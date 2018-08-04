CBL: Cash Is King

CBL is not getting the cash they want, will they get the cash they need?

CBL Properties (CBL) is often compared to Washington Prime Group (WPG). There are several similarities, both own a number of less than premium malls, both have dividends yielding in the double digits, both are counting on the redevelopment of closing and bankrupt department stores to increase their top and bottom lines.

While there are many legitimate comparisons, it is important to recognize the distinctions when considering making an investment. In December, I argued that WPG was not at risk of a dividend cut. In that article, I drew several distinctions pointing out WPG's relatively stronger same-store numbers, higher taxable income and, most importantly, WPG's superior liquidity.

Dividend Cuts

After CBL's earnings report was positively received, share prices dropped down during the conference call.

Source: Tradingview.com

Much of the concern is over the comments from Stephen Lebovitz regarding the dividend,

We plan to pay $0.80 per share for this year. The dividend declared in August will be the fourth dividend tax of all in 2018. We will review preliminary projections for 2019 taxable income ahead of the November dividend declaration, which is typically payable in the following January. At that time, we will determine the appropriate payout level on a go forward basis. We recognize the importance of consistency of our dividend level and believe that the dividend is an important component of our total return to shareholders. We also believe that is critical to ensure CBL remains on the offense with ample liquidity and financial flexibility to fund redevelopments without adding additional debt. We will balance these considerations as we have better visibility over the next few months, I will communicate our plans when this information is available.

Many see this as telegraphing another dividend cut. It is quite likely that if taxable income is low enough, CBL will cut the dividend again. CBL is in a position where they need more cash.

Personally, I do not see a dividend cut as much of an issue. A dividend cut would almost certainly lead to further share price declines, but if it makes the difference between a successful turnaround and a decline into liquidation, any hit shareholders take will be recovered in the future. If you are unwilling to absorb a dividend cut or even elimination, then CBL is probably not a good risk for you.

My Precious

Redevelopment is going to be expensive and not everything is going to happen according to CBL's timetable. Sears Holdings (SHLD) and other tenants are going to close stores and go bankrupt without any input on when it is convenient for CBL.

To me, the more important commentary from the conference call was when Mr. Lebovitz was responding to a question regarding whether there will be more deals like the casino in Westmoreland where the tenant would bear most of the capital costs.

So it's definitely something where it's a priority and where we can do it, we'll do it. We can't do it everywhere, in certain cases, it will be investment. But given the magnitude of the redevelopment, it's important for us to manage the spend as much as we can because capitals precious.

And later on responding to a question about the future run-rate of capital expenditures,

Yes. I mean we're looking at $75 million to $125 million is a range. I think this year was lower because some of the Sears projects got delayed and pushed into next year. And also, we have reevaluated and tried to figure out how we can do with less capital. We are -- we're also looking at construction loans as a source for some of the projects where they're larger as a way not to draw on our lines of credit and as a way to fund those. It's not significant enough, it's going to impact any of the credit ratios for unsecured but it does provide us another source to limit our equity. So that's something. And we'll update obviously, every quarter. And we are looking at different strategies on how to mitigate and like I said, how to manage the capital spend.

(Emphasis author's)

These are the kinds of comments that set off little alarm bells in my mind. It is always great for a management team to push for creative ways to achieve similar results with less capital. In this case, the comments sound less like someone being fiscally responsible and more like scraping around trying to figure out how to stretch an insufficient budget. The big risk is that the effort to reduce capital turns into making poorer quality deals that are ultimately less effective just because they are cheaper.

Debt

In the Q2 2017 earnings call, Farzana Khaleel said,

Our focus on liquidity and improving our balance sheet is evident in the accomplishments we have achieved year-to-date. As it stands today, our credit metrics are some of the strongest in the peer group and reflective of a strong balance sheet. Our goal is to lower net debt to EBITDA to six times, reduce the secured debt to total asset ratio to below 25% and further increase our unencumbered NOI from high quality property. Our plan for growing EBITDA through redevelopments and reducing debt balances will help us to progress towards our goals.

In the Q2 2018 call, she said,

While our preference into the discussion was to remain unsecured, the additional flexibility of terms that we're able to achieve through adding collateral will be important in allowing us to more effectively execute our strategy. Through the negotiation process and as we identify assets, we are being mindful to ensure adequate coverage for our bonds by retaining a high-quality unencumbered pool, which will continue to provide significant support through our unsecured bond covenants.

Instead of going down, net debt to EBITDA is up to 6.98x. Management anticipates that will come down as total debt will be reduced primarily due to giving the Acadiana Mall to the lender, removing the $120 million mortgage, plus expectations for additional NOI from redevelopments being completed the second half. I am very skeptical that they can get it down anywhere close to 6.0x in the near future.

Meanwhile, the negotiations on their line of credit and term loan completely destroy the idea of having higher unencumbered NOI. CBL's problem is that they already have a significant amount of secured leverage on their high-quality properties.

Source: 2017 10-K and Q2 Supplement, Table by Author

For all of CBL's properties labeled "Tier 1", I pulled the current mortgage due as of the end of Q2 and the occupancy, GLA and sales per square foot from the last 10-K.

CBL has just under $1.4 billion in mortgages on these properties, for an average of $224/square foot of GLA. With the exception of The Outlet Shoppes El Paso, the mortgaged malls likely do not have enough room for significant refinancing.

Only four of the malls are currently unencumbered. It is a safe bet that those names are being included in the negotiations for securing the credit line. Comparatively, of the 40 malls WPG lists as "Tier 1", only 17 of them have mortgages. Of WPG's 51 open-air properties, only 13 have mortgages.

Where CBL has mortgaged their best properties and will have to rely on mortgaging their Tier 2 and lower properties for any secured debt, WPG's best properties are unencumbered. This will give WPG far more options when it comes to funding development.

In a few weeks, we should find out the price that CBL will have to pay for their new credit line. What we know, is that it will have less capacity, that it will encumber more of their properties, and that the spread will go up. At a time when CBL needs to increase the amount of cap-ex they need, the credit market is tightening up.

Conclusion

CBL is not dead, there is still a lot of revenue tied to their properties and many good reasons to believe that the retail market is at or near the bottom. Yet they have had their credit ratings downgraded and have found the credit market tightening up at a time when they need to invest in their business the most.

Issuing common equity is not a reasonable option, and their options for getting secured mortgages is already limited. When they encumber more properties for their line of credit, their options for further secured debt will be further restricted.

CBL is going to be in the unfortunate position of redeveloping on a limited budget. This will put them at a significant disadvantage to their peers. Management is right about one thing, reducing the dividend is their cheapest source of capital. Investors should expect that CBL will aim to distribute the minimum required to maintain their REIT status.

Cash is king, and CBL does not have access to the cash they want. It remains to be seen if they have access to what they need. CBL remains a high-risk, speculative investment for those who do not fear big swings and dividend cuts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.