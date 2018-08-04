Rowan: 2nd-Quarter Shows Strong Future Position

On Wednesday, August 1, 2018, British offshore drilling contractor Rowan Companies plc (RDC) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers here were quite good as Rowan beat the expectations of analysts on both its top- and bottom-lines. However, as was the case with the other offshore drilling companies that announced their earnings recently, an earnings beat just means that the company did not lose as much money as analysts feared. Overall, these results serve to further the narrative that the drilling industry has indeed begun to recover and Rowan is quite well positioned to take advantage of this recovery.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Rowan's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Rowan reported total revenues of $241.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 24.6% decline over the $320.2 million that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company had direct rig-related operating costs of $176.3 million in the second quarter. This represents a 4.44% increase over the $168.8 million that it had in the prior year quarter.

The company had a fleetwide utilization rate of 59% in the most recent quarter, which represents a decline from the 69% that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Two of the company's harsh-environment rigs started work on new contracts in the North Sea and Trinidad and ARO Drilling secured eleven new drilling contracts.

Rowan reported a net loss of $76.7 million, which compares unfavorably to the $28.7 million that it lost in the prior year quarter. The company's loss worked out to $0.60 per share.

The first thing that I, along with many readers most likely, noticed is that the company's revenues declined year-over-year. One of the reasons for this decline is the company's fleetwide utilization that was mentioned in the highlights. Rowan only had a fleetwide utilization of 59% in the quarter, which means that the company's fleet as a whole only performed work on 59% of the time that it would have had all rigs been fully employed. In the prior year quarter, the company had a 69% utilization rate. As the company's fleet as a whole performed less work in the latest quarter, it should be understandable that its revenues went down.

Another reason that Rowan suffered from a year-over-year revenue decline is that the company's average dayrate declined, going from $186,000 per day to $176,300 per day. As offshore drilling contracts do not typically change dayrates in the middle of a contract, what happened here is that some of the company's older contracts with higher dayrates ended and the contracts that replaced them (if one did) had a lower dayrate, thus dragging down the company's fleetwide average. Basically, this means that an average rig in the company's fleet generated less money for each day of operation than it did a year ago and when this is combined with the fact that a lower percentage of the fleet was working, as just discussed, it should be easy to see how the company's revenues would decline.

Fortunately, things look likely to improve going forward. This is due largely to the company securing multiple rig contracts during the quarter. On July 19, 2018, Seeking Alpha's news team reported three contract developments that should prove beneficial for the company's revenues over the remainder of this year:

The Rowan Relentless was awarded a one-well contract by ExxonMobil (XOM). This contract has a duration of eighty days and includes options for the rig to drill up to four additional wells. Rowan Resolute not only received a $27.8 million early termination fee from Anadarko Petroleum (APC) but it also started work on drilling three wells for LLOG in the Gulf of Mexico back in June. The Rowan EXL III started work on a 28-day two-well contract with Contium.

One of the nice things about these developments is that the Rowan Relentless ultra-deepwater drillship had been stacked and unused prior to winning this contract for nearly two years. Unlike many drilling companies however, Rowan has been maintaining its stacked rigs in a work-ready state, otherwise ExxonMobil would have never signed the contract. This shows us that Rowan has been reducing its expenses significantly by stacking its unused rigs through the challenging conditions while remaining well-positioned to ramp itself up as the recovery continues.

The company had several other positive contract developments as well. In fact, as of the time of writing, all of the company's harsh-environment jack-up rigs except for the Rowan Norway are currently contracted and Rowan has already identified a few opportunities for this rig, most of which start in 2019. In addition, 50% of the company's ultra-deepwater drillships are contracted. As ultra-deepwater usually takes longer to recover than the shallow-water markets, the fact that the company has been securing work for these rigs is encouraging.

In a previous article, I discussed how ARO Drilling, Rowan's joint venture with Saudi Aramco, is likely to be a major source of forward growth for the company. We saw that play out in the second quarter of this year, with ARO Drilling securing eleven new three-year contracts in Saudi Arabia. ARO Drilling will satisfy these contracts by purchasing two rigs, the Hank Roswell and the Scooter Yeargain, in October. The company will satisfy the remaining nine contracts by leasing nine rigs from Rowan, four of which are currently idle. This will boost Rowan's revenue both through the lease payments as well as through its 50% stake in ARO Drilling's profits.

In conclusion, Rowan Companies' results were much better than analysts expected, although they were still worse than what the company reported in the prior year quarter. The most important takeaway here though is the company's strong contract position heading into the second half of the year. Rowan is one of the better drillers right now, as I have discussed in previous articles, as its success at securing new work only serves to reinforce these convictions.

