Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI) CEO Pieter Sikkel on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Joel Thomas - CFO

Pieter Sikkel - President and CEO

Michael Shannon - VP and Treasurer

Analysts

Karru Martinson - Jefferies

Bryan Hunt - Wells Fargo

Alex Kelsey - Wasserstein

Mary Gilbert - Imperial Capital

Stan Manoukian - Independent Credit Research

With me this morning are Pieter Sikkel, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Shannon, Vice President and Treasurer.

You may hear statements during the course of this call that express a belief, expectation or intention as well as those that are not of historical fact. These statements are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties are referenced in the safe harbor statement included in our press release and are described in more detail, along with other risks and uncertainties in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made on this conference call to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in assumptions or circumstances on which these statements are based.

Included in our call today may be discussion of non-GAAP financial measurements, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, commonly referred to as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, that are not measures of results of operations under generally accepted accounting principles of those in the United States and should not be considered as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measurements.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay is provided by Alliance One, has not been authorized and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

Now, I'll hand the call over to Pieter.

Pieter Sikkel

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us.

The first quarter demonstrates that the fiscal year is off to a strong start and progressing in line with our expectations.

Joel will go into more detail in a few minutes but at a high level, for the first fiscal quarter, our total sales and other operating revenues grew by 5.1% over last fiscal year to $291 million as crops in South America and other origins returned to a more normalized cycle when compared to the same period last fiscal year.

Gross profit grew by 44.8% to $41.4 million and gross profit as a percentage of sales also improved to 14.2% this year compared to 10.3% last year.

Our net loss attributable to Alliance One in the first quarter also improved to $759,000 compared to a loss of $32.5 million last year. And adjusted EBITDA improved 94% to $19.4 million. Overall, we're on track to deliver full year results within the range we previously guided.

Along with the positive momentum in our Leaf business, we're making continued progress on our One Tomorrow transformation initiative that we announced earlier this year. The operating improvements we are making as a primary component of our transformation are already having an impact on our profitability.

Balance sheet management is a priority for fiscal 2019 and the plans we have put in place support our objectives, including measured inventory reductions and associated decreases in debt by the end of the fiscal year.

We've continued to optimize our global footprint and have taken steps to capitalize on opportunities in regional markets, further positioning our Leaf business to meet the evolving needs of tobacco product manufacturers.

We're committed to keeping the farmer at the center of everything we do and as those relationships stay strong and prosperous, we're able to confidently provide customers across all our business lines with sustainable and traceable agricultural products, ingredients and services.

The investments we have made in our core capabilities in agronomy services and our track and trace technology remain an integral component of all aspects of our business.

As our contracted farmer base continues to increase the yields of their nontobacco crops, we're actively working to build the value-added process that will support the diversification of their income.

As we have discussed, we're diversifying our business strategically into new business lines and can use the foundation of our core capabilities to expand our presence in higher margin, fast-growing categories.

The measured investments we are making in our industrial hemp, e-liquids and legal Canadian cannabis business lines will allow us to build out our capabilities to position us for further success in evolving regulatory and consumer environments.

We believe our new businesses afford us just more than just growth opportunities. As we build upon our agronomy expertise and traceability capabilities, we can create different and better consumer products as well as offer value added services and processes that research shows, both business customers and consumers are seeking.

We're focused on building strong product and process differentiation in these new categories and a robust pipeline of innovation that we believe will help us manage both rate and mix to avoid commoditization of our brands, products and processes.

In industrial hemp, our joint venture Criticality is taking active steps to become a leader in the production of CBD hemp oil and related consumer products.

We look forward to receiving and processing hemp at Criticality's facility in North Carolina this fall. Our e-liquids investments continued to demonstrate positive momentum.

Last month, Fontem Ventures introduced Salt of the Earth, an additional product line that is a direct result of the relationship with our Purilum joint venture and utilizes Purilum's premium nicotine salt e-liquid.

And in legal cannabis, we are fast approaching the October 17 effective date for legalization of recreational cannabis use in Canada. Our Canadian cannabis business is rapidly gearing up to meet expected consumer demand beyond the current legal medicinal market.

As we discussed previously, construction work on an additional 310,000 square feet of greenhouse and warehouse space is underway as FIGR, our wholly owned indirect Canadian subsidiary works toward its total goal of over 1 million square feet of production in that market.

As I hope you've all seen, we took an exciting step forward last month when we announced our plans to seek shareholder approval to change our company's name from Alliance One International Inc. to Pyxis International Inc.

The name Pyxis was inspired by the Greek word for compass. And as you can see, by the progress of our One Tomorrow initiatives, we're committed to exploring new directions that benefit our people, our products and our planet.

The rebranding will reaffirm our vision to be the trusted provider of responsibly produced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable agricultural products, ingredients and services.

We look forward to providing you further detail on our new brand, our structure and our strategy at our upcoming Investor and Analyst Day on September 12, 2018 in New York City.

What we have discussed with you thus far is only the starting point for our transformation and we're eager to demonstrate and allow you to experience our exciting new direction to drive enhanced shareholder value.

Now I'll turn the call over to Joel to speak to our performance for our first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Joel Thomas

Thank you, Pieter.

We delivered solid performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, in line with our expectations. We saw improvements across a number of key metrics including total sales and other operating revenues, gross profit, gross profit as a percentage of sales and adjusted EBITDA when compared to the same period last year.

Total sales and other operating revenues increased 5.1% to $291 million, mainly driven by a 13.6% increase to 69.5 million kilos of full-service volumes as crops from South America and other origins returned to a more normalized cycle when compared to the same period last fiscal year.

Additionally, a 7.7% increase in byproduct volumes as a percentage of full-service volumes when compared to last year caused the average sales price per kilo to decrease 4.8% to $3.93 versus $4.14 last year.

Gross profit increased 44.8% to $41.4 million and gross profit as a percentage of sales also improved to 14.2% this year compared to 10.3% last year.

SG&A increased 13.7% to $38.1 million, primarily from inclusion of our new business metrics in the current year and increased cost associated with developing and supporting these new investments.

Operating income increased $5.3 million to $4.7 million this year. Interest expense decreased 4.4% to $32.9 million from the prior-year period, driven by lower average borrowings.

Net loss attributable to Alliance One International Inc. for the quarter improved to $759,000 this year compared to $32.5 million last year and adjusted EBITDA improved 93.7% to $19.4 million.

During the three months ended June 30, 2018, we purchased $10.9 million of our existing senior secured second lien notes due 2021 at a discount.

We also purchased an incremental $7 million at a discount in July, leaving $645.1 million of face amount outstanding. We now have purchased and canceled $89.1 million since the beginning of the current program.

Our business is on track to deliver the full year results consistent with our previously announced guidance.

I look forward to speaking with you all in greater detail at our Investor and Analyst Day in September.

Now I'd like to turn the call back over to Pieter for some additional remarks.

Pieter Sikkel

Thank you, Joel.

As we said, the first quarter performance shows that our One Tomorrow transformation is already having an impact. We will give you further visibility into our new business lines, our operational improvement and how we are leveraging our core capabilities and new talent to drive our future success at our upcoming Investor and Analyst Day.

The true basis of this transformation is our people and the impact of further uniting our employees behind a shared purpose to transform people's lives so that together, we can grow a better world.

Continues to produce enhanced results across-the-board for our contracted farmers, our customers, our global employee base and our shareholders.

We hope to see all of you there.

With that, operator, please open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Karru Martinson from Jefferies.

Karru Martinson

Just as we look at all of the initiatives that you have underway, especially for some of the new ventures here, as you ramp up to expand production, are we still confident that the respective boxes have the liquidity or will there be requirements additional from the parent company?

Joel Thomas

Yes, so the businesses generate sufficient cash flow to finance their working capital. There are some timing differences that we've talked about before where in order to get to certain levels of sales, there will be some additional capital. But it's, again, the businesses more or less self-fund the working capital requirements based on the expectations around their cash flows. Now there is also some CapEx that is required and as we've mentioned before also, we've got some structured financing type products that we're utilizing related to that. So we're exactly where we thought we would be and everything is progressing nicely.

Karru Martinson

And in terms of management's bandwidth, are there additional requirements that you need to bring in to kind of round out the team? Or do you feel like you have the team in place on the SG&A front?

Joel Thomas

Yes, so a couple things there. With the acquisitions that we have made, we've picked up new personnel with us, so very positive. And then in addition to that, we have made announcements with regards to some of the new employees at the corporate offices to help support our initiatives. That included a new Executive Vice President in charge of our Global Specialty Products group where a lot of the new businesses are, which is under our Other segment.

Karru Martinson

There's been a lot of headlines just in terms of the health of the global markets and we've seen some pressure coming out of Japan from some cigarette manufacturers. Where do you guys see the market today and kind of the pressures from whether it be regulatory or new entrants on the e-cigarette side?

Pieter Sikkel

On the e-cigarette side, well, I think we're very, very excited about our positioning on the e-liquid and on the e-liquid product side. We've got a nice predicate product library, we've got products including nicotine salt flavors that as we announced together with our partnership with developing products with Fontem Ventures, are going on to the market.

And I think we're very well-positioned with our library capabilities and then the additional acquisitions of brands and joint ventures that we have. So we're right across the spectrum of e-liquids and to some extent, heat-not-burn, I think we're extremely well-positioned for future developments there.

Karru Martinson

And then in terms of consumption, have there been changes in the consumption trends internationally?

Pieter Sikkel

On cigarettes, yes, well, yes. I mean, we continue to see declines in the global marketplace but I think they've more stabilized to a more traditional level. At the same time, we've seen that China expects to grow again this year. The first 2 months, they saw growth in sales of about 7% and I think that is higher than one would expect to continue for the rest of the year, but I think it's a positive trend and at least, we can think of maybe 1% to 2% growth in that market.

But for the rest, yes, I mean, we do see the continuing declines but at the same time, everything we've done in the last few years has been to position ourselves in the markets that will provide tobaccos of the future. And we see our customers consolidating supply into key markets and consolidating supply with fewer suppliers. And part of that, you're seeing that in our numbers. We see us gaining business from various manufacturers.

We've seen a volume increase again in the year. We've had very stable full-service volumes over a full year period and I think really, that reflects the position of our company in key and core markets, and really doing the right things in terms of track and trace and sustainable growth of tobacco. That is really the requirement for ongoing tobacco purchases by combustible cigarette manufacturers going forward.

Our next question comes from Bryan Hunt of Wells Fargo.

Bryan Hunt

Exciting start to the year. I was wondering if you could talk about the cost of the 310,000 square-foot expansion and the timeframe in which you expect to execute that expansion?

Joel Thomas

Yes, Bryan, we haven't put any specific numbers out there but what I would say is if you look at a lot of the information that's in the marketplace, we're focused on being a lower cost position producer, okay? And so we've taken a very, I think, thoughtful approach and we're well on our way already. We've cleared the land, we have slabs down, steel starting to be delivered, and we're going to be beginning the fabrication of the buildings very shortly. So at any rate, it's going to be coming together as quickly as we can push it.

Bryan Hunt

And shifting gears on your e-salts, is that for a new product with Fontem or is that with a core and existing product?

Pieter Sikkel

I think we'll let Fontem make the announcements about the various products that they're launching and where the components from. But very clearly, we announced our partnership together with them and we're very excited to be part of their product lines both today and going forward.

Bryan Hunt

And then when you look at the Brazilian and the Malawi crops relative to a year ago, obviously Malawi is up substantially. Can you talk about the size of the Brazil and the relative quality of both crops relative to a year ago?

Pieter Sikkel

The Brazilian crop we're looking at a very similar crops size to the prior year, maybe slightly down but at the same time, we've pretty much completed purchasing there. That's very much matched to our contracting and demand, and were very pleased with the results in our orders in business there.

So we continue to expect a good year there and the crop quality really matched very well with our demand as well. In Malawi, clearly, the crop size has increased substantially from last year. Right now, we're predicting could be up to 140,000 tons. We've got a solid order base again there and we are still continuing to buy our contracted IPF tobaccos and participate in some other opportunities on the open market.

Again, we've got solid orders for our business out of Malawi and I'm really pleased to have that higher crop size this year. Zimbabwe is another market we have seen increase in crop sizes that is a little bit above expectation this year. So Zimbabwe on the flue-cured side is likely to produce close to 350,000 tons. Again, that is pretty positive for us in terms of fulfilling our orders and also throughput through the facilities which is going up and is really higher than we probably expected for the year.

Bryan Hunt

I was going to ask about Zim. Is there any issues getting product out of country, given the current political environment there? I realize it's only a couple days old but any impact to your business at all?

Pieter Sikkel

No. We don't see that at this point in time.

Bryan Hunt

Okay, and then my last question. I mean, if I look at cash paid for taxes in the current quarter, it was substantially higher than a year ago. I think it was a little over $9 million. Should we anticipate that being representative for the year, kind of a $36 million run rate or is it just a timing issue?

Joel Thomas

It's primarily a timing issue, that's the majority of it, it's a timing issue. And so, we should stay in line with where we've been over the last probably 5 years in that kind of $10 million to $20 million range, give or take.

Our next question comes from Alex Kelsey from Wasserstein.

Alex Kelsey

I'm wondering just with regard to volumes, how much of the volume improvement was from the flow through from the delayed Q4 shipments? And then also, how much of the improved, I guess, Brazil and Africa crop was represented in Q1 and maybe how much more of a tailwind do we potentially have from that crop for the balance of the year?

Pieter Sikkel

Well, I think actually, not much and the improvement was really from carryover from quarter 4. I think what we're really seeing in these numbers and particularly in the other regions is normalization of crop sizes around the globe. There was definitely - really, we're returning to a normal cycle, our order base is solid and really, that reflects in shipments starting to come through in quarter 1 that we would normally expect.

Last year's quarter 1 was really affected by the much smaller crop size in Brazil of the prior year, so we're almost two years back is what really effected that last year, and we got that normalization coming through. And as we see that, we've obviously improved margins in the quarter and that's a nice result, partly due to our continued work on cost in our Leaf business and partly due to reasonable trading conditions for our products.

So we're pretty happy with where we are. Second quarter, we'll see a much bigger effect of new crops coming through from South America and the beginning of Africa getting shipped out.

Alex Kelsey

And in the same vein, was there any pull forward of demand from Q2 that was represented in Q1 results on the volume side?

Pieter Sikkel

Not that I really see, no. I think maybe we've had a slightly earlier, I think, purchasing season than we did last year. So if you're seeing anything, it'll be a little bit in the inventory in terms of green tobaccos coming in particularly from Africa, where we got higher crop sizes. But really, we're actually very happy with our inventory position and that really reflects the potential for the increased shipments as we go through the rest of the year.

Alex Kelsey

And I know that Joel and Pieter, you both mentioned that this quarter was within your expectations but I think it was definitely better than what the market was looking for. And I'm just wondering if when you think about the full year guidance, what does this imply with regard to your ability to kind of hit the high or the low end of the range? Like, if you can just kind of help us bracket the range of outcomes for the year.

Joel Thomas

Alex, we've maintained our guidance through this quarter that we established at the end of last fiscal year as we looked at fiscal '19. And it's still very early in the year and we are optimistic, but I think it's a little early yet to try to nail anything more specific than what we've provided.

Alex Kelsey

If I can just sneak one more in. On the SG&A line, I understanding you guys are investing in the new growth initiative. I'm wondering if you can just kind of help frame like, how much incremental SG&A we should expect this year with regard to the growth initiatives. And I know it's early but can you just maybe help frame if we look out 12 to 18 months, like how much revenue and EBITDA growth is that supporting?

Joel Thomas

Yes, so if we look at the increase year-over-year, it is largely driven by the new businesses in support of the new business, that's the best way to describe it. And as you would expect, we do have additional SG&A as a result of the acquisitions that we've made and those results being consolidated into ours. We're going to control those costs as best we can but over time, you will see the SG&A dollars, they will move up over time to support both the revenue base and the profitability.

Hopefully, as a percentage of sales, we'll control that as best we can. I think it's also important to recognize that we've got a consumer facing component to the sales as well now, and there's marketing and advertising expenses you have to incur to support that.

And so we've got the new launch, for instance, of the recreational market in Canada that our Canadian team's working on and there's cost associated with that.

Our next question comes from Mary Gilbert from Imperial Capital.

Mary Gilbert

I wanted to find out, one, if you anticipate making any further acquisitions in the sort of next generation space or do you think the platform you have in place is sufficient? And then also, is it possible that the company will be able to meet the necessary leverage ratio this year that would allow for an additional $25 million to go toward bond repurchases?

Joel Thomas

Yes, Mary, on the acquisition front, we've got a lot of work that we're focused on right now as we look at this year and next year related to the acquisitions that we've made, and that's really where we need to focus. With that said, we will continue to evaluate opportunities but I think we need to really kind of try to focus in on what we've got right now because there are great opportunities here. So I think that's the way I would answer that one, but we always have our eyes open.

On the leverage front, we are very focused on managing working capital this year and in particular, our inventory. And we've got a good year running so we've got to make sure we buy the tobacco we need for the year but at the same time, really focusing on making sure that it gets shipped by the end of the year.

And so, if we can do that, we should be able to bring our inventory levels down year-over-year by end of year, and that puts us in a position where we should see good improvements in leverage at year-end and we'll have to wait and see whether or not we can get past the threshold or not.

Mary Gilbert

And then also with regard to the new investments, sort of the growth area that we're going to learn more about in September, how should we think about the contribution or the growth prospects there in terms of EBITDA?

Joel Thomas

We have not provided any guidance with regards to that. It's beyond the current guidance that we have for this year and because a lot of these businesses are in a startup phase, some a little bit further along, some a little bit less, it's a little bit early to start providing specific guidance related to those businesses. But we will try to give additional insight into the capability of the assets over time and additional looks at what we're doing to grow those businesses, okay? So it's a little bit early for that yet. But it's going to be -- it should be substantial as we look out 30 months from now, 28 to 30 months from now.

Mary Gilbert

But I guess, the key point is it's not baked into the guidance, is that correct?

Joel Thomas

No, this is - the new businesses are included in the guidance, okay? And, yes, they are included in the guidance. And again, we're in the startup phase, different levels of startup depending on which business we're looking at.

Mary Gilbert

And just on the inventory cash, it sounds like we're looking at a cash generation potential this year in working capital. I just wanted to kind of get an idea of what the range or magnitude of that could be.

Joel Thomas

Yes, I mean, if you look at our working capital right now comparing the first quarter this year to first quarter last year, it was about a $71.7 million source, with inventory actually being up slightly based on the year that we're projecting. And so the goal is to try to bring that inventory number in, which is one of the bigger components of working capital. And we think we've got a good plan to do that by year-end. So we're very focused on it.

Mary Gilbert

And then one last question. When we look at cannabis are we seeing the revenue generation from cannabis now? And I guess, I'm just trying to get an idea of this year, if it's going to be a material contribution sort of later in the year or...

Joel Thomas

Yes, when you look at the new businesses including cannabis, a lot of what we are working on right now, as we get into the third and fourth quarters, you'll start to be able to see that contribution more. And there are some timing issues around launches and things like that. Does it affect the third quarter more or the fourth quarter more or the first quarter more? We're going to be talking about it more and you're going to see that ramp over time.

Albeit, we're starting from a smaller level but it should be going pretty quickly as we look out over the end of this year. And really, as we get into next year, you'll really start to see the growth and then into the following year.

Our next question comes from Stan Manoukian from Independent Credit Research.

Stan Manoukian

I just have a quick question. First time obviously, we see some slowdown in the price per kilo average being mainly driven by North America, but it's a quite precipitous decline in the price per kilo. Is it just the product mix temporary for the quarter or there is something else?

Pieter Sikkel

Stan, North America was purely driven by product mix and that was the entire effect in North America. And actually in other regions, we had an increase in the average sales price per kilo, which really reflects the current market as we go forward. So we're quite happy with where we're positioned on that.

Stan Manoukian

So this product mix is by no means, should be looked as an indication for the rest of the year, right?

Pieter Sikkel

No, it should not.

Stan Manoukian

And then you've been managing working capital consistently well where the ratio is consistent. Shall we see the similar pattern for sort of the rest of the year in terms of working capital generation?

Joel Thomas

Well, as we mentioned a few minutes ago, we've got a good order book for this year. We need to make sure that we buy the tobacco that we're going to need. So you'll see the typical build in inventory that you would expect to see through the second and third quarters. The real key here is to make sure that we're really focusing on timing of shipments as we move through the year. So that when we get to the fourth quarter, we can manage to the levels that we think we can get to.

At this time, I'm showing no further questions in the queue. I'd like to turn it back over to Mr. Thomas for closing remarks.

Joel Thomas

Thank you, Katie. Thank you for joining our call this morning. The call will remain available for playback from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time today to 11:00 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, August 7. Our financial results on Form 10-Q as well as other information can be accessed on our website, www.aointl.com. Additionally, I'm available by phone should anyone have further questions. Again, thank you for participating in our conference call this morning.

