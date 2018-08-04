Red Hat: Soft Market Provides Great Opportunity

Look for a solid rebound in the coming months as the recent tech sector pressure fades away.

Though tech has been under pressure the past few weeks due to relatively disappointing earnings from some large-cap names, like Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Twitter (TWTR), and other, Red Hat (RHT) still serves as a great long-term opportunity. The ~15% pullback since reporting earnings in late June provides a great opportunity for investors previously on the sidelines to join the game.

RHT continues to grow top line at 20% plus, and despite the relatively weak Q2 outlook, F'19 guidance was strong, representing 16% growth at the low end of guidance. However, investors were unhappy with these results and have punished the stock a bit too much. Beyond the headline guidance numbers, there were several positive points in RHT's earnings that investors should turn their attention to.

RHT data by YCharts

Back To The Basics

The June earnings season has brought both misery and success to investors. One of the bigger headlines this quarter has been the disappointing earnings of FB and its lowered guidance. Since its release, almost all high-growth tech names with rich valuations have taken a hit. RHT is just one of the many victims of the overall tech market repricing. I previously wrote an article post-RHT earnings going through the basics and why RHT remains set up for a great multiple expansion story.

Though top-line growth is decelerating slightly, the company continues to post near 85% gross and 25% operating margins. These are some of the leading margins in the software world, given the 20%+ growth rate the past several years. Its SaaS products enable the company to continue its consistent high-margin operations even though growth is slightly decelerating.

Let's briefly review some of RHT's earnings highlights. Q2 revenue guidance is $822-830 million, which includes a $15 million headwind from FX. Consensus at the time was expecting ~$850 million in revenue. However, taking into consideration the $15 million FX headwind, RHT's guidance could be viewed as $837-845 million, or just over 1% below consensus at the low end of guidance. This "revised" guidance is not nearly as bad as investors punished the stock. Management also guided to another strong quarter of operating margins of ~23%.

Looking at full year, management guided to $3.375-3.410 billion, which includes a $50 million headwind from FX. Though this was a downward revision from its previous guidance of $3.425-3.460 billion, the bigger FX headwind was the entire difference. Because of the stronger dollar compared to international currencies, many multinational companies have revised their guidance to adjust for bigger FX headwinds through 2019. Without the FX impact, management's guidance would not have been revised.

F'19 EPS guidance actually increased to $3.44-3.48 from $3.38-3.41. Despite revenue guidance coming in a bit softer than consensus estimates of $3.40 billion, EPS guidance was actually raised. Two main factors played into this earnings raise. First, margins continue to remain strong and consistent. Despite bigger FX headwinds and slight revenue deceleration, RHT is able to consistently generate its mid-20s operating margins. Secondly, RHT announced a $1 billion share repurchase plan. With ~177.4 million shares outstanding and a closing price of $141.02, RHT has a market cap of ~$25.0 billion. A $1 billion share repurchase represents 4% of the market cap. A moderate share repurchase strategy would be very incremental to the bottom line, which could cause EPS to beat consensus estimates in the coming quarters.

Bright Spots To Look At

RHT presents a great deal of interesting facts embedded throughout its earnings, which shows how the business is truly growing. Investors typically look at the top- and bottom-line growth compared to consensus when determining if the quarter was adequate or not.

Some of the more interesting facts were:

Delivered 48% year-over-year increase in deals over $1 million, as 70% of these deals included one or more components from the application development-related and emerging technologies offerings.

Strong growth in Linux container platform, OpenShift, adding over 100 new customers in the quarter, and continued to grow the median revenue per customer.

Services business grew 27% mainly driven by additional consulting demand for Ansible and OpenShift.

Eclipsed the 1,000 customer mark for Ansible subscribers in Q1, up approximately 70% year-over-year.

Each of these growth statistics show the underlying strong growth trend going on at RHT. In addition, RHT previously announced a partnership with IBM (NYSE:IBM) regarding its OpenShift platform. This would bring together OpenShift and IBM Cloud Private with several of IBM's software and cloud solutions. This is a significant opportunity for RHT to expand its customer base through IBM's already widespread customer adoption.

Valuation

Due to RHT's SaaS-based operations, near 20% revenue growth and industry-leading margins, the company deserves to be traded at least in line with other SaaS-based peers. These names typically trade at a revenue multiple of mid to high single digits. The recent tech pullback led by large-cap names reporting disappointing earnings has pulled these multiple levels back and provides a great opportunity to buy.

RHT EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

2017 was a fantastic year for RHT, appreciating nearly 100%. Its revenue multiple is expanding significantly over this time as investors were all-in on this name. However, the recent pullback pulled the current TTM revenue multiple more in line with the 5-year average. This should be viewed as a great buying opportunity as RHT remains the leader in open-source technology and a newly formed partnership with IBM opens a wide variety of doors.

Using a Friday's closing price of $141.02, RHT currently has a market cap of ~$25.0 billion. With cash of ~2.10 billion and debt of ~$0.75 billion, RHT has an enterprise value of ~$23.65 billion. Using management's low end of its revenue guidance of $3.375-3.410 billion, RHT trades at a forward revenue multiple of 7.0x.

RHT EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Comparable companies include SaaS-based operating models with high revenue growth and margins. Though these names trade within a large range, RHT deserves to be trading at a slight premium. The average forward revenue multiple of the above peer group is 8.2x. Assuming RHT trades at an 8.0x revenue multiple, it would have an enterprise value of ~27.0 billion, giving a target price of $160, a 13% upside to Friday's close.

This valuation does not consider the fresh $1 billion repurchase plan management set in place last quarter. RHT could repurchase nearly 7 million shares at the current price. This provides investors another avenue to see their shares appreciate. With a 7 million share reduction, RHT could see its EPS has upside potential in upcoming quarters.

Tech has been under significant pressure the past few weeks led by large-cap names reporting softer-than-expected earnings. However, RHT still has some gas in the tank and is patiently waiting for investors to hop on board. The Q1 had many positives that investors have been discounting too much.

Risks to RHT include increased FX headwinds which could cause downward pressure on revenue growth. Also, because RHT trades at a higher revenue multiple than the market, a correction in the broad technology sector could cause increased pressure on share prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHT, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.