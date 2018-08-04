Travelport's (TVPT) CEO Gordon Wilsons on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Majid Nazir - Head, Investor Relations

Gordon Wilson - President and CEO

Bernard Bot - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John King - Bank of America

Adam Hackel - Imperial

Matthew Broome - Cowen & Co.

Matthew Pfau - William Blair

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

Majid Nazir

Earlier this morning, we issued an earning press release, which together with a slide presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks are available on our website at ir.travelport.com.

Participating today is Gordon Wilson, our President and Chief Executive officer; and Bernard Bot, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to highlight that throughout today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. In our earnings press release, slides accompanying this webcast and our filings with the SEC, you'll find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations of these measures where -- with comparable GAAP measures as required by the SEC.

I'd also like to remind participants that the following discussion and responses to your questions reflect management's views only as of today and will include forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made on today's conference call. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results are included in today's press release and our filings with the SEC.

So with my instructions now concluded, let me turn the call over to Gordon.

Gordon Wilson

Thank you, Majid. Hello, everyone. And let me have my welcome to you to review Travelport second quarter and first half 2018 results. Bern is going to take you through the detail of our results for the quarter, but first I want to highlight our overall achievement in the first half of 2018 and detail how they position us for the longer term in the context of the strategic objectives that we set out for you in February of this year. At the end of our prepared remarks, we will of course take your questions as usual.

For those of you following the slide presentation, I am on slide four. We have had a good start to the year. Our first half revenues are up 6% year-over-year to $1.34 billion, whilst our adjusted EBITDA was down 1% to $311 million.

These numbers are in line with our plans, which as we set out in February, call for us to win and implement considerable new business to overcome the headwinds from the loss of a single account in the Pacific region. This account as you will recall on a full year basis represented $85 million of revenue and $45 million of adjusted EBITDA for us.

I am therefore very pleased that we have achieved our initial targets, not at least since we estimated the impact of the lost account to be two-third weighted in the first half of the year. Hence the 6% growth in revenue and 1% year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA are reflective of overcoming a 4 point revenue impact and a 9 point EBITDA impact from this lost account and this demonstrates our underlying performance extremely well. Moreover, if you look at our Q2 numbers in isolation, our revenue for the quarter was up 8% year-over-year and our adjusted EBITDA was up 7% year-over-year.

To complete our financial summary, adjusted net income was down 7% to $107 million, again as expected and largely due to quarterly phasing and mix effects within our tax charge. Our diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.84 for the half year.

As we go through this presentation, you will see that were doing what we said we do, which is to grow in faster growing regions and in faster growing market segments, and this strategy is particularly important when you consider that not all Air volume in our industry is born equal in terms of the price and the margin earned on it.

In terms of Air market share, which is a volume based reference point, please bear in mind that in this industry Air market share can move for one or more of four reasons. First and most obviously, due to one or lost accounts and/or share of wallet changes in existing accounts and in this period we have had some of each, and we expect this sort of dynamic to continue going forward.

Second is customer mix, base as a GDS, you are powering the fastest growing agency in the marketplace, your share will grow and it is our successful focus on some of the regional online travel agencies that were growing at a fastest rate in some key countries around the world.

The third factor is geographical footprint. If a GDS is stronger in a region that is growing organically faster, in the last quarter for example, in the United States showed stronger growth than Europe, the Air share of that GDS will go up.

And the fourth driver is travel agency strategy including consolidation, if an agency determines to consolidate more for its business on a particular GDS or combines with another agency and determines to put more of that combined share of wallet on one GDS than another then the reflective Air market share between the GDS’ will move.

For Travelport in the first half we experienced share loss in the Pacific for obvious reasons. But we showed share gains of over 110 basis points in Asia due to a combination of customer wins, greater share of wallet and relative geographical market growth.

We also gained over 100 basis points of Air share in Europe, despite the geographical region as a whole only growing at 2% year-over-year. This was due to customer and share of wallet wins we were able to secure.

And finally, in Latin America, we also have gained nearly 30 basis points of share, again due to customer and share of wallet wins.

In the United States to complete the picture, we have relatively less exposure than one of our major competitors to a market which grew at 5% in the half and we do not provide Air booking service for the largest OTA Expedia though we do provide our service to Priceline so our share was down.

Now Air share doesn’t talk to at all what we call Beyond Air, which in the first half represented 29% for our Travel Commerce Platform revenue and here our diversifications actually came through due to the benefit of significant business growth at our payment subsidiary eNett, which was up 82% in revenue terms in the first half.

This was achieved through a mix of new business wins implemented and strong growth with its existing customer roster as it penetrates further the available payment transactions where it can deliver differentiated value.

Turning to the forward look, our performance in the first half of 2018 including the excellent six months from eNett, meaning we remain on track to full within our financial guidance ranges we have given for the full year.

With the positive continued growth of eNett, but that will be against highly comparative such as we anticipate the full year growth of eNett to be in excess of 50% in revenue terms, and this as you recall, compared to over 30% revenue guidance we gave at the start of the year for this part of our business.

Elsewhere, we have experienced some softening in leisure demand, as a result of the FIFA Soccer World Cup, which was clearly an early Q3 factor impacting Europe. But that’s been compounded a little bit by the heat wave we have been experiencing in Northern Europe, a region in which we outperformed year-to-date.

Furthermore, we are beginning to see some signs that have supported market growth environment we saw in the first half of 2018 is not quite as buoyant going into the second half, given the impact of higher jet fuel prices already starting to have on airline capacity plans for the post-summer booking period, which is now upon us, together with rising virtual pensions and uncertainty impacting global trade.

Now we have to add to this dynamic, the fact that Travelport elected to terminate its agreement with a pan-European OTA or online travel agency based in Greece due to their breach of contract. This is an agency that has shown high growth and we became their third GDS provider a couple of years ago, representing some new growth for our business.

Whilst it is not our focus, we need to go into legal matters on a call such as this, our decision means that we have written-off a customer loyalty payment, which Bernard will explain in his review of our Q2 numbers. Clearly, we will therefore not be obtaining the planned level of Air bookings going forward from this customer.

Press reports indicate that the agency in question has ceased actually issuing airline tickets and is now acting as a meta-search agency sending Air bookings to other online travel agencies. Therefore it is possible that some of our other travel agency clients will pick up some of the demand that this agency was hitherto processing. With these factors together we need to take a somewhat conservative view of the remainder of the year but we are confident that we will deliver to the guidance that we outlined in February.

Now let me conclude my opening remarks by restating that fundamentally Travelport continues to execute against its strategic objectives. Our first half performance demonstrates our ability to leverage the investments we have made and continue to make in our products and technology.

Our hybrid cloud, our leading search, speed and quality, the quality of robotics, our leadership in mobile and our leadership in payments, are all translating to better growth in the fastest growing regions and sectors of the travel distribution industry.

So turning to slide five, let me list some of our achievements in the first half, so you can see the steady and continual progress we are making against our strategic objectives. I am going to start with leadership in content.

Travelport is I believe providing more flexible and more agility than others in our industry due to the investments we have made. We are solving for the increasingly complex environments in which we operate, where travel content is growing, becoming more fragmented, more tailored and is being priced more dynamically. The large gap between ourselves and our competitors in the ability to enable our airline customers to merchandise their products on our platform continues.

Today, there are some 270 airlines on Travelport that have their entire value proposition capable of being fully bookable through travel agencies. That is 4 times more than our nearest competitor and in the second quarter included another major airline in fruition in the form of Qantas, which is now offering a full range of products through Travelport including fare families and ancillaries. Having its content in general is one of the reasons that we are winning share.

Travelport also has a range of unique airline participation. We are the only GDS which has the participation of all of Southwest Airlines, Ryanair and IndiGo. IndiGo is the largest Indian airline and as a result is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world.

Partly as a result of this content, our share of the Indian market is growing. In the first half of 2018 the Indian GDS Air market grew at 17%, whereas Travelport grew in that market at 21%. There is more to come from this market for Travelport, which is now second only to the United States in terms of GDS Air volume.

We are adding to this field with new models by building new technologies that will deliver differentiated content to our airline and agency customers alike. We are on track to deliver the IATA agency API source content to our travel agencies later this year through our plan having been developing this capability for some time following our industry first certification by the airline industry body.

Having gone public with Qantas, who are adopting our industry API solution in addition to our merchandising solutions I have already mentioned, we will also continue to work with a number of other major airlines in a constructive and positive engagement around NDC connectivity and consumption.

Travelport was the first to market with a facilitation of Air France-KLM’s private channel, designed for agencies that are seeking to avoid having to retail Air France and KLM’s fare increases of a surcharge and these events are complex. In fact one of our GDS competitor still does not possess such a capability for this airline.

It’s not just Air where we are leading content. We are enriching our hotel, car and rail content too. For instance in rail, we have just signed Eurostar as a first rail operator to sell its contents with our rich content and branding solution applied.

In car rental, we signed an innovative deal with Auto Europe, under which we intend to bring international prepaid car content to our platform for the first time and in doing so we will add several additional car rental suppliers to our platform.

Also for the first time, we deployed our cloud-based management capability for the on-boarding of this additional content and that means a significant decrease in the time to market, therefore bringing increased choice to our travel agencies and their customers much faster than before.

The second key element for us is differentiating with product. We continue to drive the increased use of our mobile tools where travel is being increasingly searched, booked and managed through digital devices.

The long-term benefits of the advantage we built in mobile other than the revenues we earn in app design, building and development is ultimately through driving more transactions and more value to our platform, which we do by customizable and more off-the-shelf apps for travel agencies and airlines.

These capabilities we have branded as Trip Assist for agencies and Fusion for airlines is making good progress with several new signings in recent months. Overall, our mobile travel apps have been downloaded nearly 45 million times, are among the highest rated travel apps in the world.

We also continue to focus investments in data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, with one of the aims being to enable travel agencies to increase productivity and therefore drive that to conversion, which of course benefits us as well as them.

Some of the easiest wins here we have included the robotizing of itinerary changes and reducing the time it takes to implement ticket changes, which were a huge source of travel agency inefficiency today, and of course, this ducktails into mobile since what we are doing is using robotics to enable the Travelport mobile enabled traveler to self-service booking changes, wherever and whenever he or she happens to be.

Working with some of our technology partners is also helping to deliver new core offerings. For example with IBM, we have initiated a data analytics capability specifically focused on the corporate travel market that we will take to market in this quarter -- quarter three. It brings together the power of our data, other industry and social data, along with IBM’s expertise in data platforms and the power of their Watson data analytics engine.

The product called the IBM Travel Manager, which IBM has been using internally itself for some time will enable corporate traveler managers along with their travel management company partner to better understand their travel spend through analysis and insight with predictive modeling and what is scenario planning. An example would be, offering an answer to a question like, if my travel was booked one week in advance instead of one day in advance, how much money would I save.

And with other key partners such as TCS or Tata and Microsoft, we continue to innovate in areas like customer experience, looking at new systems of engagement. This includes areas such as voice-enabled platforms, social media integration, and the exploitation of augmented and virtual reality.

Business operational excellence, and I am very pleased to report that our average global air search response time has improved by another 25% in the year-to-date for 2018, building on the 33% year-over-year improvement we achieved in 2017.

Furthermore, we have implemented a hybrid cloud environment with Microsoft using their Azure platform, which we continue to optimize, whilst our mobile capabilities are all delivered using Amazon’s AWS services.

In the last quarter, we launched version 8.1 of our award winning agency point-of-sale application Smartpoint, which includes full compliance with payment card industry or PCI data security standards.

All of these investments in content and product and operational excellence are the things that are resulting in us winning in sales, and these sales are both growing share of wallet in existing accounts, as well as entering into new accounts.

So far in 2018, we have grown our share of wallet with several leading online travel agencies around the world, including Priceline in the United States, with whom we renewed a long-term contract last quarter. There we include Despagar in Latin America, Travix and Travelgenio in Europe, Make My Trip and Yatra in India, and several other major regional players.

Of course, we need to be competitive in our financial office, but without the content, product and operational excellence in search, shopping, speed and accuracy, no online travel agency could or would want to move business to a competing GDS.

But our sales growth isn’t restricted to just online travel agencies, we are also making good progress in corporate managed travel. In the first quarter, we signed with WTI, which is the fourth largest TMC in the United States and we just agreed a new deal with Christopherson another one of the largest TMC’s in the United States that supports over $600 million in business travel spend for more than 1,000 companies and organizations.

In Asia, we were pleased to win corporate travel services, one of the largest corporate travel agencies in Singapore. And in Europe, we signed CTI, who is a key travel management company based in the U.K., as well as signing G Travel, which is a significant corporate travel management company based in Scandinavia, specialized in marine and shipping.

Winning accounts is important, but also improving the speed and quality with which we onboard them is also a key. Just to take G Travel as an example, they went live on Travelport in the beginning of June, having only agreed to move their business to us in March.

Similarly in eNett, one of its key competitive advantages is its ability to bring on new business faster, as well as to better secure share of wallet gains and this has contributed to the success that businesses have in the first half of the year.

I mentioned our year-to-date share gains and market share gains in Europe, Asia and Latin America earlier. In his remarks Bernard will break down our performance for Q2 in more detail inclusive of our regional revenue, which has some exciting dynamics within it.

So we feel confident about the returns our investments are beginning to bring us, which come alive most clearly in our underlying performance of the business. Our strong free cash flow generation gives us the wherewithal to continue to invest in our business, as well as the strength in our overall financial position.

We anticipate further reductions in our debt and improvements in our net leverage ratio later this year, whilst as we set out in February, our intention remains to formally review the company’s capital allocation at the end of this year.

So, on that note, I’d like to hand over to Bernard who will take you through the quarter.

Bernard Bot

Thank you, Gordon. Let me go through the fibers of our trading performance in the second quarter before moving to our usual analysis of the summarized financials. Starting with slide seven, our Travel Commerce Platform delivered revenue growth of 9% absorbing a 4 percentage point impact from the Pacific account loss.

The main drivers were good market growth, share gains in Europe, Asia and Latin America, including gains in the global OTA channel, positive pricing, and of course, the excellent performance of eNett. Reported segments, which include air, hotel, car and rail bookings were up 1%, making up 4 percentage points of impact from the Pacific account loss.

Splitting up revenue growth by channel starting with Air, Air revenue was up 5% with double-digit percentage growth in revenue from Europe, Asia and Latin America. The proportion of our revenue from high yielding away bookings was 69%, up 2 percentage points.

Beyond Air revenue was up 21%, driven by eNett revenue growth of 82%, the major drivers of performance were the broadening of eNett’s addressable market due to more prepaid travel bookings, strong growth by eNett’s customers and share of wallet gains with several large OTAs. eNett’s growth included a currency benefit of around 8 percentage points.

Hotel room nights were up 2% and car rental days were flat year-over-year, again to tough comparative. Overall, our hospitality segment attachment was down by 2 points due to the continued growth of our volume with Air-only OTAs.

Our Technology Services business declined 15% in the quarter. This is for a large part due to the sale of our Indian development operation IGTS in the second quarter of last year. As you may recall the sale included the consolidation of what we do offshore in terms of development and maintenance through Tata Consultancy Services. Overall, our net revenue increased by 8% for the quarter.

Looking at the different regions, starting with our international and non -- or non-U. S. business that makes up three quarter of our platform revenue. International grew by 12% and as you can see from the bottom right table of this slide, international segments were flat in the quarter, with 7 percentage points of impact from the Pacific account loss. The strong underlying performance reflects share gains at several major accounts across Asia and Europe in particular.

Taking the regions in turn, Asia-Pacific segments were down 8%. In Asia our revenue growth was 31% from segment growth of 24%, which was twice the market rate. As Gordon mentioned earlier, our business in India continues to run nicely and in the quarter we grew market share in countries, which collectively represent over 80% of the Asian GDS market. Our focus in Asia is therefore widespread and not dependent on 1 specific country.

Europe grew revenue by 24% and 7% increase in segments growing 6 times faster than the market. This performance was driven by air share gains in Western Europe, with out-performance in several countries, including the U.K., France, Germany and Spain.

In the Middle East and Africa, despite a slowdown in market growth, our revenue grew 5% with contributions from both our Air and Beyond Air activities.

Finally, in Latin America and Canada, we grew by 7% from segment growth of 4% and we grew our Air share in nearly every major economy in Latin America.

Moving to the U.S., revenue grew by 2% with growth in both reported segments and RevPas. I am happy to see that our new win rate in this region is picking up and there is more in the pipeline.

To close out the summary of revenue, I want to remind you that Travelport adopted the new revenue recognition standard ASC 606 from January 1st of this year. This has had no significant impact on our financial statements.

Turning to slide eight, where we show the main drivers of the year -- on year movement of net revenue minus commissions. As a reminder, commissions in this analysis include amortization and impairment of customer loyalty payments both of which are removed from adjusted EBITDA.

The bridge starts from Q2 2017 and we have rebated it for the disposal of IGTS, which had an impact of around $2 million. The chart then shows the impact of the Pacific agency loss and then the $10 million impairment of the customer loyalty payments related to the European OTA with whom we terminated our business in the quarter. Excluding these factors, net revenue less commission grew around 5% year-over-year.

As you can see from the graph, we had a good contribution from our payments business. More importantly, our core distribution business also generated positive volume mix and pricing, which exceeded the rate inflation of our travel distribution costs.

Finally, foreign exchange and banks from the retranslation of revenue and commissions was a net headwind. Bear in mind that the benefits of our realized foreign exchange hedging contracts are recorded in SG&A.

Turning to slide nine and the top half of our summarized income statement, I have already described the underlying movements in net revenue and commissions. To summarize the 21% commission’s growth, the strong performance of eNett together with the impairment of the customer loyalty payment referenced before, this made up two-third of the increase. The remainder around 7% came from normal levels of rate inflation in our travel distribution cost, channel mix, the adverse impact of FX movements and volume growth.

Technology costs were down 2% with some positive impact from the sale of IGTS. In addition, somewhat higher development spend in key technology areas were more than offset by a higher capitalization rate for a net reduction of the amount of development spend recognized in OpEx. This lower OpEx amount is mirrored by higher amount of capital investments in PP&E as we will see later.

SG&A costs were down 3% due to good labor and non-Labor cost control and a modest benefit from foreign exchange, with realized gains on foreign exchange hedges more than offsetting the negative impact of translational FX.

Taken together SG&A and technology cost were down 3% in the quarter. This is a little better than the position expected for the full year given a limited uptick in labor cost expected in the second half.

You can therefore see that adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $167 million inclusive of an 8 percentage point impact from the pacific travel agency loss, showing that we have been able to overcome this loss with new business as planned.

Overall, the group adjusted EBITDA margin percentage of 23.7% was down 30 basis points. However, our margin increased somewhat year-over-year if we exclude eNett, which is as we have explained, an intrinsically lower margin business than our core distribution activities, while also being a much higher growth business.

Moving further down the income statement, depreciation charges were lower than the typical run rate due to the timing of assets coming into use this year. The amortization of customer loyalty payments was up $3 million in the quarter, in line with our expectation, reflecting our new account wins. Overall, we finished the second quarter with adjusted operating income of $96 million, up 13% and an operating margin of 14.4%, up 60 basis points.

Gross GAAP operating income was down 42 -- 3% to $42 million. Adjustment to GAAP operating income totaled $53 million. These adjustments were higher than the prior year, due to the CLP impairment of $10 million and a $32 million negative swing in the mark-to-market of unrealized FX hedging contracts.

Continuing onto slide 10 and you will see the second half of our summarized income statement. In the quarter our interest expense decreased by $4 million or 13%, primarily due to our lower debt balance and lower deferred fee.

Our average interest rate was up around 40 basis points as a favorable repricing of our term loans in March, together with the realized benefit from our interest rate swaps were offset by an increase in LIBOR rate and the impact of our recent bond issue.

All-in-all, we still anticipate our full year 2018 interest expense to be around $110 million, which reflects the substantial improvements that we have made as we restructured, refinanced and re-priced that debt over time.

Moving now to tax, our provision for income tax increased from $5 million to $17 million. This was as we expected, given that last year’s number greatly benefited from saving. Furthermore, there was some adverse impact on differences in the year-over-year geographic profit mix and higher nondeductible interest in U.K.

The tax charge should be seen in light of the first half overall where we have an effective tax rate of 22%. We also continue to expect our full-year effective tax rate to be in the low to mid-20s with full year taxes totaling approximately $55 million. This compares to $53 million in 2017.

Overall, adjusted net income was up 4% to $52 million. Adjustment to U.S. GAAP net income totaled $45 million, higher than the prior year by $29 million and again this is largely due to the same factors affecting GAAP operating income.

Moving on to slide 11 and you will find a summary of our cash flow for the second quarter along with our net debt position. Looking at the constituent parts of free cash flow, net cash from operations increased by $36 million in the quarter to $119 million, largely due to favorable movements in working capital balances and lower interest payments, partly offset by higher cash taxes and customer loyalty payments.

Our capital expenditure on property and equipment was up $15 million. This is higher than previously expected due to the combination of a somewhat higher development spend, with a focus on key areas such as nontraditional air content, search, next generation APIs and Smartpoint, together with higher capitalization rate that benefits the technology OpEx line as mentioned earlier.

Given this, we now expect capital expenditure in 2018 to total between $130 million to $140 million. Our overall multiyear investment program is, however, unchanged, and we therefore expect 2019 CapEx to be lower than 2018.

Overall, free cash flow increased by $21 million to $81 million. Owing to the refinancing in March, we did not repay any term loans in the quarter, but expected to do so in the second half of 2018.

We have also provided some supplemental cash flow information in the middle of the slide. Cash interest was down due to the timing of interest payments on our recently issued bond, which carries semiannual payments in March and September.

Cash taxes were up $3 million, largely due to the phasing of payments year-over-year and customer loyalty payments in the quarter were up $8 million, reflecting new business wins and renewals.

Finally, our net debt reduced to $6 million since the prior quarter end, representing net leverage of 3.6 times the last 12 months adjusted EBITDA. Overall, we expect our net leverage ratio to fall to approximately 3.4 times by the end of 2018.

Within that debt, you may have seen that our capital lease balance increased as we renewed an agreement with IBM. This new agreement includes the upgrade of several of our primary operating hardware capabilities and delivers reduced operating expenditure going forward. To be clear, the renewal will not increase the expected level of capital lease repayments.

Let me now hand back to Gordon for concluding remarks and a summary of our guidance for 2018.

Gordon Wilson

Thank you, Bernard, and I am now on slide 12. So to summarize, we have had a good first half of the year, delivering against our strategic objectives and achieving our financial results according to our plan. In revenue terms, we overcame the loss of a large Pacific account and net of this customer loss, we achieved underlying revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 11% and 8%, respectively.

We are doing well all around the world, growing share this quarter in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and we are now in fact the number one or two GDS in over 100 countries around the world.

As we planned, we are growing strongly in the online travel agency channel, growing our Air market share and making equally strong progress in the corporate space with several brand new business wins.

These successes validate the investments that we have made and continue to make in our underlying technologies and customer facing solutions, such as the new distribution capabilities, mobile enablement, search and shopping, and in our innovative hybrid cloud environment.

And finally, our payments business, eNett, has enjoyed an excellent start to the year, reinforcing itself as the leading international payments business in its field.

As a result of our investment program, we are a stronger business. In the near-term, we are mindful of softer demand in certain regions, as well as marked uncertainty over higher jet fuel prices and uncertainty impacting global trade.

Furthermore, our termination of a contract with the European OTA will dampen some of our growth in the second half, but it will be to some degree mitigated by the continued good performance of eNett as well as continued reasonable cost management. Hence we are tracking default within our full year guidance ranges as detailed on this slide.

Given eNett’s strong start to the year, we now anticipate this business to grow with net revenues by at least 50% in 2018, perhaps, inclusive of tougher year-over-year compared to the business in the second half. For now, however, we are not changing our long-term growth rate assumption for eNett, which is over 25% average annual growth through to 2021.

And finally, since we are accelerating some of our capital investments to next year and to this year, we like toward -- we are likely to be towards the lower end of our free cash flow range.

Thank you very much for your attention and that concludes our prepared remarks. I'd like to open the call to Q&A, but before I do, if you have any questions about Elliott Management's investments or the recent press speculation, then as we said before, we have regular, constructive and open dialogue with our shareholders including Elliott about the range of issues. We therefore have nothing further to add at this time and so I'd ask that you respect that during the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of John King with Bank of America. Please proceed.

John King

Yeah. Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone. And so just a question on the new business that you signed and in light of the slower H2 you are flagging. I just wonder have all of the recent sign-ups that you have made on the OTA side, have they proceeded as expected, are there any delays in any way in terms of technology roll out or might -- anything that might have impacted on your growth rates?

That’s the first one. And then, I was going to ask as well around eNett, obviously, still very strong growth there. Could you give us an update on where the growth is coming from geographically, I guess, it’s outside of the U.S., but in general, is that largely Europe still or how does that look?

And I suppose the third one is on the slowdown that you have seen in the market or in general, is that something we need to be thinking about for 2019 now or I guess is there any comments on how that might impact the growth rates going forward? Thank you.

Gordon Wilson

Hi, John. And to your first question about any delays in OTA implementation, no. There aren’t any. We are proceeding as we planned with those. I would say we have got the headwind now off the account that we terminated the agreement with. So that’s the kind of negative factor on our growth.

But the -- there are other OTAs that we won and/or we are gaining share while with our proceeding quite nicely to it to plan and there is no technological barrier there while you have when you implement any customer or wrap them up is, obviously, the speed at which they are prepared to operate and so you are not in complete control of the process, but elevate this of how that is going.

Regarding your question on eNett, I think as everybody knows, eNett’s main marketplaces are Europe and Asia, and it really doesn’t -- it does a little bit ex-United States. We don’t really touch the U.S. domestic market. We do some outbound international payments in the U.S. But not really domestic side of things, so its main market is Europe and Asia, and both Europe and Asia have been growing very strongly and with existing customers, as well as new customers we have brought on board.

And then your question regarding the market slowdown, I mean, towards the end of the year, we don’t have a perfect crystal ball anymore and we ask about what’s going to happen with jet fuel prices. Airlines are talking about maybe raising their pricing, which will test customers and, obviously, demand, as well as trimming some of their capacity.

How long that lasts for and whether that goes into 2019, I don’t know any more than you do at the bit point in time and what we can see is kind of near-term and that would be a little bit of a market suppressant. We are not really in the business of giving guidance for 2019 at the moment.

John King

Fair enough. And if I can just slip one more and on the Europe performance, obviously, the revenue growth is really strong there and some of that, I am thinking about the revenue outperformance relative to the segment, maybe you could just shed a bit of light on what else might be contributing to that apart from eNett?

Gordon Wilson

Yeah. As Bernard said in his remarks and our segment growth was 7% growth. So we grew 6 times, more than 6 times than market growth in the GDS booking side of things. So that’s plus also our RevPas, because bear in mind as we keep mentioning all these airlines it was implemented as a merchandise content with are paying an extra premium for that capability and that’s why again when you see our transaction value, it is up 12% on a year-to-date basis. The value that goes through our system is a piece of that.

A way mix is also important in Europe, because Europe is not one country. It’s got more international travel into and out of Europe as well, which helps with the RevPas side of things. And then, obviously, the balance is eNett.

And so if you look at our RevPas, our RevPas went up $0.58 in the quarter. It’s fair to say a third of that was basically through Air and two-third is from Beyond Air, and most of Beyond Air to be frank is eNett.

John King

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Adam Hackel with Imperial. Please proceed.

Adam Hackel

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the time. You guys mentioned Southwest Airlines in your opening remarks. Can you just remind us of the nature of that relationship and do you think there is a bigger kind of long-term opportunity for you guys to sort of push them further into the platform?

Gordon Wilson

Yes. I think there is, Adam. We have a good relationship with Southwest and their content is bookable in our platform today, it has been for a while. We actually see some content improvements as a result of their change of host reservation system going forward, which is quite exciting.

And of course, I think Southwest is now, A, doing more intentional flying, short haul flying, but international nonetheless. And B -- and its seeking to do much more connecting style traffic in that more consolidated marketplace. So I think Southwest and our relationship with them an opportunity that provides if they could be a source of further growth through the United States as things progress.

Adam Hackel

Okay. Great. And just to the extent that you have seen or looking at some of the airlines adjusting capacity via mainly, I guess, the fuel prices, where has that sort of been from a geographical perspective, where are we seeing the most adjustments and are you sort of baking into your second half outlook assumptions in terms of further trends or adjustments by carriers around the world? Thanks.

Gordon Wilson

Yeah. I think the main carrier which simply has been the most spoken about has been the North American carriers. And Alaska Airlines, for example, was talking about are putting modest capacity growth. I think Delta’s trimmed its capacity outlook. American has also spoken about slowing down plane orders and also and taking out some kind of some of the frequencies in certain routes.

So the most clarity we have got is around the North American side of things. I suspect there may be a bit of this, well, I know that it is going on in Europe as well as others left besides at the moment. I don’t really see capacity reductions at this point in Asia. I think the market there is still pretty boring, which obviously, is good for us given our footprint there.

Adam Hackel

Thanks. Appreciate the color.

Gordon Wilson

Pleasure.

The next question comes from the line of Matthew Broome with Cowen & Co. Please proceed.

Matthew Broome

Thanks very much. So I appreciate you have raised G&A guidance, but that would still seem to imply a possible revenue decline on a sequential basis. I mean, can you maybe just talk about what you are seeing in your pipeline in that business?

Gordon Wilson

Yeah. I mean the pipelines are very strong. The -- there is two elements that are growing the business, one is, great share of wallet gains of existing customers and with by no means, at the end of that process, as well as adding new clients all the time. And I think as Bernard read in his remarks, there is a progressive encouraging change in the market for much more prepaid activity.

This year the hotel chain or company now offering prepaid rates and even big OTAs like booking.com, which traditionally have been pay on checkout only are now offering, beginning to offer prepay rate, this plays well through the eNett kind of model.

What I would draw your attention to is that eNett in the first half of 2017 grew at 20% year-over-year. In the second half of 2017 it grew at 40% year-over-year. So that’s when we talk about how is it compares, because the rate of growth in second half last year to this year -- to the first half, I am sorry, was 2x and what it was. So 50% growth for the full year is still pretty.

And by the way, we are talking about over 50% and so that’s an important qualification. Where exactly it lands, we are not entirely clear at the moment. But we are pretty confident it’ll be over 50% and we guided for the full year historically to over 30%. So still seeing good growth, now we can see slightly how it compares.

Matthew Broome

Okay.

Bernard Bot

Yeah. And just to add that if a quarter had 8 percentage points of currency benefit, and obviously, given the recent -- more recent developments of the dollar against the main currency in which eNett operates, that tailwind will be there in a lesser extent in the second half. So that also factors in.

Matthew Broome

Of course. And so can you give any additional color on the OTA breach of contract, and I guess, is there a risk of something similar happening with other partners?

Gordon Wilson

Look, there is always a risk when you enter into a contract with a party that they somehow breach your contract and you have to take action. That’s the risk that everybody in this industry has all the time and also you mitigate that as much as you can by being very selective as you can about who you do business with, but ultimately, our philosophy is that somebody breaches a contract, we stop doing business with them.

And so the risk is there and always was there and always will be there. And obviously, when we bring on a customer, we do an awful lot of due diligence about them and various commitments that are made on our part, on their part and it’s obviously a balance here.

Sometimes things happen in this industry and other times things go completely wrong, and this is one which went long and we took proactive action to protect our business, which I think is a responsible thing for management to do.

Matthew Broome

Absolutely. And…

Bernard Bot

Just to add a little bit more color on the impact on the numbers, obviously, they had a very good contribution until the termination in May and as we look at the rest of the year, we think the impact will be about a negative 1 percentage point to 2 percentage points on revenue. Now obviously…

Matthew Broome

Okay.

Bernard Bot

… all this will depend on how much of the volume they generated will be absorbed elsewhere, and particularly the OTAs that we power.

Matthew Broome

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks. And then last for me, I guess, to what sort of technical improvements would you attribute the -- I think it had a 25% sort of latency improvement and as such, if you just sort of describe what’s going on there, it would be helpful. Thank you.

Gordon Wilson

Yeah. This is -- and obviously a large part of what we do for the OTA is to fright them with fast and accurate, and secondarily is really important, fast and accurate search and shopping. So with the investments that we have made in using the cloud, the hybrid cloud to search and shopping up there in terms of how we are using AI and machine learning, in terms of what we heavy duty shop versus what we don’t heavy duty shop, how we are using cashes and we are putting cashes out into the cloud as we speak now. All of that has enabled us to deliver faster search times but with no compromise of quality, in terms of accuracy.

And you think about lot of these OTAs, lots of them get that business through metasearch and in the metasearch world how fast you come back and how accurately you come back really determines where you are placed on the screen by the metasearch company. And in some of the OTAs in Europe and elsewhere, 30% part of their business comes from the metasearch channel. So that’s a major and actually that we haven’t continued to develop as Travelport.

And then the other thing related to that, obviously, is as more and more of our travel goes mobile, tolerance levels for speed on mobile is much lower than tolerance levels to speed on desktop browser solutions.

But more than that, actually the real estate you have got on mobile is much smaller, so therefore, having the kind of the AI capability to search and present the right options for the consumer is even more important. So that’s why that the investment that we have been making and continuing to make and that’s why lobbing [ph] is so important to us in terms of how we continue to grow our business.

Matthew Broome

Okay. Thanks very much.

Gordon Wilson

You’re welcome.

The next question comes from the line of Matthew Pfau with William Blair. Please proceed.

Matthew Pfau

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. First just wanted to start-off with some of the wins that you saw with some TMC customers in the quarter and maybe just a bit more detail on what’s driving that traction there?

Gordon Wilson

Yes. A couple of things, first, about -- some of the wins we had, I mentioned, were the -- with CTS which is one of the biggest travel management companies in Singapore actually working across the region. And the -- there is also CTI, they are called C, something corp, C for Corporate, CTI in the United Kingdom, which is a fairly large customer too in America.

What’s driving that is basically? A, the content that we have got because all the big TMCs now need to be able to offer their customers, their corporate customers, service their policy, all the merchandise content, rich content in branding, et cetera, that we now have and excel in.

Our Smartpoint desktop product has been significantly enhanced to the corporate marketplace. We have just done a big release in terms of improving how hotel shopping is done in the platform for corporate travel, specifically, and of course, we are putting in a lot of robotics capabilities for corporate travel under this to enable the corporate travel management companies to take costs out of their business and moreover to deliver 24x7 service to their customers through mobile apps which then hit the robotic without having to sort of call a human being, and so that’s the key part of the proposition that we have put together for corporate travel.

I would add to that that big corporate travel management tool companies like Concur, for example, are now embracing our rich content in branding as well. So the quality of what Concur can deliver connected into Travelport versus what it can deliver connected into other players is better, and as a result of that, we expect to see more corporate offering.

Matthew Pfau

Got it. Thanks. And then one more for me, just on the guidance, so the eNett guidance, obviously, comes up, so basically implies that a larger portion of your revenue for the year is going to come from eNett, but your profitability and earnings targets are maintained. So eNett being a lower margin revenue stream than some of the other areas of your business, maybe you can just talk about the puts and takes with more revenue coming from eNett, but being able to maintain those profitability targets? Thanks.

Gordon Wilson

Yeah. It’s fair question. I mean, you are quite right. I mean, eNett will offset some -- we don’t know exactly where the loss of the revenue for the OTA in Europe is going to be, and as Bernard said, we may get some of it back, because it will be absorbed. But eNett, its growth will be an offset to that.

And in terms of the bottomline elements, it’s all the things you expect us to do. It’s managing cost responsibly, it’s making sure that we are using our dollars in the best way possible and it’s actually the fruition of some of the programs that we have put in place so to make our operating model leaner and more efficient to the business.

Matthew Pfau

Great. That’s it from me guys. Thanks a lot.

Gordon Wilson

Very welcome.

The next question comes from the line of Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed.

Brian Essex

Hi. Good morning and thank you for taking the question. I was wondering if you could circle back to eNett a little bit. So you are currently run rating better than 3 -- to hit the target of better than $300 million for the year. So in the quarter you are looking at, I think, more than 12% of total revenue. So, I guess, at what point strategically might you think about disclosing a little bit more about the margins and key drivers of that business so that investors might be able to get a better handle on how they might value that business aside from the travel network portion of the business?

Bernard Bot

Hi, Brian. It’s Bernard.

Gordon Wilson

Yeah. Hi, Brian. We are both jumping in to answer your question. I think, as I have said on some of the prior calls that with eNett being more than 10% of our revenue there is some requirements for us to start disclosing more. I think the thinking now is that we will do that for the, let’s say, the full year 2018 and then going into ‘19.

And then we will get more in terms of the revenue and the profitability, I think, that historically we have always been shying away a little bit of that because they are prying eyes and it’s basically a balance between how much you want to make our -- and especially our competitor is wiser and how much you want to disclose to the investors.

But, with that, I would say, you can see very strong growth performance of eNett also to continue and I will repeat to say that it is earning a double-digit EBITDA margin currently. We expect that those also to continue to do so.

Brian Essex

Right. Any sense on that in terms of, I guess, two questions on margins. One, you saw an uptick in commissions as a percentage of total revenue, how much of that is eNett, and then, two, our eNett margin’s getting better or staying flat as you kind of invest in the growth of that business?

Gordon Wilson

Couple things, so let me first answer the first question.

Brian Essex

Yeah.

Gordon Wilson

So the 21% or the $60 million uptick in commissions, basically that you know, that has both the eNett in there and the Travelport agency fee, basically half of the increase is eNett. And then the -- then there is basically another part of that is the impairment and then the 7% is the agency increases that I alluded to.

Now in terms of the profile for eNett, we obviously have to see where it goes, we are still investing in that business and there is a little bit of gross margin pressure as we grow with some of the largest OTA, but that’s basically the common part of growing at these very high rates and so I will take it any day in terms of the absolute growth of gross margin we are getting from eNett.

And obviously there will be a stage at which we can leverage much more the base and the OpEx and that’s actually starting already to come in more into the eNett. And -- so I think and although that mentions of growth and start of OpEx control, I am actually quite happy where eNett is and how it’s developing.

Brian Essex

Given the mode that business has, I mean, what’s this, I guess is -- what are the areas that might be more sensitive to the peers and so far as gaining additional insider intelligence around the business. Is that a business that some of the larger vendors like the WEX might be able to penetrate more quickly and I just thought that the legal structure of that business was kind of the barrier to entry there.

Gordon Wilson

No. I’d say, if you gave more disclosure on all the different elements and where your gross margin is, what the cost of revenue exactly is, everybody can see a little bit more transparently as you know what are the types of deals that you are putting across to some of the larger customers and especially if you are smaller eNett then it will be a low, it will flow much of that.

Brian Essex

Got it. That’s super helpful. Thank you.

Thank you. I will now turn the call back to Gordon Wilson for any concluding remarks. Thank you.

Gordon Wilson

Thank you very much. And thank you everybody for your attention and for joining us today and we hope you have a -- you’ll have a good summer break and we look forward to updating you on our third quarter numbers when we reconvene in November.

