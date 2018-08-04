Aggreko plc (ARGKF) CEO Chris Weston on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aggreko plc (OTCPK:ARGKF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Chris Weston

Right. Shall we make a start? So we are on a little bit later than we would normally be, I know it's a very busy reporting day. Very grateful for Capita going a bit earlier and for the flexibility that you guys have shown, I know many of you have dashed hop foot from Capita to come and listen to us at Aggreko. So I appreciate that.

So, just to set expectations around time today. We are going to be a little bit longer than normal. I think there is more that we have to cover and said that we would cover. And so this is the agenda; I will do a few minutes upfront, just giving a summary of what we are going to talk about, and then we've got the first half results, which Heath will take us through and we are going to in that, unpack in a bit more detail working capital and what we are doing in that area, I will then talk about the review that we've been through, the evolution of our strategic priorities and some of the plans we have in place and progress what we are making.

Heath will then come back and talk about the financial performance drivers, essentially, return on capital employed and the expectation that we have set out today and I'll conclude and then we'll go over to Qs and as in the normal fashion. So, that's what we are going to cover today. I suspect it'll be about an hour.

So, encouraging first half results. Pleased with what we have delivered in the first half. Underlying revenue and profit for the Group up 14% and 8% respectively. So all the numbers I am going to quote going forward will be on an underlying basis. So constant currency and taking fuel out of the mix and when you unpick that a bit more, Rental Solutions very strong, good revenue growth, up 32%, and profit nearly tripled in that business.

So, all the geographies in Rental Solutions have performed well, but particularly, in North America, where we saw pretty much all of the sectors deliver good growth. There was only one that didn't quite. So, pleased about that.

Turning to Power Solutions Industrial, so, now Power Solutions Industrial includes industrial projects. So that's what we brought across from what was Power Solutions Utility into Power Solutions Industrial. There, we saw good revenue growth, 15%, but profit going backwards 15%. So just to unpick that a little bit, down to two things, really.

One is, in those industrial projects, the timing and the process around off and on hiring that had an adverse impact half-on-half. And then secondly, and I don't suppose surprisingly, performance in the Middle East where revenue was down 20%, largely due to Qatar where revenue went backwards 60% and down to the UAE, which went backwards 30%.

Now having said all that about Power Solutions Industrial, when we look at the contracts that we have signed and our commissioning and we look at the runrates in the business, we expect Power Solutions Industrial to give growth in the second half and indeed for the full year.

So, then turning briefly to Power Solutions Utility. So, this is now the smallest business within the Group at about 21% of Group revenue. There were some expected off-hires, Japan, the remanence of Argentina, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh. And so, that then led to a fall in revenue of 15% and profit of 55%.

As you can imagine, there is a lot of activity around this business unit to improve its performance from the pipeline and sales performance through to the fleet and fleet utilization, through to working capital, where it's good to see some positive signs and also looking at the cost base. So you'll have seen today, we also announced a target for reducing cost over the next couple of years of £50 million and that is heavily weighted towards Power Solutions Utility.

And then – so having had that encouraging set of results in the first half, we are confident about reassuring around full-year guidance and that being unchanged. So just a few more comments before I hand over to Heath to get a little bit more detail.

We have spent some time looking at the strategy and we are operating in markets that have evolved and the strategy remains fundamentally the same to the strategy that I set out in August 2015 and we've made a lot of progress against the plans that we put in place there and it's pleasing to see some of the growth that we are beginning to now see.

We have doubled down. There is more detail around operating margins and our plans there and also capital efficiency, absolutely core to the Group. And so, having taken first half, having taken a review into account, the plans that we have put in place and the progress that we have made against those plans, we expect the Group to deliver a return on capital employed in the mid-teens in 2020 with potential for further improvements beyond that.

And that expectation is not dependent upon the realization of that £50 million of cost savings, just to be clear on that point. So I am going to leave it there.

I'll hand over to Heath who will take you through H1, and then I will come back a bit later. Thank you.

Heath Drewett

Thanks, Chris. Morning, everybody. Sorry, I need some of the things from Chris this morning, but. Right, and good. So, thank you for coming. I do appreciate a doubleheader for many of you this morning.

So look, and as you'll see in addition to the pretty familiar format slides, and which I followed, as Chris said, given the sort of increased focus, I think, across the business as a whole and certainly my personal prioritization of the issue, I've included a number of detailed working cap slides this morning, which I hope you'll find useful too, but first to unpack that for you.

And as always, similar to Chris, the form where we quote year-on-year numbers unless we say otherwise, those year-on-year movements will exclude currency effects and will exclude pass-through fuel.

So let's start with the Group's overall performance. As Chris has already said, we've made encouraging start to the year with underlying PVT slightly ahead of market expectations and that keeps us well on track to meet our full year guidance as this morning statement made it clear.

Underlying revenue up 14%, operating profit up 8%, really driven by very strong performance in Rental Solutions, which we'll come back to shortly. Our effective tax rate for the period was 31%, which was in line with the guidance we gave back in March with a slight increase on last year due to almost entirely to the geographic mix of our profits period-on-period.

Return on capital employed was 11% below last year's 12%, driven by our rolling twelve months reported profit performance and that half year ROCE is calculated with a twelve month look back on the profits and so the comparative goes from June 2017 back into the back-end of 2016 and it's really the profit pace of the ROCE that’s driven that 12% to 11%.

So it's now time to look at the individual businesses in a little more detail and we'll start with Rental Solutions. So you can see here, revenue on Rental Solutions rose 32%, half-on-half and the business net represented half of the Group's total revenue and as Chris said, it's strong performance and potential for growth are encouraging.

In North America, which similarly represents about half of the Rental Solutions business, we grew revenue 34%. And while this was supported to some extent by the continuation of the hurricane work, actually excluding the hurricane recovery where revenue was still up 23%.

We are encouraged that our strategy is working well in this market and our more diversified sector sales approach, as Chris said, we are now benefiting from growth across a number of sectors, building services, construction, PCR, in addition to the oil and gas sector, which was historically our main focus.

And while we continue to see growth in oil and gas, too at around 19% of the region's total revenues, so 19% of North America's revenue in Rental is oil and gas. Our relative exposure to that market is much reduced from its peak in 2014 when it represented around a third of the North American business.

Our Continental Europe business grew revenue 20% with our success here again reflecting the strategy to expand the market sector footprint with some initial success in the PCR sector. We've also delivered increasing work in support of the renewable energy build out that we are seeing in the utility sector across the Continental European region.

In Northern Europe, revenue rose 8%, driven by our next-generation gas contracts in Ireland, in addition to some increased oil and gas activity. And finally, Australia-Pacific, revenue up 18% supported by some good growth in mining.

So moving back up to the overall Rental Solutions business, the operating margin improved from 5% to 11% and the returns have improved from 8% to 16%. A disciplined approach to cost has enabled us to leverage the strong revenue growth and deliver this much improved margin and our focus on utilization increasing from 52% last year to 61% this year has driven returns up to the 16%.

And overall, we are very encouraged about the continued progress we've made in the business through the disciplined execution of our strategy.

So turning now to the industrial segment of Power Solutions. As a reminder, all the figures here represents the move into this business with the non-utility customer contracts previously disclosed within Power Solutions Utility and we give a detailed breakdown of the 2017 move.

I think, Tom and the team have shared those with you already. But, obviously, we moved those out of the prior year as well to be consistent. So our Power Solutions Industrial business represented 29% of the overall Group's revenue and grew 15% year-on-year.

Excluding the Korean Winter Olympics, which are reported in this segment, revenue was up 3%. Within Power Solutions Industrial, our Eurasia business remains buoyant and revenue grew 18%, driven by good growth in oil and gas, which is its key sector.

Order intake in Eurasia in the year-to-date is 185 megawatts, just ahead of last year of 179. Revenue in Latin America increased 16% and following the restructuring last year, which prioritized contract profitability over top-line growth, we've had some good success in this market, as we find ourselves much more competitive.

By contrast, the Middle East market has been tough through the first six months. Macroeconomics has been pretty hard in most areas, but particularly in Qatar where the diplomatic blockade continues to depress the market and our volumes on hire were less than half those in the first six months of 2017.

In addition, we've seen construction in the UAE, as Chris mentioned, key market for us in the region slow down significantly. And overall, our Middle East revenue fell 20% year-on-year within Power Solutions Industrial.

Revenue in Africa was also down some 17%, with particular weakness in Kenya and South Africa. By contrast, Asia was up 14% with a good performance from South Korea.

Overall for Power Solutions Industrial, our operating profit fell 15% to £23 million at a reduced margin as you can see here at 11%. And this decline clearly reflects the weaker Middle East performance, together with the timing of on and off-hires in now the industrial project portfolio that forms part of this business, as Chris referred to.

Looking forward, while we don't really see a pickup in the Middle East market through the second half, albeit though clearly we'll be trading at that point against weaker comparatives of H2 2017 in the Middle East with the order intake more than doubling on those industrial projects this year to 161 megawatts, the 2017 number, 61 megawatts in that industrial projects portfolio and the on off-hire timing issues that we referred to, we expect to show overall year-on-year profit growth in our Power Solutions Industrial business.

Turning then to the last of the three businesses, the Power Solutions Utility segment of Power Solutions. Revenue in this business was down 15% on 2017, driven by a reduction in price and volume on our contracts in Argentina and the off-hires in Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Japan. With these 4 contracts alone representing some 420 megawatts of off-hire effect year-on-year.

Operating profit was down 55% and reduced margin of 8%. This reflects the Argentina repricing, together with the impact of the reduced volume, which has driven a significant reduction as you can see in our utilization in the period to 65% from 75% last year.

The off-hire rate in the first half was 27%, up from 16% in 2017, largely the result of the off-hires, which we are expecting in Japan and Zimbabwe. Off-hiring this year is weighted to the first half, but we still expect the full year rate to be in the range 35% to 40%. So 27% of the half year rising to between 35% and 40% to the end of December.

Order intake in the first half was 162 megawatts, significantly below last year's 369. Although with 438 megawatts going on hire in the second quarter this year, we do expect to see utilization levels now move back up toward that target of 80%, which we've set for this business. And the better measure in terms of how the performance is doing in period, the average megawatts on hire for the business were down around 15%, which, as you can see is in line with the revenue.

Receivables in the Power Solutions business continued to be a focus area and I'll talk about that a little bit more - in a little bit more detail under the working cap session later.

So let's just turn to the Group's cash flow. Operating cash inflow down from £184 million to £160 million, mainly as a result of the higher working capital outflow of £68 million that you see here. And I'll come back to this shortly, because improving working capital is key to our future returns.

Capital expenditure was £95 million, down considerably from the £128 million last year, as we continue to ensure while limiting free CapEx to those assets where we'd otherwise face unsustainably high levels of utilization.

During the period we've invested a total of £87 million in the fleet, and of this, £26 million was in Rental Solutions for new temperature control assets to support the strong growth we've seen in this market and also the renewal of our North American oil-free air fleet.

Our Industrial CapEx amounted to £27 million, which included some solar panels for the diesel-solar hybrid projects in Eritrea and CapEx for the Winter Olympics, the assets for which we are now redeploying around the business.

Non-fleet CapEx within the 95 for the half relates primarily to our ongoing investment in new systems as we saw last year, too. And looking forward to the year-end, we expect fleet CapEx to be around £220 million, down around 10% last year – last year's full year £246 million and non-fleet assets, if you want a complete CapEx we expect to be around £30 million to £35 million for the full year.

Net debt, £741 million at 30th of June, £58 million higher than the prior year and this resulted in a net debt-to-EBITDA on a rolling twelve month basis of 1.4 times, compared to 1.3 times at June 2017. We do expect an improvement in the Group's gearing in the second half as a result of our continued focus on working capital and disciplined capital expenditure.

So now to a deeper dive on the working capital. As mentioned previously, in early 2017, we began a Group-wide program to improve our working capital management. While we made some very good early progress on accounts payable, success was more limited in the areas of receivables, debt collection, inventory management, leaving us much to do.

That said, I believe we've seen some positive signs through the first half of this year. As the split here shows, receivables are down slightly from the year-end, which is an encouraging result and actually the first time we've seen this in any of our six monthly reporting periods since 2009.

Within this overall reduction, we saw a £8 million decrease in the utility trade receivables, driven by both lower activity and pleasingly, some more solid cash collections, which I'll show you shortly. And while there are signs of stability, we still have some customers in Africa and Venezuela in particular, who are taking longer to pay due to issues of liquidity and specifically access to foreign currency.

The Power Solutions Utility bad debt provision has remained £87 million in line with December 2017. We also achieved a £7 million decrease in Rental Solutions’ trade receivables despite its strong growth in the period supported in part by some delayed receipts on the hurricane-related work at the end of 2017 that we spoke about at year-end.

Partly offsetting these reductions was an £8 million increase in Power Solutions Industrial, driven primarily by the revenue growth in Eurasia. As we've begun to adopt best practice principles in our supply chain management, our efforts on payables has delivered most significantly since we began the working cap program last year.

Notwithstanding this, we've seen a decrease in payables since the year-end as a result of lower CapEx, the release of some deferred revenue within our Global Events business and the payment of last year's employee bonuses, which were accrued at December. The slight increase in inventory in the period reflects in part the timing of our fleet production and our facility in Dumbarton.

And I'll expand our approach to inventory management shortly.

So what are we doing on working capital? As I said earlier, this is a big focus area for the business and as a consequence, I wanted to share with you some of the actions that we've taken and are taking to tackle our receivables position, many of which, I am pleased to say are becoming increasingly embedded as part of our operating rhythm as a business.

I recognize it's still relatively early days, but I do believe that with the introduction of clear targets, increased frequency and levels of review, together with the addition of further resources to focus on this area, we are beginning to gain traction.

Specifically, in our Power Solutions Utility business, we've seen an improving performance on cash collections during the period as we illustrate here. You see the invoicing and receipts month-by-month in dollars.

The lower cash collections in January and February were partly a hangover from actually what was a very strong performance in December and since then, we've consistently collected each month more than we've invoiced.

The second quarter shows an encouraging trend, which I am pleased to say we've continued into July, with collections exceeding billing again. That makes five months out of seven, compared to just two months out of twelve in 2017.

But look it's not just in the Power Solutions Utility business that we are making progress and paying attention to this issue. In Rental Solutions business, too, we've seen steady progress through the period, addressing particularly the high levels of unbilled that we have in this business and driving cash collections.

And just lastly on inventory, while we've yet to see inventory levels full, we have increased our focus significantly in this area this year and I've set out here some of the actions we are now taking. I won't go through each of them, but just let me draw out a few key ones.

While historically we've managed our inventory at a very local and highly decentralized way, as you can see, we are now starting to manage it across the business applying the same discipline to managing inventory as to managing fleet.

We are also working much closer with our suppliers to establish consignment stock arrangements where we can and proactively working on stock sales and buybacks, where we have surplus inventory. And most importantly, we've begun to systematize and automate our inventory buying across the Group to ensure we only purchase stock when we are unable to source it from elsewhere within the business.

And so to close, then, a few words on our near-term outlook for 2018. For the full year, we expect our Rental Solutions and Power Solutions Industrial businesses to offset the challenges in our Utility business.

Our full year tax guidance remains unchanged at 31%, and we expect our continued focus on cash generation and capital efficiency to result in a small working capital inflow in the second half, which, coupled with the lower full year CapEx than last year will improve our gearing to 1.2 times to 1.3 times at the year-end.

And finally, in conclusion, let me reiterate that we expect the Group's profit before tax for the year to be in line with 2017 subject to currency.

And with that, I'll hand back to Chris to give you an update on our strategic progress.

Chris Weston

Thank you, Heath. So I am going to cover a number of topics. So firstly, I am going to cover or remind you of the priorities that I set out in 2015. Some of the issues or headwinds that we've been dealing with and then I'll talk about our markets, the approach we are taking to those markets. Our evolved strategic priorities in a little bit more detail around each of those, the plans that we have in each of those areas, and then some examples of some of the things that we are doing there.

So firstly, to take us back to August 2015. This is the slide that we put up that talked about the priorities for the business around customer, technology and efficiency through which, we very shortly thereafter, added a fourth around our people. You can see many of the things that we've been doing for the last few years reflected in these priorities.

So, focusing on key sectors, segmenting customer base, making sure our sales and service channels are appropriate and effective and efficient into those sectors. You can see in the second one on the technology, the focus on reduce of the overall cost of power for our customers and under efficiency, the investment or the beginning of the investment that we have – we made in our systems and the processes that underpin the business.

At the same time, as announcing all of this, we also reorganized the business into the business units that we have now operating within Aggreko.

So that was to focus the business on specific businesses that had common operating models allowing better alignment and focus on priorities within each of those business units and at the same time, as we did that, we took out a layer of unnecessary overheads within the business and that probably resulted over the next year or so in about 1200 odd heads leaving the business and reducing our cost base.

So that's a bit of a reminder of what we set out to do and we have executed well against that but at the same time as doing that, we have had some significant headwinds that we have had to manage through. So on the left-hand side here, you can see operating profit in the Group in 2014 and on the right-hand side in 2017 and that's split between Power Solutions Utility, Industrial and Rental Solutions and you can see how those have moved over the next few years.

So some of the issues that we have had to deal with, you know well around the legacy contracts that we have had to manage. In 2015, the top-five contracts in Power Solutions Utility were accounted for about 22% of Group revenue. This year, that will be about 7% of Group revenue. The top-three of those contracts in 2015 generated nearly 50% of Group operating profit.

So that came out of Mozambique, Bangladesh, and out of Argentina. So that's one issue that we have been managing. Another is the slowdown in economic growth in the markets that we operate in and that led to liquidity problems with some of our customers and an increase in receivables, which we have been tackling and I am glad to see some of the positive signs that we have seen during H1 this year.

And lastly, the oil price, where I think the biggest impact was on Rental Solutions. In June 2014, the oil price was at a heady $110 per barrel. By the end of that same year, it had reduced to $60 per barrel. And so, we saw our revenue in North America in the oil and gas sector go from nearly $200 million a year down to $60 million a year last year.

And again, it's pleasing to see the recovery. But our recovery is now more broad-based. And I think we are less dependent on the oil and gas sector. So, although, we have made good progress at executing against our strategy, we have some headwinds that we have dealt with and that did cause us to think about our strategy and were we missing anything? Have we got it right?

And so, we have been through a pretty comprehensive review over the last nine months or so. It has involved the business, so a lot of it's driven by the business and we have had external help in doing this. We have looked at that strategy, the priorities.

We have looked at the markets that we operate in and particularly the impact of renewables and storage, which, I have to say, is an opportunity for us, but it is quite a difficult one because we are in the nascent stages of those technologies. It's quite a difficult one to predict exactly how that will manifest over the next few years.

So that confirms that the priorities that we put in place in 2015 are the right priorities. We have evolved them slightly to reflect the evolved markets that we are operating in and you will see that in a minute. So, given all of that, the plans that we have put in place including some pretty detailed financial projections of what we expect this business to do over the next few years, we are expecting this business to deliver returns in the mid-teens in 2020 with potential for further improvement beyond that.

So maybe giving a bit more detail around that and looking at the three businesses that we operate in and talking about the markets and the approach to those markets. So, starting with Rental Solutions on the left-hand side. Our Rental Solutions, as you know, operates in North America, Europe and Australia-Pacific.

North America is the largest market. That market is worth about $3.8 billion per annum and that covers Power, HVAC and compressed air and that market is growing at about 5% per annum for the forecast to do so for the next five years or so. So, slightly ahead of GDP. It is driven by GDP and also commodity prices. The starkest example is, obviously, the oil price.

So we are approaching this market by focusing on key sectors, developing, enhancing our capabilities that we offer into those sectors and doing this as effectively and efficiently as we can and that's essentially what we say on the left-hand side of this slide and that's the approach that we are adopting.

Power Solutions Industrial operates in a market that is dominated by commodities. The key commodities for us are oil, gold, copper, iron and nickel and when you look at the forward curves for each of those commodities, they're relatively stable. No dramatic upward increase or no dramatic decline for the next two or three years.

This focus is on a smaller number of sectors in Rental Solutions. So, oil and gas, mining and building services and construction, which is largely the cement market in developing markets. So three sectors dominate this business.

It has quite a similar approach to those sectors as Rental Solutions. But essentially differences are, it goes after slightly larger projects and it has a more SPA's depot network and you'll have seen us close quite a large number of depots over the last few years to reduce the capital that is employed in this business unit.

And then touching on Power Solutions Utility, a market that is driven by three things, GDP growth, which the IMF is forecasting to grow about at 5% out to 2022 and that will increase the power gap in the markets that this business unit operates in.

So that's one. The second is, transmission and distribution, both the networks and the investment that goes into those networks; and the third is the increasing investment in renewables, which can have quite a dramatic impact on the networks that the utilities operate in these countries.

And here, we focus on utilities, you know that, in emerging markets and we offer flexible and innovative solutions to infrastructure issues caused by those three areas. Growth, which grows demand for power, T and D investment and also renewables investment. And then the second focus of this is, doing it with the lowest cost of energy and generally focusing on shorter-term contracts.

So those are our three business units. The markets they operate in and our approach at a high level to those markets. And when you look at those three business units, there is a lot of commonality. They are closely related to each other and what they need to set out to do and that is in terms of their capability, technical capability, the products and applications that we offer into those markets and there are considerable operating benefits for having the three businesses operating under one Group.

And that allows us then to pull together a number of actions under four priorities for the Group to execute against over the next few years and you can see they are very similar to the priorities that I laid out in 2015. So, customer-focus, technology investment, capital efficiency and our expert people and I am going to read the small print for you. So please bear with me as I do that.

So on the customer-focus, we are being particular about the sectors we target. We are offering specialized solutions, and we are being simple to do business with. Under technology investment, developing competitive configurable products. So this is a standard set of products that we can put together and configure differently to address problems that our customer face for short-term power needs or cooling needs.

So it's a bit like Lego building blocks, if you like. And then the second two are around, how we are changing that business. So smarter use of connected systems and data analytics, which you'll hear a little bit more about later and integrating renewable and storage technology.

Capital efficiency, which I think you'll have heard and will hear a lot more about today, being mobile and modular at the core of what we do; getting the very maximum out of our assets. So utilization is absolutely key and striving for the most competitive cost base.

And then lastly, our people, key. They are what makes the difference for Aggreko and sets us apart from the competition and they are particularly important, given the 100 or so countries that we operate in spread all over the world.

So, Living Always Orange, our culture purposefully developing that, nurturing our full potential. So the training and development that we invest in every single year, keeping us ahead, giving us an edge, and lastly, staying safe and professional at all times, something that is absolutely paramount.

So, just to unpack the first three of those in a little bit more detail, so in terms of customer-focus, these are some of the areas that we are focusing on key sectors, seven of them, oil and gas, pet chem and refining, building services and construction, utilities, manufacturing, mining and events. Those are the key sectors that we are focusing on.

Sales and marketing, the discipline and the processes that we are putting into there, I suppose particularly at the moment around pricing where we are moving more towards real-time governance around pricing. System investments, which we have been doing for a couple of years and it will go on for another year or so and then, the use of the remote monitoring and data analytics capabilities that we are building.

And just to touch on a couple of those in a little bit more detail. In terms of systems investment, that will be largely complete in Rental Solutions by the end of this year and we will then start rolling it out into the Middle East in Q1 next year. The next step having deployed those systems into Rental Solutions will be to look at the business operating model and to optimize it to make it as efficient as it can be, given those new systems and processes that we have put in place.

And the other one just to mention here is hybrid solutions. This is a growing opportunity that we see. And I was very pleased when a month or so ago, we were awarded by Gold Fields in Australia, a hybrid tender that we had taken part in to provide a hybrid solution to their Granny Smith Gold Mine in the West of Australia. And Heath, you can tell us on Australia, can't you?

Here is our site in the Granny Smith Gold Mine. The mine itself is way off to the left and way off to the right. They are two of them there. Our site is there on the left, where we currently have 21 megawatts of next-generation gas. On the right here is, where we connect into the Eastern Gold Field's pipe, where we get our gas from. It comes from Northwest Australia and that's what powers the site.

So, here we are going to add next year seven megawatts of solar and two megawatts of storage battery and that will be commissioned next July. So, very encouraged to see that. It is, I think, pretty much a first in the world and it's under a 14-year contract and that is – that success is part of the pipeline that has come out of the pipeline that we have developed.

That has 30 to 40 opportunities in it at the moment, typically in Australia or Africa, typically off-grid in mining. So, pleased to see that success this year.

Moving on just to touch on technology investments. We will continue to focus on reducing the cost of energy for our customers. We will increasingly be offering complex, sector-specific applications that is right at the heart of what we do.

It's also about putting in place this remote monitoring and data analytics capability, which will increasingly provide benefits to the Group and then it's about the technical capability around those hybrid solutions that I have just talked about and maybe the one that I will bring to life a little bit here is around our complex, sector-specific applications.

So here, we have a suite of applications. They are tailored to particular sectors. So an example would be the oil and gas sector. If you look at the oil and gas sector, it breaks down into subsectors, upstream, offshore and onshore, midstream and downstream and downstream breaks down into the construction of a refining site. The refining process itself and ongoing maintenance and process efficiency gains in that refining sector.

So for the oil and gas sector, for example, we have 45 different applications that we offer against those sectors and we are adding to that the whole time. A particular one might be something like turbine inlet cooling. So, where our customers are operating in a hot climate, 40, 45 degrees. The turbines that they use to power the refineries becomes much less efficient.

And we can improve that efficiency by delivering cool air to the compression stage in the turbine and that increases the air density, increases the oxygen content to the air, which allows it to run efficiently and that brings a huge benefit to our customers. It's quite a technically complex thing to do. It requires both power and cooling and it's right – plays right to the core of our capability.

Another sector just to mention is mining. You can look at mining in terms of exploration, feasibility, and planning, construction of a mine site, production of a mine site, and then lastly the closure and reclamation around a mine site and we have about 20 applications split between cooling and power and they largely play into mine site construction and production.

So, an example, might be that many of you have heard of is our famous shovel wall where you get these huge dragline excavators. They're like these massive cranes with huge buckets on them that they use to scrape the earth up before they then go off to be processed. And those things need to move around the site, very difficult to do that.

They require mobile power and we literally put gensets on the back of a lorry and we drive next to these things as they drive around the site. Again, something that we actually, we came up with and no one had done it beforehand. So, a couple of examples there.

Lastly, looking at capital efficiency, the areas that we are focusing on, certainly centralized fleet management using remote monitoring and data analytics. Redeploying or deploying the systems that we have developed from Rental Solutions into Power Solutions Industrial. The cost reduction program that I have already mentioned and then critically reduction in working capital.

And just to touch on a couple, I am not going to touch on working capital, because Heath has already done that. But in terms of centralized fleet management, that is a benefit of the scale that we have and the disaggregated nature of the Group that we operate. So, for an example, in the first half of this year, we moved about 6% of our QSK60 gas fleet out of Power Solutions Utility into Eurasia or into North America.

And I expect that in the second half, we will move a greater percentage out of Power Solutions Utility, again into Eurasia, but also into Africa, and indeed into the U.K and as we redeploy it out of that fleet out of Power Solutions Utility, I would expect to see rates appreciate. Another area we have been looking at in terms of centralized fleet management is our canopy fleet.

It's around 11,000 different units. We have reduced that by about 1,000 over the last year – last couple of years or so and we have also moved it around, moving it around out of areas that are – where there is less demand for them.

Latin America, Brazil, where we have, as a result, seen improved performance, and into the Middle East where we have seen demand for them. So, all of it with a view to improving utilization, which, I think, we have demonstrated over the last couple of years. Maybe also to touch on the cost reduction program, so, this is going to take about two years.

We have taken out the low-hanging fruits in this area. The kind of areas that we are looking to focus on are around the operating costs of the business and particularly planned and unplanned maintenance where we spend about £200 million a year and I think that is an area where we will see considerable savings. But also, out of our project sites and how we run and man those project sites.

Mobilization is another area that we can look at. At the moment, as we manage the project flow, we bring back the kit when a project ends from that project site to Jebel Ali before we deploy it to another site. Increasingly, we will take advantage of using lay down yards locally around the world and we will move projects – the equipment from project-to-project and doing the service and maintenance and repairs that we need to do on the site and that will yield efficiencies.

Looking at our overheads, we have invested a lot in our sales capability and so, looking to improve the productivity of our sales force but also some of the back-offices. So we are investing in systems in some of our functions that will allow us to centralize capability and then make that capability more efficient and there are ongoing programs around that as I speak.

And lastly, maybe just to touch on the work that we've been doing in Rental Solutions. When you've put in place those new systems and those new processes and you start to optimize the back-office and make them more efficient that will yield savings for us as well. But the absolute majority of that savings will come out of Power Solutions Utility.

So there is a quick talk through of the review. The plans that we have in place and some examples of the progress that we are making.

So lastly, before I hand back to Heath, we have been – as you know, through this quite comprehensive review, I think we have good plans that are in place. We are executing against them. There is more focus now I think, than ever before on improved capital efficiency. So, how we manage our fleet? How we invest in our fleet? And how we collect the money that is owe to us?

And pleasingly, maybe it's not surprising, everyone in the organization absolutely understands this and the importance of return on capital employed and so, all are aligned to delivering on that over the next few years and that gives us confidence to say that we expect an improving outlook into 2019 and beyond and confidence that we will deliver a return on capital employed in the mid-teens in 2020 with the potential for more beyond that.

So that's all I am going to say. I'll leave it there and hand over to Heath who will talk about indeed, return on capital employed.

Heath Drewett

Good. So look, I am going to cover a number of the areas that Chris has spoken to you about already. But just help you understand how the effects of those relatively impact the capital employed and importantly across the different businesses and as I say, you'll see it's different for each of the different businesses. But the content in terms of the actions are akin to the things that Chris has already spoken about.

So let's just start right at the beginning. This is a reminder of the constituent parts of the ROCE metric, and which is essentially operating profit and capital employed and the opportunity therefore to improve our returns by driving volume, pricing and operational efficiency to improve the operating profit, while adopting a more disciplined approach to the key components of the capital employed, which is, you know, our working capital and our fleet assets.

So I am now going to talk through each of these in the context of the three businesses and highlight the actions we are taking and which are most important to improving returns. So the layout of the next couple of slides is the same for each of the three businesses.

So let me just explain it on this first one. On the left-hand side we are showing the expected progress in ROCE, starting with H1 2018 through to 2020 through the actions to improve each of operating profit, working capital and fixed assets.

As you know, we've given an overall expectation for the Group in 2020. But given the portfolio nature of the business and the way it's managed, we haven't and won't provide an expected return for each of the individual businesses.

I am not going to spend too much time on each of the charts, but it's important to note the relative weighting across the three businesses in terms of the expected improvements in profitability versus capital employed. So here on Rental Solutions, you can see a more significant contribution for improving ROCE coming from the increase in profitability and the capital efficiency measures.

As we've spoken about a number of times, this is driven primarily by growth in top-line of the business through sector sales focus, coupled with specialization in our service offering, focusing on the more complex solutions and with that more specialized rental proposition delivering higher margins than general rental activities.

Clearly, we have to work on doing – on working capital and fleet utilization, as well. But the key drivers in this rental business are around additional profit growth that we believe we can generate.

So moving on to Industrial, we've discussed previously and Chris mentioned earlier, the similarities of this business with Rental Solutions in terms of the operating model. Going forward, however, you obviously need to recognize that the fact that we've moved non-utility industrial projects into this business, which does slightly change the mix.

That said, you can see here a similar weighting for improving ROCE to that in the Rental business and that profitability is that a greater driver than asset efficiency, albeit that we see more opportunity from improved inventory management here than we do in the Rental business. You'll notice we don't refer to the benefits of an e-commerce platform for the Industrial business as our plans to roll out an e-commerce platform don't extend to the Industrial business.

So moving down a level and I've put these two together on the same slide given the similarity of a number of the items. I've set out here some of the more detailed actions that we are taking to improve in ROCE in both Rental and Power Solutions Industrial.

While, as I said, all elements of ROCE are in scope, I've limited the actions here to those that are addressing the most important lever in each of the three businesses, namely for these two, growing our operating profit through volume, pricing and improving our overall operating efficiency.

I won't talk through these actions one-by-one and Chris has already mentioned a number of them, but I will reference just a couple. While the first two actions here talk about the specialist nature of our sales approach and the introduction however of our e-commerce platform and the telesales channel actually enable us to compete more effectively in the more transactional end of the market, where our customers know more specifically the products that they we wish to rent.

Not only does that help us to meet the customer need better, but it also avoids the unnecessary deployment of skilled technical resources to secure that new business and actually allows us to focus those people on the more complex sales opportunities some of which Chris has spoken about already specifically.

And the last point I'd make on our pricing is the improved governance around rate-setting and Chris mentioned in passing, but in particular, any discounting that we offer to our customers.

Historically, we've only been able to review those retrospectively, whereas with the new system-based pricing tool, actually it sets pricing bands within which our sales force can operate and the levels at which pre-approval is required before a discount can be given to a customer.

On the measures to improve operating efficiency of these businesses, as we've spoken about previously, we are rolling out a completely new system across our Rental business which will be then taken across Industrial. That supports the customer journey through from quotation and order capture, right the way through to the final module of automated invoicing.

And clearly, this last step will help reduce the levels of unbilled revenues and significantly reduce that time to invoice from the current level at the end of a job of 20 plus days, down to just two to three days. As the invoicing content is essentially drawn from the data captured through the workflow process and produced in a standard format at the end of a job for onward transmission to the customer.

Though this is a complex systems rollout, geography-by-geography, module-by-module and full adoption of that automated workflow will revolutionize however, both how we engage with our customers, but importantly, how we execute our work for them from optimizing pricing at the front-end to efficient deployment of the physical assets and the technical support resources through the invoicing and cash collection at the end of the job.

And finally, a word on our Remote Asset Monitoring program. We've spoken about previously. As we deploy this capability across our Rental Solutions and Industrial fleet, it’s largely across Rental already and put about 20% of our Industrial fleet now under monitoring.

We are starting to increase its value by moving it on from just a tool that's an alarm, early warning system that preempts operating issues. But actually to using the data that we are capturing to determine optimal planned maintenance cycles and will reduce, as Chris has said, it’s a significant cost across the business.

As we learn more about the asset’s performance in different operating conditions, under different working patterns, we'll start to build that knowledge and understanding into our planned maintenance routines.

So let's turn then to the Utility business, whereas you can see from the title we expect to deliver improved returns largely through what I've described here as self-help measures. And specifically, we've projected forward on this business. We haven't assumed any improvement in the market conditions or the competitive landscape.

But a sort rather to tackle the issues, which we feel we can control, and look at the market improves, this will simply provide upside to our best case. The second point to note here is the more balanced mix across the areas where we expect to drive improved returns. While operating profit growth is important, much more so is the capital efficiency within this business.

I've talked a lot already about we are doing on working capital, but this is also a business with a significant fleet and we need to leverage that better and manage it more efficiently. The return to the key steps we are taking in this business, the important note – the point to note is the focus on capital-efficiency and cost reductions.

And really by contrast of the other two businesses, our expected operating profit growth here is not about volume and pricing, but more about addressing the cost base of the business in light of the market changes which Chris has spoken about and the more competitive landscape.

I am not going to touch on working capital here. I've already covered that extensively earlier and the actions that we are taking on working capital. So lets just move to asset utilization. This is all about capital discipline and it starts at the beginning, right at the making of those capital expenditure decisions through to the efficient and effective deployment of the fleet across the business.

As Chris mentioned to leverage the scale that we have at both across the Utility, but actually as the Group as a whole and Chris referred to a couple of examples, where we are moving fleet across the boundaries of the three businesses, as well.

And this begins as I said, right at the front-end of the process with all CapEx, whatever the content requiring both Chris' and my approval.

This is a monthly discipline. We focus on the utilization of the existing fleet and the potential to source that from elsewhere within the Group before committing to new spend and we are coupling that with making objective judgments around the robustness of the sales pipeline, which helps us understand the future utilization.

Specifically, with regard to our in-house manufacturing, as we look forward in the short-term, we expect to limit our new product build program to the G16 upgrades. As you know in recent years, we have invested heavily in our new HFOs and Next-Gen gas fleet and in the near-term, we'll effectively grow into that fleet with increased utilization rather than adding to it.

And as we seek to leverage better our scale, we've established a Group Operations Council with representation from across the different businesses drawing together the ops team to ensure that we manage the fleet on a global basis that we share best practice, lessons learned about how to support and maintain the fleet across the world.

And this will, as we've talked about earlier, involve moving surplus fleet around the Group to meet those demands for growth.

And finally on our Power Solutions Utility business and we've spoken about it in a number of places already. We are kicking off a Group-wide, but heavily weighted towards this Power Solutions Utility business, cost reduction program to ensure our ongoing competitiveness in the market.

Our savings target is an annualized cost reduction of £50 million, which will be delivered over the next couple of years, with the first full year savings expected in 2021. So by implication and just to be clear, the full benefits of this program are not required to meet the 2020 ROCE expectations that we've set out this morning.

As Chris mentioned, the scope of this program will range from opportunities we see in our service and maintenance costs through to logistics, project managing, project manning practices, together with our view of our regional and support office function locations.

In the area of fleet logistics, as we move to a more condition-based maintenance, we will look, as Chris mentioned to moving fleet directly from site-to-site rather than transferring it back through our hub operations between projects.

In terms of the locations of our support functions, as you know, we operate in a number of international countries and territories across a large number of geographies and we'll be looking to see if we can more cost-effectively resource this work through either co-location and centralization. We need to make sure that we have the right size and the right place to efficiently and effectively support this global business.

And lastly, we have deployed significant sales resources within the business over the last couple of years to build the capability that quite frankly wasn't present a few years ago prior to Chris' arrival. And having brought in these people, we now need to look at how we train and develop them to ensure that we are getting the best out of them and to maximize their productivity as a sales force.

And as we move forward, our intend to keep you updated on the progress on this cost reduction program and just to note from the outset, I've spoken to you a few about this, this morning, we are hoping to take the majority, if not all of the cost to deliver these savings above the line and avoid the use of exceptional items to carry them going forward.

So in closing, let me summarize. As we review the future financial performance potential of the Group, we've identified a set of actions across the businesses to deliver an improved return on capital in the mid-teens by and in 2020.

In our Rental Solutions and Power Solutions Industrial businesses, these actions are focused on operating profit performance with more limited improvements expected from working capital and fleet efficiency. In our Utility business by contrast, we see a much broader base of improvement opportunities with self-help measures being key.

As we move forward, we'll report on the progress of each of these areas, we'll hold ourselves accountable to delivering improvements and hopefully the increased transparency that we provided today will help you understand better the signs of progress in the future.

And with that, Chris, I'll hand back to you to close.

Chris Weston

Thank you. So, briefly in summary, I mean, you can read the slide, a very encouraging first half. I have to say, it's really pleasing to see some of the plans that we started to put in place two, three years ago coming to fruition and some of the growth that we are now beginning to see and never ceases to amaze me the capability of Aggreko and what we do all over the world and the difference that, that makes to the customers, the communities that we serve.

It makes me extremely proud to lead a company like Aggreko. It's good to see the growth, particularly in Rental Solutions in the first half. I am encouraged by what I am seeing in Industrial and we have a very clear plan of what we need to do over the next few years. So, reaffirming full year guidance, a clear path to improve return on capital employed and I'll leave it there.

So now over to questions. There will be mikes that circulate around. If you could wait for the mike to come to you and then say who you are and what organization do you work for.

So maybe, Rajesh, you put your hand up first, maybe we'll start with you.

Good morning. Rajesh Kumar from HSBC. Just on the sales force, you talked about improving the pricing mechanisms. How are you planning to utilize them better? Could you give us some color on what have you changed recently in terms of how you align their incentives with ROCE improvements, growth, et cetera? And how – what are the key efforts on the ground to help that one?

Second is on, investment in rental asset. Do you think your fleet is well invested or could you give us some indications on the carrying value of asset, average asset age? What level would it trigger investment requirements?

And finally, a more general question. Just in order to help us understand, you've made a – you presented a list of headwinds that basically created some problems for the 2015, three-year plan, to deliver the expected outcome.

How - or what internal exercises you conducted to ensure that it was the majority of the headwinds can be attributed to external factors rather than the internal changes you've done might have created some of them?

And then, just as outsiders, we go on to understand that and clearly, you have tried to understand that so it would really help if we could understand that as well?

Chris Weston

Okay. So maybe starting with that last one, I mean, headwinds, clearly fall into three areas. The legacy contracts, I mean, we can see the contracts in the base. I gave you a statistic that they were 22% of revenue in 2014. The top-five now, which are largely a different top-five, are now 7% of revenue. They have all repriced off-hire that we can see that in the base.

The only one that you might term a legacy contract is Ivory Coast, where we have 200 megawatts of gas deployed. That is due for extension at the end of 2020. We are in the process of discussing the extension of that project with the customer at the moment and swapping in Next-Gen Gas, and those discussions are going well. But it is nowhere near the materiality of the contracts that we have faced with previously.

Receivables, always difficult, operating in some of these countries. How much is self-inflicted, how much is GDP, I mean that is subjective. As best we can tell, the GDP did have an impact on these economies.

We can only do what we can only do and that is organize ourselves and resource ourselves to go after it and I believe that we are doing that at the moment and very encouraged by what we are seeing in the first half. And the oil price is the oil price.

That, as you know, had a big impact on the shales in North America. It didn't affect only us. And we have seen a pickup in activity as the shales have come back to life. We have seen an improvement in volume from last – the second half of last year into the first half of this year, which is encouraging to see and a greater deployment of gas units into the shales. I think that is quite understandable.

Maybe in terms of the other two, so, I'll talk about sales force and you talk about the fleet. In terms of the sales force, so, as Heath mentioned, previously, before the current systems were put in place, it was quite difficult or impossible to have real-time pricing control in the Rental Solutions business because the lead times and the times for the tender process are much shorter, much quicker.

You would only find out after the event and you could look at the process probably on a monthly basis to address it. Now, we have systems in place that have a governance process built into them that will escalate a particular price to a sales manager or beyond if appropriate, if a discount is given beyond a certain amount.

So I think we have greater precision in Rental Solutions where we have deployed these systems now. The incentive schemes, I mean, we don't incent the work the sales teams on return on capital employed. I mean, it's almost impossible to do.

But we are just starting to build in to those incentive schemes a degree of profit, as well as revenue and it does – I can't be general about it, because it does differ by business unit around the Group and it is appropriate to the markets that they are operating in.

But the whole Group is extremely aware of the importance of return on capital employed and the drive to improve it over the next few years and the steps that we are taking to do so.

Heath Drewett

Yes, so just on – I mean, on the fleet, I mean, a general principle, as we look to drive utilization by smarter CapEx decisions and moving fleet around, this isn't about running the fleet to a point where the fleet's outside of its efficient use. And so CapEx is always a combination of replacement. So we talked actually in the Rental business about OFA, our Oil-Free Air product.

And we've spent some CapEx in the first half of this year replacing that fleet as it's come to end of life. But equally sitting alongside, that we've got some investment in our TC, where we've seen good 15% year-on-year growth in temperature control and actually, we've supported that growth with acquisition of new equipment.

And so, I wouldn't want you to take the view that we are building up a kind of bow-wave of CapEx that in two to three years time and we are having to catch-up on our CapEx. That's not our intention at all and actually we can keep a much weather eye, a much better weather eye.

Now we've met better data on the maintenance cycle, because the long you keep the asset, you eventually start to go up a maintenance cost curve, and that will then, based on extend life, maintain, sell, dispose and replace, you're much better informed do that.

But this isn't about pushing CapEx into tomorrow, next year, and out of today's line of sight. This is about smarter investment replacing when we need to replace and investing where we see growth and not before.

Chris Weston

George?

George Gregory

Hi, it's George Gregory from Exane BNP Paribas. So I'll take the usual three, please. I think, Chris, in our outlook statement post the strategic priorities you mentioned an improving outlook into 2019. I just wondered whether you could give us any guidance on the phasing of profit improvement and whether we – you'd expect to see some of that come through from next year as well?

Secondly, I think, when you were talking about the ROCE target, you said it didn't include the cost savings, whereas I think when you talked specifically about the Utility, you talked around that being, to a large extent being driven by cost savings. So, perhaps, just some clarity around that point.

And finally, I just wondered if, Heath, you could perhaps give us some guidance on the full year movements on that fulfillment asset, which you see went up a bit in the first half, please? Thanks.

Heath Drewett

Shall I take all of those questions altogether? So let’s starting with 2019, in terms of the cost reduction, I don't know whether your question is asking how much of that £50 million is going to land in 2019. Net-net, I would assume nothing. The market consensus for 2019 on profit is 195 and we are five months to go. We are fine with the consensus hitting at 195. We'll clearly refine that as will you guys, as we get through the close of this year, with the obvious touch point being our Q3 statement, we see no reason to move people away from that market consensus of 195 to 2019, which is clearly up from the consensus this year at 180.

In terms of what's in and what's out, I think, I made the point the £50 million doesn't all need to be delivered in full runrate in 2020 to hit the target expectations that we've said at mid-teens, which tells you that some of that rolls into 2021 and beyond, which is consistent with our potential to further improve beyond the mid-teens target after 2020.

And so some of it's in, but not all of it's in. We'll report on progress towards that. But I didn't want people to feel that they need to see action now because in order to get £50 million runrate in 2020, we are going to have crack on with that immediately. Some of those opportunities are longer-term and some of them in order to efficiently drive out those costs and not incur significant upfront expenditure.

It's smarter to do it over time than it’s to take your cost to deliver it when actually nature will take its course and enables you get the cost out without paying for it.

And lastly, on the fulfillment assets, I don't have an answer right now on that. That was heavy in the first half. We knew that. There was a lot on hired, in particular in Bangladesh, the contracts have gone on hire in Bangladesh and the fulfillment asset that’s been created erstwhile would have been a mobilization cost, which is as I said to you in the beginning, the majority of that would have indeed flow into the P&L, but actually some of that is assets that we've created on that job, where it's project-specific and we would have taken to the balance sheet.

So, the sort of – the rolling forward of that fulfillment asset will depend on what we mobilize through the next six months. But the heavy mobilization has happened and really around Bangladesh in the first six months, George.

Chris Weston

Will, in the front there?

Will Kirkness

Thanks. Will Kirkness from Jefferies. And three again, please. And firstly, just if the Utility does improve, if the market looks better, what's your commitment to the £50 million cost savings or the commitment to kind of chase your fair share if you like or is that really quite the emphasize now from an operational perspective as well?

And secondly, for Heath, just whether there is any work, you talk a lot about trade receivables. I don't know if there's work to be done on other receivables and accrued income? And then lastly, just on the sort of assumptions getting to mid-teens for 2020, looking at consensus depending on whether you lower your capital employed or improve your profitability, there is probably a 20% gap. So, does that math seem appropriate, i.e., consensus 20%?

Chris Weston

You do the second. I'll do the first one.

Heath Drewett

Yes.

Chris Weston

So, on Utility, I mean if the market were to improve, I think that would be a good thing, but that would not mean that we wouldn't be looking at the various areas that I outlined. It still makes absolute sense to improve our competitive position by looking at the various areas, be it in planned, unplanned maintenance, be it in the way that we mobilize and move the fleet around the place.

So, we would absolutely still be going after those various areas of efficiency. Whenever we are operating in the utility space, we will look very carefully at each project that comes up within the market. At the moment, our outlook as we break that marketplace down, it does suggest that there is growth in – to come in the shorter-term contracts, where we are strongest.

And if those contracts come up for tender, if the opportunity materializes, we will go after them, but we will be considered as we do so. We are seeing a slight change in emphasis in the market. There is a bit more gas being deployed that typically longer-term contracts, three to eight years.

That's a market that our technology and capability plays into quite well. And again, we will assess each opportunity on a case-by-case basis and if it makes sense and we can get the returns that we need and we feel that the credit risk is manageable then we will pursue those opportunities.

Heath Drewett

Okay. In terms of the trade receivables, and we tend to come on lump trade receivables under the unbilled together. On the Rental Solutions slide, the graphs what we've done in terms of the sort of month-by-month improvement is actually it's both, it's trade receivables and the unbilled sitting in there. And so, we are tackling.

It's more an issue actually I look at the quantum in the Rental business than it's in the Utility business, because it's about the speed given the transactional nature. It's the speed to how quickly job-by-job, we are getting those invoices out.

And so, we had more work to do on the unbilled and Rental that that graph on Slide 14 in the pack is trade receivables including the unbilled elements. So, good progress on getting bills out and then collecting them.

And just on the ROCE gap. I mean, I guess, that's in 2020, 2019, we just covered in terms of our perspective on the markets beyond 2019 and I suppose today, we are giving you clear guidance on our expectations of mid-teens ROCE, which we haven't maybe given before and as to whether people – what people thought and about what we previously said back in 2015 was that a 2023 numbers, is that a 2020 number.

And there will some settling down I suspect based on today's numbers, today's news, the outlook, which will shift that. It's not just about profits. Clearly, we are at the bottom of that fraction to deal with too and it'll depend on how aggressive people have been or otherwise on the assets and which as you've heard today, we see that as just as important part of the ROCE is delivering on the top-line.

So, it may be that people will need to look at the capital employed. They've got the assumptions. They've got on working capital on the fleet and to kind of land if they believe that and to land in the mid-teens in 2020.

Chris Weston

Simona?

Simona Sarli

Hi. This is Simona Sarli from Merrill Lynch. A couple of questions from my side. First of all, a follow-up on your target of return on capital employed in the mid-teens by 2020. So, you said to reach that you don't need to achieve the full cost savings of £50 million.

So, how much, if you can quantify, how much of this cost savings is included in your targets? And therefore, potentially what could be the upside risk in 2021 on your return on capital employed?

Second question is on your guidance. Considering the H1 performance in Rental Solution and easier comps in the second half for Industrial, what are your expectations for the second part of the year? What might potentially lead to beat to your guidance for 2018? And lastly, if I may, what was the oil and gas performance in the Rental Solutions segment and Industrial in H1? Thanks.

Heath Drewett

Okay. It looks like I am taking those. Look, I am going to disappoint you, Simona. We’ve told you that we will deliver £50 million in runrate in 2021. I am not going to tell you what I am doing in 2020. I've said in 2019, it will be flat in terms of any cost to deliver and I've said that part of it will come in 2020, and it will contribute towards the mid-teens ROCE.

In terms of the comps, as we go through the second half, you are right, and we've pointed to it this morning because we've said that we expect full year Industrial profits to be up against in H1, which is down and when we've tried to talk you through the steps of that basis of belief in part, it is the weaker comps that we've got in the Middle East through the second half.

And in part, it's the timing of some of those industrial projects and the third piece is the order books that we've had in those industrial projects in the first half, 161 megawatts, placed 61 in H1 2017. And so, directionally, we've I think, been clear about Industrial for the second half.

Rental by contrast has tough comps in the second half. The hurricane season brought a very strong second half to us in 2017. But look, net-net, we don't break the guidance down by business unit. And we said we are comfortable with the markets at 180 and we are comfortable with that this morning, comfortable with 195 for next year. And I am afraid I am not going to break it down anymore than that for you.

Chris Weston

In terms of oil and gas in Rental Solutions, I mean, the vast majority of oil and gas is in North America. The volume is on high there. We are up about 80% on the first half of 2017 and 2016 was probably the low point there. We also saw appreciation in prices, which have recovered not to the extent that where we would have seen prices in 2014, but a good way towards that.

In Industrial, I don't know what it is Industrial overall, but Eurasia is certainly the bulk of oil and gas and you saw revenue increases in Eurasia of about 18% and the vast majority of that will be oil and gas as was the order intake, which I think was 185 megawatt. So, slightly up on previous first half. Okay.

Rory.

Rory McKenzie

Good morning. It's Rory McKenzie from UBS hiding at the back. And first question actually just pushing you a bit more in the Rental Solutions growth. You added about £50 million in revenue terms year-on-year in H2 last year, about a £100 million year-on-year in H1 this year. So there has been a big acceleration.

I guess, some of that is oil and gas. But was that all what you expected? And how much of that should we roll over into H2, if that, I think, makes sense, if not please, could you say?

And secondly, in Utility, the key to on-hires were very good. Volume lowered by utilization into H2, given the H1 order intake was only, I think, 160 megawatts. And then lastly, just on working capital. You shared that Slide 14, where you are improving the receivables days, I guess, in Rental.

Can you talk about that within Power Solutions? I guess, your emerging market better days are getting worse still and do you think that will come down by year-end?

Sorry, it’s a three little there, but that's clear enough.

Chris Weston

So, maybe I'll start and I am sure, Heath will probably add to each of the three. In terms of Rental Solutions growth, we have seen good acceleration and not just in oil and gas, which I think everyone understands. It's broadly based across the sectors. Pet Chem and Refining was up nearly 30%. BS&C was up about 18 odd percent. So it's good to see the growth across all of the sectors.

Utility was the only sector that was down slightly and I think when we look forward to the rest of the year, we are still expecting to see growth in the Utility sector in North America. I don't think you can draw a straight-line £50 million or £100 million and keep that acceleration going in the second half. Although, it has performed, I mean, it has been stronger than we did expect at the beginning of the year.

I am sure, Heath will add to that in a minute. In terms of utilization in Utility, it did come down in the first half 65-odd percent. When we look at some of the contracts that are signed and due to come on hire in the second half, we are confident that we will see utilization pickup. It might not get quite to where you would like it to be at around 80%.

But it will certainly get a lot closer to it than is at the moment. And just to remind you, one of the contracts that will come on hire in the second half is the Amazonas contract in Brazil, which we won, I don't know, almost a year ago and that will come on – be commissioned in the second half. So that will benefit the utilization. So, Heath?

Heath Drewett

Yes, I mean, look, just on – I am not going to add to the utilization. One of the thing Chris has covered what I was going to say. So, just on the H1, H2 in Rental Solutions, clearly, H1 this year, we've spoken about the hurricanes follow through sort of flow through into H1 and given you a quantum of what that is, which makes in addition to the improving sector growth, absent hurricanes.

It kind of makes the H1-to-H1 comp more significant. And then you flip into H2, clearly, we had a lot of hurricanes last year, which means it was a strong comp for H2. We'll see. I am not going to weather predict, as well as predicting working capital and CapEx. And as to whether or not, we have the same thing. But I still, absent the hurricanes, I still expect H2-on-H2 to be better.

But don't extrapolate the up 20-odd percent in the first half rolling into the second half. And just on the receivables, yes, the narrative on the three businesses on receivables to revenues, and you've seen a decrease in passage of utility in absolute dollar terms against reducing revenues. In PSI, we talked about – actually, our receivables have increased £7 million, largely due to the Eurasia volume growth.

So, in terms of deter days in the Industrial business, and not moving significantly period-on-period, we've seen that growth really reflecting the volume growth in that market and Rental, I think, you've got probably as much detail in terms of the working cap trade receivables to revenues as you need I think, to understand the dynamic there.

Chris Weston

Okay. Paul?

Paul Checketts

Good morning. It's Paul Checketts from Barclays Capital. I've got a couple on the Utility business and then, a couple on Rental and Industrial, please. Chris, can you just give us your appraisal of that market environment in the Utility market at the minute, clearly, a relatively low level of megawatts coming in. What's happening? What's been awarded? How much share have you been taking?

These are some of things you've talked about in the past, as well as the pipeline. Could you update us on that please? And if you were to think over this 2020 period, what do you think will happen to the size of the Utility fleet over that period? Is it going to be materially smaller?

Perhaps you'd elaborate on that. And then on the Rental and Industrial side, when you are thinking about optimal utilization in those businesses, what's the level you now think is optimal for both of those?

And lastly, the Asian business is one that there is a theory out there, that's been a weaker part of the Aggreko portfolio for quite some time. Can you enlighten us on what your assessment of that business has been and your strategy for it please? Thanks.

Chris Weston

Okay. So, on the Utility market, I don't think there have been any dramatic changes since we last updated the market. So you've got – still got the normal suspects out there. The APRs are probably a little bit quieter. We still see Karpower out there, typically that’s not bumping into them too much. They are very definitely focused on larger, longer-term contracts.

The data that we have for the shorter-term contracts over the last few years, we've maintained, maybe, increased market share a little bit. In the first half of this year, the pipeline is much the same as it was at the second half of last year. Conversion might have been slightly slower and that's conversion of that pipeline, which was 7 to 8 gigawatts.

Conversion of that pipeline might have been a little bit lower and our conversion might – I think we have given about 40% win rate in the past. We have been a little bit lower than that. And I think probably been a little bit more selective about some of the contracts that we have gone after. But absolutely, the level of competition in the market is much the same as it was.

No new players, no staggering developments in the Utility marketplace. I suspect the fleet out to 2020 might get a little bit smaller. I gave some examples, for instance of QSK60 is being moved to other parts of the world and so you will continue to see us move stuff out of the Utility to maintain utilization at around 80%, I think, I've said in the past and moving it into Industrial and into Rental Solutions, where the opportunity exists and generally, the pricing is a little bit stronger.

So, I would imagine you'll see something similar in diesel, and I would expect the fleet in Utility to come down slightly over the next few years. Rental, optimal utilization, I mean, the guys have done a good job there getting it to 61%. They might be able to squeeze a bit more out of it. It does gets harder.

Obviously, it's a very seasonal business and when you are operating in larger geographies, as soon as you start pushing utilization too high, you get much higher freight and transport costs, as you have to move fleet around to satisfy customer demand. So it is a careful balancing act, and I wouldn't expect it. I mean 61% is good.

If they get to 65% and they can contain that freight cost that would have been a very good outcome. So I don't think you should expect it to say it go higher than that.

Power Solutions Industrial, may be slightly higher because it is less seasonal 70-ish, where – which is where it is now, may be a little bit more up to 75-odd percent. I mean, the unknown in that is, is what remote monitoring in data analytics will allow us to do and there is technology that we are looking at optimization algorithms that we are looking at that may help us be able to squeeze a little bit more.

But I don't think you should expect more than what I've just outlined. The Asian business, it has been a bit weaker for us. Pleased to see the wins that we have had in Bangladesh on the commissioning of those projects.

There might be a bit more to come in Bangladesh. We have recently amalgamated Asia with the Middle East and put in charge, Phil Burns, a very, very experienced operator and I am confident that he will make a difference to that business.

We still see Asia as an opportunity and I think he needs his time to get his head around it and how he wants to address it. So, Bangladesh is being good. Indonesia, I think, has been difficult for us. We have a new leader in place and I am confident that he will make a difference there.

Okay. Sorry, I don't know your name.

Rahim Karim

Good morning. It's Rahim Karim from Liberum. A couple of questions, if I may. I think you alluded to the potential pipeline in terms of Storage business and perhaps if you could allude on that a little bit more that would be great and also give us a sense as what the short-term performance if perhaps the Younicos acquisition has been? And what part that plays in terms of getting returns up to that on a mid-teens level by 2020?

And then also just a second question in terms of point of clarification. I think you said that you decided to not invest in any more Next-Gen or HFO fleets. I just wanted to clarify if that was the case and if so, what drove that decision? Thank you.

Chris Weston

Okay. I mean, I think, I outlined the pipeline, I am not sure I have a huge amount more to add than that. There are a good number of opportunities in there, 30-odd to 40-odd. It is a new product in the market. You are providing service to customers' critical operations like mine sites. So they have to be absolutely confident that the product is going to deliver for them.

It's typically a solar – typically a solar diesel hybrid, because you get greater savings from the fuel – the fuel burn that you avoid. So reducing the fuel – the diesel fuel bill and it typically will require one to two megawatts of storage to make the integration work.

So we have seen a lot of interest. Pleased to see what we did in Bisha a year or so ago, pleased with the Granny Smith announcement more recently and that has generated more interest.

It's a new market. No large players out there. We are very well positioned and that positioning is helped by the acquisition of Younicos, which gives us that capability to integrate the various sources of power generation and provide reliable power to our customers. It will increasingly become meaningless to ask about the performance of Younicos as a business.

It's not a business. It's a capability that we bought that enables us to offer these hybrid products to customers around the world, off-grid customers. It's done what we thought it would do. Since it's joined Aggreko, it has brought the capability that we expected it to bring.

This integration capability, we will continue to support and invest in the development of the application that does that and we will look at different ways that we can integrate it particularly, maybe, into traded markets for energy and whether that will create an additional revenue source for us.

So, it's much more. We think about it much more as a capability now than a business in its own right and it is integrating that with the rest of Aggreko, that is important and realizes this opportunity in off-grid type hybrids that we are seeing the pipeline developing and I am pleased – I am pleased with the progress the team has made in bringing that into the business.

Couple of areas just for information that we are particularly focusing on, one is the development of the Y.Q application that allows that integration and the other is the development of the physical product, which is what we call Y.Q, which is batteries into surprisingly a 20-foot container. So they are more mobile and can be moved around the world.

We haven't said, we won't invest more in Next-Gen Gas and HFO. We have about 275 megawatts of Next-Gen Gas. The fleet is utilized at around 40-ish percent across the Group at the moment. There is a pipeline out there that we are executing against, not all of it in Utility. It is spread between Rental and Power Solutions.

We want to see the utilization get higher and then we will absolutely invest in more capacity in Next-Gen Gas and it is the same for HFO. Without a doubt, HFO take up has been much slower than we would have liked it to have been. We have the Madagascar project out there. We have another letter of intent. We have a pipeline that is much the same as the pipeline that I outlined in March this year.

I think we have a bit more confidence in it now. We absolutely have learned as we have put this product out into the field and I am still expecting that we will see more go on hire. How that goes over the next six to 12 months, we will then determine whether we build more. So we have not said that we are not going to invest more in those two fleets, okay.

Heath Drewett

Just on the Younicos, I mean, as Chris said, it's going to be more and more difficult to find the perimeter of that. I can still see the perimeter of that for the first half and if you were looking at the business, which we inherited, which was essentially about your sales business. And as we've wound out of the pipeline and contracts there, it's about £2 million to £3 million loss in the first half.

Through the last time, I'll give you that number because it will be almost impossible even internally to get to see that business as it was when we bought it because we are now out twelve months on from when it was acquired and the business as Chris said, is totally evolved to going different now.

Chris Weston

Any more questions? Good. We'll take that as a wrap. Thank you very much, indeed. Enjoy your holidays if you're setting off on them.