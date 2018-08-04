Omega: Key Takeaways From Q2 2018

Omega Healthcare, Inc. (OHI) reported after the bell, and we looked at the results. We give you key takeaways from the numbers.

Headline beat and guidance raise

OHI raised its guidance for the full year mainly by bumping up the lower end of its range for both revenue and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). The beat came from later asset sales in Q2-2018 than it anticipated.

Source: OHI Q2-2018 supplemental

Still raising the guidance from $2.96-3.06 to $3.03-3.06 was good news for the bulls.

Funds available for distribution (FAD) drop

FAD dropped $3.8 million quarter to quarter and is now $21 million below Q2-2017.

FAD was $0.67 for the quarter and $1.43 for the half year. OHI's guidance is for $2.67-2.74. So OHI expects to make between $1.24 and $1.31 in FAD in the second half, with both ends of the range below the current dividend payout of $0.66 a quarter.

Operating cash flow lagging FAD by a large amount

So far this year, operating cash flows have badly lagged the FAD measure.

The $217 million pales in comparison to the FAD of $284 million with lease inducements responsible for $31.5 million of the difference. Straight line receivables are removed from both FAD and operating cash flow and would not create any further differences. This measure has lagged last year as well, but at a time when dividend coverage is perilous, this cash has to be funded from somewhere.

Orianna properties will be key to enhancing dividend coverage in the second half of the year, and some progress has been made there.

But there have been a few delays as well, and the final outcome will influence coverage substantially.

Disposition and acquisitions

OHI sold $311 million of properties through Q2-2018.

Acquisitions were muted but still managed to total close to $100 million.

Share issuance

OHI used its ATM program this quarter and raised some funds. A total of 1.6 million shares were issued (including DRIP) and $50 million was raised.

We found it interesting that with year-to-date acquisitions being $200 below dispositions, OHI still chose to raise $50 million through its ATM program. Perhaps it was to keep this ratio under the 5.5X which Fitch has mentioned in all its rating updates.

These measures have trended up over time and the double whammy comes from the fact that tenant EBITDAR coverage has dropped over the same time frame.

Source: OHI Q3-2017 supplemental

Tenant health

EBITDAR coverage dropped again slightly to a 1.33X average with some deterioration at the lower end.

On the plus side, OHI is now disclosing 85% of its total portfolio versus 83% in the previous quarter but that might simply be because of asset sales which have been more focused on the undisclosed portion.

Conclusion

The results were not particular away from consensus. It is becoming clear that FAD will not cover dividends in the second half of the year. If we subtract capex on properties (not construction to create new properties but to maintain and enhance old ones), dividend coverage looks even worse. FAD minus capex is $250 million for first half of the year. If we subtract the same $34 million of year-to-date capex from actual operating cash flow of $217 million, we are left with $183 million. OHI paid $263 million in first-half dividends. OHI also committed to doing some capex on behalf of Signature Healthcare as part of the renegotiated lease, so these are not numbers that should be ignored. Does all this warrant a dividend cut? It does in our minds, but OHI can ignore the writing on the wall just as it did by raising dividends while we kept warning about the dangers of doing so. The company did finally stop the raises, but that attitude may mean it may fight longer to keep the dividend going than the numbers suggest. Maybe we are biased as we are now short, unlike the bulls who always are extremely objective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OHI.

Additional disclosure: Short position is via put options.