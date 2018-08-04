RSA Insurance's (RSAIF) CEO Stephen Hester on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RSA Insurance Group PLC (OTCPK:RSAIF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 5:30 AM ET

Stephen Hester – Chief Executive Officer

Scott Egan – Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Lewis – Chief Executive Officer-UK & International

James Shuck – Citi

Ben Cohen – Investec

Dominic O’Mahony – Exane BNP Paribas

Andrew Crean – Autonomous

Barrie Cornes – Panmure Gordon

Thomas Seidl – Bernstein

Stephen Hester

Welcome, everyone, to our Half Year 2018 Results. I apologize in advance for my voice. Obviously, I was so excited by our bumper results that I was out celebrating late last night, or maybe it was the Canadian winter flu that’s still with me. But anyway, I’ve got a bad voice.

The format of today is exactly the same as normal. I will go first with my take on what we’re up to and how things are going. And Scott will obviously then analyze our figures, and then we’ll spend as much time as any of you would like on Q&A. And again, as normal, on the front row – pretty much all on the front row here, we have a number of our key executives, particularly from the UK business because it’s nearest, who you’ve been mingling with, can and maybe drawn into any of the Q&A. So let’s get started.

So I think the headlines you’re familiar with from what we put out this morning, and I can just simply recap it to say that we really are, in essence, in a business-as-usual phase. The strategy is what we want it to be. The balance sheet is what we want it to be. And so our entire focus is on building the company’s capabilities to outperform in our markets in the future.

Clearly, the headline results are attractive relative to our industry with earnings per share 18%, up, dividend 11%, and the return on tangible equity in the upper part of our ambition range. And as ever, beneath the headlines, there are some good things and some less good things that we will talk about as we now unpack the rest of the results.

But clearly, the underlying earnings per share is down, because the underwriting profits are down, and that is overwhelmingly because of weather impacts, which, of course, will come and go. So we’re not that fussed about it, but we’ll unpack it in greater detail. We believe, weather aside, in aggregate, our business is progressing as we would like, though some of it’s a little bit better and some of it’s a little bit worse. But we really have nothing to say today that would change the view that we had at the beginning of the year, in substance, volatile items aside, as to what we’re trying to do our business and how our business is responding overall.

The one possible exception to that is, that in the areas where we wanted to undertake some profitability surge. I’ll come back to this. It’s clear that there are some areas where there is a bigger top line sacrifice involved in that. If the market doesn’t follow us, then we might have hoped in the UK as is well rehearsed in many other respects in terms of soft market conditions would be a highlight for that. It doesn’t change our philosophy. We are going to be relentlessly, if I can label it in an inappropriate way, relentlessly Scandinavian in our approach to managing this company, and that is to prioritize profits as the first thing that we do. But as I say, fundamentally, what we’re doing is we’re trying very hard to drive our capabilities and then our outcomes towards best-in-class performance levels, focused on customer service, focused on underwriting skills and outcomes and focused on costs.

The strategy and what – how we’re pursuing it, as I say, haven’t changed. I keep bringing this up, because I think it’s important to anchor everything that we do on that. And similarly, our performance improvements ambitions and the levers we’re pulling haven’t changed in any way. And it’s important, of course, when we’re thinking on it from a shareholder view, to anchor where we are trying to get each of our key regional businesses to in terms of sustainable combined ratio achievement, Scandinavia below 85%, UK & International below 94% and the same in Canada. And we can talk about that as we go through.

So I’m picking the three performance levers, customer service, underwriting costs, as I do each time. You’ll see and you’ll see this repeated in a number of different ways as we go through the presentation, our – if you like, our strategy and our philosophy at work, and that is to say that number one job is to try to get our businesses to the profitability levels that we target, the so-called best-in-class profitability levels. That doesn’t mean to say they’ll be there every single moment, because volatile items will pop up and down, but we want to get to that inherent profitability level.

As soon as we’re there, our priority shifts and then we don’t want to expand that bit of the business at that level of profitability. We don’t want to go backwards, but we then shift from trying to become even more profitable to try and to have a bigger business, simply because we think if you go beyond the best in the market in profitability, you start milking in an unsustainable way, and you’re building a downturn in the future. So we want to get to the best levels, and then we want to expand the business.

And you can see in our first half results this philosophy at work. In those parts of our business where we are broadly happy with the profitability, doesn’t mean to say we’re happy with every single angle, we are expanding successfully. In those parts of the business where we need to undertake more surgery, we’re not prioritizing the top line. We’re prioritizing the actions that will rebuild profitability. Once those actions are bitten, we’ll then switch again and try to do some more volume at the right level of profitability.

Fundamentally, as you can see, when we translate that into our customer metrics, we are really happy with the underlying profitability of Scandinavia and Canada. And so both have grown, and in particular, of Personal Lines in Scandinavia, in Canada, and so both are showing growth, because the underlying profitability is what we want it to be, doesn’t mean to say that every single aspect is fundamentally that’s the case.

In the UK, as you all know, we had an unprofitable 2017, and we needed to take action. And we’re prioritizing that action over the top line, and you can see that in the top line, but you can also see the action starting to pay through, and we’ll talk about that. And similarly, in Commercial Lines, particularly in Scandinavia but, to some extent, a little bit of extent in Canada, but really in Scandinavia, our Scandinavian Commercial Lines are materially less profitable than Personal Lines. So within and over region we’re happy with, we’re still messing around with the profitability in our Commercial Lines, and again, you can see that showing through on the top line in terms of priority. But you can also see it through in terms of some of the improved attritional loss ratios that we’re getting as a result of that action.

So we’ll continue to do this, and hopefully, over time, as more and more of our business gets in the right spots on profits, then the top line will follow. And that’s why, by far, our best Personal – our best profitability area, Scandinavian Personal Lines, is now growing at its best level for, I don’t know, five, six years or so.

Whoops, what have I done there? There are a couple of examples that I would draw your attention to, to bear out what I’ve just been saying, and I’ll start with Canada. And actually, we had – we made, two days ago, quite an exciting announcement for us. Certainly, every bit is as exciting as the Nationwide deal was in the UK a couple years ago. And that is to say the Scotia Bank, one of the biggest retail banks in Canada, has switched its business to us prospectively from 2019, and we have a 10-year contract to be their exclusive insurance – Personal Lines insurance provider. That wasn’t won on price. That was won on quality of offering and customer care.

We’re absolutely delighted that it comes in our most profitable area in Canada, and I think is evidence of how once we’re happy with profitability, we find different ways in which we can do more of it. And another example in the same area in Johnson’s in Canada was an acquisition we made of $50 million premium business, which takes us into an exciting new affinity area for us in Canada, which is, again, has had very good profitability characteristics.

The box here talks about Swedish Personal Lines, which I’ve mentioned already, and then gives an update on UK Personal Lines and, in particular, on the Nationwide contract, which is, in platform terms, the model of where we are rolling all of our Personal Lines business adds on to over the next two years.

As we move then from customer service to underwriting, again, you’ll see the strategy that I’ve just been talking about playing through, but with nuances, of course. So the attritional loss ratio, broadly, is flat across the group. Small ups and downs. Largely noise, I think, as we go through it. I suspect, if things go as we would expect when we look at the full year, we will be better on attritional loss ratio year-on-year. That’s partly because last year had an unusually bad second half, and partly because we think this year’s second half will be better than the first half.

We’ll see whether that’s how it pans out. But nevertheless, we are not targeting, even if things go to plan, massive improvements at a group level in attritional loss ratio. That’s because in both Canada and Scandinavia, we are very close to what we think is the attritional loss ratio that is consistent with being within our best-in-class profitability targets. And in Scandinavia, the main thing we have to gain is a bit more cost effectiveness. In Canada, we don’t have to gain much more, except not have bad winters all the time.

The UK is the one market where because we went backwards last year on attritional loss ratio, we need to correct that. And so of all of these areas, the UK is a bit where, I think, we’ve got the most work to do on attritional loss ratio. But in other places, it doesn’t mean to say we’ve given up. It just means to say that if improved underwriting sophistication and cleverness gives us gains, we’re just as likely to spend it on trying to expand – as we are in trying to expand volume as we are in trying to expand margin.

Let’s talk about some of our underwriting actions, which, again, go to the strategy of expanding profitable businesses and remediating businesses that aren’t yet at our best-in-class inherent levels. So – and we can pick up from the work, if you like, 2017 showed we had to do.

So in Scandinavia, there were – there was really any one thing, if any, scale that we were unhappy about in terms of inherent profitability on the underwriting lines as opposed to the cost line, and that was attritional – that was loss ratios in general in Commercial lines, and specifically in Denmark, which is our biggest Commercial Lines business. And there we’ve done a lot of work, and you can see a nearly two-point improvement in attritional loss ratios in Danish Commercial, which is exactly what we have wanted to achieve. If we can sustain that through the second half, that will be much, much closer to where we want it to be. And conversely, in Scandinavia there as we’re happy with, in Personal Lines, we wanted to expand profitably, and you can see that was happening.

In Canada broadly, we were happy with overall profitability, but we were unhappy with large losses in Commercial. And we were on a line item basis, needing to do more work on Motor, albeit that was true of the whole market. And you’ll see in our first half results that large losses have come nicely down in Canada back to within our planned level. Of course, there’s some inevitable volatility of those, but that’s a positive reflection of the action that we took.

And I think there’s something of the order of 10% rate going through in different tranches of different times in the Motor books, which is having a positive impact on Motor, albeit there’s still a lag, given the regulatory filings involved and then earning through. And so Motor remains less happy than some other lines in Canada, but we believe that we and, indeed, the rest of the market are doing the things that need to be done in the Motor line.

And then finally, in the UK, there clearly were a number of actions that we needed to take in underwriting. Large losses was one of them, and again, you’ll see large losses have come back in the UK too broadly within our planned load in the first half. Health warning, there always been volatility around it, but we can see that we are successfully underwriting out some of the things that maybe we shouldn’t have underwritten in, in the first place, and we hope that will continue over the second half.

And then in our Personal Lines business, there were some inflationary trends that we needed to combat. We were very clear, we’re going to do that with rate. We’re also clear that might involve top line sacrifice, depending on how the market follows. As you’ll see, the market didn’t follow very much. But on the other hand, we are getting improvements in our attritional loss ratios, and those improvements should be greater in the second half as they earn through the booking time terms.

Costs. I won’t talk much about costs other than it remains an equally important element of our three customer service underwriting in costs, and broadly, it’s going in the right direction. As we said many times before, clearly, our cost-containment efforts are more powerful in terms of bottom line drivers, when the top line goes up and when the top line doesn’t go up as in UK, and its purpose is needed to really stand still. But either way, it’s really needed in the vital part of what we are doing.

I talked a little bit about the regions that I’ve gone through, but let me very quickly take stock of them before handing over to Scott. And I would say, on Scandinavia, we will never be happy with everything. That’s an impossible state certainly for me to ever be in. But broadly, we are happy with what – with where we are in Scandinavia and where we’re going. And we can see through the different impacts on the specific financial results in the first half. We talked already about how the top line, where we want it to be going up. It is going up, and the Commercial Lines businesses, I believe, are in good shape. But we’ve been wanting to do some profitability things to them, and so that was not prioritized in the first half top line.

The combined ratio is, of course, not below the 85% target-wise, it’s not below. Number one, we’ve got normal PYD, and we had abnormally good PYD last year, so we can ignore that. Number two, we have bad large losses in Scandinavia. Now, of course, you might say, well, last year, you had bad large losses in other regions.

This year, you’ve got it in Scandinavia. You can’t always dismiss it as volatility. And indeed, in both Canada and the UK, we didn’t dismiss it as just volatility. There was some volatility, but there were some actions we needed to take. At the moment, we believe, in Scandi, this is genuinely just volatility, and indeed, GBP17 million of it, which is more than half, is just one final loss in Denmark, which is the scale of our loss we’ve never had before, and which we think is something we underwrite correctly.

By the way, at a group level, that GBP17 million is something like 6 to your 80 basis points and would put our large losses had we not had that completely in line with our guidance for the year at a group level as well, so it’s important. So at the moment, we’re not twitched about that. And with those adjustments, you can see why I say we’re broadly happy with Scandinavia because that would bring us to the sort of an 85 zone with still lots of opportunity on costs because, while we think we are up with the best in underwriting and customer, we are not yet up with the best on costs in Scandinavia, and that remains a big focus point, notwithstanding the fact that you can see from our numbers that we’re making excellent progress on Scandinavian costs.

Then Norway, which is the smallest bit, it’s only 6%, 7% of our Scandinavian business, is difficult, frankly. It’s a really hard market. Those of you who’ve seen Gjensidige’s results will understand that, in the first half, it was really tough. And for us, as a relative winner in the market completely retooling our business, it’s been just as tough. But because it’s very, very small for us, it doesn’t really change much of the total picture.

Our second major international market is Canada, and again, I’d say the same things. Clearly, a very disappointing headline result. And it’s also clear that Canada is almost volatile where the territory, you can see from everyone else’s results, and that’s part of the reason why we have to be super good at underwriting and super cost-effective in order to absorb this volatility on an average over time. But basically, we are happy with our Canadian business.

There are many, many things we will keep doing to improve it. But as you can see from what I talked about in terms of the Deeks and the Scotiabank deal, we’d like to do more in Canada because we think our costs are broadly where they need to be below the 20% ambition that we had in terms of total operating costs. We think that our attritional loss ratios in aggregate are in a good place, albeit in some individual areas, and we talked about Motor as one example, still we need some improvement. And then, of course, the volatile items will be just that wobbling up and down. Very, very attractive retention ratios you can see in Personal Lines in Canada. We’re running around 90%, which tells you that we like the business we got.

So UK & International, as we said, last year, that was a real problem child for us in results terms. And obviously, in that context, it’s nice to be more than doubling our underwriting profit from a year prior. And remember the hurricane, which really dented us in that area with second half and to have a combined ratio of just over 95% against our below 94% target. So clear progress. The attritional loss ratio, certainly, is measured against the second half, and the full year of last year has significantly improved. Half on half, less so because of the timing of when we recognize the escape of water and other items. But we feel really, really clear that we’re doing the right things to our business to make it improve.

If there’s a disappointment, there’s probably two kinds of disappointment that we have in the UK The one is that some of the things we’re doing just take a number of years. I wish it would be faster. But a good example is our complete retooling of our Personal Lines. The new platform won’t be fully rolled out until the end of next year-ish. We’re now completely renewing our claims platform. We just signed off on that at the board last week. But that will be 2021 before that’s completely in. So there’s just some timescales to really move our capabilities up to best-in-class. That are frustrating, but are just the reality of life.

And then, I think, the second frustration in the UK business is the market is soft. It doesn’t carry rate very well. Inexplicably so, I have to tell you, at wholesale lines, and you can see from Lloyds results, Lloyds have run the results fine, I might say inexplicably so. But nevertheless, clearly, we have to make some top line sacrifice to get the bottom line right, but we’re prepared to do that. And so I think we are confident we’re doing the right things in the UK It’s clearly better than last year, but there’s some sort of burn associated with some elements of what we’re doing.

So overall, we think we’re doing the right things. We think we’re making progress. We’re pleased with the headlines because they show how much we cleaned up the business. We believe that on an ongoing basis, there are many, many things we can do to keep improving. There are some things that are not where we want them to be, and there are some other things are exactly where we want them to be, and that’s why we are starting to expand them.

Scott?

Scott Egan

Thanks, Stephen. Good morning, everyone. I’ll just reinforce what Stephen said really, which is our headline level, we are really pleased to be reporting a strong performance this morning, with EPS up 18%, dividend up 11% and a return on tangible equity of 16% in the upper half of our target range. However, beneath that, we also report a reduction in underwriting profit, but this is due to the adverse weather that Stephen has already mentioned.

Said another way, that means that in their own, the underlying drivers of performance across the regions are tracking broadly in line with our plans. So we are pleased with the continued progress that we’re making on the things that we control.

UK top line is probably the only exception, but a necessary one to correct the profitability challenges of 2017. Our volumes have been impacted by the level of rate we’re carrying on some portfolio rate margins, for example, in the London market; wholesale, as Stephen mentioned, and some domestic market scheme business. But we’re sticking to those underwriting disciplines in the face of what are quite soft market conditions.

So as usual, I’ll start with an overview of the numbers before getting into the normal detailed slides. Our group net written premiums were flat at constant FX, excluding changes in our reinsurance programs. And as a quick reminder, we renewed our triennial Group Volatility Cover. And along with the cost of lower retentions on our UK and Ireland multi-casualty treaties, this reduced our net premiums by circa GBP180 million. These were included in our plans and flagged to you at both the full year and Q1.

Our first half underwriting profit of GBP171 million was down due to adverse weather, which cost us GBP170 million more than last year. The impact of that was probably mitigated by an improvement in large losses and lowered expenses. Taken together with investment income, that’s led to a reduction in operating profit of 15%.

Profit after tax was up 19% due to lower interest costs, the absence of restructuring charges and lower tax rate, translating to an 18% increase in our headline EPS, although the higher weather losses mean our underlying EPS was down.

Our annualized return on tangible equity, as I said, was up to just over 16%. And finally, we’re pleased to declare today an interim dividend of 7.3p, up 11% from last year.

Before going through the normal detail slide, I thought it would make sense this time to start with weather, given that it dominates our 2018 half year results. So group weather costs in the first half were GBP155 million or 4.9% of net earned premium. This compares to a benign 2017 H1 of 1.2% and a five-year average of just over 3%. Canada was the most affected region with a weather ratio of 10%, twice the five-year average of 5%. The half one picture in Canada is a tale of two quarters, and as I described on the earnings call in May, Q1 was marked by both unusually cold temperatures and temperature volatility.

Q2 followed with a series of events, including spring flooding and, April ice-storm and a significant windstorm in Ontario and Québec in early May. Industry estimates put the cost of the windstorm over $0.5 billion, and believe that it’s likely to be the most costly insured event in Ontario since the 2015 Toronto floods.

We have a higher weighting in property lines in these areas than some of our competitors, which increased the relative impact that all Canadian insurers reporting so far have a sharp drop in underlying profits overall.

The weather ratio in UK & International region increased by nearly four points compared to a benign H1 last year. The region experienced a series of severe events in Q1, with the Beast from the East causing an estimated GBP47 million on a pretax basis. All in all, UK & International weather was just under a point higher than the five-year average.

So I’ll now go through the usual areas in a bit more detail, starting with premium. We prepared this slide this time excluding the impact of reinsurance, given the impact in NWP. The purpose of this is to allow you to look through so that you can compare premium movements on a like-for-like basis. While total premiums are flat at constant exchange, we’re pleased to report top line growth in some of our most profitable businesses. Retention is generally up where we want it be, and down where we’re making – taking the most underwriting on pricing actions.

Very briefly walking through each region – starting with Scandinavia; Personal Lines premiums and policy accounts were both up in the first half. In Sweden, all the major product lines grew, with premiums up 10% and policy count up 2%. Our digital investments are beginning to bear fruit, too, with online sales 74% higher than they were last year. And Denmark built on the 1% growth seen in 2017 with Personal Lines premiums up 3%.

In Commercial lines, premiums and volumes reduced. Sweden was up 1%, while Denmark was down 8%, but mainly due to the lapse of a large renewable energy risk. We carried rate of around 4% in both Sweden and Denmark. And premiums normally were down 34%, driven by our exit from two large schemes.

Turning to Canada, with the positive growth of 5% we saw in 2017 continued. Policy count was up 2% across Personal Lines. And in Johnson, a direct – an affinity business, it delivered organic growth of 3%, up from 1% last year.

Retention, as Stephen said, performed particularly well with Johnson and Personal broker at 90% and 88%, respectively. And this was despite holding a discipline on rate in auto and in Household. Commercial Lines premiums grew by 10%, and we carried rate ahead of our plans in all of our major product classes.

I mentioned at the beginning, the top line in the UK was tracking behind where we want it to be. That said, Personal Lines premiums were up 4%. Our Household premiums were up circa 20%, driven by our Household partnership with Nationwide, which generated premiums of around GBP86 million in the first half. Premiums contracted on the wider Household book due to the continuing pricing action we’re taking and I have a slide on that for you in a bit.

In Motor, premiums were down 12%, excluding the impact of reinsurance changes, and the category of 9%, which impacted retention in new business and a softening and competitive market, including telematics where premiums decreased. But we remain one of the leaders in the young drivers telematics market with strong profitability also. Finally, pushing hard on rate impact led to a 10% decrease in the top line.

Moving to UK Commercial Lines where we achieved average rate of 4% in H1. This was positive in all major classes. And we also lapsed some underperforming risks, Property and Marine in particular, and exited certain large schemes, meaning that premiums were down 7%.

If I turn now to the underwriting results. Overall, the group combined ratio of 94.7% was 1.5 points higher than H1 last year. And in terms of the component parts, the attritional loss ratio was broadly flat when adjusted for reinsurance changes. But just to be transparent here, the reinsurance changes are really for the benefit of weather and large losses, which, depending on the claims, we expect to be about 0.3 points lower on average. And as it happened to H1, there was a minimal offset. The commission ratio reduced by 0.4 points, mainly due to a lower proportion of Commercial Lines in the business mix, and the expense ratio improved by a further 0.3 points.

The volatile items were an aggregate 1.7% was worse than last year, and I’ll impart that for you in a couple of slides’ time. But looking at the headline underwriting performance in each of our regions. In Scandinavia, the combined ratio of 87.6% was up 5.7 points, in large part due to lower, but still favorable prior year development after an unusually positive first half last year. The combined ratio of just over 100% in Canada, including five points of higher-than-average weather, and the UK & International region improved by 2.7 points to a combined ratio of just over 95% despite weather costs being nearly four points higher than last year. Ireland and the Middle East performed particularly well, with combined ratios of 87% and 85%, respectively.

Now taking a closer look at the loss ratio movements by region. In Scandinavia, the loss ratio was around 5.5 points higher than last year, half of which is explained by the strong PYD last year of 5%. The attritional loss ratio was broadly flat, with good progress in Denmark, offset by challenges in Norway, where a prolonged and severe winter impacted frequency and attritional claims, particularly in Household. Large losses across the region were elevated at 8%, although as Stephen said, one particular Commercial property loss in Denmark contributed more than half the increase and was the region’s biggest loss in five years. Our normal review points to have been volatility rather than anything to do with underwriting.

In Canada, weather aside, the attritional ratio was flat. Some increased mid-size losses, particularly fire impacted Household, while Personal auto improved in both Johnson’s and the broker channel. Ontario and Alberta make up the majority of our auto premiums. And by the end of 2018, we will have put through almost 10% of rate in both the provinces over the last 18 months. Large losses improved by nearly 1.5 points and moved backed towards longer-term trends.

And lastly, the UK & International loss ratio was nearly two points better in the first half. In particular, large losses reduced by four points and, like Canada, moved back towards the longer-term trend. But this was negated by the year-on-year weather movement I just explained. The attritional loss ratio was just under 0.5 point better as our pricing and underwriting actions began to take hold. But that will take time, as we’ve said, to end through into the loss ratio.

And that brings me on to the UK Household claims inflation issue, which we reported on at full year. You’ll remember that it was mainly driven by escape of water, and I outlined that we’ve been attacking it in two ways; firstly, through our claims process, where we’ve now put in place a project managed approach for larger escape of water claims. Reducing the cost of the claim is about the speed of the response, the scope of the work and close management of all stages of the claim.

I shared some early metrics with you in February, and know that the detail is starting to mature. The results continue to look encouraging. The average time for the notification of a claim to the start of drying is now then 47%. Drying time itself is down 25% and the overall repair time is down 21%, helping drive down the alternative accommodation costs. We’ve now settled around 600 claims under this new process, and whilst still early days, these claims are showing favorable year-on-year settlement costs.

We’re also increasing prices. Rate by channel was up between plus 4% and plus 17% in H1, giving an average rate carried of around 10%. The level of rate we’re carrying is impacting our volumes, and you can clearly see this in the retention our new business graphs on this slide. But that said, you won’t be surprised to hear me say that we’ll continue to prioritize underwriting discipline over volume until we are comfortable that the inflation is fully under control. Bringing it all together, you can see that the attritional loss ratio is beginning to respond to our actions. Having stepped up by nearly 10 points in 2017, it reduced by 3.2 points in the first half of 2018, and we target further improvements from here.

Turning very briefly to the volatile items. We’ve covered weather, so I won’t talk to it. And a large – it’s pleasing to see our large loss ratio reduce by 1.7 points in half one year-on-year and move closer to the five-year average of 9%. And as you’ve heard, both Canada and UK & International improved substantially, with Scandinavia higher. Favorable PYD was broadly in line with H1 2017 and was spread across all lines of business and accident years. And around the net impact of the volatile items impacted us negatively by just under 2% in the first half.

Turning now to costs. Our progress continued. Controllable costs reduced by 4% to H1 last year gross of inflation, and the controllable expense ratio improved by just over 0.5 point and is now improved by more than four points since 2013. Our target is to get this below 20% for each region.

From a regional perspective, Scandinavia made very good progress in H1, with Denmark reducing its cost ratio by more than four points. In Canada, an already low cost ratio was marginally down year-on-year. Included in here is higher amortization costs linked to our investments, offset by lower staff costs linked to productivity improvements. And the UK & International cost ratio was impacted by the contraction in premiums.

As I said at full year, continuous productivity improvement is our goal from here to manage the cost ratio. And one initiative well underway within the company is 0-based budgeting, which we’ve now extended across all of our regions in H1 2018. In general, I find it a helpful tool for managers to standardize their cost approach and deepen their understanding of the cost base, and that should, in turn, help us to be much more targeted than our productivity improvements.

Turning very quickly to investment income. Not much to say here. Investment income for the first half was GBP160 million and in line with our expectation. We’ve narrowed our guidance for 2018 to between GBP300 million and GBP310 million, the upper end of the range that we forecast in February. And we’ll update you on 2019 and 2020 guidance at the full year.

Bond pull-to-par and so far that impacts capital, was in line with our guidance for the first half around GBP50 million, and we expect it to be slightly less for H2 following further bid after.

On non-operating items, interest costs halved following the debt restructuring actions over the last two years. And other non-operating items fell away as planned, so the earnings flowed more cleanly to the bottom line. And finally, the effective tax rate reduced to 17%, reflecting the profit mix of H1. Our guidance remains unchanged, with an underlying tax rate of just under 20%.

Turning to capital. Our capital position remains strong, with a Solvency II coverage ratio of 169% at the half year, up six points from the end of 2017. You’ll recall the slide that we shared with you in February and how we think about the deployment of earnings, our uses of the 12 points of capital generated in H1 were consistent with the principles that we outlined. As you can see from the graph, net capital expenditure and bond pull-to-par together accounted for around 45%, and we also accrued six months of a notional dividend for the year.

Market movements drove four points of the increase in our Solvency II coverage, which, although in our favor, should be seen as more volatile. This was driven in large part by widening credit spreads, which helped bring our UK pension scheme valuations on an IAS 19 basis from a deficit at the end of 2017 to a surplus at half year 2018.

As a reminder, Solvency II dictates that you can only include pension scheme surplusses up to their marginal share of the SCR. Beyond this, we cannot include them in the [Audio Dip] they are there effectively as a shock absorber for future market movements before impacting our ratio. Our half one of our UK pension schemes was in this position, albeit not materially. And while on the topic of pensions, you’ll know we’re underway with our triennial evaluation process for our larger UK schemes, but with nothing to report at this stage. And lastly, on capital quality, our Core Tier 1 coverage was up to 106%, driven in large part by market movements.

So to conclude, we’re taking a tough but appropriate stance on underwriting and pricing in competitive markets. We fully believe this is for the long-term benefit of the business and our shareholders. And while headline results were down due to weather, we remain confident that the underlying drivers of performance that we control across the regions are tracking in line with our plans. And we enter the second half year with confidence, but no complacency, recognizing there will be challenges and keeping our fingers crossed for a bit more luck on our way there. Our aim, therefore, is to deliver an attractive full year performance for 2018.

With that, I’ll hand back to Stephen.

Stephen Hester

Scott, thank you, very, very much. Let’s go straight to any questions that they have. I think there’s a mic going to come around.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - James Shuck

Thank you. So James Shuck from Citi. I had two questions from my side. You wanted to get a best-in-class ratios, you’re looking at them regionally. If we cut it another way and look at just Commercial Lines versus retail lines, it seems that most of the gap to close, I should say, is coming on the Commercial side of things. That’s where you’re losing volume, and that’s why a nice competition is at the moment. Are these businesses run a little bit too locally? Are you thinking about what you can do essentially in order to maximize the scale advantages you might have? And certainly, I’m thinking about how the competitive environment is evolving as well?

Secondly, on the pension scheme. I mean, I just want to know what stage you would transact in terms of a bulk annuity kind of deal? And even if the pricing isn’t quite there yet, I mean, it can’t be that far away, and there must be a trade-off between shareholder value and actually the level at which you are a transactor even if it’s not that economically viable to do so right now? But it would reduce your Solvency II sensitivities, and it would certainly change your perception of the group. Thank you.

Stephen Hester

Thank you for those two questions. On the second – I mean, I can’t – we don’t have a precise mathematical formula. But basically, the reason that selling pension risk in the UK creates an accounting hit is because even now real interest rates are at or around historic lows going back as many decades as you want to go back. And therefore, strategically, it would seem not certain but probable that this is a poor moment to lock in the loss that is implied by selling pensions. And so that’s why, of course, we look at it.

We can’t rule out that we wouldn’t do something, and we can’t give you a precise formula. But we are not feeling inclined at the pricing at the moment to accept a very big accounting loss for that trade-off of greater certainty. But we’ll keep it – certainly, we’re not – we don’t have our eyes closed on the subject.

On your first question, which is a good and interesting one, I think that one of the strengths of our Commercial Lines business, in fact, the strength of RSA is that we’re anchored in key regional markets. And therefore, our competitive dynamics are, in a sense, regional where, although there are giants in each of our markets, those giants are not able to use their global power in the markets. And in fact, our fiercest competitors are domestics in each of our markets. And I think that’s a real strength we have. It’s a strength in terms of who we’re facing in competition, and it’s a strength because we do have international expertise that we can bring to the base.

An example, if we take Canada as an example, intact which would be, in our mind, the Canadian gold standard, is 3x bigger than us in Canada, 2.5x, something like that, and can employ a lot more actuaries. But globally, we can employ as many as actuaries as them and many of the machine learning techniques and the GLM model techniques and so on and so forth. We can develop an R&D academy or an elsewhere and import it faster into Canada than some of our other competitors. So we feel that we do, in terms of expertise transfer, use our global scale but applied to regional competitive market.

Now when it comes to Commercial Lines, the reason I like that is actually, by and large, the least attractive place to be in Commercial Lines is the globally traded wholesale business where time after time people are inexplicably cutting their throats. I mentioned Lloyd’s of London. Forget the hurricanes. Every single airline in Lloyd’s of London, bar about one, was unprofitable. That’s the ultimate wholesale market. You can see the reaction that some other insurers that have bought wholesale market employees as having to their share price, which is talking to quality of earnings wholesale stuff.

So I would much rather be in, what I call, regional Commercial Lines businesses than in globally exposed Commercial Lines businesses, which are tougher to compete in. That said, we do try hard to supplement the regional competitive position we have with more global, if you like, intellectual capital. We can do a better job with it, certainly, but that’s kind of the way, I think, we’d feel about it. Down here?

Ben Cohen

Thanks. I am Ben Cohen at the Investec. I were to ask two things. I guess following on, on that point. In terms of, sort of, strategically, businesses that you need to be in. In Scandinavia, how important is Norway in the regional strategy, given its poor performance? And the second point there, in terms of London market, can you just remind us actually how big that business is in UK Commercial and really, I suppose, why you’re in it at all strategically? What’s the goal there?

And the second question was looking at the volatility aspect, particularly on weather, have you considered the use of more reinsurance or other methods to reduce the volatility there? And maybe specifically, in Canada, what’s your thinking in terms of long-term trends as to the volatility as maybe global warming increases or whatever as to whether you’re really pricing effectively for that – for those outcomes? Thank you.

Stephen Hester

Thanks for your question. Look, I guess, how important is Norway? It’s 6% of our Scandinavian business, so that’s how important it is. I think that there is no doubt that Norway today is not making money for us and that we have a competitive position that, in a perfect world, is too small. However, it’s not losing material amounts of money either, and in the context of our total Scandinavian business, its profitability and its characteristics, we feel that persisting with trying to make Norway into a stronger business is a level of investment that is very containable within the total, and it’s worth doing.

We keep thinking about that. But we don’t want to have a business that is run purely for today. And right across our business, we’re making different kinds of investment. And tomorrow, sometimes that’s CapEx investment in capabilities. Sometimes that’s persisting in a market where we hope, in the long run, we can do better. We’ll see whether that’s right or not, but at least it’s very contained in terms of its scale.

On your second question on wholesale. Round numbers, the – let’s call it the international business that we book under the UK label is about 25%, Steve, I think, of the total UK premiums. Some of that is London market wholesale. Some of that is our European branches. I’m going to say half-half-ish, maybe 60-40-ish.

And I suppose the first interest is to say we don’t do a single thing deliberately to be unprofitable. And so if we thought we were inevitably – you might laugh, but I can tell you, there’s a lot of insurance companies that are writing business they know to be unprofitable and not doing anything about it in certain segments. And that’s why the London wholesale market has got some of the challenges it does have. But we certainly don’t do it deliberately, although we do sometimes do it. And so we believe that the lines that we are in can be profitable. And when we start believing that, we cut in, and that’s part of the reason why we have cuts in.

In the light of our expense last year, we felt that there were some areas of large loss and hurricane propensity where we probably haven’t got the long-term volatility calculation that we’ve got. That notwithstanding, there is a continuum, which creates some gray area dilemmas, which is to – and you can look at it at both ends of Commercial Lines business. At the small end of Commercial Lines business, there are linkages with Personal Lines, and indeed, the volume Commercial Lines is – will gradually get more Personal Lines characteristics, and so it helps to be in Personal Lines to see the future for that and to be able to migrate that way.

Conversely, at the other end of Commercial Lines, if you were to not be able to offer global capabilities to your clients, then you lose some of your better clients even for their domestic business, and you get squeezed at the top in the same way as you might get squeezed at the bottom. So, I don’t know, let me pick an example.

Marks and Spencer would be someone we very much value their domestic business, but they want a global program. And so we also write what amount of property they have internationally. Jaguar Land Rover, one of our marquee commercial clients, clearly UK-based. But we write, I mean, in particular, cargo policies for them all over the world. And so we feel that strategically; a, we can make money; and b, there’s a logic and the protection for our Commercial Lines business to write an appropriate amount of international business. It’s a gray area that’s not completely black-and-white, but that’s how we think about it.

And then your last point on reinsurance, we are obviously spending a lot of time, as all good insurance companies do trying to think about volatility and what levels of protection to buy. Obviously, the more you buy, you’re seeding receiving profit to the reinsurers, and you’re reducing volatility and what is the right trade-off. We think that the major intervention that we made three years ago, and which we have continued is what we call the GVC cover, and we buy that on a group basis.

And by and large, we feel that managing group volatility is more cost effective than managing regional volatility because we get a diversification benefit that we keep instead of paying that to the reinsurers. And so – and the nature of the GVC cover is it kicks in, in the fourth quarter because it’s not until the fourth quarter that you know whether your total volatility of the year has exceeded the reinsured level. And so the natural pattern of our reinsurance is that we’ll have more volatility in the first three quarters than we will have in the year as a whole because it’s only in the fourth quarter you know whether you’re going to be into the reinsurance level or not, and some years we have been an some years we haven’t been.

So we fiddle around with it. We – in the UK this year, we bought significantly more motor large loss cover, which, as you can see in the reinsurance line, as it turns out, we haven’t needed in the first half, but we – on average, we think that will have been a good purchase. We bought some extra earthquake risk in Canada because we thought the pricing was right, and we wanted a more conservative cover, even though, of course, there haven’t been earthquakes for quite a long time in Canada, thank God. So we don’t sleep about it, but broadly, when we think about volatility, we mostly focus on the whole year and the group as a whole. Thank you. Over here. As long as you don’t ask me about disclosure.

Unidentified Analyst

I am going to hit you with word, and I’m going to ask four questions, actually. But they’re fairly quick. If you just update on Guidewire in Canada and the Danish IT because you updated on the UK I’m interested to know what was going on there. Second question, I get this question from your competitors. And I think why is RSA not have such large increase in BI motor that the others have? You seem to be out on your own, and I wonder why that’s happening.

Stephen Hester

In Canada we’re talking about?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Canada. In the motor and why your profitability is so much better than everybody else. And whether there’s something lurking in behind the scenes that’s going to come bite us. The third thing is on reinsurance. We’ve had large – a fair bit of large and whether – to what extent have you breached the retention levels and would buffer any other cats in the second half? Because that’s when the cat season is. And then the fourth thing is you mentioned a while back that on the pension fund, you were looking at reviewing whether you were going to use the IBOX 15 when you’re working out the IAS 19, and that potentially could be material. I wonder if there has been any progress or your thoughts on it.

Stephen Hester

I am going to let Scott’s voice be exhausted rather than mine. Do you want to take all the, Scott?

Scott Egan

Yes. Perfect. Thanks. So let’s start with the last one on the pension IBOX. We do use the IBOX index, but we use a curve-based approach because we think that’s a sort of bare indication rather than a spot-based approach. It’s prone occasionally to kind of volatility. We saw that last year when GE dropped out of the index. But we think kind of a curve-based approach is more reflective of the liabilities.

I think on reinsurance, two parts to those event reinsurance – sorry? We have been always reviewing it, and we’ve been always looking on it. So – in fact, we were discussing this week. There’s no intention now to change it, but we constantly keep under review if there is an improving way of looking at it.

On reinsurance, on the individual event reinsurance, we haven’t yet used any of our individual covers, particularly in Canada or in the UK. If you remember, it’s $75 million in Canada, GBP75 million in the UK. But to Steven’s point on the GVC, qualifying claims, as we sit at this stage, recognizing that we’re moving is probably somewhere between 110 and 120. And if you remember back to full year, I said that, that cover would kick in at 170. So these things move around because they’re complex claims, but that gives you an indication of where we are.

On RSA in Canada. On Auto, I’ve been asked the question a lot since our full year results, and what I can say is we’ve done a number of things; one, I think we’ve continued to rate through consistently across the provinces within their constraints, et cetera; two, we always call and analyze over the data. And I think what I can say certainly here is, I think, the written action that Stephen alluded to and I alluded to, which was sort of 10% over an 18-month period, gets us hopefully back to a level of profitability that we would be happy with.

With certain rate here today, personal auto, although slightly better than year end, is not where we want it to be. So it’s not that we haven’t seen it, and it’s not that we haven’t seen some adverse BI trends, but what we are doing is we’re trying to stay ahead of the curve in terms of a written form.

Stephen Hester

What – and just to supplement that. I think I’m right in saying that Intact, said that their motor core is about 96 for the first half. My guess is looking at Aviva’s results, their core is still over 100 in motor, and our core would sit between the two of them. So we’re worse than Intact. So we’re not at all happy with motor, but we’re not as bad as Aviva. And then people like Co-operators and so on are worse still. So we’re certainly not magicians on the motor lines. As I said, Intact is clearly better than us on motor, but nor is it absolutely awful.

Scott Egan

And I think your last one, which is on the two IT – yes, yes. I think the – one level, nothing specific to say, I think, the Guidewire program is – the system has landed in Canada. It’s in live fire. It’s being used for sort of six or seven months now. I think it’s bidding in well. It’s a loaner’s much better tools in terms of workflow management, et cetera, in claims. There are always areas that we’re looking to improve, et cetera.

And I think the next part is to really move into the, kind of, digitization space, the front-end digitization link to that claims platform. But I think what it does do is give us a modern sort of fit for purpose claims system in Canada to do that. And I think pretty much the same in terms of Denmark. I think we’ve put TIA, which is the admin platform, and we’ve rolled it out. We continue to kind of roll it out across our business and look into kind of leverage from mistakes we’ve made in the past. There’s nothing specific that we’d highlight. I mean, they have it in place in Norway as well.

Stephen Hester

But again, the timeframes of these Guidewire claims in Canada won’t be fully in until Q2 next year. TIA won’t be fully in until Q2 next year either in Denmark or Norway. And then, as I say, we roll onto different things in Canada. We will next do policy replacement, which will take two to three years.

So you – there’s a permanent – in a digitized world, there’s a permanent level of CapEx on technology that is an entry ticket to the game and more than an entry ticket to the game if you have our ambition of being at the forefront. And so we – that’s why we continue to say we only have available for usage, in round numbers, 75% of our capital generation because up to 25%, we want to keep back for things like investments in technology to keep moving our capabilities forward. That’s – and we think that’s important. Over here.

Dominic O’Mahony

Thank you. Dominic O’Mahony from Exane BNP Paribas. I’ve got three questions, but in fact one is in two parts. So the first question is...

Stephen Hester

So that means four questions?

Dominic O’Mahony

Three or four. On the reinsurance and back on the attritionals. So you said that you think, other things being equal, you could imagine the full year being better than previous year. Is that adjusted for reinsurance?

Stephen Hester

Yes. In or out, it doesn’t matter because reinsurance will be a constant impact over the year. So it doesn’t matter which way you look at it.

Dominic O’Mahony

And then secondly, as I understand it, the loss on attritional is a gain on the other items, so weather and large losses. The long-term averages that you gave and you disclosed in the press release, are they adjusted for that? Or would I mentally have to do that in order to...

Stephen Hester

You would have to mentally do it, and you probably have to deduct some notional profit margin because if we spend three points on reinsurance and the reinsurers are right, we maybe only get 2.5 points back on average. Some years, we’ll get more. Some years, we’ll get less.

Dominic O’Mahony

So the second question is on Insta and the legacy sale. There was press report, I think, a few months ago saying that the PRA was looking at the capitalizations of this sort of player and that, in particular, the question of off-shoring risk might come up. Could you just update us on where you are in terms of the process there? When does the parts has been funded transfer complete? And is there any contractual exposure there that there might be – any impact on you in terms of the terms of the deal?

Stephen Hester

Scott?

Scott Egan

Yes. I think and I have to caveat it slightly because it’s a process that you can’t keep up. But our best view is that it will complete towards half year next year. That’s our best view. I think I would describe the process as continuing in line with our plans. If nothing, I would highlight through the regulatory process, you obviously have independent experts. So that – so it’s a mechanical process that you have to work through.

We work closely with the regulators, and it’s proceeding to plan, as we said, year review that next year is – when it should complete. But just to remind you, it’s a lifetime reinsurance contract, if not. So we have no downside. If, for some reason, the PRA said we will never transfer another book in history, we still have that protection through reinsurance forever.

Stephen Hester

Which is quite happening.

Dominic O’Mahony

Okay. And then the final question is just back to the UK. Clearly, you’ve made a choice to do some heavy lifting on re-underwriting, which makes sense. Could you give us some sort of sense as to whether this is the beginning or whether, actually, we feel like we’ve done quite a lot of that already. Essentially, what’s the sort of the trend?

Stephen Hester

Well, I might even pass this half potato to Steve. I think we would be disappointed if our trends next year involve the level of sacrifice this year because this year, we had some specific things from last year we needed to correct. But the caveat towards that is we care about profit first. And so there’s an element of what is the market doing, and also how good we are because truthfully, until our capabilities are in line with the best, we will have a worse trade-off than some other people.

And if we take Personal Lines today, we can’t compete at the same level of quality as the very best in Personal Lines in the UK. We will be able to, and we’re moving in that direction, but it will take us some time, and those capabilities are going to be hard for us. So there’s also a time aspect to it as well. But, Steve, do you want to add to that?

Stephen Lewis

Sure. So maybe I start with just a reflection obviously we had pretty challenging results in 2017. So having actually posted a GBP39 million underwriting result for the half year, I think that’s a pretty decent bounce-back in performance for the UK. And when you recognize that we also took GBP20 million beyond our longer-term expectations, I think that supports that bounce-back. At the same time, one half year doesn’t make a full year and all itself.

In the context of have we done the job in terms of re-underwriting? The simple answer is probably, in an absolute sense, no. But I would say a large part of the action has been taken. And let me just give you a bit of context, particularly around Commercial. And as I said, I reflect on 2017, and I said this in large part I think it was volatility. But we weren’t complacent. So we went and looked to every single large loss, whether it was as part of the hurricanes or just by and large loss activity.

And we found some areas naturally where we thought we should have written that or we should tighten our underwriting discipline. And to put that into numbers, I would say we cased under probably around about GBP50 million of business. We’ve also tightened terms of conditions on business that we’ve retained. At the same time, and I trialed this last year as well. And we put on notice and of GBP40 million of, what I call, general responder NGA business. And to put that into context, three years ago, we had nearly GBP300 million of [indiscernible] business, where we stand today, and all of that fully works through based on the actions we’ve taken. We’ll be down to about GBP20 million or GBP30 million. And so it’s quite a substantial amount of reshaping, and there’s not a lot to go in that context.

But this will be a continual focus on tightening our performance and underwriting grip on the business. The large part then, I think we’re starting to see the benefits of that flow into our results. But as we continue to the capability, I’m sure we’ll find some more opportunities to improve. But the flip side, as I always say, a bad is good and what you are left with we want tomorrow, and that’s the focus of the business.

Stephen Hester

So I think the second half this year is likely to be as weak as the first half top line because you need a full year’s renewal cycle to get toward the underwriting actions. But once we’ve done that full year’s renewal cycle and go into next year, hopefully, the trends will be better. Andrew?

Andrew Crean

Good morning. It’s Andrew Crean speaking of Autonomous. I was just wondering, the last five years have been substantial change here. Balance sheets have been revived. You’ve shrunk the footprint a few countries and got back to best in class. As we look at five years forward, should we just be turning out waiting to see whether you do best-in-class here or there and whether all the pipes are going here or there? Is there a broader strategic vision to, perhaps, use your skill sets in concentrating, consolidating markets you’re in or, perhaps, going into – back into other markets?

Stephen Hester

Thank you, Andrew for the question. And unfortunately, you slightly loaded it because if I say no, then it means I have no broad strategic vision, which is probably true. So we do – we have an extremely ambitious and broad strategic ambition, which is to be good at what we do. And if every company had that strategic ambition, the world would have much higher stock markets because we’d have more successful corporate entities.

And so I think our intention is to be very wary of adventures always, but to be particularly wary of adventures until we feel very confident of the position of our current businesses and, therefore, of our management and financial resources and their use. And you see that in the sense in what we’re doing because where – for example, one of the places where we’re very confident is in Swedish Personal Lines. And so we started to expand. We will not buy M&A, but nevertheless, organically and put more juice into that.

In Johnson in Canada, again, sort of 90 combined ratio of Personal Lines business. We started to make both acquisitions in the case of Deeks and not an acquisition, but a very big new partnership in the context of the Bancassurance deal that we’ve done. Both of those, we would not have done had we been in an unconfident position on the foundation on which we were building. And so I think that philosophy will continue.

I think it’s unlikely we’ll do pure adventures of any kind. And the – and so our adventures are likely to be add-on type things and only in the areas where we feel that, that is a better use of time and effort than improving the business we’ve got. And so therefore, truthfully, I think the RSA of five years’ time will bear very, very strong resemblance to the RSA of today, but better. Barrie?

Barrie Cornes

It’s Barrie Cornes of Panmure Gordon. I will ask two questions, if I may. First of all, Scott, I think, you mentioned that there’s investment going on in the claims platform in the UK, I think you also know so on other platform. I just wondered if you could give some color on what that is and why it’s needed. And the second question I had was, Steve, you’re talking about increasing rate and losing business and to have profit first and that sort of thing. Have you lost the business at the pace that you thought you would have done or has it gone out the door quicker? And what would be your long-term relationships with those commercial brokers when you want to write more of that sort of business going forward?

Stephen Hester

I’ll ask Scott to answer the first, I’ll answer the second. I’ll answer the second. I think the – we never particularly like losing business. And so we try and think very carefully about it. And there are certainly some gray area judgments, and the gray area judgments often are about might the business be profitable in the long-term even if it isn’t today? Is there a long-term, short-term issue? Are there any other dependencies? So a dependency might be, if you are writing motor and home business with the same customer, maybe as a package it makes money, but doesn’t make money individually or that would be true in the Commercial Lines.

So there certainly are – and then there are some things that we do in a different sense. So for example, we have some big partnerships in the UK Personal Lines, which don’t make our hurdle rate of return. I wish they did. But where the scale that they buy us, that would be a good example, gives us some expense and some indemnity scale that brings us benefits elsewhere. And so we’re continually saying, is that scale worth it? So there definitely are some nuances and some gray areas that we think about, but we are trying to think about it from a hard-nose position of saying where profit maximizes, it just may be the route to profit maximizing isn’t always in a straight line, but I’d prefer it to be in a straight line is the way I think about it.

And certainly, as I said before, we have been disappointed in places in the UK where the market, despite moaning about losses, hasn’t followed us on rates. But we are not going to – there’s no point spending our time worrying about that. We have to do what’s right for our business and let our people do what they think is right for theirs. Scott, do you want to take...

Scott Egan

Yes, Barrie, just make sure I’m answering your question. So I think we’ve got an investment profile in all of the regions, but in particular, if you look at UK, obviously, the first part that we did about was the new policy admin platform Duck Creek which we have rolled out through nationwide, and we’re now rolling out in a more than business.

And as Stephen said earlier, we’ll continue to roll out. Having got that well underway, the team [indiscernible] their attention to the claims platform and the modernization of that and that’s what Stephen was alluding to that we signs off for the board. I wouldn’t want to think that was the only things because there’s a lot of things that we’re doing in investing. So those are the big-ticket items, but we would invest in digital pricing sophistication and there’s a lot of stuff going on in the UK beyond just that.

And to some extent, it’s paste and copy for Canada apart from they did the claims system first, they’ve not started that process which, as Stephen said, will take another X to roll out. We are now looking at the policy admin platform, and we expect to setting that off in the second half of the year. And then we can start that part of the journey but guess what, we are doing a bunch of other investments as well on digital pricing sophistication.

And the great thing in group that, I think we’re doing more and more and more of is we’re joining up the investments, joining up the learning and joining up the kind of acceleration of how we can get these things implemented more successfully. And that’s not to say we don’t make mistakes along the way. Of course, we do. But I’ve seen great evidence the claims platform I think being the best one recently where the UK guys have spent a lot of time with the Canadian really learning what they did, what they learned and how they can do it better in the UK. Those are the big-ticket things.

And the last thing I’d say is just to reinforce what Stephen said, this is a business that we’re going to keep investing in every year. And I’m sure I can probably talk a bit over the next two to three years looks like. I can’t imagine what it looks like beyond that, but we will continue investing in the business because, I think the world will dictate that we need to do that.

Stephen Hester

Over there.

Thomas Seidl

Thomas Seidl from Bernstein. First question is on the large losses, which have grown over the last years, maybe linked to the strong growth in Commercial property. My question is what type of remedial actions have you taken? Can you provide some color?

Stephen Hester

Sure.

Thomas Seidl

And if it’s done now?

Stephen Hester

I suppose on one level, nothing is ever done because you have to keep up the disciplines. And when your focus moves somewhere else, magically, you find, you slip back a little bit. But there’ve been a series of different interventions across our global estate, but it was most clearly needed in UK & International and in Canada in terms of large losses. It was less needed in Scandi, I hope, subject to this field being volatility.

So an element is about capability and stepping up training of our underwriting talent around the world and adding to the mix of our underwriting talent with more technical data science-type people as opposed to people who’ve traded with brokers for many years. So there’s a capability element. There’s a tools element, which is trying to figure out, are there any areas that we can make our tools more sophisticated, capturing better data or capturing different data. And so we particularly sharpen, what we call, our large loss propensity tools. In other words, think of it as a volatility.

You might think that the average loss ratio of a risk is X, but we’re also now trying to measure more with volatility around that average. And those that have a volatility that can be particularly step out, we call that large loss propensity. And then creating large loss propensity indexes in our Commercial Property business and trying to measure where the index, the overall portfolio mix, moves. So that would be another example of what we’re trying to do.

And then the third example is simply rate terms, risk surveys and the cases that we underwrite, and the prices we charge and trying to rego at that, which is where we then lose some business, either because the customer doesn’t like the rate we’re charging or because we don’t – because there isn’t a rate that we’re prepared to offer because we just think that businesses is not going to work for us. So there’s a whole potpourri of those sort of things, which we stepped up significantly in the light of disappointing experience last year and which, as I say, will reach its maturity in this 12-month cycle. In other words, when – the renewals. So I hope we’ll be in steadier state next year, but there isn’t ever a steady state.

It’s an arms race, using all of the modern tools around data that are there and just sort of a leverage on the other point on platforms. Although insurance companies talk a lot about big claim system renewal and big policy system renewal, and those are the really big-ticket items, those are really just – should be thought of as a ticket to the game because if you don’t do those, you can’t build on them, the value-added much less expensive things, but things that require large amounts of flexible and standardized data, which the big platforms will flow off. And so the really, value-added stuff is cool data analysis.

To get cool data analysis, you have to have an absolutely modern data storage. To have absolutely modern data storage, you have to have platforms that are singular and produce data in the right form and with the right agility. To be much more agile in pricing and underwriting, you have to be able to change prices much more quickly. You have to be able to change product design much more quickly, which requires a big platform that’s designed to do that.

And so you have the big expenditure on the ticket to the game, and the value-add is what you hang off the side of it. And if you just stop with the big platform, you can persuade yourself, you’ve invested a lot in business but you haven’t got the value-add. You have to go to the things that don’t have to hang off the new platforms. So it’s slightly long reparation.

Thomas Seidl

Very interesting. Second one is on Scandi. There is the big improvement is now on costs raise as a lagging competition. How quickly do you think can you catch up?

Stephen Hester

Really, Denmark. I mean, everywhere, we’d like to be better.

Thomas Seidl

But in areas or types of costs you are lagging?

Stephen Hester

Types of costs, I would say, it fundamentally bodes down to people productivity. Our people productivity in Denmark is 30% below Sweden. Now that’s not because they’re sitting around twiddling their thumbs doing nothing. That’s about straightening out processes. It’s about high levels of automation. There’s a whole series of things. We’ve just done our first-ever off-shoring in Scandinavia, which is, of course, the wage and process issue. So there’s a whole series of different tools, which we deploy all around the world.

Scandinavia has the added disadvantage, that it has the highest labor costs of our region. But it also, to be fair, also has the highest productivity of our regions. And so you are continually – effectively you’re working with people productivity. And that’s the main gap. If you look at the gap of our Danish performance to trig, which is probably the Danish gold standard, it’s mostly about cost.

Thomas Seidl

And the 30%, how would it compare to particularly in Denmark activity?

Stephen Hester

The disclosure makes it harder trig don’t disclose that pure Danish business. They sort of do Denmark and Norway together, so I can’t really answer it very well. We don’t – I think we – our Danish people think we might be 15% off trig in Denmark, apples-to-apples, but there’s a bit of art in that calculation.

Thomas Seidl

Thanks.

Stephen Hester

Done, anymore for anymore? Fantastic. Well, again, thank you for joining us. You know where to find us if you have follow-up questions. And we are hoping very hard that we can deliver a better second half and an excellent full year. Thanks for coming.