running more in the mid-single digit.

So we're balanced out throughout the second half of the year. And with regards to SKYY, it's actually us deciding to keep a certain number of days of stock on hand at our distribution partners, particularly the largest one, representing about 80% of our sales. There's nothing more than that, it's just the right way of doing business. And we'll adjust when we see the brands stabilizing, which it looks like starting to do, particularly, as I said earlier, in the NABCA markets where it just turned slightly positive in consumption terms.

Chris Pitcher

So you feel – it's very much your decision. On your mathematics, it should normalize by the end of the year.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes.

Chris Pitcher

Okay, thanks very much.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Sure.

Marion Boucheron

Hi, good morning. Just going back to the gross margin. In the full year, I was wondering how you see the impacts on scope and ForEx impacting H2. So H1, it was fairly positive. Or would you see it as you're aligning over H2? And then some question, there was a – a lot of markets rebounded in Q2 quite sharply. How do you see these markets evolving, I mean, throughout the year? And also if you could give us some color on more of the emerging markets like Brazil or Russia.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Let me take the first question. I mean, as I said earlier, the market hardest hit and which will be hardest hit on a full year basis is Brazil. I mean, we're down significantly on the local brands in the first half of this year. They will start improving in the second half. But overall, we would expect Brazil to be down in the high single digits on a full year basis. On the other hand, remaining in the geography, we'd expect Argentina to swing around and to actually grow in the high single digits on a full year basis.

A lot of what happened in Argentina is a – us being very tight on credit offered to customers, whereas the importations of our brands is pretty healthy given the market context. Now moving into Russia, we've had that bump, let's call it that way, a trajectory in Q1 where the discussions with our largest customer on price increases led us nowhere. We didn't ship anything to them in Q1.

We started resuming shipments in Q2. As you know, the seasonality of our largest products are very much in Q4, on Christmas, New Year's for the sparkling wines. So we expect to recover to a certain extent. But the most positive thing is to see how our mix is changing in Russia, particularly driven by aperitifs with again very strong performance by Aperol, Campari as well and tequila. So we feel good about the Russian business.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. With regards, if I got you correctly, to gross margin trend for the second half of the year, it's – it would be overall positive. Gross margin expansion also in the second half, although not clearly as strong as the first half, which deliver 110 basis point organic expansion of gross margin. This is clearly impacted by the agave which is costing us €8 million on it. As you know, you need to run the math, but it could be as high as probably 90 basis points, something like that, in the second half.

Marion Boucheron

Okay. And on the perimeter and FX impact, you expected to be lower than what it was in H1. I mean, lower than the 100 bps margin expansion is triggered on gross margin.

Paolo Marchesini

Right. Perimeter effects in the second half is still negative. But this is not as negative as in the first half. And perimeter – perimeter is – the impact is evenly split between H1 and H2 and no major differences. More or less, it's the same, yes.

Marion Boucheron

Thank you.

Emma Letheren

Hi. Just one question from me. Wondering if you could quantify the gross margin impact from improving sales mix in the first half, just so I can get a light there of how significant other factors such as commercial activity were.

Paolo Marchesini

The gross margin, 110 basis points is partially – or is entirely driven by sales mix improvement partly offset by the agave. So other input costs are fairly neutral while the increase on other input costs are fairly neutral on gross profit as we manage to increase net sales prices in line with our plans. So as I said, tequila is €4 million. So it's probably in the first half, 50 basis points.

Emma Letheren

Okay, thank you.

Paola Carboni

Hello?

Paolo Marchesini

Yes, hi, Paola, we’re here.

Paola Carboni

Good afternoon everybody. So a few questions from me. Just the two – of course, something you said also. In particular, can you comment again about your new indication for SG&A? I got that the previous guidance of no change in organic terms is now going to minus 20 bps, if I understood correctly. But then you mentioned the €6 million, €7 million opportunity so I got confused. Sorry about that, if you can repeat.

And then ForEx, if you can share with us what the absolute impact would be with your assumption of the 1.19 for the U.S. dollar. This was already asked, but probably the answer was missed. Then I was interested in your outlook for Campari Soda and Crodino considering that they might be a driver for profitability. And also so if you have any indication of about how long it might take for SKYY to stabilize both in terms of sellout in the U.S. and of sell in, so how much further month of destocking are you envisaging?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. I'll take the last one, Paola. I think the way we've planned it, it's gradual destocking throughout the year so that we'll finish at the end of this calendar year.

Paolo Marchesini

Yes. Paola, my comments on organic change in margin guidance is on – we're basically saying that we've guided towards 60 basis point EBIT margin expansion in existing business is driven by gross margin expansion of 60 basis point. And so now we're saying we will lift in existing business, A&P on sales by 20 basis point and SG&A on sales by 20 basis points, totaling 40 basis points.

This is an investment that is offset by some positive news on the FX that we've quantified in about €6 million, €7 million from USD, partly offset by deterioration of other currencies associated, such as SKYY. So from €24 million negative EBITDA on the FX at the EBIT level, we're now probably expecting to have a negative impact in EBIT line from ForEx of about €90 million, €80 million, €90 million.

So that's the comment. And on the whole – in all assumption – the underlying assumption is assuming that we will manage to hit an average USD-euro FX of 1.19 versus 1.25, which was the underlying assumption for prior guidance.

Paola Carboni

Okay, perfect. Very clear now.

Nico Von Stackelberg

Hi , guys. You're well aware of the moderation trends going on in the spirits industry. So, for example, Diageo, Seedlip, [indiscernible]. And in fact, Diageo are further extending this. They had Gordon's as a racer drink, has a low ABV and also Ketel One Botanical, which has also a lower-ABV spirit. So what are you doing in the space? What's the plan? Just curious how you guys are seeing that.

Paolo Marchesini

Well, our view on regular ABV brands is to – not to play around with ABV. We think that playing around with ABV on existing brands is really, really dangerous in the mid to long term for the brands. So we're not going to do any of that. And we're not also that keen on doing ready to drinks and all of those things.

We have been in a few selected markets where it's market practice, but that's where we're keeping things. But if you're looking at the nonalcoholic opportunity, I mean, frankly, we have a gem in our hands with the Crodino range. We started in the past two years to start testing it in various Central European markets. It's doing very, very well. So we will build upon that.

Nico Von Stackelberg

Okay. That's good to hear because I've been wondering about Crodino. My – so are you guys considering bringing Crodino to, for example, like the U.S. or maybe just to further develop its exposure here on the UK? And then also sort of adding on to that, you also had built some gems pretty much out of nowhere with Koko Kanu and, I'm not sure how to pronounce it, but the O’ndina. Just wondering if those could be expanded further into other markets maybe for FY2019. Thanks.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. I mean, our overall philosophy is to establish solid foundations for our brands and develop growth models in selected markets. And after a few years, then we expand them into other markets. So we take a mid- to long-term view to this. There's no need to rush things. We're not chasing quarterly numbers. We're doing brand building. So yes, eventually, all of those brands will spread on a global basis, but we'll take our time.

Nico Von Stackelberg

Okay, good to hear. Thanks.

Edward Mundy

Maybe we can have a company conference call to ask in the M&A question. So Paolo, I was wondering whether you could possibly provide any granularity or any color at all on how the pipeline is looking and the appetite and readiness for M&A.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, the appetite and readiness is there, but we have certain criteria. So it doesn't mean that just because something pops up on the market, we're going to go after it. I would say the pipeline is maybe a little bit softer than usual. But I mean, there are always very interesting leads we're working up on. So you'll never know.

Edward Mundy

Okay, thank you.

Paola Carboni

Yes. Sorry, just a follow-up question. I don't know if there is already an answer on that. But I would appreciate if – do you have any indication on how your portfolio breaks down in terms of, let's say, premiumization we can say? So clearly, we have a breakdown by global priorities by brand and so on and so forth. But considering that you are pushing more and more premiumization strategy and going toward kind of a – let's say, part of your portfolio is going towards the kind of luxury offering, we can say, especially for aged spirits. I don't know if you have already any kind of indication of how actually your offering is changing in this respect in terms of price brackets, for example.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. Thanks. That is a good question, Paola. But it's not something which we're actively tracking because the definition of what is premium, what's a premium is very much related to individual markets. So if you mix up all the numbers, you'll get a – end up with an omelet. This is something we do on a market-by-market basis. And clearly, the focus is much more on the – in the U.S. and our core European markets at this stage.

Paola Carboni

Okay, thanks.

Andrea Pistacchi

Yes, thanks. I've got two more quick questions, please. First one on Aperol, in the U.S., you've been – I mean, you – you've been recently taken into new cities in the U.S. So if you have any sort of early feedback on how that is going, whether in some places it's working better than elsewhere. And then the second one for Paolo on CapEx. I think the number was particularly low in this H1. I imagine this was a – I don't know if this was a bit of a one-off, whether – for the year, this would be a higher number.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. Andrea, with regards to Aperol in the U.S., we're in the thick of it at this moment. I mean, everything is going in line with plan. So we feel good about it, but I'd rather wait until the end of the year, at least the end of Q3 to pass judgment on how things have worked. I mean, it's very encouraging. I don't know if you caught it, but the likes of the New York Times have called Aperol the Drink of the Summer 2018. So obviously, quite a few people are picking up those wonderful glowing orange wineglasses.

Paolo Marchesini

With regards to CapEx, our guidance is basically unchanged. We were shooting for €72 million overall CapEx, including €15 million of extraordinary CapEx and €57 million of maintenance CapEx. So the last to go is quite big. We have a budget of €54 million to go for the rest of the year. Of which, €40 million in maintenance and €14 million in extraordinary.

Andrea Pistacchi

Perfect, thank you very much.

Mitch Collett

Hello. I just wanted to get a bit more color perhaps on top line growth for the full year. There's a few puts and takes, I guess, in the first half in between the first and second quarter. But what do you see as a better guide for the full year growth rate for your top line? Would it be the second quarter or the first half? And then one unrelated follow-up. You had an €11 million increase in aging liquid during the first half, which is a bit of a step up on the run rate from last year. And can you give us some color on which brand you are increasing your investment in aging stock?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes. Overall, I wouldn't get too hung up by quarters, Q1, Q2. I would look at the half year results and especially on the aperitifs and the key global brands and see if it's more indicative with the exception of SKYY and Grand Marnier, which will even out during the year because they are very inverse trends between the infusions and shipments.

Mitch Collett

And the reverse in today will probably knock each other out. Is that right? Or...

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes.

Mitch Collett

And then on aging stock?

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, on stock, I think – are you talking on an organic basis or overall? Because overall, clearly, were the inclusion of the aged liquids which came with the Bisquit acquisition.

Mitch Collett

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Nico Von Stackelberg

No. Actually, that – Mitch asked my question. Thanks.

Chris Pitcher

Yes. I think Mitch's question was also the one I was going for. But just to confirm, I was trying to get the shipment movement on SKYY and Grand Marnier in the half, and they almost exactly matched each other, about €8 million. Is that the right way to think about it? One positive, one negative. Then looking forward to Q1 next year, they'd even out, that's just to confirm that.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Yes.

Chris Pitcher

Thanks.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Well, thank you very much for joining us. We're a few hours away from vacation. So we wish you...

Paolo Marchesini

Second.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz

Almost a second. We wish you a great summer and enjoy all those wonderful orange and red glasses. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Paolo Marchesini

Bye-bye.

