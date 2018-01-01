Stocks finished the week off on a strong note after another bright day of earnings tamped down some tariff concerns. The S&P 500 Index was up 0.8% for the week to mark the fifth week in a row of an upward swing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average poked out a 0.1% gain for the week. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq closed the week up 1.0% after Apple's visit to a $1T market cap level encouraged investors.
Economy
Monday:
With the U.S. isolating the Islamic Republic, Iran's currency fell to a historic low of 100,000 rials to the dollar. The collapse, which has seen the currency lose half its value in just four months, was encouraged by a deepening economic crisis and the imminent return of full sanctions. American penalties will be reimposed in two stages on Aug. 6 and Nov. 4, forcing many foreign firms to sever business ties with Tehran.
Tuesday:
Quashing speculation that it was mulling bigger changes to its framework, the Bank of Japan vowed to maintain "extremely low" interest rates, but revealed a series of small policy adjustments. Those include allowing long-term rates to fluctuate depending on economic and price developments, and conducting asset purchases more flexibly. The BOJ also trimmed its price forecasts and conceded inflation could fall short of its target for three more years.
Wednesday:
The Fed held off on raising interest rates at its latest meeting, but characterized the economy as strong, signaling two more rate hikes are still likely on track in 2018. The announcement comes against a backdrop of debate in the markets, where disagreement reigns over how many more rate hikes the central bank will be able to carry through this year because of the flattening yield curve.
Thursday:
The Bank of England returned interest rates today to levels unseen since the aftermath of the financial crisis, raising the benchmark figure from 0.50% to 0.75%, despite a weakening outlook for the U.K. economy and growing risks from Brexit. Some fear was also seen among stocks across the globe amid a U.S. proposal to raise tariffs to 25% on $200B of imported Chinese goods after initially setting them at 10%.
Friday:
The latest snapshot of the U.S. labor market was released showing 157,000 payrolls for July, another gain but softer than June's 213,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from last month's 4.0%, while wage growth advanced 2.7%, the same pace as June. The numbers could suggest the economy is helping the labor market weather trade tensions, allowing the Fed to raise rates again in September.
Stocks
Monday:
After a long board meeting, CBS will bring in outside counsel to investigate CEO Les Moonves, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct. It's not made a decision about suspending Moonves or taking any other immediate action on the matter, but CBS will postpone its annual meeting, originally set for Aug. 10.
Tuesday:
Starbucks has confirmed a partnership with Alibaba (BABA). The deal "opens up 500M or more active users of those apps (Alipay or Taobao or Tmall or Hema) that will have access to Starbucks (SBUX)," CEO Kevin Johnson declared, adding that the company will partner with Ele.me on food delivery from more than 2,000 Chinese stores by the end of 2018.
Wednesday:
Wall Street was expecting worse... Tesla (TSLA) soared more than 9% in AH trading despite reporting the biggest loss in its history at $717.5M. The company reassured investors it would achieve a profit later this year, as a rush of Model 3 sales in Q2 helped it burn much less cash than expected. CEO Elon Musk also apologized multiple times on a post-earnings call for his past behavior and reaffirmed production targets.
Thursday:
Becoming the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach the milestone, Apple (AAPL) hit a market cap of $1T. Many credit the company's growing software and services sales with driving the valuation. The catch-all category - which includes the App Store, AppleCare, Apple Pay, iTunes and cloud services - posted record revenue of $9.55B for the June quarter.
Friday:
California and 18 other U.S. states have promised to fight a Trump administration proposal to weaken Obama-era fuel efficiency standards. A rollback would see a requirement to boost vehicles to 50 mpg by 2025 - slashed to 37 mpg - helping lower car prices for consumers, though critics say the plan would accelerate climate change and increase fuel costs. The proposal also opens new questions about the limits of federal powers over states.
