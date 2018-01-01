Economy

Monday:

With the U.S. isolating the Islamic Republic, Iran's currency fell to a historic low of 100,000 rials to the dollar. The collapse, which has seen the currency lose half its value in just four months, was encouraged by a deepening economic crisis and the imminent return of full sanctions. American penalties will be reimposed in two stages on Aug. 6 and Nov. 4, forcing many foreign firms to sever business ties with Tehran.

Tuesday:

Quashing speculation that it was mulling bigger changes to its framework, the Bank of Japan vowed to maintain "extremely low" interest rates, but revealed a series of small policy adjustments. Those include allowing long-term rates to fluctuate depending on economic and price developments, and conducting asset purchases more flexibly. The BOJ also trimmed its price forecasts and conceded inflation could fall short of its target for three more years.

Wednesday:

The Fed held off on raising interest rates at its latest meeting, but characterized the economy as strong, signaling two more rate hikes are still likely on track in 2018. The announcement comes against a backdrop of debate in the markets, where disagreement reigns over how many more rate hikes the central bank will be able to carry through this year because of the flattening yield curve.

Thursday:

The Bank of England returned interest rates today to levels unseen since the aftermath of the financial crisis, raising the benchmark figure from 0.50% to 0.75%, despite a weakening outlook for the U.K. economy and growing risks from Brexit. Some fear was also seen among stocks across the globe amid a U.S. proposal to raise tariffs to 25% on $200B of imported Chinese goods after initially setting them at 10%.

Friday:

The latest snapshot of the U.S. labor market was released showing 157,000 payrolls for July, another gain but softer than June's 213,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from last month's 4.0%, while wage growth advanced 2.7%, the same pace as June. The numbers could suggest the economy is helping the labor market weather trade tensions, allowing the Fed to raise rates again in September.