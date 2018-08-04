Royal Dutch Shell: Q2 2018 Earnings Results Analysis

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, energy supermajor Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The headline numbers were not especially good, with the company's earnings missing the expectations of analysts by $0.15 per share. The market was also disappointed with the company's results, with the share price declining following the announcement. There were certainly some good things in this report but I will admit that it was disappointing compared to the results of some of the other oil and gas companies whose results I looked at recently.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Royal Dutch Shell's second quarter earnings results:

Royal Dutch Shell reported $96.765 billion in revenue during the second quarter. This represents a 34.2% increase over the prior year quarter.

The company had an average production of 3.442 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter of 2018. This compares unfavorably to the 3.495 million barrels of oil equivalent per day that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell reported an operating cash flow of $9.5 billion in the second quarter 2018. That represents a 15.9% decline over the $11.3 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The company announced a massive $25 billion share buyback program.

Royal Dutch Shell reported a CCS net income of $5.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 173.7% increase year-over-year.

As was the case with nearly every other oil and gas company that has announced its results over the past few weeks, Royal Dutch Shell saw a fairly large year-over-year revenue increase. The primary reason for this is that energy prices broadly increased over the past year. In the second quarter of 2018, Royal Dutch Shell received an average of $66.09 per barrel of liquid hydrocarbons and $4.86 per thousand standard cubic feet of natural gas, which represent 45% and 13% increases respectively over the prior year quarter.

It should be easy to see how this would boost the company's revenue, as Royal Dutch Shell received more money for the products that it sold during the quarter. All else being equal, this would result in more money coming in the door.

Unfortunately, all is not equal. Unlike many other companies such as Total (TOT) or Equinor (EQNR), Royal Dutch Shell actually saw its production decline year-over-year. This is somewhat disappointing as there are two ways in which an oil company can increase its revenues: increasing resource prices or increasing production. By failing to increase production, Royal Dutch Shell appears to be depending solely on rising energy prices to generate growth. This is the fact that is completely out of the company's control. The primary reason for this was divestments, which is something that I have been displeased with since the end of last year. With that said, Shell did see rising volumes from its Pearl GTL and Gorgon LNG projects, but it was not enough to offset the impact of the divestments. Fortunately for Shell, the rise in oil prices was, but there is no guarantee that oil prices will continue to rise to such a degree going forward.

Fortunately, Royal Dutch Shell does have some near-term projects in the works to correct this problem. For example, the massive Nanhai petrochemicals expansion project is scheduled to come online in short order. This project will result in growing revenues from the company's chemicals division. In addition, Royal Dutch Shell should initiate production at the Prelude floating LNG plant in Australia later this year.

As this floating natural gas plant is located off of the coast of Australia, it positions the company quite well to export natural gas to the fast growing Asian market, which could prove profitable for the company over the coming years.

These may have been the two new projects that Royal Dutch Shell chose to emphasize in its earnings presentation, but they are not the only new projects that the company has in its pipeline. Indeed, Royal Dutch Shell expects that it will be able to grow its cash flow from operations by $10 billion over the 2018-2020 period due to the new projects that it will be bringing online.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell

A growing cash flow is always something that we like to see as investors since it increases the amount of money that the company has to either make new investments or reward shareholders without having to resort to tapping external sources of money such as the capital markets.

Royal Dutch Shell has a long history of rewarding shareholders, a tradition which it continued in the second quarter of 2018. As I mentioned in the highlights, Royal Dutch Shell announced that it will spend $25 billion on stock buybacks between now and the end of 2020. As of the time of writing, the company has a market cap of $283.80 billion (including both the A and B shares), so this buyback will retire approximately 8.81% of the shares outstanding at the current valuation. This will thus naturally represent a significant increase in the proportional claim that each share represents against the company's earnings and should result in significant upward pressure on the share price.

In conclusion, this quarter was not particularly good when taken in isolation. However, it does appear that the company is positioning itself well for the next few years. It greatly increased its share buyback program, which should enrich its shareholders over the remainder of the decade. It intends to finance this through nearly $10 billion in incremental operating cash flow that will be generated from the company's new projects coming online over the period. If the company manages to deliver on this promise, it will likely deliver quite respectable returns to its shareholders.

