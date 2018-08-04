Mattel: Outlook Still Cloudy But Likely Priced In

This shows that Mattel still has the potential to ride the phenomenon of parents wishing their kids to spend more time away from the screens.

Mattel's Stock Is A Surprising Performer Since April 2018

The stocks of the two leading toy companies, Hasbro (HAS) and Mattel (MAT), have performed well since my last article on the duo asking Hasbro And Mattel: Have They Bottomed? was published in April. I concluded with the following paragraph:

With the share price of Hasbro having undergone a correction following the bankruptcy news of Toys "R" Us, and the fundamentals at Hasbro remaining solid, I believe now is a good time to consider initiating or add to a position in Hasbro. As for Mattel, its operating results continue to worsen so it is hard to see a rebound based on fundamentals. Nevertheless, the negatives appear to be priced-in and the catalyst from a potential takeover cannot be totally dismissed. Mattel can only be considered a speculative buy at this point.

Barely three months passed, and boy, am I amazed by the returns Mattel achieved, rising as much as 36 percent. To think that I only considered Mattel as "a speculative buy" while favoring Hasbro from a fundamental perspective. The prevailing sentiment then was for Mattel to merge with (or be acquired by) Hasbro as a catalyst for a price appreciation. That didn't happen, at least not yet, but Mattel climbed anyway. Mattel even survived a 9 percent plunge on opening after the announcement of its Q2 2018 results which missed consensus estimates and is now still up 21 percent, ahead of Hasbro's 18 percent gain.

MAT data by YCharts

Q2 2018 Was A Miss Both On EPS And Revenue

Mattel reported Q2 EPS of -$0.56, which was below consensus estimates by a whopping $0.26. Revenue of $840.7M also missed Street expectations by $11.12 million (-13.7 percent year-on-year), despite the market already anticipating a double-digit percentage decline which factored in the negative impact on toy sales following the Toys "R" Us liquidation. The owner of Barbie and Hot Wheels saw its profitability decline sharply largely due to the plummeting in its gross margin to 30.1 percent of sales from 41.0 percent a year ago.

With operating losses at a staggering $465.8 million for the first six months ending June 30, cash from operations has remained mired in the negative territory at $35.1 million on a trailing-twelve-month basis. Consequently, the free cash flow has stayed deeply negative at $261.7 million despite Mattel making the effort to reduce its capital expenditure. With this cash flow situation, it is inevitable that the net financial debt continues to grow and stood at $2.7 billion as of end June 2018. Its long-term debt at $2.8 billion is nearly a billion higher than a year ago, though the consolation is that it is almost unchanged ($25 million lower) from six months ago.

MAT Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Improvement On Accounts Receivables And Inventories

Delving deeper into the balance sheet, the management of Mattel touted the reduction in accounts receivable as a result of "proactive management of working capital". Nevertheless, despite a 15 percent decline in accounts receivable as compared to the same period last year, its net days of sales outstanding only reduced by a day to 84 days. Hence, the lower accounts receivables is also a reflection of lower sales achieved.

MAT Accounts Receivable (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Thus far, it looked like the management of Mattel was working hard, but the efforts had not shown up in the results. I did manage to find a bright spot - inventories. The inventory was valued at $715 million at the end of 2Q 2018 compared to $936 million a year ago. The change in inventories on a trailing-twelve-month basis has reached $48.3 million, the first positive change in years. Note that an increase in inventory typically means a negative impact on the cash flow, and in accounting, the "change in inventories" is reflected as negative. The case for Mattel presently is the opposite and so the change in inventories is positive.

MAT Inventories (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Mattel's Social Media Engagements Showing Results

The management and staff of Mattel should have given themselves more credit for what they have accomplished in the digital space. On YouTube, a unit of Alphabet's Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), the company's official channel has seen its subscriber count jump 28 percent to 50,153 subscribers in less than four months. This, however, pales in comparison with Hasbro's official channel which garnered 2.4 million subscribers.

(Source: Screen capture from YouTube on August 3, 2018)

(Source: Screen capture from YouTube on April 8, 2018)

(Source: Screen capture from YouTube on August 1, 2018)

Nevertheless, Mattel's properties appear to do much better than the corporate brand. The Barbie official YouTube channel attracted 4.6 million subscribers presently, a 20 percent increase from a rather high base of nearly 3.8 million. During this period, only 47 additional videos were uploaded. Clearly, the legacy videos continue to show their value. On this count, Mattel has outperformed Hasbro, where its top brand, Nerf, only has 389 thousand subscribers albeit with much fewer videos. Still, Barbie's 995 subscribers per video metric is superior to Nerf's 690 subscribers per video.

(Source: Screen capture from YouTube on August 3, 2018)

(Source: Screen capture from YouTube on April 8, 2018)

(Source: Screen capture from YouTube on August 1, 2018)

Investor Takeaway

Mattel's financial performance continues to be lackluster. There were some bright spots in the Q2 2018 results such as the improving inventory picture. The company's key brands, Barbie and Hot Wheels, have seen their popularity grow even as children are spending more time on mobile games. Sales of the two properties increased 17-18 percent worldwide year-to-date in spite of the negative impact from the Toys "R" Us liquidation. This shows that Mattel still has the potential to ride the phenomenon of parents wishing their kids to spend more time away from the screens.

Mattel's full-year 2018 guidance leaves much to be desired with the gross margin revised from the low 40s to the high 30s. Nevertheless, with the shares having corrected from the highs in June, perhaps the dimmer outlook has been priced in. The perennial catalyst in the form of a takeover continues to serve as a support.

What's your take? Do you think the worst is over at Mattel? Please freely share your thoughts. Let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section.

