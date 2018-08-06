Fastest Marketplace Climbers In July

It's hard to believe that we're already eight months into 2018, and July has come and gone. The seventh month was a strong one for the S&P 500 - as of July 25th, the index had surged 3%, buoyed by strong economic growth. Whether the uptrend continues for the remainder of the year is anyone's guess. As usual with markets, we will just have to wait and see. According to a recent MarketWatch article citing Bespoke data: "Since 1928, there have been 12 years in which the market has risen from April to July and every time, stocks have finished higher at the end of the year, with average annual gains of 1.8%." Historical performance doesn't necessarily indicate anything about what might happen in the future, but those are decent odds - decent enough to be cautiously optimistic.

In any case, they say time flies when you're having fun, and that's certainly true on Marketplace. We've been having a blast launching new authors, putting out new content, and keeping our Roundtable series running strong. As we do each month, we ranked our top authors for July by net monthly recurring revenue added within the last 28 days as of August 2nd.

Place Service Name 1 High Yield Landlord 2 High Dividend Opportunities 3 Value Investor's Edge 4 HFI Research 5 The Wheel of FORTUNE 6 Predictive Analytic Models 7 Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps 8 ROTY 9 Industrial Insights 10 Intelligent REIT Investor 11 BAD BEAT Investing 12 The Razor's Edge 13 Integrated BioSci Investing 14 Hecht Commodity Report 15 HFI Research Natural Gas 16 CEFs: Income + Opportunity 17 Momentum Play 18 The Data Driven Investor 19 Margin of Safety Investing 20 The Total Pharma Tracker

Topping the list of our fastest climbers is newcomer Jussi Askola, who made a huge splash (a cannonball, really) out of the gate with his service, High Yield Landlord, thanks in part to a longstanding partnership and collaboration with Rida Morwa and a strong marketing campaign leading up to the launch. High Yield Landlord is an investment community oriented around a high yield strategy that focuses on real estate securities trading at bargain valuations. Jussi is currently ranked #41 overall on the Marketplace leaderboard.

Following a month of tech-heavy coverage on the public site (including Facebook (FB) and the rest of the FAANG gang - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google aka Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG)), and a strategic facelift for their landing page pitch, The Fortune Teller's Wheel of FORTUNE slotted into the top five movers on Marketplace in July. The service is oriented around actionable trading ideas, regular reviews and a lively chat room, and provides members with access to both the regular flow of a professional investor’s trading day and daily support, so they can stay on top of the ideas presented and all the shifts in the market.

Robert P. Balan continued to climb the ranks, finding his way to number six last month with Predictive Analytic Models, a private investing community that centers on statistical and numerical analyses to obtain actionable long or short insights from relationships that are inherent between and among fundamental (macro) data, systemic liquidity, and market prices. PAM members are in good hands - the service is run by Balan, a 50-year veteran of the financial markets, and Tim Kiser, a professional engineer with 30 years of experience in modeling physical processes with financial market equivalents, and two decades of personal trading and investing experience.

Riding the wave of economic growth and the resulting increased energy demand, Andrew Hecht jockeyed into the top 15 with his Hecht Commodity Report. Each week, Andrew puts out a comprehensive report that dives into 20+ different commodities markets such as oil, natural gas, livestock, silver, gold and more, and includes currencies and commentary on cryptocurrencies. He highlights both fundamentals and technicals, provides near-term trading ideas and best bets for the coming week, and much more.

Beyond the Top 20 fastest climbers, here are some honorable mentions:

Double Dividend Stocks: Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus (#22)

David Alton Clark: Discovered Dividends (#27)

Eric Parnell: Retirement Sentinel (#30)

JD Henning: Value & Momentum Breakouts (#35)

Kudos and thanks to our Marketplace authors for continuing to bring it in July. As always, we're grateful to our readers for your ongoing support and interest. If you have any questions about Marketplace, whether as a subscriber, current author, or prospective author, get in touch at premiumauthors at seekingalpha.com.

