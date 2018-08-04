Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS) CEO Daryl Wilson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator. And hello, and welcome to Hydrogenics 2018 Second Quarter Conference Call. With me today is Daryl Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company's second quarter press release and PowerPoint presentation are available on our website under the Investor page at www.hydrogenics.com. We also uploaded the report this morning on both SEDAR and EDGAR and would refer you to those sites for our disclosure documents. As indicated in our press release this morning, all financial references are U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

I would now like to provide a brief safe harbor statement. This call and the accompanying presentation may contain statements that are forward-looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in today's press release, in the MD&A section of our most recent financial statements or in other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Daryl Wilson.

Thank you, Marc. Good day, and thanks, everyone, for joining us for Hydrogenics' 2018 second quarter conference call. Today, I will review our operations and outlook. After which, Marc will discuss our financial results in detail. Please refer to the presentation on our website for today's discussion.

Beginning with Slide 3, let me start by briefly reviewing some highlights of the last quarter. After which, I'll go into further detail about major developments and our near-term areas of focus. Sales in Q2 were flat year-over-year at roughly 7.6 million as we saw higher revenue within the OnSite Generation division but lower shipments in Power Systems. As Marc will review in a moment, the decline within our Fuel Cell business reflected a pause in deliveries to China, but we expect this to pick up nicely during the second half of 2018. As a matter of fact, we've already added to our finished goods inventory in anticipation of such shipments taking place. We remain very optimistic on the future of our business in China. This quarter also saw our first order of high-speed Marine applications and in addition, we now have our Enbridge showcase energy storage facility up and running in Ontario, truly an exciting achievement.

Gross margins rose significantly year-over-year to 27.6%, reflecting product mix and efficiency improvements. We ended the quarter with a solid backlog of nearly 132 million, and we have a positive view on our outlook for this year and beyond. In fact, we expect the near-term sales growth will provide positive operating cash flow to sustain and expand our business going forward. This is an exciting development that underscores our commitment to profitability and sound cash management.

Now let me go over a few of the major areas of focus, starting on Slide 4 with a look at our activities in China. As I've mentioned in the past, Hydrogenics shipped around 300 fuel cell power modules to a number of certified integrators last year. These deployments had various stages of integration, testing and evaluation are proceeding smoothly and our products are performing well. The normal course of progress of scale up in deployments understandably had some pauses to check and confirm the actual condition before taking on larger amounts. So while we have such a pause in the first half, we are confident in the demand pull for the second half of this year, and we've already added to our inventory of finished goods in anticipation of such demand.

We have a very broad and diversified presence in China and we've added resources to staff for business development, distribution and customer service. We actually anticipate a layering effect across our various partners currently in different stages of development leading to a more steady and accelerating demand going forward. And as fuel cells gain market share in the roads in China, there will be a growing need for infrastructure to support and power such vehicles. As I've mentioned in the past, our partners are planning for this in terms of hydrogen stations, which may involve even our electrolyzers if other hydrogen sources are not available. We believe the market is going to shape up in terms of planning for this and getting good government support where necessary to ensure hydrogen availability.

Chinese policies remain stable and focused with regard to promoting cleaner buses, trucks and passenger vehicles across the country, and the market participants are responding through increasing demand and installations. We continue to be very bullish on the environment here and our place in it. Investors should not judge the outlook here based on lower shipments based on the first half of 2018.

Turning to Slide 5. I want to review a few other data points with regard to our recent momentum towards mobility in fuel cell applications. The market is rapidly moving toward not only acceptance but even preference for hydrogen power in next-generation transport. By which, I mean trains, buses and cars. Regarding the first of these, we're excited by the growing interest being shown for rail applications, many leveraging our work with Alstom. Alstom's iLint vehicle using our fuel set technology has now reached technology readiness level 8, which means that application is fully commercial and cleared for public use. We anticipate that Alstom will provide us with its first commercial order sometime in the next three months. We're excited by this use of our core heavy-duty technology, which not only will boost our revenue outlook for 2019 but generally serve as a tool to build order flow with various trains and other applications with OEMs worldwide.

Already, the market is attracting interest from larger players and larger projects throughout the EU and North America. We are pleased to see RFP competitions where the hydrogen solution is fully considered as an eligible technical solution primarily on account of the excellent leadership and good work of the team at Alstom in partnership with Hydrogenics. While the cycle times in this industry can be protracted, the scale of the opportunity and the long-term impact for our markets is very substantial. The bottom line is the projects like this of increasing scope and size are now in serious development and expected to move the industry forward. The perceived risk return profile is changing as the benefits of hydrogen-based systems gain traction, demonstrates scalability and become more cost-effective. As recently as this past week, Toyota has been active in the news around its commitment for fuel cells, investing millions in designing lower-cost, mass-market passenger cars and SUVs while pushing the technologies into buses and trucks to build the economies of scale.

As market demand and interest advances across the board, this rising sea lifts all ships, as the saying goes, and ultimately results in a more efficient supply chain, improved operating leverage for all participants and greater mobility applications and a larger number of fuel cell hydrogen fueling stations, so which is exciting and our role is very real.

Turning to Slide 6. Let me wrap up by summarizing a few of the key areas driving our confidence for the future. Our world-leading technology has been evolving and improving over the past two decades, providing unparalleled experience in the space, which translates into acceptance into acceptance and conviction by our customers and business partners. We have showcased reference sites for Power-to-Gas that are resulting in higher interest in energy storage worldwide along with our reliable cutting-edge fuel cell power modules in trains, buses and other heavy-duty applications. The markets are all moving in one direction, towards a larger installations and deployments, which will then drive operating leverage in economies of scale, further advancing the cycle. We remain the only company uniquely qualified to provide both ends of the hydrogen spectrum with the most advanced PEM systems for both hydrogen generation and fuel cell power production.

Our customers and partners, many of whom we've worked with for many years, underscore our success as does our solid backlog. I think looking back two years from now, you'll see that Hydrogenics took the appropriate steps from 2016 through 2018 to position the company for a rapid uptake in demand that appears just around the corner. I'll look forward to the future when accelerating growth and market penetration drives strong profitability and cash flow along with higher returns for our shareholders.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Marc to review our financial results in detail. Marc?

Thanks, Daryl. Before I begin, let me remind our listeners that as discussed previously, prior period results have been restated to reflect the implementation of the IFRS 15 revenue standard, which will impact year-over-year comparisons.

As shown on Slide 7, we posted revenue of $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, in line with the prior year. OnSite Generation sales rose due to shipment timing, while our Power Systems business was down due to delayed deliveries, particularly in China. We anticipate higher shipments and revenue in the second half of 2018 as Daryl has mentioned. Our six month sales performance on Slide 8 mirrors the activity just discussed for Q2.

Gross margins, shown on slides 9 and 10, were 27.6% for the first quarter and 33.9% for the six months of 2018 versus 5.8% and 19.1%, respectively, for the same periods in 2017. The higher performance year-over-year was due to improved product mix, including the impact from greater commercial production of standardized fuel cells and the lack of certain projects that reduced margins in 2017. Both our OnSite Generation and Power Systems businesses experienced lower than normal margins last year due to specific issues that were previously discussed.

Turning to Slide 11 and 12. Our adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.4 million this quarter and $4.1 million for the 6 months of 2018 versus $3.4 million and $4.2 million, respectively, in last year's comparable periods, reflecting the revenue and margins previously discussed.

Slide 13 shows that the company's order backlog as of June 30, 2018, was $131.8 million. Of which, we anticipate delivering approximately $52 million over the coming 12 months. During the second quarter, we received $10.7 million of new orders and believe the latter half of 2018 will result in even greater awards due to the current level of RFP activity.

The canceled order reflects the outcome of dissolving our joint venture in Korea, given no near-term opportunities with our current partner there. However, we continue to pursue business in the country through other channels and strategic relationships.

On Slide 14, our cash resources as of June 30, 2018, were $15 million versus $21.2 million net of operating borrowings at the beginning of the year. Cash used in Q2 include the buildup of finished goods previously discussed related to anticipated China shipments in the second half. Releasing this inventory will have a positive impact on operating cash flow in the coming quarters.

With that, we'll now turn the call over to the operator for questions. Please go ahead, operator.

[Operator Instructions] I'm showing our first question is from Eric Stine with Craig-Hallum. Your line is open sir.

So I'm wondering, I know it's a fairly recent development but the EU renewable energy directive, wondering if you could just expand the impact that you're seeing in the market. And as part of that, is this something that still needs to be [indiscernible] by each member of state before we really see movement in this? Any color would be great.

Daryl Wilson

We had a great start with Power-to-Gas and a leader -- we were a leader in the field as things got underway 2011, 2012. And then the lack of policy support principally in Germany led to a bit of a lull on this application. This most recent development in June has been a real impetus, and there's been a lot of new contact and also resurrection of formerly developed projects on account of this policy development. What the policy does is recognize the role of hydrogen in the total energy system in Europe along with renewables. So in many countries like Germany where the renewable energy component of the energy system now is well above 30%, there is a pressing need for storage and stabilization on the grid. And prior to this, hydrogen was not fully recognized for everything that it could do as a contributor to scaling up renewables. So with this development, yes, there needs to be application of the directive in the member states. But in fact, the member states have been anticipating and looking forward to this and we feel that there'll be a fairly rapid uptake, especially in those member states with high levels of renewable energy already. And then we can move on to qualify projects where there's a decent return on the project. There may be some nuances state-to-state but generally, I think the impetus that we need for Power-to-Gas is now there, and this is being reflected in discussions with our sales and business development staff. So it's a very encouraging development and important item to highlight this morning.

Eric Stine

Yes, definitely. I mean, are you seeing that this is more towards the energy storage side of it? Or is it more hydrogen as a medium for other applications, whether it's vehicle fueling, refineries, et cetera?

Daryl Wilson

Things have actually gotten much more sophisticated in this discussion, so it's not kind of either or storage, stabilization or whatever. There's a -- the term that's being used lately has been sector coupling. And the concept here is that hydrogen provides a bridge where renewable energy can move between the electrical sector into the fuel sector into the energy for industry sector. So the coupling between the various uses of energy in our society are now envisioned to be enabled using hydrogen, which is, it's always been the vision but there were many blockages in that happening. And so, this new policy opens up those channels, lets hydrogen shine for its strength as an energy carrier, and we've seen a very significant step up in major energy companies. I naturally can't name names here, but if you look at the top three or five energy companies across the spectrum of electrical and gas in Europe, there is probably not one of them now that's not paying lots of attention to hydrogen, and that's a big change over the last five years. The other encouraging thing with this development is the scale discussion has moved from the 1, 2 megawatt story where we've been doing demonstration projects into much larger scale. So the level of quotation and the level of engagement around projects is moving to an encouraging level.

Eric Stine

Got it. Maybe just turning to rail, good to hear that your expectation of orders in the next few months. Is it still your expectation that the first one you get would be an aggregated order? And just curious, I saw within the last couple of weeks, approval that the iLint got approval for commercial use in Germany. Wondering if that kind of speeds up your timeline at all.

Daryl Wilson

It does in the sense that there is now a kind of nothing standing in the way of full application in commercial use with public passengers. So that whole process went in a very encouraging way and even more rapidly than expected. So now, there's no doubt in the minds of prospective customers that this is a fully qualified application for rail. And I cannot speak on behalf of Alstom, but you'll see in the media that there has been a number of announcements of their engagement with the market. And we're very encouraged by the overall level, especially as I noted in my remarks this morning. We're announcing RFPs come out that say hydrogen fuel cells are an eligible propulsion system in the competition. That was not even heard of a year ago or two years ago.

And the deployment of actual vehicles which people can go and ride on and have the experience of fuel cell technology directly, that has changed the game entirely so that this is a fully eligible application now in major competitions. I did make note that the cycle times in this industry are protracted but nevertheless, the scale of activity here is extremely encouraging, and I foresee it will have a very good impact on our business starting in 2019.

I'm showing our next question is from Craig Irwin from Roth Capital. Your line is open sir.

Daryl, I appreciated the discussion in your prepared remarks about the improved visibility in China, the fact that the regulatory environment allows us to see deliveries in the second half as your China bus backlog. Can you remind us where your backlog stands? Has it changed in the last couple of months? Are we still looking at something like 1,200 units to be delivered over the next handful of quarters?

Daryl Wilson

Right, that number would still be accurate in the sense that there were not any substantial deliveries in the last quarter, and so we're still around that number of 1,200 and then I think we'll see a decent number flow through the second half. I don't want to put a pin on that just yet as some additional volume is to be firmed up, but there is volume already firmed up and we have confidence. As I said, we've already built inventory in anticipation of that demand. So a strong outlook through the balance of the year and then, of course, some of that 1,200 will play out into 2019 as well.

Craig Irwin

Great. Then if I could just ask about the five customers that you had in China bus. I think you've named two of them and wanted to ask for anonymity at this point. There was fourth and fifth that were in discussions. Can you update us on how those discussions are going now that we have clarity around the regulatory environment, the subsidy environment? Do we potentially have bookings from these five customers in the second half?

Daryl Wilson

Yes. I've often talked about how this kind of moves slowly 1, 10, 100 of them. And when they're in this earlier stage, we're typically not naming names and getting things ahead of ourselves. But yes, we do anticipate further order uptake at appreciable volumes in the second half and perhaps, we'll be able to debut some of the partners as that happens.

Craig Irwin

Great. I also wanted to ask about the $9.7 million booking in OnSite Generation in the quarter. This is at the high end of your bookings for OnSite Generation over the last few years. Can you maybe underline the key contributions there to such a strong number? Is there any individual project that's a major portion of that?

Daryl Wilson

Yes. So it's a mixture of industrial gas and fueling and probably, the major contribution was the fueling station in Québec in Canada. So that marks the beginning of fuel cell vehicle deployment in Canada, which we anticipate to happen in Ontario, Québec and Vancouver area in British Columbia. So it's a good start, the federal government in Canada has been extremely supportive around climate change mitigation agenda and has been providing funding for the initial round of fueling stations. The Québec station is actually from the initial round then we anticipate that there will also be further rounds. So yes, a positive quarter for OnSite Generation and we're looking forward to more of that for the balance of the year as well.

Craig Irwin

And then just the financial outlook for the third and fourth quarters of this year. To deliver on 100% growth is always a challenge for an emerging growth company. I know you said that you built inventory ahead of the end of the quarter to maybe facilitate that. But can you maybe walk us through some of the things you're doing to prepare for that kind of growth? And is it reasonable for us to expect a very significant uptake in the third quarter ahead of hopefully, a fourth quarter hockey stick?

Daryl Wilson

So I think if you look to last year, you saw that Q2, we turned in $7.5 million; in Q4, it was upwards of $19 million-plus. So the doubling possibility is there and essentially, that's a capacity utilization issue. So historically, with more meager demand, we haven't been operating at full capacity. I think Q4 last year showed that we're capable of the big step up and we don't stumble when we do that. And even at that $19 million-plus, we still weren't tapped out in terms of our capability. We have done production rate trials at higher levels, even in recent months. So while the demand flow has not been heavy for the first half, we've been exercising our muscles to deliver at higher levels and succeeding at back. So I think the readiness level is good. We also, I think, mentioned a year or two ago that we took on additional facility capacity and building space in Canada. So there's no impediment to doing much better. And as I said, we've shown that we can do that last year. In terms of the magnitude, I don't want to put hard numbers on that but there is an appreciable difference, I think, in what we can do in the second half versus the first half.

I'm showing our next question is from Jeff Osborne from Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

I might have missed this it, but in response to Eric's question, Daryl, about the Alstom relationship. Do you expect a, like a framework agreement? Or my understanding is that Alstom had a deal with the Lower Saxony government for 14 trains. Do you have that in backlog at this point? I was under the belief that, that was the first sort of system to go out in the field, but maybe I'm wrong.

Daryl Wilson

No, your information's correct. So we announced in May of 2015 the €50 million order, which involved development and the first slate of 100 vehicles. So that framework agreement and initial order is all in backlog now. What we're waiting on is the production release order where we'll actually start production for vehicles to go on the rails. It's in Alstom's interest to make that number larger rather than smaller. So while they have sealed sales like the one in Lower Saxony, those numbers are not sufficient to justify an attractive price. And so there's an accumulation aggregation story going on here where they are wanting to confirm demand with other regions so that the initial production order is such a size that the total pricing package for them will be attractive. So it's something that's progressing well. Again, you can see in their own public releases about engagements in various markets. I think one of the more recent ones even involved in the U.K., vehicles that are not even Alstom vehicles but actually the conversion of existing vehicles from another OEM, enhancement of the coaches and conversion of the propulsion system to fuel cells. So those kind of developments show a very interesting market with good pull. And I can share that it's happening across multiple geographies. And as I mentioned, the RFPs are now coming in with fuel cell as a qualified solution, which is very gratifying. So with the overall momentum in orders, we anticipate the aggregated production order to fall through in the balance of this year. And also, with the need to be ready to produce for the first orders, that's another reason why that production order needs to happen fairly soon.

Jeff Osborne

Makes sense. Is there any way you can qualitatively describe the -- I don't really study the train market in great detail but in terms of different form factors and architectures of different trains, how fungible the development work you did with other architectures or other systems? Is it easily portable or is there a lot of R&D work that needs to be done from Hydrogenics' and Alstom's perspective to sort of port your technology into other systems like the U.K. that you were mentioning?

Daryl Wilson

The fungibility is actually quite good. There is some work to do. I don't want to totally minimize it, but it's really form and fit packaging. One of the team members made a comment that this is increasingly looking like a battery to him where you're configurating rectangular blocks of technology to fit into various places on a vehicle. But how it performs electrically and how it's integrated into the electrical system is simply a plug-in interface in the electrical wiring. So the simplicity is looking more battery-like. The engineering work is simply packaging much like you would have to package batteries. That means that there's a wide spectrum of rail applications that previously were held up more as a matter of confidence. Does this stuff really work? How does it perform? We're over that now, we're over that by 3 years.

And so, there has been work done on multiple other vehicle platforms and even on non-Alstom platforms while Alstom's offering the service. So that, I think, illustrates that there's a lot of places we can go with this. On the smaller level, streetcars, there's an interest to get rid of that ugly overhead wire in cityscapes, so streetcar applications are attractive; light rail, which transports more people in dedicated corridors is an obvious application; the iLint, which we have already done and has been publicly disclosed as commuter rail and with distances upwards of 500 to 1,000 kilometers, so that's interregional rail; and we have also done work at larger scales. So the spread of this application into multiple rail platforms is happening already because of the confidence that's been generated on the journey taken with the iLint, and that's a very gratifying development and reflects, I think, the confidence of the team at Alstom to take a new platform and make full use of it.

Jeff Osborne

Two other quick ones here. Maybe dovetailing on Craig's question about the third and fourth quarter. The cash flow positive comments you are making, is it just in general? Or is it specifically for the third quarter? I just want to get a better understanding of how you look at the cash cycle.

Daryl Wilson

No, that's the outlook for both of the quarters, and I think we have good visibility to support that.

Jeff Osborne

And the last clarification I had is I think the Enbridge-Brookfield deal closed today. It's unclear to me, the Power-to-Gas facility, did that change hands?

Daryl Wilson

No, didn't. No, Enbridge remains very bullish about this application. Not only Enbridge, other major gas companies around the world are seeing hydrogen gas now as an important vector of decarbonization for them. We've been able to show project scale, which becomes attractive to them. Previous efforts at 1 and 2 megawatts is not significant in their world but when you start being able to scale the technology in the hundreds of megawatts and show this sector coupling energy integration feature, the interest level goes up very dramatically. And again, we've seen major energy companies, E.ON, or now Uniper and Enbridge led the way by 5 years. But now, others are paying attention because they see the policy moving in favor of hydrogen. And also, the scale of what we can do with hydrogen is much better appreciated, so that bodes well for our future, I think. These are companies that typically feature themselves as energy system owner operators. Many of them pioneered their first solar and wind farms in 100s of megawatts. They can finally see the vision for hydrogen that goes in that direction and so, that catalyzes their interest. They practiced in those other fields, they understand how to be energy system asset owner operators and now, hydrogen is appearing as part of the portfolio, which is gratifying.

I'm showing our next question is from Amit Dayal with H.C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

In relation to the marine opportunity, could you talk a little bit about how this has been shaping up for you and what resources you need to commit to kind of benefit this further?

Daryl Wilson

This is again, an integration packaging issue. So with the standardized approach to the product, we're able to show heavy-duty transport operators that they can get to electrification. In some industries like shipping, they realize there's no way they can charge a bank of batteries and get any distance with a large vessel in Marine applications and so, hydrogen's kind of their only choice. With the debut of the train application, the confidence has gone up to say we can move toward hundreds of kilowatts, even multi-megawatt solutions on platforms such as Marine. Like many other areas, there's a lot of pressure on them to mitigate emissions. Port emissions are a concern, so city emissions from poorly run diesel generators shipboard during times of port have long been a big concern. And so you have the pleasure cruising industry with interest, the ferry industry with interest such as the announcement that we made, and even larger vessels with interest in this area.

We've been able to show that we can integrate and package high-powered and high-energy solutions onto these vessels. And now, we're seeing marine architecture and engineers paying attention to the capabilities that are offered by hydrogen technology. We saw dabbling interest in this by major cruise ship operators five, seven years ago but they just didn't have the confidence. The difference now is they've seen TRLE deployments on the train side and said, oh, this is happening in the mainstream, we've got to get on with it and do it. So good momentum here and we anticipate there will be more announcements.

Amit Dayal

On the EU directive front, what can we expect as the next steps now in terms of this progressing towards backlog building up or some type of order flow for you guys?

Daryl Wilson

In fact, it's already happening. So once project proponents that have done some development work on Power-to-Gas in the recent years and they got stalled, once they saw this actually happening and this has been long anticipated, they've got busy again now and said, okay, let's pull out the books and touch up what was done previously from an engineering point of view and figure out how they can finance and launch the project. So the impact of this is already happening. They're not waiting for the member states' full adoption because they anticipate that will happen and this has been anxiously awaited, especially in certain countries. So the impact's already started.

Getting projects fully qualified, all of the consortium partners involved and getting the funding still will take time. And these are brand new initiatives by major entities that have no prior experience and so, that also takes time. But I would expect over the coming months, including the balance of this year, you'll see announcement impacts that are actually catalyzed by this change.

Amit Dayal

Just one last one from me. On the $7.5 million that's been removed from the backlog, is this associated with Kurion or is this something else?

Daryl Wilson

So this is entirely related to Kolon. We had deployed a single megawatt demonstration site some years ago, and we had a firm contract for a 20-year service agreement associated with that operation. And now that the outlook for the JV is clear, it's only integrity to remove that from the backlog, so that's what we've done.

And I'm showing our next question is from Orin Hirschman with AIG Investments.

So can you -- I know you've gone through the [Indiscernible] on the call, but can you just reiterate what exactly were the delays in China and what gives you confidence that they're going to re-ramp here?

Daryl Wilson

Yes. Delay is almost the wrong word because some of these things are planned from the standpoint that if you're not sure about all the aspects of 100 vehicles on the road, you don't want to put 500 vehicles on the road because you'll have 500x the trouble if you had too much trouble in the first 100. So as I've said, we have multiple integrators and they're at various stages of development but it happened to leading ones. After taking in a large number of units last year and then going through the process of integration, they wanted a period to check and say, is everything okay? If we keep going on with this, are we going to have a lot of headaches? And that takes time. You've got to put miles on the vehicles to see that there are not breakdown issues. And indeed, things have gone well and there have not been any major issues. And so, the confidence is there to move ahead with the next tranche. So as I say, delay is not entirely the right word for it, it's more of a check step so that there's confidence to move ahead with the next phase.

Orin Hirschman

And you've seen the orders start to reaccelerate?

Daryl Wilson

Yes, we have. So there's no doubt about this.

Orin Hirschman

Okay. And in terms of...

Daryl Wilson

Just to clarify, in terms of orders, we have in backlog, approximately 1,200 units. And so, there's not an issue of more orders going into backlog, this is more a drawdown of items that are already in backlog.

Orin Hirschman

Right. That will be the intent of my questions, so with the deliveries reaccelerating is what I...

Daryl Wilson

That's right, that's right, yes.

Orin Hirschman

And you are seeing that, like, so what you're saying...

Daryl Wilson

Yes.

Orin Hirschman

Two more questions. Can you -- again, you've been asked at least two times, I think, too. Can you dovetail that again with your cash flow indications?

Daryl Wilson

Right. So there is a sufficient business not only with China, but with other demand that we foresee a positive cash flow outlook for the remaining 2 quarters.

Orin Hirschman

And that's how the cash flow is coming because you're going to turn operating positive? Or is it coming from a drawdown of inventory or both?

Daryl Wilson

Both.

Orin Hirschman

Okay. And what vertical or segments in particular do you think are going to pull a lot of the weight here to do that?

Daryl Wilson

So China is part of it, other work in our Power Systems division and mobility applications elsewhere in the world is part of it, and then the order backlog we have for industrial hydrogen and for fueling stations would all be part of the balance of the year. I don't believe there's a major Power-to-Gas project that will pull that for 2018 but quite possibly, more Power-to-Gas work going into 2019.

Orin Hirschman

Okay. Two more follow-ups. And just in terms of the other geographies, you said in terms of mobile applications, what might those applications be? Are we talking about trains? Are we talking about anything else?

Daryl Wilson

Probably the strongest running right now is in mobility, so that's buses and trucks and trains. So there is a good interest now with the electrification of various other vehicles where batteries are challenged with respect to fueling and range. Fuel cell strength is now understood and we're anticipating good support in those areas based on what we're seeing in our sales pipeline.

Orin Hirschman

But actually in terms of shipment coming in, in the second half, the shipment coming out should stay in the second half?

Daryl Wilson

That's right, yes. Not just China, other geographies also.

Orin Hirschman

Again, can I ask you if you can say more about that in terms of being more granular? Can you say anything more about that? Where else is it critical on the talking side or something like that where it's ramping or it's going to make a big difference to you?

Daryl Wilson

Some of the additional volume is not fully booked and disclosable at this point of view with the customer permission. So that's where I'm in a little bit difficulty, to get more granular. But as I say, the markets in Europe and China are both supporting heavy mobility applications. And with the backlog we have now on the books and releases from that backlog, we get good support. And then additional sales with deliveries in the balance of the year, we also have support.

Orin Hirschman

Okay. And final question, which I don't think I've asked you over the years on the call, so I'm going to ask you in a public call today. Obviously, your stock gets back to where it was many years ago and it's down a lot today. What's your reaction? What do you think people may not fully appreciate or understand? Any color you can say on that, and then I'll do more with you off line.

Daryl Wilson

So I think if you start to paint the future based on the first half, that's a big mistake. Even last year's pattern very clearly says that the first half did not show what the second half could do. So in our own history, recent history, you have an illustration that you cannot predict the future based on immediate events, which I tried to explain very clearly. Why was the volume lighter in the first half? The Chinese integrators were not ready to proceed with a whole lot more volume until they digested the volume that they had. So I think that's the critical misunderstanding, is that the potential is there with the backlog. Those are order commitments that we expect to fulfill in the balance of the year, and that will change the complexion of the second half. The other thing that is likely not well appreciated is the scale of the applications and perspectives. Orders that we have ahead of us are substantial and I tried to make that clear in the call today that what we're bidding on and the scale of that is quite different than the past. And that's, I think, another point that needs to be understood where the future will look like different in the past.

