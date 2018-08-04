Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: An Extremely Compelling Valuation After Earnings Warning

With many restaurant chains in the U.S. paring back unit expansion due to increased competition, rising labor costs, and more less frequent guest visits, the days of buying a dining stock and holding it for three to five years or longer may be over for the most part. Fortunately, there are still plenty of investment opportunities for those willing to take a more intermediate time horizon approach, say, 1-2 years.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) is a top rated stock in our coverage universe and the stock is as cheap now, after a Q2 earnings warning, that we can recall at any time in the past. As you can see from the chart below, this small cap name (~$500M market cap) is very volatile despite a fairly mature business.

RRGB data by YCharts

In the high 30's we feel RRGB is a compelling value. The company's recent earnings shortfall was caused by a 2.6% Q2 same store sales drop, including a 0.7% customer traffic decline. We find this interesting, and far from concerning (unlike other investors), because most companies are constantly raising menu prices, which results in same store sales exceeding customer traffic metrics (for instance, a 1% traffic increase and a 3% sales jump, due to a 2% price increase). RRGB, on the other hand, is using promotions like its $6.99 Tavern menu, to bring customer in and it is working.

According to the press release regarding the Q2 shortfall, management pointed out that traffic at RRGB outperformed the sector by 160 basis points in Q2. For a business so challenged to differentiate itself in a sea of competitors, we believe this bodes well for the brand longer term.

The near-term downside is that cheaper menu items resonating with customers will result in lower sales in dollar terms, which is hurting the stock right now. However, the hardest job is to get customers in the door. After they arrive, management can figure out ways to efficiently serve them better to maintain cash flow and margins. While not an easy task, it is far better to face that challenge than it is to struggle with poor branding and a subpar product.

We currently project 2-018 EBITDA for RRGB of $130 million, which puts the stock's current valuation at 5.4x EV/EBITDA. Since 2011, here is RRGB's year-end EV/EBITDA multiple:

2011: 5.9x

2012: 6.0x

2013: 10.3x

2014: 11.2x

2015: 7.3x

2016: 8.2x

2017: 7.1x

Source: RRGB 10-K filings, Yahoo! Finance historical share price data

The mean year-end valuation for those seven years has been 8.0x, which is in-line with where we typically see mostly owned (versus mostly franchised) chains sell for in the private markets. Today the stock trades 32% below that average, and less than at any other year-end price since 2011.

We give RRGB our highest "3" rating, with a price objective of 7-8x EV/EBITDA, or $54-$64 per share. That represents upside of between 43% and 69% from today's price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRGB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.