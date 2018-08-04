The Month In Closed-End Funds: July 2018

For the fourth consecutive month equity CEFs witnessed a plus-side return on average, rising 2.47% on a NAV basis for July.

Meanwhile, for the second month in three their fixed income CEF counterparts posted a positive return, gaining 0.66% on average for the month.

For July only 17% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 25% of equity CEFs and 11% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Energy MLP CEFs (+6.17%) for the third month in four posted the strongest plus-side return of all the CEF classifications.

Once again, Pacific ex-Japan CEFs (-1.73%) posted the lowest return of all the CEF classifications.