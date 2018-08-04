The 1-Minute Market Report - August 3, 2018

Here's what happened last week, and what to watch for next week.

Chart 1. S&P periodic returns

Market still firing on all cylinders. As I've said many times before: Don't fight the tape.

Chart 2. S&P drawdowns

Market dropped quickly in late January, tried to rally, and dropped again in late March. Worst drawdown so far is 10%. Market now within shouting distance (1.3%) of the previous high. Will it cross the finish line? We'll be watching this next week.

Chart 3. S&P key markers

This little table shows how far the market is from key markers like the previous low for this correction, and the key moving averages that technicians watch. S&P is well above support (2,581) and all three moving averages. Watch for a breakout above 2,873 or a dip below 2,771 (50 dma). These two markers are what chartists are watching, and they'll get motivated to do something when either marker is breached.

Chart 4. The market dashboard

I look at this dashboard after the close every day for a quick take on the market. It shows drawdowns, momentum, and volatility all on one graphic. Right now, the dip buyers have the upper hand. They have pushed the rally sellers up against the wall at 2,872. I'll be watching closely to see which of these two camps ultimately prevails.

My money is still on the dip-buyers. Where do you stand?

Charts 5, 6, 7. Asset Class Performance Through July

The winner in the one-month sprint is Emerging Market Stocks.

The loser is Crude, after being on a tear all year.

The winner in the one-mile race is Crude. See what I mean?

The loser is Gold, which has been under pressure from a strengthening dollar among other things.

Best-in-class since each asset made its most recent high-water mark is US Stocks.

The loser is Crude. I'm getting a little whiplash with Crude, performance-wise.

Final thoughts

This has been a down-and-dirty recap of last week's market action and some things to watch for next week. Comments have been positive, with a few folks pointing out that it took more than one minute to read the report. Fair enough. But once you become familiar with the format, which I will try to keep fairly consistent over time, I think your reading time will become shorter.

As always, if you like what you see, or have suggestions for improving this recap, leave a comment below.