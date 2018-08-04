A Pick For A Taxable Income CEF To Buy Today

For those taking that approach, the lost income will need to be replaced.

Several of the best funds appear so overvalued that profit-taking may make more sense than adding to them.

My Pick for the Best Taxable Income CEF to Buy Today

Those of us who pay attention to closed-end funds are aware that the good ones have gotten expensive. Regular readers know that I'm a big fan of the PIMCO's taxable income funds, but I cannot find an appealing buy in that group. One might even consider that the time is right for some profit-taking on these funds, which have seen some solid run-ups this year.

Consider: The last discount in the PIMCO taxable income lineup has now fallen with PCI having moved solidly into a premium valuation. When last month's coverage report came in solid for PCI, I predicted it would soon be at this level. It has now gone from a -7% discount to over 1% premium in only six months. If we add PIMCO's nine tax-exempt funds and consider the full twenty, only one - PCK, a California municipal bond fund - is discounted (-0.72%).

One might even consider that the time is right for some profit-taking on these funds, which have seen some solid run-ups this year. Of course, doing that means finding a replacement for the income. But PIMCO CEFs are not alone in moving into heady valuations. For the 61 taxable-income CEFs with yields above 7.5%, the median Z-scores for 3, 6, and 12 months are 0.4, 0.8, and -0.1 respectively. Only 41% have negative Z-scores for 3 or 6 months. For the top-twenty for market yield (>9.2%), the median Z-scores are 0.75, 0.9, and 0.55 (for 3, 6, and 12 months respectively).

This all points to a category with stretched valuations. I'm not inclined to go too far out on those valuations in such circumstances. So, for new money, or replacements for funds sold for the capital gains, I've been putting a high priority on funds in the negative Z-score ranges.

I won't go through all the screening criteria I used, but I came up with one fund that rose to the top. It carries a substantial discount, negative Z-scores, high yield and strong NAV performance. It has a fixed-income portfolio that looks right for the current market environment. And it's yielding over 9%.

That fund is the Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH). I last wrote about BGH in October 2017. At the end of the year, the fund cut its distribution by -3.4%. The fund is now down -9.5% at market price since the time of that article despite a strong showing for its category: high-yield corporate bonds. It is a much better buy now than it was last October. Let me put that loss in perspective. I've held BGH since March 2017 and added to it several times since. Even with the loss since October 2017, my internal rate of return (based on yesterday's closing price) is 9.66%.

Here are some key numbers for BGH:

There are only two funds with negative Z-scores and NAV total returns of at least 2% for all three time periods among the top twenty funds by market yield (> 9.2%) in this category. The other is the Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO), which is a term fund that is winding down. It has had a falling premium, going from over 20% to its present 3.69% since the beginning of the year, and it has been reducing its yield.

In the set of 61 funds with yields over 7.5%, only two others meet this cut: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF). Both yield just over 8% and are well worth consideration.

BGH

Barings describes the fund's objectives and strategies as follows:

BGH seeks to generate as high a level of current income consistent with capital preservation, and seeks capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less and a weighted average portfolio maturity of five years or less.

Barings' strength in fundamental credit analysis and deep expertise across the global fixed income spectrum underpins the Fund's strategy, allowing portfolio managers to identify relative-value opportunities between geographies, primarily the North American and Western European high-yield bond and loan markets. For example, the Fund will seek to take advantage of differences in pricing between bonds of an issuer denominated in U.S. dollars and substantially similar bonds of the same issuer denominated in euros, potentially allowing the Fund to achieve a higher relative return for the same credit risk exposure.

The fund is leveraged at 26.4%.

Portfolio Duration

The emphasis on short duration should appeal to anyone concerned rising rates on fixed-income assets.

Morningstar lists the fund as having an average weighted duration of 1.43 unadjusted and 1.90 leverage adjusted. It is difficult to compare the fund to others on Morningstar's site. Other data providers list portfolio maturity, a poor substitute for duration, but it's what we have. CEF Analyzer gives us an average maturity of 3.14 yr for BGH, which puts it in ninth place among all taxable fixed-income funds. It has the highest yield of all funds with less than four years' average maturity with a yield 223 bps higher than the next highest-yielding fund from that group. And it has the best NAV returns for the past 3, 6 and 12 months.

The top chart shows yield at market and NII yield. The bottom shows NAV returns for the twelve funds with average maturities under four years.

Portfolio

BGH's portfolio is a mix of high-yield (junk) bonds and senior loans.

Morningstar's average weighted coupon value for the portfolio (coupon of each asset by weight in portfolio) is 9.

Currently the geographic mix is 72% US.

Sector allocations are slanted to energy, healthcare and basic materials.

Distribution Stability

The most recent direct indicator of distribution stability comes from the year-end report through December 2017. At that time, the fund reported undistributed net investment income of only -$0.001 per share with no return of capital for the previous year. That would suggest a very safe distribution. But it was cut prior to the release of the report, which illustrates the difficulties one encounters in predicting distribution stability.

A review of the fund's payment strategy suggests that it makes decisions annually on the distribution. From inception in 2012 through the end of 2015, BGH paid a monthly $0.1615 with occasional special distributions in December. The last special distribution was in December 2015, and that was followed by a cut to $0.1534 for January 2016. At the end of 2016, there was a cut for January 2017. If this is indeed the fund's approach, it suggests to me that the distribution will remain at its current level until the end of the year when the 2019 distribution will be set based on projected investment income for the year. Barings notes repeatedly in its announcements that it expects the distributions will be entirely net investment income and sets the level accordingly.

With rising rates this year and the fund's short duration, it is not impossible that we could see a return to a special distribution this year. This is pure speculation on my part; there is no hard data to suggest that this will be the case. There will be a semi-annual report release shortly which should provide more clarity on the present coverage.

Recent Coverage

Since I last reviewed BGH in October 2017, there have been three SA articles on the fund. George Spritzer provides his usual careful analysis (here). Nick Ackerman covered the fund in May (here). And Bobak Forouzan gave a less positive review last month (here). Interested readers will want to review those articles for other points of view.

Conclusion

BGH offers an appealing set of attributes. It has a deep discount at a time when many of the funds at its yield level are pushing higher into premium territory. And those that are still discounted have generally been giving up discount points. Not so for BGH; its discount is low by recent standards.

The portfolio has a high level of credit risk, which is a probable contributor to the attractive valuation relative to the category. But we're seeing a turnaround in energy, healthcare and basic materials which should temper some of the credit risk in a portfolio heavy in those sectors.

Yield is high. Over 9%. And it looks reasonably secure. Even when the fund has cut, it's been modest reductions in the distribution driven by obvious market conditions. With market conditions more favorable for BGH's portfolio, it seems unlikely that it will not be able to retain the current level of distribution. In any case, investors can be confident that there will be no deep cuts such as those we have seen regularly from funds that have been overpaying their investment income for extended periods.

NAV performance has been steady, especially in recent months. This is not the case for many of the much more overvalued taxable fixed-income funds that one would look to as alternative choices. Even some of those with high, and growing, premiums have been giving up NAV value.

I have a fairly large position in BGH and have been adding to it as it dips (there's been plenty of opportunity). I look for recovery of some of the market losses from the past year, steady payout of over 9%, and some erosion of the discount. Not a fund I expect to hold forever, but one I consider to be well positioned in the current market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGH, PCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I cannot give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.