A Post Earnings Take On Inovalon

We take a look at this 'off the radar' name in the paragraphs below.

This fast growing technology name gets little respect from analysts but insiders have made some key purchases in recent months.

Today we take a look at small cap 'off the radar' concern Inovalon (INOV). The stock is a member of the Busted IPO Forum model portfolio since May. The company also reported robust second quarter results this week which has sent the shares some 20% higher on the week. We revisit this small cap growth name post-earnings in the paragraphs below.

Inovalon is a Bowie, Maryland cloud-based medical data company that operates the nation’s largest cloud-based healthcare platform. Through its recently branded Inovalon ONE™ Platform, the company is capable of interconnecting with the healthcare ecosystem on a national scale, aggregating and analyzing data in petabyte volumes in real-time to enable the assessment and improvement of clinical outcomes and financial performance throughout the industry. Its solutions support nearly 500 healthcare organizations, including health plans, provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company has amassed a wealth of data pertaining to more than 941,000 physicians, 483,000 clinical facilities, 243 million individuals, and 38.8 billion medical events. Founded it the late 90s, the company came public in 2015. The stock currently has a market capitalization of $1.9 billion and trades right at $12.50 a share after a nice post-earnings rally.

Inovalon is near the end of a multi-year transition from legacy solutions to subscription-based cloud-based platform offerings with add-on advisory services. The culmination of this effort occurred in July 2017 with the branding of its Inovalon ONE™ Platform, which is the incorporation of 70 individual proprietary technology toolsets, each supporting critical healthcare ecosystem functionality needs. Since the brand launch, Inovalon has added platform capabilities including the very recent launch of ScriptMed Cloud, a SaaS specialty pharma module that management believes to be the most advance in the space; Natural Language Processing as a Service that streamlines unstructured healthcare information into valuable, highly structured clinical data; and Clinical Data Extraction as a Service.

Source: Company Presentation

Late in the first quarter of this year, Inovalon announced the acquisition of Butler Group Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owed subsidiary ABILITY Network, Inc. for $1.17 billion consisting of $1.1 billion in cash and ~7.6 million shares of INOV. The deal was mostly financed by a 7-year, $980 million term facility from Morgan Stanley. ABILITY is a SaaS provider of core connectivity, administrative, clinical, and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to more than 44,000 healthcare provider facilities. In short, its software simplifies the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare. The combination of ABILITY’s myABILITY platform with Inovalon ONE™ will result in a vertically integrated cloud-based solution empowering the achievement of real-time, value-based care from payers, manufacturers, and diagnostics all the way to the patient’s point of care.

Source: Company Presentation

The overall market for software and related services geared toward healthcare constituents (comprising payers, providers, consumers, and pharmaceutical and life-science concerns) is estimated at $142 billion. Inovalon estimated its TAM (pre-ABILITY acquisition) at ~$30 billion. The company competes directly with Optum, Change Healthcare, Verscend Technologies, and IQVIA (IQV) in the healthcare specific IT arena as well as IT industry agnostic providers such as Oracle (ORCL).

Source: Company Presentation

In 2017, the company generated $449.4 million in revenue, of which 66% came from subscription-based platform offerings, 19% from legacy solutions, and 15% from services. 69% of the top-line was derived from payers; 15% from providers; and 15% from pharmaceutical companies.

Second Quarter Results:

The company's efforts seem to be coming to fruition. On Wednesday, the company announced that it produce a 13 cent a share profit in the second quarter, a nickel a share above expectations. Revenues grew 38% year-over-year to nearly $153 million, almost $6 million over the consensus.

Source: Company Presentation

The company continues to see a healthy migration into subscription based services in the second quarter and now gets 78% of overall revenues from SaS offerings compared with 66% a year ago.

Verdict:

The company continues to get sparse and quite tepid analyst coverage despite growing nearly to mid-cap size and showing impressive growth. I can find no current 'Buy' ratings on the stock. Insiders seem to have a more sanguine view on the company. The CEO bought over $1 million in new shares via three separate transactions in May. A director also added over $100,000 in new shares in June. Given recent results, insiders seem to have the right view on this name even as it continues to be ignored or panned by analyst firms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INOV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.