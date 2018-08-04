REITs Rally On Strong Earnings, Solid Economic Data

Home prices have cooled moderately in recent months as the effects of rising mortgage rates and tax reform filter through the ownership markets. Prices remain well-supported by limited supply.

US equity markets (SPY) climbed to within 1% of all-time highs this week following a flurry of generally favorable economic data and signs of progress on trade negotiations. On the busiest week of earnings season, REITs (VNQ and IYR) rallied more than 2%, propelled by strong quarterly results across much of the sector. Fundamentals appear to have inflected higher in 2018, aided by a strong labor market. Job growth continues to impress while wages rose at the strongest level in a decade. The pace of hiring has accelerated in 2018, powered by tax reform and deregulation.

Retail REITs were the standout, jumping more than 5% after particularly strong earnings and continued signs that the “retail apocalypse” has waned. Homebuilders (XHB and ITB), meanwhile, finished the week lower by 1%. Home prices have cooled moderately in recent months as the effects of rising mortgage rates and tax reform filter through the ownership markets. Prices remain well-supported by limited supply.

In other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week higher by 1.7% while international real estate (VNQI) finished higher by 1.3%. The Hoya Capital Housing Index, which tracks an average of residential REITs, homebuilders and suppliers, home improvement retailers, and housing services firms, climbed nearly 1%, led by strong performance in the apartment and single family rental sectors.

Earnings Season Update

On the busiest week of this earnings season with nearly half of all REITs reporting, quarterly results were generally ahead of expectations across much of the sector. There are continued signs that real estate fundamentals have entered a period of reacceleration, powered by stronger-than-expected economic growth, after a slowdown over the last several years. Last week, we published our Real Estate Earnings Preview where we discussed the developments that we’re focused on this quarter.

This week, we published our quarterly analysis on the Manufactured Housing sector: Home Sales Power Another Stellar Quarter. Manufactured Housing REITs continue to roll, delivering another strong quarter in 2Q18. A resurgent blue-collar economy has supported rent growth and boosted new MH home sales, allowing these REITs to grow the site-count of their MH communities.

We also updated our quarterly analysis on the Cell Tower sector: The Hub of 5G. Cell Tower REITs continue to benefit from a favorable competitive positioning within the telecommunication sector. Low supply and high demand have translated into substantial pricing power for cell tower operators. AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile (TMUS), and Sprint (S) combined to add more than a million new post-paid phone customers, one of the strongest quarters for the industry on record.

More than twenty REITs jumped more than 5% on the week. The biggest winners of the week included retail REITs including Taubman (TCO) and Simon (SPG). Strong fundamentals have all-but completely debunked the “retail apocalypse” narrative that had been pushed for many months by the financial media. Residential REITs also outperformed, highlighted by a jump in Preferred Apartments (APTS) and UDR (UDR).

Homebuilders MDC (MDC) and Taylor Morrison (TMHC) outperformed this week after reporting solid results, but the struggling sector remains lower by nearly 10% over the last quarter and nearly 20% on the year.

2018 Performance

REITs are now higher by 0.5% YTD on a price-basis, jumping back into positive territory for the year after spending much of the year in the red. Despite the recent strong performance, REITs are still underperforming the S&P 500 on the year, which is higher by roughly 6%. Homebuilders are off by nearly 19% after rising more than 50% last year. The 10-Year yield has climbed 56 basis points since the start of the year, aided by the 18% climb in the price of crude oil and 9% rise in gasoline prices.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered a 12.1% average annual return while the Fidelity Construction & Housing Fund ( FSHOX) has delivered a 10.8% annual return since 1994. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%. This risk/return profile is roughly in line with large-cap US equities.

Real Estate Economic Data

Labor Market Continues to Exceed Expectations

The US economy has reaccelerated this year, recovering from a “mini growth recession” that occurred between 2015-2017, powered in large part by tax cuts and significant deregulation. The BLS reported a 157k rise in employment which, combined with the upward revisions from prior months, was roughly in-line expectations. Earlier in the week, ADP reported a 219k rise in private employment, beating expectations.

Investors remain keenly focused on average hourly earnings data for signs of tightness in the labor markets, which would generally be expected at the late stages of the economic cycle and would typically precede a slowdown in hiring. Average hourly earnings rose 2.70% in July (2.71% for production/ nonsupervisory) which was in-line with expectations, another sign that inflationary wage pressures remain muted. Wage growth is a positive for the US economy and corporate earnings when it results from productivity gains, but wage growth attributable to tight hiring conditions or government wage mandates (wage floors) is generally inflationary and results in higher interest rates and downward pressure to real economic growth and real wages.

“Goods-producing” sectors have seen a dramatic resurgence since late 2016 and have been responsible for much of the recent economic reacceleration. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, have seen significant growth in recent quarters. Jobs growth in the goods-producing sectors grew at a seasonally-adjusted rate of 3.4% over last year, which is the strongest rate of goods-producing job growth since January 1985. On the other hand, the services sectors, which account for 85% of the economy, have been slowing modestly. Services employment rose 1.4% from last year. A recovery in the retail sector, which has a brutal stretch from 2016-2017, has helped to buoy services-sector hiring in 2018.

Construction Spending Continues to Moderate

Construction spending has continued to moderate in recent quarters following a surge of activity from 2014 through 2017. Residential construction spending continues to be the lone bright-spot, growing at a TTM rate of 10.1%. Non-residential spending continues to recede, dipping 0.6% over the last year. Rising construction costs, moderating commercial real estate values, and a shortage of construction labor continues to decrease the appetite for new development. Public spending has actually recovered nicely in recent months, turning positive on a TTM basis for the first time since early 2016.

Last week, we discussed how recent economic growth has been even more impressive considering the negligible impact of real estate development. Growth in residential fixed investment and business investment in structures contributed just 0.3% to the total 4.1% growth in 1Q18. For context, these two categories boosted GDP by 1.3% at the peak in 2002 and dragged down GDP by 1.1% at the bottom in 2008. We continue to discuss the structural impediments to new supply growth and that this real estate cycle saw less overall new supply than the prior cycle.

Rising construction costs can have a tightening effect on supply growth in the commercial real estate market. The June PPI for construction materials jumped nearly 10% from last year, highlighted by a 20% rise in prices for aluminum products and a 12% for steel products. Lumber prices, which had doubled from 2016 to 2018, have declined nearly 20% since peaking in May which has supported homebuilder valuations in recent weeks.

Home Price Continue To Rise, But Slowing

The major home price indexes continue to show a steady 5-7% YoY rate of appreciation despite the headwinds from rising mortgage rates and indications of slowing home sales in recent data. Tight supply, a result of years of underbuilding and robust demand, should continue to support national home prices. Pockets of home price weakness in coastal cities have been noted in recent quarters as the effects of tax reform gradually filter through the housing markets. The Case-Shiller national index showed 6.5% YoY growth in May, down from 6.7% in the prior month. National home prices are now 9% above peak levels on a nominal basis, but remain 10% below peak levels after adjusting for inflation.

The negative effect of rising mortgage rates on homeownership demand has clashed with the positive tailwinds of reaccelerating economic growth. Mortgage applications for purchases has dipped in recent quarters as mortgage rates have climbed near post-recession highs.

Despite peaking supply growth in multifamily markets, national rent indexes continue to show surprisingly strong rental market fundamentals, a trend that was confirmed by the recent round of earnings reports from apartment REITs. According to the Zillow ZRI Rent index, rent growth bottomed in mid-2017 and has recovered in recent months. Supply pressure will be a continuing theme throughout 2018. With supply growth a certainty, the wild card for apartment rent growth will be demand. We continue to believe that rental demand will surprise to the upside due to homeownership unaffordability, strong labor markets, and changes to the tax code which further incentivize renting and support rent growth.

Bottom Line: Strong Week for REITs

On the busiest week of earnings season, REITs rallied more than 2%, propelled by strong quarterly results across much of the sector. Fundamentals appear to have inflected higher in 2018. Retail REITs jumped 5% on the week on signs that the “retail apocalypse” has waned. After a dreadful 2016 and 2017, net store openings has turned positive in 2018.

Job growth continues to impress and wages grew at the strongest level in a decade. The pace of hiring has accelerated in 2018, powered by tax reform and deregulation. Goods-producing sectors, particularly manufacturing and construction, have powered the 2018 reacceleration. Job growth in these sectors reached the highest level since 1985 at more than 3.5%. Home prices have cooled slightly in recent months as the effects of rising mortgage rates and tax reform filter through the ownership markets. Prices remain well-supported by limited supply.

Over the coming weeks, we will update our quarterly reports on all fifteen real estate sectors. Be sure to check out all of our reports to see how each real estate sector stacks up: Cell Towers, Manufactured Housing, Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Data Center, Apartments, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Storage, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

