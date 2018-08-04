The Month In Closed-End Funds: July 2018

Photo Source: REUTERS/Bobby Yip. A general view of Kwai Tsing Container Terminals for transporting shipping containers in Hong Kong, China July 25, 2018.
For the month 91% of all CEFs posted NAV-based returns in the black, with 90% of equity CEFs and 91% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. Q2 2018 earnings momentum in midstream and refinery-backed MLP companies, along with project updates and new expansion plans, helped Thomson Reuters Lipper’s Energy MLP CEFs classification (+6.17%) rise to the top of the equity charts for the third month in four, followed by Natural Resources CEFs (+3.66%) and Value CEFs (+3.39%). For the first month in four world income CEFs posted a plus-side return on average (+2.25%), bettering their domestic taxable bond CEFs (+0.94%) and municipal bond CEFs (+0.20%) counterparts. The world income CEFs macro-group benefited from the strong performance of Emerging Markets Debt CEFs (+3.95%, June’s fixed income universe laggard) and Global Income CEFs (+1.47%). In this report we highlight July 2018 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
