Pluralsight: Beware The High Valuation

This was the company's first earnings release since going public, and it beat expectations on both revenue, EPS, and guidance.

It's part of the standard IPO playbook: price shares on the low side, then generate some marketing buzz when shares "pop" on the first day of trading. Then, gently manage expectations so that when the first earnings quarter rolls around, shares see their second major lift.

Pluralsight (PS), the software company dedicated to instructional material for IT workers and other technical staffers, has done an excellent job at this. The little-known, small-cap SaaS company has quietly become one of the top IPO performers of the year, surpassing the performance of better-known large-cap names like Dropbox (DBX), where opinion has soured in recent months.

Recall that shares of Pluralsight went public at just $15 per share, then raced up to $20 in early trading. The rally has continued nonstop, however, and post-Q2 shares of Pluralsight are making another leap for $30:

I'll admit I have been blindsided by Pluralsight's success, especially when I thought shares were too expensive immediately post-IPO to buy. However, in spite of strong Q2 results from the company, that assessment has not changed.

Trading too high for additional upside to be possible

There is certainly appeal in Pluralsight's business. What I like about the company is that it operates in an area of software that is largely left alone by larger players. If you're a CRM or ERP company, good luck competing against much better-funded giants like Oracle (ORCL) or SAP (SAP) - unless your product is substantially differentiated from the competition, you're going to have a hard time staying afloat.

Pluralsight, on the other hand, competes in a space that no large-cap competitors are in, and it has few competitors among smaller startups. The fact that Pluralsight is now public and has nearly a quarter billion dollars on its balance sheet, thanks to the IPO (and this is after it paid down its pre-IPO debt), now makes it one of the de facto dominant companies in the space, with the resources to tackle private challengers like Udemy. Pluralsight's value proposition of replacing expensive, in-person training with web-based IT training tools is sure to appeal to many prospects.

But how much more can Pluralsight grow? As I noted in my original article pre-IPO, Pluralsight already counts more than 60% of the Fortune 500 in its client base. Furthermore, the Pluralsight platform isn't what one would consider to be "mission-critical." It's a nice-to-have, but not a must-have. This is the advantage of playing in a space like ERP - modern businesses can't live without one. Pluralsight, on the other hand, has to do a lot of legwork to convince customers why they need its training solution. Pluralsight is essentially providing a niche service that I don't ultimately believe to be a billion-dollar market opportunity.

In the meantime, Pluralsight's elevated valuation certainly treats the company like it will definitely become a major force. A quick valuation check on Pluralsight: at the company's current trading price of $26.50, its market cap is $3.50 billion, based on its post-IPO share count of 132 million. After subtracting out the $213 million of cash on Pluralsight's Q2 balance sheet (most of which was accumulated in the IPO, not through operations), the company is left with an enterprise value of $3.29 billion.

Along with the company's Q2 release, Pluralsight also offered investors their first view at FY18 revenues. Bear in mind that, as is typical for newly public SaaS companies, Pluralsight's guidance might veer toward the conservative side - management is probably "sandbagging" a few points of growth. Regardless, at the midpoint of Pluralsight's guidance range of $222-225 million (+34% y/y), Pluralsight is trading at an implied valuation of 14.7x EV/FY18 revenues.

Now, it's true that the entire tech sector has undergone a serious multiples expansion this year (as in, everything is more expensive). A ~15x revenue multiplier is still steep, but investors are flinching less and less when names like Avalara (AVLR) and Zscaler (ZS), themselves recent IPOs, are also trading at similar valuations. But for a young company with so many uncertainties, is it wise to pay such an elevated multiple? Investors who are interested in the ed-tech space would do better by investing in Instructure (INST), whose stock recently got pummeled after posting Q3 guidance below expectations. That company is at a similar (low 30s) growth rate to Pluralsight, but trading at less than 6x forward revenues - or less than half of Pluralsight's valuation.

In a time where high-flying names like Netflix (NFLX) are getting severely punished, I think it's extremely risky to buy a company like Pluralsight at the top of the market - no matter how unique its product or compelling its growth story.

Q2 download

Let's run through Pluralsight's Q2 earnings report, which is also its first quarterly release since going public:

Figure 1. Pluralsight Q2 earnings

Source: Pluralsight investor relations

It's easy to understand why investors cheered Pluralsight's quarterly results. Top-line growth was the biggest driver, as usual. Revenues grew 38% y/y to $53.6 million, showing an impressive acceleration for a company that grew at only 27% y/y in the last fiscal year. Pluralsight also managed a seven-point beat to Wall Street's consensus expectations of $50.9 million.

It's not just revenue that was impressive, however. Arguably more important than the revenue metric is billings, as billings captures a longer-term view of Pluralsight's traction with customers. To that end, the company reported extremely impressive 42% y/y growth in billings to $65.3 million, adding to its revenue pipeline:

Figure 2. Pluralsight Q2 billings

Source: Pluralsight investor relations

With billings growth exceeding revenue growth by four points, there's a good chance that Pluralsight's revenue growth will pick up to the ~40% range as well. Billings is often one of the best leading indicators of future revenue growth - and if revenue tracks more closely to billings, Pluralsight will have an easy time blowing its 34% y/y revenue guidance range for FY18 out of the water.

The bottom line was slightly less impressive than the top line, but for a young company like Pluralsight, not too many investors are focused on profit margins as long as the company isn't burning a hole through its cash (like Domo (DOMO) or Blue Apron (APRN)). Gross profit margins made a meager improvement to 70% in the quarter, up one point from 69% in 2Q17, but GAAP operating losses more than doubled to -$37.2 million, representing a huge operating loss of -67% versus just -43% in the year-ago quarter.

The company's actual free cash flow burn is far less than its GAAP losses - again, reflecting the fact that a large portion of its losses are due to non-cash stock comp. And with $213 million of cash on the balance sheet with minimal debt, the company has plenty of liquidity to fund its losses for several years.

Figure 3. Pluralsight free cash flow

Source: Pluralsight investor relations

While it's true that FCF losses are a much tamer number, and a large portion of this GAAP margin deterioration is due to the fact that the company's stock-based comp recognition expenses are now higher post-IPO, the extremely high loss margin is important to note. Pluralsight isn't going to be profitable, at least on a GAAP basis, for quite some time.

Key takeaways

Though Pluralsight is an extremely popular stock at the moment, I'm more inclined to take a contrarian view on the company. Pluralsight has a decent growth trajectory in a fairly solid niche software category, but in my view, a company trading at ~15x forward revenues should be avoided. The risk-reward potential at that valuation is extremely precarious, and there's more room on the downside than on the upside. Stay on the sidelines for this one.

