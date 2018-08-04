Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGHEF) CEO Pete Sametz on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (OTCQX:PGHEF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Tom McMillan

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Pengrowth Energy Corporation’s Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference call. After the formal remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for analysts. Instructions will be provided at that time. Please note that this call is being recorded today, August 3, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time. On the call today, we have Pete Sametz, our Chief Executive Office; Chris Webster, our Chief Financial Officer; and Randy Steele, our Chief Operating Officer. My name is Tom McMillan, and I manage Pengrowth’s Investor Relations.

Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions today, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions of the company that are not a guarantee of future performance. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially. For additional information on these risks, see Pengrowth’s Annual Information Form under the headings Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Statements.

We will also be discussing non-GAAP financial measures in today’s call, including total debt before working capital, adjusted funds flow, operating netbacks, net operating cost and others. For more information about these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation to GAAP, please consult our management’s discussion and analysis for this quarter.

Our financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and Annual Information Form can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. Dollar amounts discussed in today’s call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

I will now turn the call over to Pete Sametz, President and Chief Executive Officer. Pete?

Pete Sametz

Thanks, Tom. Good day, everybody. Thanks for joining us this morning.

So I think most of you know, on June 26, we released our multiyear development plan. The key difference between this plan and the previous plan is that we have broken down Lindbergh’s developments into bite-size chunks to get us to 35,000 barrels per day or more at Lindbergh by the end of 2023 rather than one whole large Phase II or one big project. What I’m finding and speaking to The Street is -- because I keep getting asked when we’re doing Phase II. So just to repeat, there is no Phase II. These bite-size chunks are expected to add up to 15,000 barrels per day at Lindbergh on top of the 20,000 barrels a day we expect to achieve by 2020. So essentially, we’re going to be in a continuous and an incremental approach to developing Lindbergh.

This expansion approach and this style of doing it, which effectively is a brownfield approach, does 3 things for us: First, it gives us the flexibility to grow Lindbergh without incurring large capital deficits. In other words, we grow within our means.

Secondly, it gives us the flexibility to respond to crude oil prices in the event West Texas Intermediate, WTI, drops under USD 65 a barrel for a sustained period in 2019. And if this were to occur, we would drop our 2019 capital spending from the $120 million growth program to a sustainment program, which would be closer to $45 million. The important takeaway for those on the call today is that if your forward price deck calls for WTI below $65, you need to ratchet down your capital spending assumptions for us.

Finally, our incremental approach will allow us to benefit from higher free funds flow earlier while we make our way along the development plan.

In other words, we will be able to take the free funds flow from the first incremental step in growth and apply it towards the second incremental step, et cetera, thereby reducing our need for large capital injections to back our growth plan. Essentially, we have the discretion to how we develop this. The 18-month lag typically between capital deployment and production means that under either development pathway, Pengrowth would achieve average daily production at Lindbergh between 19,500 and 20,000 barrels a day, oil per day by 2020. We expect our spending on the expansion of Lindbergh production will be aligned with free funds flow generation, I’m always having problem with that terminology, but free funds flow generation so we won’t have to add incremental debt. Any excess free funds flow would be used to pay down debt.

We are currently assessing third-party proposals to construct a known additional cogeneration capacity at Lindbergh to provide steam and power for further expansion in late 2020. An agreement will allow us to add additional capacity without carrying the cogeneration facility on our balance sheet. We will then focus our capital on water treatment capacity, drilling new pad wells and infill drilling.

We also plan to deploy low-cost proven technologies, including the coinjection of noncondensable gas and solvents to further enhance production and lower steam oil ratios. Pengrowth received regulatory approval for the injection of noncondensable gas at Lindbergh in early June 2018. Turning to Groundbirch for a minute, our other major resource play. While it remains a highly compelling natural gas asset, unless gas prices improve, there will be little capital investment at Groundbirch beyond 2018.

So with that, I’ll now turn it over to Randy Steele to review our progress on the company’s production. Randy?

Randy Steele

Thanks, Pete, and good morning, everyone. Production in the second quarter increased 16% to an average of 22,600 BOEs per day compared to 19,541 BOEs per day in the first quarter as a result of increased production at Lindbergh and Groundbirch. We’ve started to steam stimulate the 8 infill wells that we completed at Lindbergh in the second quarter. We’re slightly ahead of schedule, below budget and on-production timing will be dependent upon each wellbore’s specific heat-up requirements to mobilize the oil in place along the well’s horizontal length. This could potentially take up to 4 months, although we’ve observed some warming in the reservoir from continuous steaming in the adjacent well pairs on this path.

Lindbergh remains on track to exit 2018 at 18,000 barrels per day of production. Lindbergh’s average daily production in the second quarter increased 5% to 15,876 barrels per day compared with 15,118 barrels per day in Q1. Steam oil ratio for the second quarter increased to 3.12 compared with 2.99 in the prior quarter as our new well pairs are being steam-stimulated and brought online. As the steam chambers are fully developed for these new producers, we expect that the SOR will decrease. Production at Lindbergh is currently meeting expectations and is at a 5-day average of 16,700 barrels per day. That’s down slightly from the 17,500 barrels per day near around the end of June at our last call as a result of planned maintenance activities and steam being allocated to stimulate the infill wells.

Our MontneyGroundbirch property continues to be restricted to 20 million cubic feet per day of production, and this is due to the low realized gas prices in the near term. Our current productive capacity remains 28 million cubic feet per day from this asset.

I’ll now turn the call over to Chris to review our financial results. Chris?

Chris Webster

Thank you, Randy. A key fact that readers of our second quarter financial statements should note is that the majority of our capital spending was completed in the first half of this year. At $49.5 million, 76% of our capital spending is now complete. This is important in the context of our debt as it did increase between the first and second quarter as a result of the front-loading of our capital program at the beginning of this year.

We expect debt to decrease in the back half 2018 as capital spending decreases and we apply free funds flow into purchase payments from our dispositions to our debt.

We’ve had to chew up our 2018 full year guidance. Against the backdrop of higher-than-expected WTI pricing, full 2018 guidance for royalty expenses as a percent of produced petroleum revenue has been revised upwards to 8.5% from 6%. Our new guidance assumes that WTI will average $65 per barrel for the remainder of 2018 rather than our initial forecast of $50 per barrel.

While cash G&A expenses are expected to decrease in the third quarter and again in the fourth quarter, we have adjusted our guidance upwards due to the costs incurred in the first half of 2018. Full year 2018 guidance related to cash G&A expenses per BOE has been increased to a range of $3.50 to $3.85 per BOE. The increase in guidance reflects costs really that have been incurred already in the first half of 2018. These costs are associated with the administrative support related to the properties we’ve already disposed of and salaries of staff subject to corporate restructuring. We expect to see continued improvement in our ongoing cost structure going forward.

Despite the rise of oil pricing in recent months, we have been limited in our ability to fully participate in this recovery due to a series of risk management contracts or WTI hedges on 10,000 barrels a day of production at approximately $50 per barrel. These contracts will be in place until the end of 2018. We entered these hedges during the second half of 2018 as we wanted to ensure compliance with the relaxed covenants on our debt

Pete Sametz

2017. Sorry, Chris, 2017.

Chris Webster

2017, yes. As a result, corporate operating netbacks for the first quarter were relatively flat compared to the first quarter of 2018 at $16 per BOE.

These risk management contracts expire at the end of 2018. Finally, we continue to benefit from our physical delivery contracts that also protect against pipeline apportionment, limit credit risk and exposure to widening WCS differentials in Western Canada. These contracts resulted in a higher realized bitumen sales price by approximately $3.95 per barrel compared to index prices in the second quarter of 2018.

With that, I will turn it back to Pete for his final comments.

Pete Sametz

Thanks, Chris. We are executing against a plan we launched at the end of June. Over the past week, we spent time with our Board of Directors up at the Lindbergh site and conducted a company-wide town hall on Wednesday. Despite all the changes Pengrowth has been through in recent years, our employees are engaged with our multiyear development strategy and are demonstrating their commitment and resolve to execute against the milestones we have put forward as a growing resource developer.

We continue to be a leaner, more focused Pengrowth, and we are starting to demonstrate our growth potential with a 16% increase in average daily production since the first quarter.

We have spent the 76% of our 2018 cap expenditure budget of $65 million, and the total budget is unchanged. We expect to generate an average annual production of 22,500 to 23,500 -- so let me be clear, 22,500 and 23,500 BOEs per day with an exit rate of approximately 24,000 BOEs per day in 2018.

This concludes the formal part of the call, and we will now take questions from our analysts. We encourage all of our shareholders with questions to follow up with our Investor Relations team and with Tom. We’ll be happy to address any of your questions.

So operator, if you could please now open the queue for questions from any of our analysts.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Shailender Randhawa from RBC Capital Markets.

Shailender Randhawa

A couple questions for me. Let me ask you the first one. In terms of this bite-size brownfield approach, the Lindbergh development, where do you draw the line between third-party versus what you would fund? And what kind of capital intensity would that imply for your share if you’re able to secure third-party capital for cogen facilities?

Pete Sametz

Well, we’re feeling really good about the cogen process, Shailender. As we’ve talked to you before, we did have a very active RFP process, and we are in negotiations now is what all I can tell you. The reality is that the expectations on that in terms of cost to us -- because essentially we’re operationalizing the provision of steam for future expansion. Now again, just to emphasize, this will not be on -- partly due to the regulatory process and just long-lead items, we will not be on with the new cogen until late 2020 -- call it, January 2021 to be equivalent to our model. By taking the steam expansion part of our process out, we therefore leave ourselves with the -- basically drilling wells, which is what we’re really good at, and establishing, enlarging the water plant. Our all-in costs will still be sub-30,000 per cap dollar -- $30,000 per BOE. The wells existing right now were even a lot lower than that with the existing infrastructure, but we will have to add some additional water treating and handling. Did I miss anything in there, Randy?

Randy Steele

No. You got it, yes.

Pete Sametz

Okay. So what’s the second question there, Shailender?

Shailender Randhawa

So that -- just to follow up, so that’s a reasonable assumption without a Phase 2, as you said, but just in terms of getting to 30,000 -- 35,000 down the road ultimately, $30,000 capital efficiency?

Pete Sametz

Yes. The other thing I want to raise on, you didn’t ask it, but I want to emphasize to the audience, is that by going in these bite-size chunks, we’re always going to be drilling our best wells next. In other words, the problem with these kind of large -- the old EPC model, which is drilled in Western Canada anyways -- but the idea of drilling crazy to get hopefully another 20,000 barrels a day in one go and assume that you knew where to go in the reservoir, even though these are relatively low risk. What we’re able to do is really high grade, high grade, high grade every time we do another bite-size. And we’ll have the reservoir information from the new drilling as we get ready to do the next one. So we’ll always have that feedback to optimize. And so we’re focused on optimizing that dollars per that barrel per day, which will allow us to also have a very good dollars per barrel a day capital efficiency.

Shailender Randhawa

Okay, got you. And then the second question is just on your WCS exposure. I know it goes down in the second half and it doesn’t, just my read of the MD&A, it didn’t seem like you added anything in terms of physical sales contracts. So I think you’re at 7,500 barrels a day with slightly wider spreads versus WTI in 2019. So is that how we should think about your hedging go-forward? Or are you looking at additional physical arrangements or even rail in 2019?

Pete Sametz

So I’ll introduce Chris to answer the question, but I just want to comment on the way your question was phrased. We are, we do have our protection on the physical diff and apportionment for all of 2018. You quoted the second half. I think you meant 2019, we are dropping. So Chris, do you want to answer?

Chris Webster

Yes. So we did not enter any new physical fixed differential or apportionment of protected contracts in the second quarter. We are looking and turning our mines to both 2019 and 2020. We will be, again, selling our crude oil to end users. There is an active process for marketing that. We are looking at some small options on rail. But realistically, our preference is to ship. As you know, we’re pipeline-connected through the Husky system into Hardisty. And the sequence, or the preference is apportionment protection, good credit, and then we’ll take a look at what kind of fixed physical price might exist.

Shailender Randhawa

Right, okay. So I think I misspoke, yes. You’re at 17,000 for 2018 and then 7,500 right now for 2019. In terms of the spreads, though, is what’s in place, like, is that the starting point for those discussions around 2019 and 2020?

Chris Webster

No, they’re going to be much closer to where the market is. We will take advantage of the fact that our crude oil does have some characteristics that are desirable. But you would have to look at the, where the spreads are currently sitting. Not so much the spot, but the forward, I know that the next month or 2, it’s quite wide.

And our next question comes from the line of Joe Schachter from Schachter Energy Research.

Joe Schachter

A couple questions, starting on Groundbirch. You mentioned you’re at 20 million. If we see much better pricing in Q4 against storage in the spaces, probably not going to make it up to where it needs to be by November 1. Would you ramp up that last 8 million a day?

Pete Sametz

Okay. I’ll just let Randy handle that one, Joe. But go ahead, Randy.

Randy Steele

Yes. It’s a good question, and we’ve talked about that in some reasonable length, and we are in a position where we can easily turn on that additional capacity that we have curtailed at this time. And we will do some, yes.

Joe Schachter

Okay. The second, with the expansion phases and using solvent, and you show on your presentations pad 8, 9 and 12, where you’re using solvent. Can you walk us through what the solvent does in terms of potential increasing production and lowering op costs, again, for the nontechnical people like myself?

Pete Sametz

Okay. So essentially, the solvent assist process is meant to reduce some of the steam requirements by adding solvent to replace. What solvent will do in the reservoir in terms of mixing with the oil and essentially lightening it, it does help increase production productivity. So what you’re looking for is a production bump, a significant one, and the paper is out there and the experience out there, there are some pretty decent double-digit increases. What the economic issue is, is how much of that solvent do you recover at surface. Or does it end up getting lost in the reservoir or something like that? So the results in my [indiscernible] were quite successful in testing that. So we just think, as you know, Joe, that our reservoir is pretty -- it’s newer than most of the others. It’s an excellent reservoir, top quality reservoir. The ability is with our lighter oil to incorporate a solvent and also the NCG, the non-condensable gas, since we’re going to be doing it later this year, allows us to conserve steam, so to speak, and utilize our steam more effectively in other -- either new wells or new infill wells to get them started in ‘19 and ‘20 before the cogen comes on. So it’s a way of harvesting steam, but also a way of increasing production in a well pair if you’re talking about the solvent. In the case of non-condensable gas injection, all it’s really doing is we put in 10% or 15% gas with the steam and take that 10% or 15% steam, we’re no longer putting down that well. We can use it elsewhere on a per well basis. So Randy, do you have anything to add?

Randy Steele

Well, it will help us over time to reduce our cumulative SOR.

Pete Sametz

Yes. One of the things -- our SORs, we obviously show and talk about. But one of the comparisons that some of the analysts haven’t got to yet with us is that we only have 2 infills currently on out of our -- in our total pool. We have 8 more coming on. So infills, which don’t require steam once it gets started, do end up increasing your production without changing your steam rates. So in effect, your SOR goes down. And so when you compare our SORs, which is an excellent pool, to at this stage of our development compared to other companies like the bigger ones who have tons and tons of infill wells, their SORs are actually impacted by those infill wells. So we’re going to see an SOR reduction as our infill wells come on. And once you stop -- we’re essentially spritzing the infill wells with steam just to warm up the wellbore as we connect that to the warm reservoir. So with another way of harvesting steam that we’ve been -- or heat that we’ve been injecting by transporting the heat and steam into our parent wells, and the infill wells in between will then start to take advantage of that heat reservoir. But you initially need to kind of spritz some to get them going.

Joe Schachter

Okay. Two last questions. In your guidance of 22,500 to 23,500 for the full year, that doesn’t include the extra gas. So if you’re more optimistic, adding in that 8 million as an exit number is not your numbers.

Randy Steele

Yes. It’s Randy here, Joe. That is correct. We’ve -- in our current forecast or outlook, we remain curtailed at the 20 million at Groundbirch. So incremental production from there will increase our year-end numbers.

Joe Schachter

Super. Last for me. What is your headcount now versus where it was a number of months ago before the restructuring? Is there a significant change?

Pete Sametz

Yes. We’ve -- I think we’ve made all the major changes. If you look at what happened to Pengrowth -- and I credit Derek Evans, the CEO that I took over for and the team that’s in the room as well. I mean, you had a company a couple of years ago that was 80,000 BOEs per day at 650 people. We’re now at 22,000, let’s call it, plus a little over 100 people, and that includes the field. So in terms of dramatic overhauls in the oil patch in the last few years, Pengrowth has got to be one of the biggest overhauls. And now what we’re left with -- essentially, the model has changed from -- obviously, it changed from a royalty trust model to a senior intermediate model, E&P model to essentially s resource play development model. And so now we’re down to, let’s call it -- so it makes over 100 people. And we’ll -- we are -- we, in fact, have hired some new engineers. They just started August 1, to give you some color. I mean, the things are starting to change, and we are starting to grow. And again, back to the comment on people’s -- what they feel right now, I think they’re seeing, wow, we got a really great opportunity going forward here. So we’re quite excited, to be blunt.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Jason Frew from Credit Suisse.

Jason Frew

I just thought I’d maybe get you to comment on broadly on the state of technology in the oil sands sector, specifically SAGD, just given your background. And I think you touched on that a little bit in the last question. But maybe more specifically, how you -- do you have specific plans to use solvents at this stage? I understand you have the approval for noncondensable gas. But are there any specific plans around solvents? Or is that just a vision at this stage? And just how do you see the technology really phasing in or rolling out over time as you work through your plan?

Pete Sametz

Yes. So first of all, because the Lindbergh project came on, it’s one of the last sort of significant SAGD projects that was built, so it’s younger. And I kind of joke it’s like white rice. I mean, we’re just sort of taking out condensed water, condensed steam, I should say, and emulsion out of the reservoir. But if you like at our competitors -- and certainly, the bigger companies are doing a lot of things that I would call just off-the-shelf technologies now. So we -- with the solvent approach, it’s something that more and more companies are going to. We are involved in some minor research with the [indiscernible] on that issue. We are dealing with -- and we’re going to be trying it out next year, 2020, more likely, I should say. And -- but in the meantime, I think we see a lot of changes happening over the next few years. We’re still commercializing the process. And the reality is that this project is the southernmost SAGD project in Alberta. We’re actually not -- we’re not the Athabasca oil regime. We have a different quality of oil. We have location advantages. We have a really good reservoir. It’s really well defined. So the opportunity to try and test some things on the surface, whether it’s AI-related or imaging related, ways to reduce our op costs, those are coming. And they’re already happening out at various industry as well. Randy, did you want to add some specific comments here?

Randy Steele

Well, I guess, to add to your comments on the age of our production there, we are at 32 well pairs. We’ve got 2 infills on production. 8 infills that have been drilled into there. We’ll be coming on production later this year. So really in the infancy of development of the project. So we’ll take some of those off-the-shelf commercialized, previously proven technologies and apply them here. Now with the approvals on NCG as a methodology to be used on the reservoir, we can move ahead with that when it makes sense for us with new steam required for well pairs. And the same thing with solvent as we move through kind of the infill piece, the NCG piece and get on to solvent.

And I’m not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Pete Sametz for any closing remarks.

Pete Sametz

Well, thanks very much for attending on a Friday morning or a long weekend in Canada. Obviously, if you have more questions, we would love to talk to any and all in terms of where this company is going. We’re excited about where it’s going. And I think there’s a real opportunity here from an investor point of view. So get a hold of us, check our website and read our presentations. And we’d love to talk to you. Thanks very much for participating.

