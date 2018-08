China Central Bank Strikes Back

Today's emerging markets data releases produced several big surprises. Meanwhile, China's decision to stem currency depreciation rocked the market.

It looks like China's central bank (PBoC) has had enough of the currency's weakness. Citing concerns about financial stability, the PBoC strengthened the daily fix by 51bps and raised the reserve requirements on currency forwards trading to 20% (to make it more expensive to short the renminbi). The shockwaves from the decision reached even the U.S. shores, with the U.S. dollar temporarily weakening in the morning trade. Today's policy move confirms our sneaking suspicion that the currency's recent weakness was a reflection of the downside growth and activity surprises in China rather than being a weapon of choice in the trade war with the U.S.

Three macro prints stood out in today's flood of data releases across emerging markets. Argentina's industrial production nosedived in June (-8.1% year-on-year), reflecting the impact of the currency crisis, higher inflation, and fiscal tightening. One silver lining is that weak domestic activity paves the way for the external adjustment. Turkey's headline inflation undershot consensus (seriously) at 15.89% year-on-year. Importantly, the print was in line with the central bank's inflation path, which helps to preserve the remnants of credibility. Finally, Mexico's consumer confidence skyrocketed after the presidential elections, pointing to upside growth risks in the coming months.

The U.S. jobs report for July looked very solid, reinforcing the positive domestic growth narrative. A combination of a very low underemployment rate (down to 7.5%) and no upside surprises in the average hourly earnings growth (frozen at 2.7%), however, is starting to look like a stretch-hence our keen interest in next Friday's U.S. inflation print for July.

