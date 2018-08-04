AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) CEO Bill Heiden on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda Lennox - VP, IR

Bill Heiden - President and CEO

Nik Grund - Chief Commercial Officer

Ted Myles - CFO

Analysts

Jessica Fye - JP Morgan

Kyung Yang - Jefferies

David Buck - B. Riley FBR

Sriker Nadipuram - Barclays

Morgan McCarthy - Needham

Ken Trbovich - Janney

William Maughan - Cowen

Linda Lennox

Thank you, Lori. Good morning, and welcome to the AMAG Pharmaceuticals conference call to discuss our second quarter 2018 financial results. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release. For those of you who don’t have a copy, you can access it in the Investors section of our website at amagpharma.com.

On today’s call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures with respect to our performance. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial and operational decision-making, and as a mean to evaluate our performance, because we believe, they better represent the ongoing economics of our business. The definitions of our non-GAAP measures are set forth in our earnings release, which was filed with the SEC today. Copies may be obtained at sec.gov and in the Investors section of our website. With me on today’s call are Bill Heiden, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Nik Grund, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Ted Myles, our Chief Financial Officer.

Let me quickly run through the agenda for this morning’s call. Bill will cover second quarter 2018 highlights. Next, Nik will provide a commercial overview of each of our products. Ted will then take you through our second quarter financial results and revised financial guidance. And then lastly, Bill will wrap things up with our 2018 key priorities and closing remarks before opening the call for Q&A.

With that, it’s my pleasure to now turn the call over to Bill. Bill?

Bill Heiden

Thanks, Linda, and good morning to all of you joining us on the phone. Today we reported very strong second quarter financial results, as shown on the left, we grew our pharmaceutical products by 12% in the quarter versus last year to $146 million, driven by strong performances across the portfolio that Nik will tell you about in just a minute. You will see in the financial section of our press release as well as our upcoming 10-Q, the announced sale of CBR, which we expect to close sometime over the next couple of weeks, has been classified as discontinued operations and is presented separately in our financial statements. So we’ll spend a bit more time on the financials this morning making sure that everyone is clear on the strength of our business fundamentals. Adding new CBR service revenues in the quarter, total revenues were $176.3 million. Based on our strong first half performance, and our confidence in the second half, we are, again, raising our annual guidance for both top and bottom line, which Ted will cover in a bit more detail later this morning.

And on the right, you will see some of our quarter’s key highlights. I just mentioned the divestiture of CBR, and this sale will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet significantly, by paying off our $475 million high yield notes and underscores our commitment to focus on the development and commercialization of medicines that address unmet medical needs. Another highlight of the quarter was the FDA’s acceptance of the new drug application for bremelanotide, and we’re now busy preparing for the FDA’s Advisory Committee Meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for early next year. Our 12% revenue growth in the quarter also drove strong income generation, and we ended the second quarter with $410 million in cash and investments. By the way, this number differs from what’s presented on the balance sheet of our financials today, because there’s $60 million of cash, which is listed as part of CBR discontinued operations, which will come back under our balance sheet upon the closing of the transaction.

On the next slide, you see AMAG’s full portfolio of key pharmaceutical products, a well-diversified set of assets in various stages of development. Our 3 marketed products consist of Feraheme, which we launched in 2009 and had a broader label approved in February of this year and you will hear grew nearly 40% this past quarter. Makena is our product for the reduction of pre-term birth in certain pregnant women, and Nik will bring you up-to-date on the ongoing successful launch of the Makena subcutaneous auto-injector as well as an update on the competitive situation. Intrarosa was launched in the second half of last year, and we continue to make good progress on that launch, growing physician demand and market share. I am especially enthusiastic about the branded consumer campaign that will launch over the next couple of months targeting the 18 million women who suffer from this condition, but who currently are not being treated with any prescription therapy. As we move down the slide to our development programs, you can see that Intrarosa is currently enrolling postmenopausal women in a hypoactive sexual desire disorder study, which was initiated in August of last year. Approximately 600 women with low sexual desire associated with distress will be enrolled in this placebo-controlled double-blind study. We currently anticipate completing enrollment in this study this year with data expected next year.

Finally, on this slide, we continue to be enthusiastic about the potential treatment for severe preeclampsia. As you will recall, we purchased an option from Velo Bio to acquire the worldwide rights to an orphan drug candidate. Preeclampsia is a serious condition that presents in the second or third trimester of pregnancy and is the leading cause of maternal morbidity and mortality as well as serious adverse outcomes of the newborn. All the facts are relatively small number of patients, there are no effective treatments and this could represent a significant commercial opportunity, which is shown on the right. The product itself is a polyclonal antibody and the program has received both fast-track and orphan drug designation by the FDA. There was an earlier small proof of principle study and the product is currently in a Phase IIb/IIIa clinical trial and may form the basis for a Subpart H filing for approval. There are currently 24 patients enrolled in the trial, and we’re currently looking at how we can put in some additional resources towards this program this year to accelerate enrollment. So this continues to be a very exciting additional product opportunity that would nicely complement our growing portfolio with maternal and women’s health products. It’s been a busy and productive quarter, and I’m especially proud of our commercial team’s strong execution and results.

So let’s jump right in. I’ll now ask Nik to review our key products second quarter performance as well as our plans to drive growth going forward. Nik?

Nik Grund

Thanks, Bill. I’m pleased to be able to share with you the strong commercial execution across our portfolio in the second quarter starting with Makena. On the left side -- left of Slide 8, you can see that the second quarter sales of Makena grew to just over $105 million. This record quarter was driven by strong demand, increased volume and the launch of the subcutaneous auto-injector. As a [Audio Gap], Makena was approved on June 21st, but did not launch until early July. As a result of this strong demand, in the pie, on the right, you can that Makena market share edged up to 51% in the second quarter. When we think about the Makena franchise, our first priority is to protect the brand. This includes creating strong and sustainable patient access to the subcutaneous auto-injector, which will allow us to continue to convert new patient starts from the intramuscular. New enrollments through Makena Care Connection for the auto-injector have continued at a rate of about 60%. The Makena Care Connection is important, because it offers a white glove service to physicians and their office staff.

As we look ahead to and multiple generics entered the market, the MCC enrollment data will likely become less reliable indicator of revenue due to downstream switching at the pharmacy. With generics in the market, we have been and will continue to work with our managed care partners to ensure that the value proposition of the subcu auto-injector is reinforced. This will likely lead to selective discounting in key accounts to retain equal or preferred position for the auto-injector. We’re seeing nice physician support with the brand, currently about 40% of prescriptions that come through Makena Care Connection state, dispensed as written, which means the prescription cannot be automatically switched to a generic. We’re pleased with a strong demonstration of preference for branded Makena.

Our second priority is to participate in the economics of any generic market that will exist. As we’ve previously guided, we expect a generic to be approved mid-year and that’s exactly when a generic to the single-dose intramuscular was approved. We had already partnered with Prasco, an experienced generic company, and they are ready to launch on the first generic approval. Immediately following the July availability of generic Makena, we authorize Prasco to launch both the single- and multi-does intramuscular formulations. We determine that having both SKUs available to Prasco allows them to create a competitive advantage and potentially win a higher share of contracted business. So far, we and our partner are very pleased with the progression of the authorized generic business. The price of the generic came in as expected roughly a 15% discount to WAC. We understand that some additional discounting is being offered by both the generic and the authorized generic, which was also fully expected. Our current guidance includes additional generics entering the marketplace by year-end. So in summary, no surprise on the generic front.

Now let’s go deeper into the progress we’ve made with the subcu auto-injector launch. To date, we’re very pleased. The feedback has been extremely positive from physicians and nurses, who are already using the auto-injector. As you can see in the pie chart, on the left, nearly eight in 10 physicians believe the auto-injector is very beneficial when compared to the intramuscular form. When asked about the benefits of Makena auto-injector, 70% unaided mentioned ease of use or ease of administration as a major benefit. Ease of use helps office staff more effectively manage logistics and optimize patient care.

So in summary, we are working hard to defend the Makena brand and continue to feel good about our ability to maintain a portion of this market with our next-generation auto-injector and to continue to participate in the generic portion of the market through our authorized generic partner.

Now let’s turn to Feraheme. Our team had a phenomenal quarter with record revenue of nearly $38 million, compared to nearly 28 million last year. We’re very pleased with the broad label large progress today. On the right of Slide 12, you can see Feraheme’s second quarter average market share jumped to 16.3%, an increase of 5.1 percentage points over the first quarter of 2018. Admittedly, some of the volume came from INFeD being on the stock and we anticipate that they will take back some of that volume when supply comes back online.

So great quarter and that you can really appreciate when we look at the monthly share growth on Slide 13. You can see the impact that the saline shortage caused by the hurricane destruction in Puerto Rico. Once that was resolved, we quickly bounced back and have grown share every month. We sell in both hospital and hematology/oncology clinics. This is a market that has historically grown between 5% and 10%, and we anticipate we’ll continue to grow. We are seeing higher utilization of Feraheme in our large existing accounts by employing performance-based contracts that drive utilization in the expanded new non-CKD IDA market. We have also been generating new business. The number of accounts ordering monthly has been growing. In addition, converted accounts were nearly 27% of the volume growth in the quarter. We’re very excited about the first half performance and we expect to continue to increase volumes in both existing accounts and in those newly converted in the second half.

This is a slide we’ve shown in the past, but it nicely illustrates the opportunity for Feraheme. When you look at the larger iron deficiency anemia market, there are roughly 4.5 million people in U.S., who have been diagnosed with IDA. We believe, there is an opportunity to bring more patients who have failed on oral iron treatment into the intravenous iron market. We need to do a better -- better to educate physicians and patients about the benefits of IV iron and Feraheme. The pink section of the pie shows a particularly interesting part of the market opportunity for Feraheme. There are a lot of causes and places where IDA is diagnosed today, but importantly, there are a lot of women suffering from IDA due to gynecological issues including abnormal uterine bleeding and who are under the care of OB/GYNs. With our large commercial presence in women’s health, we believe, there’s an opportunity to reach these women and their doctors. Having the broad label and gaining market share was an important first step in our market expansion strategy. With the divestiture of CBR, we can employ our maternal health sales force to conduct a pilot in educating OB/GYNs about limitations in oral iron use and referral opportunities to treat patients with IV iron. We plan to conduct the pilot program later this year to test how we can help this subset of women suffering from IDA and look to potentially expand the initiative in 2019.

Now let’s turn to Intrarosa. Our first-in-class therapy to treat moderate-to-severe dyspareunia, a common symptom of vulvovaginal atrophy or VVA in postmenopausal women. Intrarosa is differentiated from estrogen therapies, which have dominated this market for many years. Intrarosa is the only local non-estrogen treatment for this condition. It has a differentiated mechanism of action and has a unique safety profile, as it is the only product in the category that does not contain a box warning about the increased risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and probable dementia associated with estrogen therapy. I think it’s important to remind folks that in May, the FDA denied a petition that requested removal of the box warning from low-dose estrogen products approved for treating symptoms of VVA.

We launched Intrarosa in the third quarter of 2017 and we continue to make good progress. Since launch, we have grown the number of prescriptions to approximately 93,000 and HCP base to more than 9,000 prescribers. Highlighted in the yellow, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS recently clarified the drugs for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia due to menopause, are not excluded from Medicare Part D coverage when used consistently with this labeling. Prior to this, prescription treatments indicated specifically to treat this condition were seem to be classified as sexual dysfunction and were not listed as covered therapies by Part D providers on their formularies. We have begun the process of engaging with Part D providers to help ensure that the millions of postmenopausal women who benefit from Medicare can have full access to Intrarosa as an available treatment option. So we’re making good progress on prescribing, reimbursement and HCP awareness and will build upon this momentum to continue to drive growth.

As shown in the graph on the left, we continue to accelerate the growth of total prescriptions. In the second quarter, our field team was able to grow the number of prescribers 41% versus quarter 1 and, again, over 2,000 weekly prescribers in quarter two. Interest in Intrarosa has also been generated through our physician education programs where we conducted approximately 200 in the quarter. Importantly, market share continues to grow. Our market share in those patients covered by commercial insurance is about 5.6%. And remember, we’ve had no access to Medicare patients, whereas the older estrogen products were covered by Medicare. And there are more drivers of growth in the second half of 2018 listed on the right. We have recently put new publications in the hands of our sales force, which help better describe the potential impact of androgens on vaginal health and further differentiates Intrarosa from all of the estrogen products. And we are launching our branded DTC campaign in the second half of this year, which would help educate women that there is a non-estrogen treatment available.

And lastly, we’ll continue to utilize our co-pay savings card to help reduce patient out-of-pocket expenses. Let’s take a deeper look at our co-pay program. When we launched Intrarosa one year ago, we knew that formulary access would take some time to get in place. So we implemented a patient co-pay savings program, which allowed early access to all commercial insurance patients, who represent over two third of the VVA prescriptions. When a commercial insurance patient goes to the pharmacy with her initial prescription, there is a zero co-pay for the first month, for each refill thereafter, the co-pay is no greater than $25. Our market research indicated that $25 is the maximum out-of-pocket cost patients were willing to pay. While the co-pay card has been instrumental in providing patient access, this has kept our gross to net high.

The gross to net impact has been declining as continued formulary access occurs, but it’s still not where we’d like it to be. For example, the rapid growth in the U.S., a very high deductible insurance plan is impacting co-pay programs like ours. We are currently evaluating and modifying our co-pay savings program for 2019. Patients with co-pay cards are twice as likely to refill their prescriptions in almost four times more likely to get to a sixth refill than patients without a co-pay card. So it’s a very important driver of initiation and persistency with Intrarosa. Recent research indicates that overall, Intrarosa has the highest retention rates amongst all vaginal suppositories and creams with 40 over% of patients still on therapy at six months. There are an estimated 20 million postmenopausal women in America, who suffer from dyspareunia, but there are only 1.7 million currently on prescription therapy, which is still a $1 billion market.

The remaining 90% are not on any therapy at all. Most don’t know they have a medical condition that is a delayed symptom of menopause, but a large market research study uncovered that the number one reason that women do not seek treatment is they do not want to use estrogen. A safe and effective non-estrogen treatment like Intrarosa has allowed us to grab a portion of this existing market, but even more importantly, that provides a new differentiated treatment option for those 18 million women sitting on the sidelines.

In the last 6 months of 2017 and the first half of 2018, our initial efforts were focused on patient access, increasing awareness with physicians and driving prescribing. Now in 2018, and highlighted in pink, we’re also expanding our efforts to consumers, first, with an unbranded awareness effort to educate women about the condition, followed by a branded campaign that informs them about a new non-estrogen alternative called Intrarosa. In the first half of 2018, we launched our unbranded digital and social media DTC campaign to help women understand the condition. So far, we’ve had great engagement. Most recently, on June 6, we launched our unbranded website pausesexpain.com. In only a few short weeks, we’ve had over 316,000 visitors and these visitors are highly engaged with over 15% watching our educational videos. Importantly, many of them go on to Intrarosa.com to learn about branded options. Our branded DTC campaign is a fundamental pillar of our growth in the later part of 2018 and 2019. You can see on the right side of this slide, we are launching our branding campaign through August and September, which will include an integrated media plan and patient support program. We also plan to offer an option to discuss treatment with a telemedicine physician. In total, we expect to reach 20 million women between the ages of 45 and 64, up to 30x each before year-end, which will help women understand the benefits of Intrarosa. I look forward to updating you in the future on the success of this program.

Now let’s turn to bremelanotide, our investigational product developed for the treatment of premenopausal women with low desire or low libido associated with distress. Bremelanotide is administrated on-demand via subcu auto-injector in anticipation of a sexual encounter. Bremelanotide also has an innovative mechanism of action. It’s a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist. A majority of the melanocortin receptors are concentrated in the brain in the region known to be responsible for sexual desire. Both pivotal Phase III studies generated robust and consistent efficacy data meeting more prespecified co-primary endpoints with strong statistical significance. Bremelanotide also demonstrated a favorable safety profile during the 6-month randomized trial as well as the follow-up extension study. Education and raising awareness about low libido and desire with associated distress is critical to this product’s success as 1 in 10 premenopausal women are affected by this condition. So let’s go on with bremelanotide, we have a PDUFA date in March and we are preparing for an Ad Comm early in the first quarter of 2019. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

I’ll now turn it over to Ted, for a financial update. Ted?

Ted Myles

Thanks, Nik. As Bill mentioned, as a result of the pending sale of CBR, which we expect to close in mid-August, this business has been classified as discontinued operations for accounting purposes. It is therefore presented separately on our financial statements. The financial results on the following slides are presented in accordance with this accounting treatment and are focused specifically on our ongoing pharmaceutical business.

On June 15th, we announced that we’ve entered into a definitive agreement to divest CBR to GI Partners, a private equity investment firm, for $530 million in an all-cash shape. We plan to use the majority of the net proceeds to pay off the $475 million of senior notes due in 2023. This is a significant delevering event for AMAG, eliminating the high-yield bonds from our capital structure aligns our balance sheet and puts us in a very strong position to execute on our strategic evolution. With more than $400 million of cash on hand, strong EBITDA generation and minimum near-term debt, we have flexibility to invest in our current products and to pursue additional pharmaceutical assets, both in clinical development and commercial stage.

Slide 27 illustrates our GAAP results for product revenue and operating income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in the prior year. As I mentioned before, the numbers on this slide are exclusively from our pharmaceutical products. The CBR results have been pulled out of the numbers and are presented on a single line item on the income statement. Product revenue from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2018 increased 12% to $146 million. Nik already walked through the Makena and Feraheme numbers, so I’ll just mention that Intrarosa contributed $3.2 million in net sales during the quarter. The co-pay savings program is clearly working as many of our key metrics continue to grow week over week, number of HCP is prescribing total scripts and chronicity of therapy. While the gross to net is a near-term headwind on revenue, we view this short-term forgone revenue as a very sound investment that we are making in this important product. With the long intellectual property life on Intrarosa, AMAG is taking a long-term view of this product and will continue to invest in order to deliver growing, sustainable shareholder returns as the product becomes first-line therapy for the millions of women suffering from dyspareunia.

On a GAAP basis, operating income from continuing operations was $42 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income during the second quarter of 2018 was driven primarily by the reversal of the $50 million contingent liability for a milestone payment to the former Lumara shareholders. This milestone payment would have been payable upon achieving $400 million on a trailing 12 month basis. Based on past results and our expectations for the future, this liability is no longer categorized as probable for accounting purposes, and was therefore reversed.

Excluding this reversal of expense, our total cost and expenses increased in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Primary drivers include a $33 million increase in noncash amortization expense of the Makena-based technology, intangible asset and planned investments, as we continue to support the commercial launches of the Makena auto-injector, Feraheme broad label and Intrarosa.

Now let’s shift to the non-GAAP view of the business. Again, the slide excludes the results we realized from CBR during the periods presented. Slide 28 illustrates our non-GAAP financial results for the second quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $61 million, compared to $41 million in the second quarter of 2017. We’re thrilled with these financial results, as we generated strong EBITDA, driven primarily by strong revenues of Makena and Feraheme. While at the same time, investing in the products that will drive the next leg of growth for AMAG. Expenses were in line with our plans, balancing investments to grow while also reserving strong financial controls and discipline.

Slide 29 illustrates our financial guidance, as adjusted for the anticipated closing of the CBR transaction and as revised to reflect the success across our portfolio in the first half of the year and our optimism for the second half. Let’s work our way across the slide from left to right. The first column is simply the guidance that we published when we reported our first quarter results on May 2. As you recall, we raised the top line revenue guidance by $30 million and adjusted EBITDA by $15 million at that time. Total revenue of $560 million and adjusted EBITDA of $130 million, both at the midpoint of the range assumes CBR will be part of our results for the entire year. Obviously, with the pending divestiture of that business, we need to derive guidance on an as adjusted basis, in other words. The second column illustrates the removal of our expected financial results per our operating plan for the period from August 15 to December 31.

These results are being backed out based on our expectation that we close the transaction in mid-August. The third column, which is labeled adjusted guidance illustrates the May 2018 financial guidance with the adjustments to remove the stub period from our numbers. Now with the stub period results removed, we can look at our May guidance with a view toward how we expect to finish 2018. With the success in our pharmaceutical business in the first half of the year, approval of the auto-injector and successful launch of that product, approval of the Feraheme broad label and the market receptivity we’re seeing and our excitement about the next wave of the launch for Intrarosa, we are once again increasing our financial guidance. Focusing on the midpoint of the ranges, we are increasing revenue by $30 million and adjusted EBITDA by $22 million. The column on the far right of the slide illustrates our updated financial guidance on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. You will note an expectation of a smaller GAAP operating loss than previously published, which relates to the $50 million contingent liability that I mentioned a few minutes ago. That expense reversal, which was booked in the second quarter, impacts our GAAP numbers, but not our non-GAAP numbers. But the remainder of 2018 is largely about execution. And based on our first half execution and results, we are confident that the teams will continue to execute and that we will finish 2018 in a very strong position.

As we turn to the balance sheet, we are encouraged by the continued increase in our cash balance and the liquidity we have with $410 million on hand as of June 30, 2018. The sale of CBR will allow us to eliminate the senior notes from our capital structure and further strengthen our balance sheet as we continue to generate adjusted EBITDA, putting us in a zero net debt position. Our long-term strategy focuses on continuing to grow and further diversify our pharmaceutical portfolio and our pro forma liquidity profile gives us considerable flexibility to invest and grow our current products and to pursue new business development opportunities.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Bill, for some closing remarks. Bill?

Bill Heiden

Thanks, Ted. I’ll finish up on Slide 31, which summarizes our 2018 key priorities and the great progress that we’re making. We’ve already begun to check-off several important items on the list with line of sight to check-off the other key priorities in the second half. We’ve heard about the very strong performance of Makena and Feraheme this morning and Nik’s optimism for the second half including the launch of our branded consumer campaign for Intrarosa. We’ve raised our top and bottom line financial guidance to begin this quarter on the pharmaceutical business and this combined with the plan payoff of our high-yield notes with the sale of CBR positions us well as we continue to execute on our commercial products and to pursue business development opportunities to expand the portfolio with additional innovative products that meet unmet patient needs and build additional durable growing revenue streams.

And with that, we’ll conclude our prepared remarks and open the call for questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jessica Fye of JP Morgan.

Jessica Fye

I was wondering if you could shed any light on the attribution of the $30 million increased revenue guidance. Is that mostly Feraheme? And if not, how much did Makena and Intrarosa factor in there? Then also I know you spent a little time elaborating on the gross to net dynamic for Intrarosa, can you give us the number for gross to net for Q2 and maybe talk a little bit more about where you expect them to stabilize and when? How does the Medicare update impact that?

Bill Heiden

Sure. I want to ask Nik to comment. I mean, just -- I’ll just start with -- we don’t give product level guidance, but you are correct, the major upside that we’re seeing is in Feraheme and Makena, that’s really what’s driving the increase in the guidance. Nik?

Nik Grund

Yes and just your question around the gross to net on the co-pay card. So in quarter 2, we saw just about $75 net price per prescription and a lot of the difference of the gross to net is really on the co-pay card. As we move forward, that continues to get better, the price, or the gross to net continue to decline, but as we look forward to the end of the year, we don’t anticipate it normalizing this year and will probably flow into next year before it normalizes.

Your next question comes from the line of Kyung Yang of Jefferies.

Kyung Yang

So on Feraheme, compared to the first quarter, what percent of growth that you have seen in second quarter? Is it coming from the recovery of the saline shortage versus label expansion?

Nik Grund

Yes, so when we think about the second quarter, I would say, the majority of the growth really came from converting new accounts and really increasing share and existing accounts. The remainder, and it’s really hard to say, the combination of some recovery in saline and some of the INFeD stockout that’s been going on in the marketplace, but a majority has been converting accounts, taking share and growing the number of new accounts.

Kyung Yang

All right. And then in terms of Makena, I think one of your slide says that, you mentioned on the call too, about 40% of prescriptions through Makena Care Connection is dispensed as written, so no substitution for generics, so does that mean, like the other 60% is getting substituted by generics and if so, what percent do you get for -- do you get through Prasco collaboration?

Nik Grund

Yes, great question. And just let me clarify, is 40% are being dispensed as written, you’re exactly right. Those can’t be automatically substituted. That doesn’t mean the other 60% are being substituted today. We’re very pleased with early signs around brand resiliency and our physician loyalty around the brand. So when we think about that 60% is not the authorized generic market in July, though they are off to a good start.

Bill Heiden

The majority continues to be branded Makena -- the very great majority continues to be for branded Makena, but I think what Nik has indicated, this really bodes well for the future and as we see multiple generics and we do expect multiple generics in the second half of the year, this -- that dispensed as written will be a really important bulwark against competitive threats.

Kyung Yang

So for the third quarter, so -- we have gone through July and as generics were launched -- authorized generics were launched in the beginning of July, so do you see any impact in the month of July? Or -- I mean, you mentioned the brand resilience, but can you give us a little bit of color, what are you seeing?

Nik Grund

Yes, we are seeing very, but not significant, erosion of the brand and that includes single-dose and multi-dose to generic.

Kyung Yang

Okay. And the last question is on preeclampsia. You mentioned about 28% -- 28 patients have been enrolled in the trial. Can you remind us how many patients -- what’s the target number of patients in the trial?

Bill Heiden

Yes, it’s about 200. So we’re targeting 200, 28 currently enrolled and as I said, we’re now looking at ways so we can accelerate enrollment. This is a -- look, these are difficult trials, this is an emergency situation in a hospital, but trials have been around in preeclampsia and I think we just need to put a little more resource behind this in order to accelerate enrollment and reach the 200, which is the target.

Your next question comes from the line of David Buck of B. Riley FBR.

David Buck

May be for Nik, can you talk a little bit about the Makena number in the second quarter of $105 million. What unusual factors of any inventory stocking or destocking affected that number? Or is that more of a true demand number? And of that $105 million, how much was coming from the Makena subcu? And maybe one for Bill or Nik, what do you think the retention rates likely to be as we enter 2009 for branded Makena? Any thoughts on that? And just a quick one for Ted, can you just give us a sense of ongoing DNA and what the right size SG&A should be after CBR?

Nik Grund

So Makena, the $105 million, honestly, our inventory moved very, very little versus quarter 1, and so that’s really a true demand number that you are seeing flow through, and it’s a couple of components, like you think that we had great volume growth, great demand, but also the subcu auto-injector launch I think helped increase demand as well. So the $105 million, true demand. When we think about retention rates of Makena, so there’s going to be so much things going on in the second half, I mean, if we have one generic, as we have today, that’s a different set of retention rates and a different pricing profile, if you have multiple generics and they all behave accordingly, that’s a different set of volume and retention and then if you have multiple and they’re not behaving accordingly, then you’re going to have something very much different. I think it’s early for us to tell what might happen as we go into 2019.

Bill Heiden

I just kind of think you had also asked about the mix. The vast majority of the mix in the second quarter was -- continues to be IM. I think as we’ve indicated about 60% of new enrollments -- new patients coming in are being -- are coming in on the auto-injector and so we expect that shift, you’ll start to see that shift come through in Q3 in terms of the actual expect, the sales will be more dominant on the auto-injector. I think some of the data that Nik shared is really important around the benefits the physicians are seeing in the auto-injector. This is playing out pretty much just the way we had hoped, which is that physicians and nurses are getting experienced with the auto-injector, they like it, they are writing dispense as written, because they want the branded auto-injector and I think that gives us optimism as we head into 2019 that we’ve got good physician support for the branded Makena, and specifically the subcu auto-injector.

Ted Myles

And David, on your questions about depreciation and amortization, the depreciation and particularly amortization of intangibles, we amortized about $100 million of intangible assets in the first half of the year, primarily related to the Makena-based technology. We expect that to be -- continue to be on a pro rata basis based on revenues, so significant in the second half of the year as well. In terms of spend, as it relates to CBR divestiture and remaining company spending on G&A, G&A for AMAG will be relatively flat once we peel the CBR G&A out of the organization. And sales and marketing continue to invest, as we talked about, we’re prepping for Ad Comm and continuing to support the Intrarosa launch and the Makena auto-injector product along with the bremelanotide prelaunch.

David Buck

If I could sneak one in, what’s the size of the sales force ex CBR? And what do you expect that to be in 2019?

Nik Grund

So we have roughly 105 maternal health sales force folks depending, frankly, on a lot of things, is the OB/GYN pilot that we’re running with that maternal health sale force around Feraheme and IV iron that will keep those folks pretty busy. Auto-injector continues to grow in enrollments, so right now, we’re not anticipating a significant reduction in sales force supporting maternal health.

David Buck

And then Intrarosa we’ve got?

Nik Grund

Intrarosa, we have 137 folks out there [indiscernible] calling on OB/GYNs.

David Buck

And Feraheme?

Nik Grund

Feraheme is just over 40.

Your next question comes from the line of Ami Fadia of Leerink.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Justin, I’m asking on behalf of Ami. We’re wondering if you could give us the mix of patients that are going through the Makena Care program? And also what tier is the intramuscular version on? And also how does the co-pay for patients compare between the subcutaneous and intramuscular for instance?

Bill Heiden

Okay. Great. Thanks, Justin. I’ll ask Nik to answer those.

Nik Grund

Yes. I might have missed the middle question there. But the mix of our patients on Makena Care Connection, majority of our patients are using Makena Care Connection, so when you look at enrollment data, higher than 50% of those are rolling through Makena Care Connection. Your third part, the co-pays are very, very similar between the IM, intramuscular formulation and the auto-injector. Part of our strategy to gain quick access and making sure that there was no delay was to price the two products very similarly, so that we have good adoption, good access for patients and similar co-pays and that strategy seems to be playing out here in the second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes and my other question was just the one that you missed, was what tier is the intramuscular version on?

Nik Grund

Can you repeat that, Justin?

Linda Lennox

We can’t hear you very well.

Unidentified Analyst

What tier is the intramuscular version on?

Nik Grund

Tier, so the branded intramuscular is on Tier 2 in many of the formularies and obviously that’s the access that we hope to retain as we move forward throughout the year.

Bill Heiden

Justin, you are aware this is an in-office injectable, so it’s obviously not going through retail pharmacy, it goes through specialty pharmacy and specialty distribution. So it’s a really unique distribution channel, which, again, we think is another nice bulwark against any future competitive threats.

Your next question comes from the line of Sriker Nadipuram of Barclays.

Sriker Nadipuram

I’m on for Doug Tsao. You mentioned that physicians are writing DAW for Makena prescriptions. Can you kind of talk about the motivations that physicians have for keeping patient on brand and whether you expect that to continue as the IM generics kind of gain trust? And are you seeing the dispensed and written for new patients? Or is this just for existing patients that are being continued on the iron? And then I just have one or more follow up.

Nik Grund

So when dispense as written, really it’s across the portfolio and there’s a few things, so it’s a great question, there’s a few things I’d like to talk about that really reinforce that: first, many of those are for auto-injector. So the benefits of the auto-injector are really resulting in folks wanting to ensure that they get the auto-injector. Second, and reinforces the value of Makena Care Connection throughout the patient’s journey, not only as they get on therapy and the logistics associated with the office, but also the adherence and compliance and the help that we give patients through our co-pay assistance program patients or programs, so there are ton of really valuable and important benefits to physicians for using the Makena Care Connection and the auto-injector. And I think we’re seeing that play out in the quarter.

Moving forward, I anticipate that as they become more comfortable with generic, you may see some drop off in that, but we believe that a lot of the pieces we’ve put in place around our Makena Care Connection services will help retain a good amount of physicians and patients on auto-injector.

Sriker Nadipuram

And then just a quick follow-up on Feraheme. Can you give some more details on the performance-based contracts they have in place?

Nik Grund

Yes, if you recall, way back when we have the CKD indication, we could only contract for the CKD portion of the market, so it’s about 50% of the market. Therefore, incentive for folks to reach higher percentages was not available to us. Once we got the broader indication, we could then provide performance-based contracting for a majority and certainly all of the eligible patients for Feraheme. And some of our largest customers, who have found Feraheme to be there, go to IV iron, jumped on the opportunity to say, yes, absolutely, we want to use IV iron Feraheme as our foundational iron, our workforce iron, so we’re seeing those customers really driving up their share in their existing utilization. So good to see.

Your next question comes from the line of Serge Belanger of Needham.

Morgan McCarthy

This is Morgan McCarthy on for Serge. I just -- I guess, my first question is on Intrarosa. What level of sampling is going on and expected through the end of the year? And then if that going to change with the upcoming launch of Yunvexy? And then my second question would be on Feraheme, is there any one-time impact from saline shortages in that I think it’s like $37 million 2Q sales number and from which product is they are stealing market share from?

Nik Grund

So Morgan, a lot of stuff there, but let’s start with Intrarosa. We don’t anticipate any change in our sampling program. I think having patients leaving the physician’s office and being able to start therapy right away is important part of -- patient adherence is important part of making sure that they start on time with their therapy. So we don’t anticipate any change in our Intrarosa sampling program moving forward. When it comes to Feraheme, really the saline impact is behind us. We’ve seen very little saline impact, if any, in quarter two, so we don’t think it’s depressing the number at all. As far as where we’re taking share from, it’s hard to say, we know that a lot of our converted accounts could have been previous Injectafer accounts, they could’ve been previous Venofer accounts. And we certainly see an impact of INFeD, as some of the INFeD volume has been spread out between all the brands that are still available in the marketplace. So it’s hard to say exactly where we’re stealing share from and quantify it, but we know that it’s coming from Injectafer as well as Venofer.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ken Trbovich of Janney.

Ken Trbovich

[Indiscernible] progress with the adoption of the auto-injector, I think last quarter, if I recall correctly, you folks had sort of indicated that switching 4 weeks after launch was sort of half of the Makena Care, so if Makena Care is in that 50% to 60% range, I’m just trying to make sure I’m sort of accurately understanding the numbers here, 4 weeks and you’re sort of somewhere in the 25% to 30% switch and now you’re at 60%, which would suggest somewhere in that 30% to 36%. Is that kind of where we are at with the auto-injector? Or am I somehow missing that?

Nik Grund

I think with our proactive MCC, Makena Care Connection outreach to help facilitate folks knowing about the auto-injector switching, you’re going to see a higher switch rate in Makena Care Connection, that doesn’t mean there is no switching going on outside of that. We anticipated slight lower, but we don’t have great visibility to it. So I think your assumption around 34% by taking the average of a 0 and a 60% is probably not the right answer, it’s probably higher than that.

Bill Heiden

And I think because MCC represents the majority of scripts and we’ve always looked at that as a measure of what’s happening in the marketplace. As Nik said, the Makena Care Connection, we acknowledge as a positive impact on patients moving to the auto-injectors, so it might be slightly higher, but I think only slightly higher than the market outside of the MCC.

Ken Trbovich

Okay. And is there any way to sort of compare this back to the switch with the preservative-free, 5 mL to the 1 mL, I guess this is kind of where I’m going is from a trajectory standpoint, how does this look compared to the sort of last experience you had?

Nik Grund

They’re very different experiences, I think, with an auto-injector, obviously, there are benefits, 1 mL versus 5 mL in dosage form and preservative-free. The benefits of the auto-injector might be are much greater from an office convenience standpoint, the ability for patients to get therapy quickly, not having to disrupt getting an injection in the back of the arm as opposed to deep intramuscular injection in the buttocks, so very different experiences. But if you’re looking for percentages, we’re actually a little bit ahead after one quarter on enrollment percentage being auto-injector than we were on 1 mL for the comparable time for that first quarter of launch. So I think all the initiatives we put in place to drive conversion were working.

Bill Heiden

Yes, I think -- yes, as Nik mentioned, we’ve got virtually universal access, which is really a key, so no barriers to getting the auto-injector and that 100% sales force job one is to educate physicians and nurses about the benefits of the auto-injector and as we showed in the market research, physicians are playing back that they are seeing the benefits, those that are using the auto-injector are seeing the benefits of this auto-injector, so I think it’s -- we plan the work and work on the plan. So it’s working out just as we had hoped.

Nik Grund

You had another question?

Ken Trbovich

Yes, I just want to make sure on the margin side. I know you guys have done a great job sort of providing an update for the guidance at the top line. I’m just trying to make sure that from a margin perspective, we understand sort of what implications are for the authorized -- ‘18 is a partial year, but I’m just really thinking more towards the idea that steady state ‘19, how should we be thinking about the margins on the AG and that mix of business?

Ted Myles

So this is Ted, Ken. We don’t comment on the specifics of the AG partnership and the split. I think, we’ve said, it’s a fairly common economic share that what you typically see in an AG relationship. I think stepping back a little bit, bigger picture, we’ve guided that you should expect that overall the Makena franchise, the margins will come down a bit as more and more becomes auto-injector, for example. There’s a royalty burden and there’s a little bit more cost of goods, but still very strong pharmaceutical like margins.

Bill Heiden

And then on the authorized generic, and the harder -- the other part of -- part on this is, we do get the lion’s share of the economics, of course, we need to see number of generics, how they behave and ultimately pricing in the generic market and that’s probably going to drive more so revenue in margins. Obviously, our focus is auto-injector, because that’s where we think there is a huge patient benefit and also nice margins for the company.

Ken Trbovich

Sure. And then I guess on Feraheme, things have [indiscernible] I guess one of the things that maybe surprised me a little bit was the cautionary language around the fact that you got benefits on the shortage of a competitor. Is there really any sort of limitation that we should be thinking now with regard to the upside on Feraheme because it certainly seems to me that there’s far greater upside potential there than they need and what we’ve seen in the most recent quarter.

Nik Grund

I am with you. I -- the one thing I’d really -- it’s really just an effort to be transparent, Ken. That’s it. Really, there’s been a shortage on inside, we’d want to make sure people were aware that people are watching market share seen in that, in fact if you look at the pie chart, has virtually disappeared from the market. We do expect them to come back on the market. We do expect them to try and gain some share back, and we’re going to do everything we can to retain that share of Feraheme.

Ken Trbovich

But longer term, when -- beyond the quarterly outlook, sort of the back half kind of concern, again, just sort of looking out longer term, there really isn’t any reason to expect there to be an impediment to Feraheme?

Bill Heiden

No, in fact, as Nik mentioned, not only we growing share nicely, the market itself is growing very, very robustly in terms of volume, but we will be initiating a pilot program to see if we can even accelerate that market expansion through our Makena sales force. It’s now got a little additional average with the divestiture of CBR. So we are with you. I think there’s significant opportunity going forward.

Ken Trbovich

And then last question, I promise , on bremelanotide with the Ad Comm, do you expect the focus to be primarily efficacy, primarily safety or some sort of combination of both relative to what we’ve seen with that the -- there is then sort of a limited number of competitors that we can kind of look at.

Bill Heiden

Yes, so we’re preparing for all -- any and all questions as a [indiscernible] internally preparing for these things, both in terms of the data that we have on efficacy as well as safety. The good news is, as we -- I think as we think about the marketplace, this is an enormous market, a huge medical need, there’s only one other therapy that is approved, it obviously has some significant restrictions, REMS program, black box. Clearly, the FDA does not think that that’s a very safe alternative for these patients. So I think the nice part for us is we’re heading into this with the backdrop of only one other product that is approved that the FDA clearly does not feel is a great alternative. So we’re hopeful that the FDA approaches this from a perspective of bringing another alternative to these patients would be the right path. But a lot of preparation going on, on both efficacy and safety and I think there’ll be conversations on both of those elements.

Ken Trbovich

And we expect the support from the patient efficacy groups that we are seeing with the prior problems [Technical Difficulty]?

Bill Heiden

I would hope so. We’ve certainly engaged with the patient advocacy groups. We don’t intend to employ them to put pressure on the agency, but I think there’ll be certainly a patient perspective and new treatment options or something that they are obviously looking for.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of William Maughan of Cowen.

William Maughan

Just one on the timing of Intrarosa prescription refills. Are you able to see generally the time between refills, in other words, can we infer anything on whether or not women are complying with the daily dosing schedule?

Nik Grund

Yes, actually we do have data on that and really the refill in terms of number of days, as you remember, it’s sold in a 28-day pack and the average refill is just over 30 days. So folks are being very, very compliant with therapy and the time between refills are in kind of that roughly 30 to 35 days. So pretty good compliance.

Bill Heiden

Yes, we’re really pleased to see that we have at 6 months the highest retention rates of any of the vaginal suppositories or creams, 40% of patients still on therapy at six months. This is the data that we’ve obviously been interested in and I think investors were also interested to see this. We’re really pleased to report that data this morning.

At this time, there are no further questions. I will now return the call to Bill Heiden, for any additional or closing remarks.

Bill Heiden

Great, thank you very much, operator. I want to thank all of you for joining us here this morning, and for your continuing support of AMAG. This concludes today’s call.

