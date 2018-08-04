Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/2/18

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/2/18, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering another particularly fertile period for using insider data in your investment process, as companies open trading windows to their insiders again after earnings are released. The volume of Form 4s is already increasing, will ramp up throughout August, and stay strong until the end of September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC);

Intl Flavors (IFF), and;

Energen (EGN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Seagate Tech (STX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

1347 Property Ins (PIH);

Cigna (CI);

Veracyte (VCYT);

Usana Health (USNA);

Texas Instruments (TXN);

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS);

Northrop Grumman (NOC);

Noodles (NDLS);

Helix Energy (HLX);

Discover Finl (DFS), and;

Cal Maine Foods (CALM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Medicines (MDCO);

Mindbody (MB);

Fortive (FTV), and;

Blackrock (BLK).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Foundation Medicine (FMI).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Roche DIR,BO Foundation Medicine FMI JB* $2,222,280,704 2 Valueact DIR Seagate Tech STX B $49,927,488 3 Icahn Carl C O Energen EGN B $22,273,320 4 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $16,220,629 5 Macquarie BO Macquarie Infrastructure MIC AB $2,365,637 6 Luxor Capital BO Mindbody MB B $2,266,237 7 Spoon Alan G DIR Fortive FTV B $1,454,400 8 Fundamental Global Investors DIR,BO 1347 Property Ins PIH JB* $534,825 9 Palmer Eric P VP,CFO Cigna CI AB $502,281 10 Ford William E DIR Blackrock BLK B $467,919

Insider Sales

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.