Jason Industries' (JASN) CEO Brian Kobylinski on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Rachel Zabkowicz – Vice President-Investors Relations

Brian Kobylinski – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Chad Paris – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matt Koranda – Roth Capital Partners

Jordan Sonnenberg – Deutsche Bank

Ephraim Fields – Echo Lake

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to Jason Industries’ Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Rachel Zabkowicz, VP of Investors Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Rachel Zabkowicz

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for the Jason Industries second quarter 2018 conference call to discuss our earnings results. If you have not received the slide presentation for today's call, you can access it on our Investor Relations website at investors.jasoninc.com and following the link to our events and presentation page.

With me today is Brian Kobylinski, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chad Paris, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin this morning, please be advised that this call will involve forward-looking statements regarding the company and its businesses as noted on Slide 2 of today's presentation. The company's actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to several important factors described in the company's latest SEC filing. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call.

We'll begin this morning with our CEO and Chairman, Brian Kobylinski. Koby?

Brian Kobylinski

Thanks Rachel. And thank the rest of you for joining us this morning. Let's begin today's discussion with the punch line, we are right where we need to be to hit our commitments and we reaffirm our 2018 guidance. As highlighted on Slide 3, we delivered a solid second quarter, a quarter in which we grow our industrial businesses and added platform wins to our OEM solutions funnel.

We also expanded our margins for a sixth consecutive quarter and reduced our net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage to 5.2 times. In the face of material inflation, tight labor conditions and fluid economic policy, our upgraded team is demonstrating both the sustainable opportunity to create value at Jason and the benefits of execution.

We are gaining traction with our commercial initiatives, launching new products and driving promotions to grow our Finishing and Components industrial businesses while targeting and winning new platforms for our Seating and Acoustics segments. Our lean transformation is improving safety quality and delivery across the company. We also continue to manage thoughtful waves of self-help activity like the three projects we will discuss today.

We completed a strategic review of our Components smart meter business and made the decision to shift resources from this lower profit, non-core activity and focus on our true foundation of expanded and perforated metal. We auctioned the consolidation of our Seating UK facility, a move that will simplify operations, reduce expenses and generate cash. And we extended the maturity of all revolver financing providing for additional time and flexibility to continue our transformation.

We made quite a bit of progress over the last year-and-one-half and yet there is opportunity for more. It is this opportunity to make every aspect of our enterprise better that motivates us and our increasing level of execution is instilling confidence with our employees, beginning to resonate with our customers and ultimately will translate to value for you, our investors.

I'll turn the call over to Chad to provide detail relating to our results and then return with some additional color. Chad?

Chad Paris

Thanks Koby. Good morning everyone. I'll start with the review of the second quarter results and then provide an update on the balance sheet.

Starting on Slide 4, while sales were 2.3% lower than prior year, organic sales were largely flat with a slight decline of 0.3%. Divestitures in non-core exits had a negative impact of 3.5% and include the impact from the sale of Acoustics Europe completed in the third quarter of 2017. We now also include sales of non-core smart meter product lines in the Components segment which we announced today we will exit. Foreign currency positively impacted sales by 1.5%, primarily due to a stronger euro as compared to the second quarter of last year.

Operating income decreased $3 million or 170 basis points versus 2017 and was impacted by several discrete items as compared with the prior year. First, restructuring charges for plant closures and footprint consolidation were $900,000 higher with the closure of the Richmond Acoustics plant and the recently announced closure of the Seating plant in the UK Second, net cost associated with the supplier force majeure event in Seating were $1.1 million, which we expect to recover through insurance in the second half of the year.

Finally, selling and administrative expenses include $1.2 million of accelerated amortization expense related to intangibles associated with the exiting of the smart meter product lines in Components. Excluding these discrete items, operating income increased $200,000 and operating income as a percentage of net sales increased 20 basis points. The impact of these items is excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $800,000 and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 80 basis points for Jason with both adjusted EBITDA growth and margin expansion in Finishing Components and Seating. The improvement was driven by operational efficiencies and continuous improvement projects, strategic pricing initiatives, lower workers' compensation cost resulting from improved safety in our plants and savings related to our facility consolidation projects in both Finishing and Acoustics. This was partially offset by material inflation, pacing of incentive compensation and higher selling costs related to investments in commercial activities and our sales-force.

Sales results by segment are shown on Slide 5. Our organic sales decline of 0.3% were effectively flat overall with slightly above our expectation for the quarter and include large offsets between the businesses and the portfolio. In general, the quarter can be summarized with strong industrial markets in Finishing and Components, mixed end markets within Seating and continued challenging vehicle mix impacting Acoustics.

In Finishing, sales of $55.5 million increased $5.7 million or 11.4% over the prior year. Organic sales grew by 7% and continued strength in core industrial end markets with results that were slightly better than expectations and growth in nearly all product lines. Quarter benefited from several large project orders that shipped in the quarter which contributed to the strong growth and can create some unevenness in quarterly growth rates. For the year-to-date period, organic sales grew 4.3% which is in line with our expectation of mid single-digit growth for the segment for the year.

The impact of a stronger euro resulted in a positive 4.4% impact on sales. Component sales of $24.6 million increased $2.9 million or 13.1%. Organic sales growth of 4.3% was driven primarily by better than expected volumes in rail products and growth in industrial expanded and perforated metal product lines.

Sales related to non-core smart meter products grew 8.8% on higher pricing and as our customers accelerated orders in preparation for our exit of the business. Koby will further discuss our strategic exit from this product line, but in terms of the financial impact, we expect approximately $17 million of sales for the year with production ending near the end of the third quarter.

Historical profitability for this product line with mid single-digit EBITDA margin in 2017 with short-term pricing benefits in 2018 prior to ending production. We will not be adjusting our sales or EBITDA guidance for the year as a result of exiting this product line.

Seating sales of $45 million increased $100,000 or 0.2% with an organic sales decline of 0.3%. All revenues were effectively flat. Sales by end market were mixed in our various product lines. First in Turf Care, as we discussed in our first quarter call, the selling season was impacted by an unseasonably cold spring that resulted in a delayed start to the retail season. This late start created uncertainty as to how strong demand would be once the selling season began in the northern part of the country, and whether the retail selling season would get extended.

Turf Care sales remained soft during the second quarter, with a general consensus that the retail selling season will not be extended. Additionally heavy motorcycle volumes declined on lower market demand. Despite these headwinds, volume growth in heavy industry seats nearly offset the Turf Care and motorcycle softness with growth coming from both new platform wins and increased demand in construction agricultural equipment markets.

Finally Acoustic sales of $43.4 million decreased 22.6% which was an 8.3% organic sales decline. The third quarter 2017 divestiture of Acoustics Europe negatively impacted reported sales by 14.3%. Our organic sales were impacted by production slowdowns on certain platforms approaching end of life and lower volumes on cars which is a higher proportion of our total volumes as compared to light trucks and SUVs.

The shift in the mix of car and light trucks continued in the quarter with light truck and SUVs now representing a 70% share of North American vehicle production in the first half of 2018, a five point shift from the same period a year ago. Given these headwinds and unfavorable vehicle mix and with overall North American vehicle production down 2% in the quarter, sales were in line with what we expected.

Adjusted EBITDA results by segment are shown on Slide 6. Overall adjusted EBITDA was up $800,000 due to pricing, continuous improvement projects and plant efficiencies. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded in three of the four segments, with overall Jason adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 80 basis points to 12.7%.

In Finishing, adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million or 15.2% of net sales increased $1.1 million or 50 basis points. We continue to make great progress in this business which Koby will discuss more. The results were driven by higher volumes, favorable product line mix and strategic pricing initiatives. We continue to optimize operations following the plant consolidation in the Richmond, Indiana and while production yields are not yet at target levels, we saw a good operational progress and profit improvements in the quarter. We will continue to improve and optimize operations, but the key issues following the plant consolidation are behind us.

Components adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million or 14.5% of net sales increased $1.1 million or 320 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by pricing actions which were effective early in the quarter and higher industrial and real volumes which were leveraged against lower fixed costs following our plant consolidation that was completed in March.

Seating adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million or 15.3% of net sales increased $1 million or 220 basis points. Despite volume softness in some of the product lines I mentioned earlier that resulted in a flat top line, we were able to grow EBITDA dollars and expand margins by simply running the business better. The improvement was due to pricing actions, supply chain savings, material usage efficiencies and continuous improvement projects in our plants.

Our team has been proactive in managing material cost inflation and mitigating through price recovery. We successfully navigated supplier disruptions with limited impact to our customers and are working closely with our insurance carrier to recover direct costs and business interruption losses related to the event.

Acoustics adjusted EBITDA of $6 million or 13.9% of net sales decreased $2 million with margins decreasing 30 basis points on price decreases and material inflation. These headwinds were largely mitigated by continuous improvement projects and operational efficiencies as the teams work to control costs and the lower volumes. The Acoustics plant consolidation in Richmond, Indiana was executed on time and on plan with production ending in the quarter. We will finish final equipment moves in the third quarter and complete the consolidation as expected.

Finally corporate expenses of $3.6 million increased $500,000 due to timing of incentive compensation expense as compared to the second quarter of 2017 with a higher percentage of full year EBITDA generated in the first half of the year.

As discussed in these results, we are experiencing material inflation in various areas across our businesses and Slide 7 provides the summary of the places where we have seen an impact or where we are closely monitoring for potential risk. Material inflation has impacted us in a number of commodities including steel, aluminum, fibers, chemicals and semi-finished products that include these base commodities such as steel wire.

The range of inflation has been from 1% to 40% depending on the material with average inflation on our key commodities of 7% to 10%. Freight rates have increased an average of 10% with constrained trucking capacity. We have been able to closely manage and mitigate the impact of these cost pressures in several ways.

First, we have flexibility to react quickly in our industrial businesses and we have been proactive in recovering the increased cost of materials in pricing with our customers. For a portion of our OEM customers, we have contractual mechanisms in place that allow us to adjust pricing through indices or surcharges. And for other OEM customers, we work to negotiate pricing adjustments on abnormal commodity price changes. Today we have largely had success recovering material price inflation with our customers.

In addition to price, we have a pipeline of continuous improvement projects that work to reduce manufacturing cost through lower material usage in scrap, automation, lean manufacturing, value engineering and optimizing freight usage.

Finally, our supply chain teams regularly look at alternative sourcing options to mitigate general inflation or resource materials in response to potential tariffs. As we evaluate the direct impact of tariffs enacted today and potential tariffs under review, we have mitigation actions to offset and are effectively managing the impact within our guidance.

Two, in our most global business, Finishing, our strategy is generally to manufacture in market for the market which helps limit the potential impact of tariffs. As we consider the potential indirect implications of major changes in the macro environment, the range of outcomes is broad and we will continue to assess and manage impacts as they may occur.

Jason's financial position at the end of the quarter is shown on Slide 8. Total liquidity with $86.8 million with $46.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $40.6 million of available capacity and revolving lines of credit. As previously announced, during the quarter we completed an extension of our U.S. revolving lines of credit, extending the maturity by one year to June 2020. The extension provides sufficient runway to align the revolver maturity with the expected timing of a broader refinancing in advance of term loan maturities in June 2021 and 2022.

As part of the extension, the revolver commitment was reduced to $34 million until June 2019 and stepping down to $30 million until the maturity in June 2020. With these changes, we will reduce commitment fees on an unused revolver and our overall liquidity remains strong with the cash on our balance sheet.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA fell to 5.2 times compared with 5.3 times in the first quarter and 5.5 times at the end of 2017. During the quarter we made debt repayments of $4.3 million, including a $2.5 million excess cash flow payment. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $7.3 million with free cash flow of $4 million which was in line with expectations.

The year-to-date decrease in free cash flow is driven by timing of working capital requirements, a higher incentive compensation payment for 2017 results that occurred in the second quarter and cost for the supplier force majeure event in the Seating segment that we expect to recover through insurance in the back half of 2018, which are included in cash restructuring.

The increase in working capital is largely due to timing of large customer projects, higher inventory requirements during plant consolidation activities and short-term decreases in payables due to supplier transitions and lower purchasing levels resulting from inventory management. We anticipate a significant decrease in working capital in the second half of the year as these items unwind and we continue to expect $13 million to $17 million of free cash flow for the year.

Our 2018 guidance is shown on Slide 9. As we complete the first half of the year, our results are in line with our plan and we have hit the milestones we set for midyear sales, EBITDA, free cash flow and leverage. We continue to manage through a rapidly changing external environment, but we have been able to mitigate risks and manage to the expectations that we have set. We reaffirm our guidance for the year and stand behind our commitments.

Now I'll turn the call back to Koby to provide an update on the business.

Brian Kobylinski

Thanks Chad. The first topic I want to cover related to our cost reduction efforts. Slide 10 should be pretty familiar for those of you that have been following Jason for a while. We are over two-third of the way through a three-year program, the maturation of which is one parallel with the improvements in our organization and culture. We will hit our targets by the end of our self-imposed time line and these efforts are a big reason why we've managed to expand margins.

Our consolidation of the Janesville, Indiana operations into existing Acoustics locations primarily Battle Creek is largely complete. The final piece of equipment will be operational by November. And we are announcing our next self-help initiative. Milsco is moving production from the UK back to existing U.S. facilities.

We produced a small subset of our heavy equipment in Turf Care Seating solutions for local OEM and aftermarket applications. We expect to see a bit of sales compressions to the current $6 million book of business as we exit margin-dilutive customer relationships, but no EBITDA loss and we expect to generate $1.8 million worth of net cash proceeds from the sale of real estate. We will complete this project during the first quarter of 2019.

Please turn to Slide 11. Cost reduction programs are good and the impact of these tactical actions help mitigate short-term challenges. However, lean transformations and I mean a true cultural transformation is the type of sustainable direction we are taking our company. Our safety performance demonstrates the fundamental improvements we are making to our operations.

Our employees have conducted nearly 20,000 audits in the past 12 months. And our improvements range from education to guarding to foolproof techniques like the automated handling machines pictured on the upper left-hand side of the slide.

We continue to reduce our lost time incident rate and index factoring in the number of incidents and hours worked. Our recent track record indicates increased discipline and ever-increasing expectations that directly impacts our bottom line.

In late 2016, we expressed the vision that there was roughly 20% excess capacity in nearly all of our sites and stated that once we freed up some of the space we could manage two to three significant consolidation projects per year for three years. I'm sure there were some skeptics two years ago, many of our team members included, but when we look at where we are today, we feel pretty good. Six locations have been exited combined or are in process during 2017 and 2018.

These moves do more than just remove fixed costs, they re-simplify our business, help us reduce inventory, generate cash, reduce CapEx requirements, and better leverage resources and foster talent recruitment to the resulting larger locations. Similarly, we continue to make strides with each of our facilities in areas of operational excellence. Take our Milsco Jackson, Michigan location for example.

The team at this formerly described troubled location, a term we have been able to eliminate from our vocabulary over the past year recently installed single-piece flow suspension assembly lines to improve throughput in quality. Combine has been deployed for a work-in-process inventory and we managed to remove over 300 once getting our head around the process. The old adage is true, the more we improve, the more opportunity we see for future improvement. Take away all the buzz words and acronyms lean is about simplification and ways to elimination. Lean is a relentless pursuit for improvement, it is that simple and it applies to all aspects of our company.

Slide 12 highlights a few of our targeted commercial initiatives and we'll begin with another form of lean, customer portfolio analysis and action. As mentioned earlier, Components completed its strategic review of the smart meter business. And we made the decision to exit this $17 million annual business during the third quarter. We're managing the line down tightly and anticipate $4 million worth of capital – working capital conversion to cash.

This sole remaining portion of our already discontinued assembled products portfolio was margin-dilutive and consumed an inordinate amount of our resource. Focusing our time and attention to core expanded and perforated business has already yielded a $3 million win noted on the right-hand of the slide. We secured open group accessory adaptations of our popular rail walkways for use on delivery vehicles.

Additionally we received awards for new platforms for Seating and Acoustics. Milsco captured a new ATV platform with Textra and a bit of commercial ZTR share via adding more volumes. Our Janesville businesses continue to make good progress and gaining business awards with new customers, not only to help diversify the business' customer-base, but also better balanced mix of sedans to trucks.

In fact during the quarter, we were awarded two platforms; one SUV and one minivan to support an Asian OEM. We also were nominated as the supplier of acoustical components for an autonomous vehicle platform. These awards total an excess of $10 million of annual revenues.

Market conditions, noted on Slide 13, remain stable in the aggregate. The rate of growth in industrial markets are strong and should remain so as aging infrastructure requires repair and/or replacement. This is a good sign for heavy fabrication, construction and oil and gas. Real market conditions are more positive than we anticipated as OEMs like Gunderson processed backlogs greater than four times the latest quarterly shipments.

Class A truck orders in June were the highest on record at 41,000 units as the impact of on line sales channels like Amazon or Walmart continue to drive increased demand for delivery vehicles. The normal Turf Care season was not just delayed, it was compressed, resulting in negative market conditions. The outdoor power equipment industry data suggests a 7% year-over-year decline. Our success in heavy equipment continues to offset this and secular softness related to heavy motorcycle.

Our business performance in the quarter should not be a surprise given these conditions. We experienced an 8% organic sales decline in our Acoustics business due to softness in sedan production. With end-of-life platforms occurring in Q3 2018 as planned, we expect organic growth – sales growth to be in negative territory through Q2 2019 and then return to growth in the third quarter of 2019.

Share gain and heavy equipment market strength offset a shortened Turf Care season and the secular heavy motorcycle market declines enabling Milsco to post flat sales year-over-year. Components delivered a 4.3% core growth excluding the smart meter product line and will continue its positive run through the current quarter. We are not adjusting our full year expectations even with the smart meter exit.

Finally, our 7% Finishing growth in the second quarter was a bit better than expected. In the growth success, our targeted investments are gaining traction. Finishing is an area we're spending more time on as we believe it is worthy of more attention than it currently receives.

Much of what we like about Osborn is noted on Slide 14. Think about a few of these attributes; over 130 years of history; globally recognized premium brand; tens of thousands of SKUs or items mostly consumable in nature. A small fraction of these are depicted on the bottom of the slide; product solutions that help end users prepare process and finish services; diverse end markets and channels that offset cyclical impacts other businesses may face.

We have a great business here and it is only getting better as illustrated by the formation of a growth trend in profit improvement. It lacks the volatility of some of our other businesses and presents more opportunity for long-term organic and inorganic growth.

Osborn is more important to us today than ever and Slide 15 demonstrates how we are working to build and expand momentum in our Finishing segment. Harnessing our folks' passion both on and off the playing field drives meaningful change. We engage with end users like steel mill operators and pipeline repair technicians to better understand their issues and develop ways to add value ranging from simple application tips; the specialty solutions like the furnace wall; and pipeline cleaning or picking products shown.

Our employees are end users in their free time as well, engaging in do-it-yourself projects and hobbies like tinkering with motorcycles or preparing – or participating in motor sports. We use Osborn products to cut and grind metal while performing bodywork to hone the cylinders of engine blocks during builds; to deep-burn the wells during chassis fabrication; and of course to ultimately shine our prized toys. This grassroots activity supports formal sales and marketing to create connections, add value and build our Osborn brand.

In closing on Slide 16, we are in good position halfway through the year and the progress we are making is especially evident when one looks at what our upgraded team has accomplished in the last 1.5 years. Jason ended 2016 with $705 million worth of sales, $64.7 million adjusted EBITDA and over 6.2 times net debt leverage.

Those figures included subsequently divested Acoustics European operations and other exited non-core margin-dilutive business. Our current trailing 12 months sales excluding Acoustics Europe are $631 million and adjusted EBITDA is $69.1 million inclusive of $6 million worth of incremental performance-based incentive compensation.

These incentive compensation investments are necessary to attract and retain our upgraded talent. We delivered $10 million worth of apples to apples adjusted EBITDA improvement while pruning underperforming revenue. This profit improvement combined with the cash generation we've achieved has led to 1.2 turns of reduction of net debt leverage. This performance is what we set out to do six quarters ago. Now we're bound to have some hiccups. However, we are and will continue to grow our targeted businesses; execute our projects; simplify and improve our operations, expand margins and de-lever. We remain committed to our 2018 guidance and look forward to continuing to build momentum.

With that, I'll turn it back to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen we will now be conducting our Q&A Session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Matt Koranda from Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Matt Koranda

Hey guys good morning.

Brian Kobylinski

Good morning Matt.

Matt Koranda

So just wanted to start out on the outlook as it pertains to sort of the exit of smart meter. So you're not adjusting your sales or EBITDA guide even though you're exiting smart meter in Q3. So are total smart meter sales for this year going to be the equivalent of 2017 and just pulled forward into the first three quarters? Or are you basically just filling any year-over-year revenue hole from that with stronger execution in the remaining business lines?

Brian Kobylinski

Yes, Matt, it's primarily a bit of a pull forward. There is certainly diversification and some growth that comes into the fourth quarter, so we start to replace that business, but $17 million in terms of revenue is about where we expect it to be for the year.

Matt Koranda

Okay got it. And that's coming in at a bit higher margin than as well I think you referenced mid single-digit last year and maybe some pricing that you got this year that made it a little bit better?

Brian Kobylinski

Yes, we executed this with our customer. We really worked in tandem, put in some pricing mechanisms in the short term and obtaining commitments for the inventory that we have on hand, so that that's a smooth transformation.

Matt Koranda

Okay. And then just talk about backfilling that $17 million for sort of next year, where are we in that process? I know you highlighted a win in one of your slides in terms of safety grading, but are there other items in the pipeline that you can sort of execute on that sort of begin to come online in 2019 and fill up that $17 million?

Brian Kobylinski

Yes, within our funnel we have some specifics that give us some confidence that we should be able to backfill the volume.

Chad Paris

Yes, I think what I'd add is we've been working on diversification in the business for a while and growing the core we talked about, security fencing in some of the other markets that we're going after. And so we spent the last six months building that pipeline and we're starting to see that converge and come in, so it's not like we've only got four or five months worth of runway here to replace the revenue as we exit smart meters. We've had a pipeline that's been filling in.

Brian Kobylinski

It's both diversification and expansion of our core. You think about the heavy equipment marketplace, you've got filter business that we're targeting to go after, that our – that's in our funnel and other activity.

Chad Paris

And it's at margin that's in line with the rest of the core portion of the business which is at least 10 points higher than where we were at with smart meters.

Matt Koranda

Okay, great to hear on that. And then just the other item as it pertains to your outlook, so your net leverage target was reiterated or the range of net leverage by the end of the year, but you're already basically within the range and I think stronger free cash flow is implied in your guidance in the second half. So any reason why you guys wouldn't be on the lower end of that range that you provided or maybe perhaps even a little bit below it by year-end?

Brian Kobylinski

Oh, certainly what we're driving for.

Chad Paris

Yes. Yes. I mean we're driving towards the low end of the range. We talked about some of the platforms rolling off the Acoustics business in the back-half. And we've got growth in the other businesses that help us hold the EBITDA number. If you look at the trailing 12 EBITDA in that leverage calc it’s at $69.1 million, our guidance is $66 million to $70 million. So I think it's fair to say we're at the top half of the EBITDA guidance.

We'll have free cash flow that should pull down that debt and put us at the midpoint to the low end of that range, but certainly there is some uncertainty and some risks out there with some of the things in the macro environment we worked to offset those, but we feel real good about the net debt range that we've got out here.

Brian Kobylinski

The execution for us is to make sure we deliver the inventory reductions that we've got planned as well.

Matt Koranda

Okay. And then that puts nicely with my next question which is sort of – so the implied $10 million of second-half free cash flow, could you help me with the split between sort of Q3 and Q4 and just any comments on sort of working capital metrics and how cash flows and through those would be helpful?

Chad Paris

Sure. So it's going to come in heavier in the third quarter than in the fourth quarter, call it $6 million plus of the $10 million in Q3 and so we've got working capital that's unwinding as we exit some of the product lines that we talked about. We've got some of the short-term activity related to what I'll call projects, like plant consolidation, supplier changes, those types of activities that have us at a little bit higher level of working capital than where we would normally be at this point.

That all comes back to us and particularly the exit of the smart meter business, that working capital will come back very late in the third quarter and then come into Q4 as the revenue drops off.

Brian Kobylinski

So the thing going against that though is the UK, where we're building some inventory to get ourselves in a good situation there.

Chad Paris

Yes, so lot of a bigger plan.

Brian Kobylinski

Bigger plan.

Chad Paris

Yes, lot of puts and takes. I mean coming – we've said a couple of times our plan which was very heavy on free cash flow in the back-half of the year. It's coming in line with the way that we expected. We were a little bit better through Q2, but I – for modeling purposes I would say we're a little bit heavier in the working capital unwind in Q3 than in Q4.

Matt Koranda

Got it. How will the $1.1 million you called out in force majeure recovery kind of show up in free cash flow and that’s embedded in the expectations for the back-half here as well?

Chad Paris

Yes, it certainly is. Rright now it's increasing the cash restructuring line on our reconciliation of free cash flow on Slide 8. So that's $1.1 million of headwind in the first half which will – we anticipate getting back in Q3 and Q4 again. It will likely be not one payment, but several payments that it will be split between the quarters. It could be early Q4, but for the year should be no impact of free cash flow.

Matt Koranda

Great. And then any restrictions, remind us just in terms of deploying that back-half free cash flow toward second lien repurchase, how do we think about sort of what you have available to do there?

Chad Paris

Yes, we've got capacity in the basket that we have today of about $15 million of remaining cash paid by second lien debt. We'll look at as cash flow comes in how we deploy that cash, whether that's other investments that we're looking at within the business or debt repurchases, but certainly we'll – we have excess cash as we get to the back-half of the year. Our priority in capital allocation has been pretty clear, we'll reduce that.

Matt Koranda

Great, okay. And then just couple of more fundamental ones on Seating, I guess I'm curious how the raw material pricing headwind pressure was during the quarter, a little more color on sort of what you're seeing there? And then just sort of where is pricing action feasible in Seating to sort of offset some of those headwinds that you've experienced?

Brian Kobylinski

Yes, out of Seating, we actually have been very successful with our pricing initiatives with our groups. As Chad mentioned on the call, we have certain customers with flexibility on pricing based on raw material cost increases and we've been able to pass it along. I would say also our team is much improved and has been much more strategic about pricing initiatives within the business. And we view this as an opportunity for us in a business that probably due to its former operational issues hasn't been as aggressive as it needed to be. As far as the inflation, you're talking mid single-digit type of percentages within the chemicals that are involved in here.

Matt Koranda

Got it. And then the UK facility closure, just in terms of – I know you highlighted action complete I think by Q1 2019, but curious for the timing of the facility sale and your sense there? I would assume maybe mid to late 2019 is sort of a reasonable expectation?

Brian Kobylinski

I think it's before that we would prefer to do it and I think we have a pretty good chance of it. It's not a bad piece of real estate and it's in a very busy area, not far from Birmingham, basically Coventry area. So we think we've got a pretty good opportunity there for the cash that we can extract.

Chad Paris

Yes. I mean operations will cease this year and then the completion of the project in Q1 2019 is really that – that monetizing the real estate and we're going to do everything we can clean it up and pull it in. And I think we do have a good asset there. So we'll work to pull it end of the year, but the piece that is going to be left is selling that real estate and that's what we've earmarked for Q1.

Matt Koranda

Okay, that’s perfect. And then lastly, just on Finishing would be curious to kind of get your take on sort of price cost and how that's trended in and heading into Q3? Obviously we still have a fair amount of steel headwinds. Are we still able to sort of recover the majority of that through the quick turn business and just a bit more commentary there would be helpful?

Brian Kobylinski

Yes, out of all the businesses, we have the most amount of confidence related to that business. You look at it, types of raw materials, you're going to have some of the steel wire. You may have a few of the aggregates that are involved in the polishing compounds and fluids, but by nature of what the product is, if you really think about it, the vast majority of what we do there – these are consumable items, $5 a piece type of products and raw material cost is certainly a piece of it, but there's more related to the sales, marketing and packaging and other aspects of the product range. So we've got very good confidence in that one.

Matt Koranda

Excellent, alright guys, I’ll leave it there. Thanks a lot, great quarter.

Brian Kobylinski

Thank you Matt.

Chad Paris

Thanks Matt.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Casella from Deutsche Bank.

Jordan Sonnenberg

Hi, this is Jordan Sonnenberg on for Andrew. I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit more about the smart meter business and what type of valuation or metrics you can share as far as what it contributes to revenue and EBITDA and the potential sale value?

Chad Paris

Yes. So I mean, the smart meter business is really just simply a wind-down or an exit of the non-core product line. We won't be monetizing any meaningful asset in terms of selling the business or anything like that. It's really going to be a wind-down in some equipment sales, $17 million worth of revenue in the year at mid single-digit EBITDA percentage that we will replace with other core business in expanded and perforated metal products.

Brian Kobylinski

I mean, maybe just to describe what we do there. We essentially just take a few components and put together a very small portion of the meter or subassembly if you will and that gets further processed with other manufacturing processes. So this is a business that you'd go out and find a lot of takers for. You can for some of the people that may want to take on the business or the OEM themselves as far as selling pieces of the production line, but the…

Chad Paris

The type of the contract we have is maturing.

Brian Kobylinski

Yes, that's what it is.

Jordan Sonnenberg

Okay, thanks a lot. And then you talked about tariff and commodity pressure generally. I was just wondering if you could give a little bit more color on how you see that affecting you guys in like the medium to long-term?

Brian Kobylinski

I'll start and then, Chad, you can come in with a little bit more specifics. But we talk about this by business and if you think about our Finishing business, as the majority of – or the biggest business in the most amount of our profit, we manufacture in all the regions that we sell to which gives us some pretty good protection with that. If you move to our Components business, we essentially produce for North American marketplace and we have an operating facility in both Mexico and in Libertyville, Illinois.

So we've got two sites, one in each country. Now some of the raw materials that we come in will get impacted by it, but we have pricing mechanisms in place that enable us to turn that back into to the customer on that aspect.

Within Seating, again, when you think about Turf Care within that business, that's predominantly a North American phenomenon when you think about lawns and the like. The motorcycle portion of the business, we're supporting our customers in those regions. Heavy equipment is probably the one, but as you heard, we essentially do $6 million in Europe out of that entire business. So coming from a customer perspective, much less impact than you would think.

Automotive, our products are not going somewhere else, they're U.S.-based or Mexico and again operations in those regions. So there certainly are knockout effects of tariffs and for us to predict where that's going to go, I mean it seems like every week we get hit with some new curveball. What we do is we’re just pretty darn nimble and try to assess the situation and deal with it. Any numbers you want to try?

Chad Paris

Yes. Well, I would just say around the tariffs that have been proposed or enacted to-date, certainly steel and aluminum is in the pricing that we've got in the businesses here in the second quarter and we've got good mechanisms to adjust pricing with our customers in the Components business that's most impacted by that. And the impact of the rest of the tariffs, we've gone through a process to assess the all three lists, both the $50 billion of tariffs as well as the other $200 billion.

Our supply chain group has a good understanding of what the potential impact could be and it is a mix of mitigating actions whether that's passing through in price with – which on some of them that's the clear solution, but on others we've got resourcing and other activity that takes place. So I think the key here is for what's been announced today, we were managing within our guidance and as Koby said, big macro things that have indirect implications with our customers are further downstream. It will be things that we'll assess as those become more clear because it's such a rapidly changing discussion.

Jordan Sonnenberg

Okay great, thanks for that. And then just one more. In Components, can you talk more about the outlook for rolling stock for the next six to 18 months? And with the continued inflation on trucking and then some of the potential upside in that business?

Chad Paris

Yes, I think we certainly feel like we've got a stable environment over the next 12 months. And always – in fact given some of the dynamics in the overall marketplace, maybe a little bit of growth. And that's different than where we entered the year. We certainly felt like this was a marketplace that could be under more pressure. With vehicles and trucking, we're pretty bullish about that.

Obviously that's – it's an area where you need to be delivering packages, particularly here in this country, on a regular basis. We noted the win within the quarter, a $3 million win where we're kind of adapting some of our capabilities from rail into those types of vehicles and we'll continue to push that.

So I wouldn't say we're bullish, but we see a stable to mildly increasing marketplace for rail and certainly a strong market for truck.

Jordan Sonnenberg

Awesome, that’s all my questions. Thanks for your time.

Brian Kobylinski

Thank you again.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ephraim Fields from Echo Lake. Your line is now live.

Ephraim Fields

Hi guys. Could you just clarify something on your free cash flow guidance for this year of $13 million to $17 million? How much – restructuring charges are included in that number?

Chad Paris

$4 million is embedded in that guidance related to cash restructuring. And like I said before, the impact of the supplier force majeure costs that are currently running through that line in the six-month period we expect to recover in the back-half, so it will be a net zero for the year through restructuring costs related to plant consolidation is $4 million in the guidance.

Ephraim Fields

Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we have no further questions in queue at this time. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for closing comments.

Rachel Zabkowicz

Thank you. This concludes our call this morning. Thank you for the interest in our company and we look forward to updating you on our future progress when we report again.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude our teleconference for today. You may now disconnect your line at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.