Merlin Entertainments PLC ADR (MERLY) Management on 2018 Interim Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Merlin Entertainments PLC ADR (OTCPK:MERLY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Anne Francoise Nesmes - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jamie Rollo - Morgan Stanley

James Ainley - Citigroup.

Tal Grant - Crédit Suisse

Tim Barrett - Numis Securities.

Owen Shirley - Joe Baron Berg

James Roland Clark - Barclays

Operator

Anne Francoise Nesmes

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our interim results presentation, which I will lead. As you know, the first half of the year represents a seasonally quite period for us; hence the focus of this presentation is very much on the numbers and the results today. We will gain a fuller update first half peak trading period in Q3.

Now in terms of our performance in H1, there are three messages that we would like to convey today: Firstly, we're satisfied with the performance to date. Trading has been in line with expectation, although recent variations between operating group, as you would expect. We're very pleased with our KP; Midway is where we expected it to be; and LEGOLAND Parks' trading largely reflects a strong comparative. Secondly, it's important to note that we're still early in the season. As you know, around 70% of our EBITDA is generated in the second half of the year, so we need to be careful in terms of extrapolating trends and there is still a lot to play for as we get into the second half of the year.

The key things we'll be focusing on for the second half of the year is our London and LEGOLAND Parks, and of course, the weather remains an uncertainty. The third is in terms of our strategic progress that we've made, and we've made really good progress. In particular, as we show on Slide 4, we've opened 644 rooms to date, and that's quite an achievement. It's the highest numbers -- number of rooms we've opened in any 1 year, and we've also opened 2 new Midways. Of course, the numbers and the pictures on these slide only captures so much of what we do, and there's plenty of other good things going on in the organization internally, which will pay off longer term. In particular, we'd like to mention the progress we're making on LEGOLAND New York, the new brands that will be opening later in this year and the Productivity Agenda. So there's a lot of energy going on these project.

Now moving to a summary of our financial performance. You will see straightaway that for -- exchange rate has had a material impact on the performance, resulting in a four percentage points drag on revenue and almost five percentage point on EBITDA. And that's mostly driven by the U.S. dollar, which was 9% weaker than in the same period last year.

The exchange rate combined with the fact that our growth is usually in H2, explain the slight decline in margin, and I will come back to that later on. But the number is certainly in line with our guidance of stable margins for the full year.

Now the revenue of £694 million resulted in an EBITDA of £143 million, and I'd say that's pretty much in line with expectations or slightly ahead of guidance.

The operating profit, as you will see, at £63 million is down £10 million due to the flat EBITDA and the growth in depreciation, which we expected. All of that has been offset in part our EPS due to a low -- lower interest charge and a lower tax rate, which I'll come back to.

Now you'll see on this slide, the small line in terms of revenue, as reported under IFRS between 15, being £709 million, so this is the reported statutory number, and I'll touch briefly on IFRS 15 impact which, of course, like all companies, we've adopted since January this year. For us, the adjustments are fairly small and relate mostly to our third-party contracts as the chest trade is down. So in this presentation, I will focus very much on the underlying growth, i.e., the revenue without -- that is to say, the revenue without the adoption of IFRS 15, but going forward, we will be reporting formerly under the new basis, and therefore, you should update your models for this.

The £15 million impact of revenue is small, and I'd like to say there is no impact on EBITDA, so it's really the difference between booking sales at gross level versus net. And for the full year, we expect the impact to be approximately double the £15 million, and again, no impact on EBITDA.

So looking at our revenue growth in a little bit more detail on Slide 7. The 4.5% organic revenue growth and that we've reported is in part, a like-for-like growth of 0.5%, which equates to £3 million, but the remainder, importantly, is the growth that comes from our New Business Development. In particular, you'll see that accommodation revenue is growing strongly, and grew by £18 million. And this shows clearly that our focus on building resorts is paying off, and that has become a key growth driver, which now represents over 20% of our in-park revenue.

The Midway rollout contributed about £5 million, and LEGOLAND Japan, contributed an incremental £2 million, as we see the reversing effect over the first year impact, the champagne effect in the first year of opening. I'll talk about that in a little bit more detail shortly. The other income represents some of the income we generate from LEGOLAND Parks agreements, which we announced picking out for increased transparency. And as I said before, exchange rate has had a material impact on our number, and you can see here for the revenue, it has had an impact of £22 million.

So that leads us to the £694 million revenue on the old accounting basis, if you like. And then if you add to the £15 million of IFRS 15 adjustment, the statutory reported revenue is £709 million.

Now moving to the operating group performance, and starting with the Midway Operating Group. The organic revenue decline of 1.1% was very much in line with where we expected Midway to be. The like-for-like -- the reported like-for-like of 2.7% decline should be adjusted for 2 one-offs. One, you'll remember that last year we had the sales tax rebate, and this year, we had a closure of the LDC Shanghai, as the mall was being renovated. If you adjust for that, the like-for-like was down 1.7%. Now this bigger driver -- the largest driver of the performance in Midway in H1 is clearly London. London has tracked as we expected.

We've continued to see a decline, and in our view, we have a mix set of data in terms of the recovery, and we think it's still too early to judge whether London is recovering. We need to wait until H2 and at least until after the anniversary of the last their last payroll tax, which I'll, remind you, was in September last year. Clearly, our strategy has always been to have a balanced portfolio, as we talked about in terms of indoor and outdoor attractions, and I know you all will be very focused on the weather and the possible impact of the weather. Now when it's nice weather, we all know we like to be outdoors. It does benefit the park, but it does have a negative impact on the Midways, and that's certainly where we're starting and what we're seeing in Europe. And that will remain sensitivity for the rest of the year.

As I mentioned, we've opened two attractions to date. The first one was SEA LIFE in Nagoya, which is included in the LEGOLAND Parks' number, and we've also opened the LDC in Birmingham at the end of the period.

Now the final element, I wanted to point on this slide is the decline in margin, which has been partly -- which is due to the falling revenue, and that's been partly offset by cost control. Very briefly, I wanted to mention an important fact around Midway Asia. And some of you will have seen the announcements we made a few weeks ago regarding the Beluga whales, which have been held in our aquarium in Shanghai following the acquisition of Living and Leisure Australia a number of years ago. And as you know, we have a very strict ethical stance in terms of keeping a [Indiscernible] and animals in captivity, and we've been working very hard to find a long-term solution and a sanctuary for the animal.

We have now found a solution, and we're building the first sanctuary off the coast of Iceland. So clearly, this is the right thing to do. From a commercial perspective, the Belugas were a major part of attraction in Shanghai, it is a large sea life, and we've already seen some impact on visitation, and we expect that to continue as we move through the year and before we implement new products. So of course, this was included in our guidance in Midway, I just wanted to give you a color for what has been the extent in terms of the SEA LIFE in Shanghai.

The LEGOLAND Parks, as you can see on Slide 10, has had -- delivered organic revenue growth of 7.8%, driven primarily by our New Business Development. And as I said, we're very proud and very pleased to have opened successfully 644 accommodation rooms. We have a hotel in Germany, California and -- I've lost the last one. -- .

Unidentified Company Representative

Japan.

Anne Francoise Nesmes

Japan, sorry. Now in terms -- and I'll come back to Japan in a minute. In terms of like-for-like trading, you will remember, we had very strong trading last year. We have great product investments, in particular, the Ninjago ride, and we've also benefited from the LEGO Batman movies, and we had a really strong Easter. So that explaining part of the performance, and the lower than expected like-for-like growth of 0.9%. There is, however, another element that we'll take into consideration, which has been, we've seen some issues related to marketing execution in terms of one of our parks.

And this issue is, of course, temporary in nature, but will continue for the balance of the season. Now to us, the performance is very temporary, and when we look forward, you will remember that we have signed the study agreement with Warner Bros., in terms of the promotion around the LEGO movie next year. So we had a good deal, and we now have strong promotional agreements in place. Some of the team has seen the trailers for the film, so I won't break the suspense, but the film will be released in early 2019, and that will certainly give momentum to our LEGOLAND Parks, as we're very much aligned with that.

Of note, and you will note that we've -- reporting accommodations separately for the first time. That was certainly a request from the shareholders to have a little bit more visibility. So accommodation is broken out separately this time, and you can see here a strong growth, and it represents 22% of revenue for LEGOLAND Park. Now this is important, as you all understand, the growth in accommodation represents a growth in our pre-booked revenue, and therefore, takes that element of uncertainty out of our trading results.

Finally, the margins in LEGOLAND Parks at 31.7%, or slightly down on a reported basis. But this is entirely due to currency movements, and in particular the U.S. dollar actually at -- constant currency, the margins are flat.

So I said I would come back to LEGOLAND Japan. And as we are not in Japan, it's probably pretty hard for all of us to picture what it looks like now. So here, you can see on this slide, how we've expanded the resort and how we've expanded LEGOLAND Japan to now be a full resort. On the left side of this slide, you can see the original park, and on the right, we can see the new hotel and the SEA LIFE, which we've opened this year. Clearly, the hotel and the SEA LIFE are -- will be profit generators in their own right, but they've allowed us to expand the park's footprint, transitioning the park from a resort -- I mean a park to a resort, sorry, and very much addressing an area of guest zigzag. And as we look forward, we'll continue to invest in a new land in the next couple of years, and we've also got space for expansion.

The other thing that we've done in LEGOLAND Japan is evolve our pricing strategy. We've adjusted the children prices, we've been introduced peak and off-peak, and with the new offering, we've been able to offer a bundle ticket. And those changes are very much in line with what you would expect. As we grow, as we learn the market, we're able to refine the marketing strategy.

Now the final point to make on Japan, which is important, is in terms of the visitation and the trajectory. And we've always said that in the first year of opening, we see a champagne effect. And in the 2nd year, visitation usually softens and then starts to grow again. That's what we've seen in all of our parks, and that certainly where we've seen -- what we've seen happening in Japan. Therefore, as we look at Japan, it will be profitable this year. It was last year if you exclude the preopening cost, and therefore, we think Japan is in a good place.

In terms of the Resort Theme Parks, as shown on Slide 12, we're very pleased with the performance to date, with an organic revenue growth of 9.7% and like-for-like of 7.7%. Now clearly, it's a combination of factors, driven by good weather, good product and the recovery of Alton Towers. Now I'm sure some of you will want me to try to segregate all those elements and give you some color, but in our view, we think it's a bit of everything and effectively hard to do. Also on this slide, you can see the benefits of accommodation and the success on the full year impact of the CBeebies. So accommodation revenues for RTP now represent about 21% of total revenue.

And to give you a flavor or an example of the type on the good products we've had in RTP this year, and we've had -- I'll just take a few here in terms of the Peppa Pig Lands that we've opened in Heide Park and Gardaland, and quite clearly, they have been very successful. They are actually beautiful areas of the park, and they've driven increased visitation in terms of the young family. So as you know, we are continuing -- we will start the rollout at the end of this year of the Peppa Pig Play, in terms of Shanghai and later in the U.S., and that gives us confidence in the product. So we're very pleased with that.

I said I would come back to the EBITDA margin. So let's look at how our margin has progressed. And as you can see on Slide 14, our margin, we've lost around 0.5% in terms of the margin, excluding the impact of IFRS 15. And the two key drivers, as you can see on this slide, are clearly the exchange rate and the 2 one-offs I've spoken about. And that's also very much over the line that we would expect to be at this time of the year.

Now going forward, I'd like to point out that as IFRS 15 has the effect of increasing your revenue that will dilute our margins a little bit.

Now shifting gear a little bit. I wanted to talk about our Productivity Agenda and come back to some of the elements we've outlined before. Clearly, the cost pressures are continuing. We've talked about it before, and we just wanted to reemphasize. From a labor cost perspective, not only there're legislative pressures, but we are seeing very tight labor market in quite a few of our attractions, would it be Germany or California. And therefore, as the cost pressures continue, the momentum that we have in terms of our Productivity Agenda is very important, and I talked previously about the strands of work we're doing in terms of back-office, evolving our model, our structure and investment in technology we can make to offset the cost pressure.

I'll give you more color in the future around the back-office. All I'll say at this point in time is we've kicked off the project called Finance 21. It's in progress, we've established the team, we've appointed partners to support our rollout, and therefore, we can see more coming from that.

But the other two examples I want to pick up on, on Slide 16 are really the work we're doing around our model. And in particular, we've got a project started to look at the small Midways, because as we grow, how do we remain nimble and agile in terms of managing the attractions that are smaller? And should we acquire a much different level of reporting, control and make sure that the GMs remain very entrepreneurial? Similarly, we've continued the rollout of the self-service ticketing terminals which we talked about before, but when you appreciate -- when you realize that a transaction at the kiosk takes a minute less than it does when you are at the till talking to a person, they can really drive efficiency in our estate.

So we believe the size of the prize with all the activities we have is material. But it's also important to say that the cost pressures are significant, and we continue to maintain our guidance and I will maintain EBITDA margin as a result of the work we're doing.

Now looking at these overall P&L. The EBITDA realized by the three operating groups I've just covered, comes to £167 million. If I walk through the rest of the components, you'll see a little movement in central, with cost appearing to be less, and that's mostly -- simply do a classification of the study agreements that we received which we moved from LEGOLAND Parks to Central. You can also see on the slide here that the appreciation of £80 million is £9 million up, that's very much consistent with our guidance of the £20 million, expected increase for the full year as we continue to invest in New Business Development.

Of note as well, is the finance cost lower than expected, and that's simply due to a one-off benefit from closing derivative positions following our refinancing. And the tax rate is currently in line with our guidance of 22% to 24%. But there's more volatility to come in the future, which I'll cover in the minute.

Looking at the cash flow. On Slide 19, clearly, it's very much in line with the seasonality of our trading and very typical for where we normally are at the half year. You can see that the operating cash flow, which we define as EBITDA, less existing CapEx is £58 million, which is 14% up on last year. However, this is mostly due to the phasing of CapEx. The working capital inflow at £78 million simply reflects the prepayments we have at this time of the year, in terms of annual pause on accommodation. And therefore, after tax, interest and dividend, we have a cash outflow of £57 million, which is in line with our expectation. So I just mentioned this phasing of the capital expenditures.

So let's look at how our CapEx can be broken down. We've spend £190 million on CapEx, which is a slight reduction versus last year. And that is mostly due to the phasing in terms of the increasing estate goes to, more importantly, the new openings and the spend on LEGOLAND New York, which is lower compared to what we spent on Japan last year.

Overall, our guidance, excluding New York for CapEx of £340 million to £360 million, remains unchanged.

Now I will also -- I wanted to touch briefly on the refinancing to the extent that it impacts the way we manage our cash, and we also, as you've heard me say, it has a positive impact on one-off benefit on the interest line. We refinanced earlier in the year, effectively, we raised -- we issued a U.S. dollar bond of $400 million. And with the proceeds, we -- and the cash that we had available, we paid down our fixed debt, but increased our revolving credit facility. So the effect of that is important: One, it gives us a longer maturity profile, as you can see on this slide, up to 2026; the second is also a more efficient and a more flexible funding structure, as we can use the cash throughout the year to pay down the debt. The other important aspect in an environment of rising interest charges is definitely that we have maintained our finance charges and therefore, we don't expect any change to the interest line going forward. However, as I said, there is a one-off benefit this year, as we've closed derivative positions. So in 2018, our interest charge will be slightly lower.

Overall, we're not changing our net-debt-to-EBITDA guidance, which we've said in the past, is between 2x to 3x, and we expect to be towards the midpoint of this by the year-end. So I've mentioned the interest and that leads me nicely to other model income considerations on Slide 21. In particular, and I'll just mention -- I'll highlight a couple of tweaks and minor changes we've made to the guidance. We've provided our full year result. The Central cost I mentioned will be slightly lower as now they will include the study agreement, interest rates lower, and the other element I want to mention here is the tax rate between 22% to 24%. And clearly, there's uncertainty as we go forward, but not in 2018. As we go forward, as we work through the impact of the U.S. tax legislation and the estate aid, we'll see potentially the 2019 tax rate going up. And we can talk about that more when we have further clarity. And of course the -- versus compared to the last year, exchange rates will remain a headwind.

So to recap where we are on Slide 22. At the end of the first half, we are satisfied with our performance, delivering 4.5% organic growth, with Midway very much in line, and our key P&L offsetting. We're making good progress, and in particular, with our accommodation rollout. But it's important to emphasize that our peak season is still to come, and therefore, we've got a lot to play for in the coming weeks.

So before I open the lines to the Q&A, I could not resist closing with a lighter note. I'm showing you some happy penguins in the SEA LIFE in Paris, celebrating a certain victory.

So on this lighter note, thank you for attention, and I'll open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from Jamie Rollo from Morgan Stanley Jamie; your line is now open. Go ahead.

Jamie Rollo

Yes, thanks, good morning, everyone. Just a few questions on Midway first, please. Are you sticking to the full year like-for-like guidance down 1 to down 2, which implies a pretty steep improvement in the second half? And also, could you discuss London's performance in the last eight weeks, when the comps are much easier. I know the weather is being sort of bad for you, but it would be quite helpful to get those two months of recent data. You've also closed 3 Midway attractions, are that plant immaterial, are that part of the cost savings program, and are there anymore to come?

And then finally, on accommodation, thanks for spitting the numbers out, but just to help us understand the impact on the bottom line, if we take LEGOLAND Parks, you had about 35% growth in accommodation sales, your margins were flat constant currency. So could you help us understand the -- sort of conversion margin on that additional accommodation revenue?

Anne Francoise Nesmes

Okay. Well Jamie that was four questions. This time I'm counting. So in terms of London, what we've said, the performance to date is in line with where we expected to be and it has trended down. What we have seen is some very good weeks and some weeks are less good. Therefore, it's not consistent; it's too early to call it a trend. Certainly, we've seen in some weeks domestic visitation going up, there is no sign yet of international visitation coming back into London. And therefore, we remain cautious, we are confident London will recover back to what we said. Paris took 18 months to recover, and we're confident London will bounce back. But at this stage of the year, and as we enter our peak season, it's too early to say, and we'll confirm where we are at Q3. And therefore, that is a key variable in terms of the impact on the like-for-like.

That's the reason why we have not changed our guidance for Midway at this point in time. And as I said, there are other elements in the Midway performance to take into account. You've mentioned yourself the weather, when it is too hot, [Indiscernible] portfolio is certainly -- the parks benefit, but the Midway, as indoor attractions, do not. And extreme weather will actually, whether it's too -- very hot or very cold, actually impacts the business negatively for a start. Now from these three attractions that we've closed, we've always said we don't have a long tale of attractions. Most of our attractions, even when they're small, are profitable and they generate cash.

And here, the three attractions we've closed are for very different reasons: one, the lease was coming to an end and would have required a lot of capital investment, which we decided would not return -- would not achieve the type of returns we're looking for. One of the attractions was transferred to our SEA LIFE trust and therefore, those are all the key drivers of the reason. There's -- as I said, there was not a long tail of attractions to close. There's one more we're considering. And the -- once it's part of our productivity effort, of course, there are efficiency gains, because you know that every attraction takes a little bit of management time, and we get to a much better -- we simplify the model as we work. In terms of accommodation, we are pleased with the rollout, and you know on the 644 room, we haven't shown here the profitability of the accommodation. Typically, we've guided in the past to a 30% EBITDA margin and the performance has been in line to date. But as an absolute, it will drive EBITDA growth.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Ainley from Citigroup. James, your line is open. Please ask your question.

James Ainley

Good morning, everybody. My question is on LEGOLAND Parks. The -- I missed in the appendix that revenue per cap in LEGOLAND Park is down year-on-year. Could you give us a bit more color in terms of what's driving that, was it mix effect? Or you can point to information. And then secondly on LEGOLAND Park, at what point does Japan come in for the like-for-like, and I guess in particular [Indiscernible] potentially drag on the like-for-like in the second half of the year as it annualizes?

Anne Francoise Nesmes

So in terms of the LEGOLAND Parks performance, the RTC and like-for-like is mostly impacted by the constant currency. That's what you see -- definitely exchange rate, sorry. And that's what you see on that slide. If you look at constant currency, it would have grown actually with growing the EBIT -- the revenue number from an ambition perspective. Japan, I think it's important to say that the champagne effect is between year 1 and year 2. And historically, what we've seen at all of our parks, and you know in terms of Florida, for instance, and California, they have been in growth from the 3rd year onwards. So that's an important one for you to understand. Particularly, Japan will grow as we've now got the hotel and the SEA LIFE. So as a resort proposition, it's a lot stronger. And we -- it will be transferred into the like-for-like from 2019 in line with our methodology of transferring the attractions after 2 years, or first two year of opening.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tal Grant from Crédit Suisse. Tal, you may now ask your question.

Tal Grant

Hi, good morning, guys. Just had a few questions. Firstly, on the LEGOLAND Park, you discussed some marketing and execution issues, can you talk a little bit more about that and what was the impact to that in H1, and what do you expect in H2? Second question, just wondering, if you could make a comment about hotel bookings over the next 6 months, and what kind of cannibalization you're seeing, if any, to your existing hotels when you've added new hotels? And then finally, on the estate aid tax situation, just wondering what's the sort of worst case scenario for 2019 and when exactly are we going to know more about that? Thanks.

Anne Francoise Nesmes

So in terms of the LEGOLAND Park, I have talked about the comparatives and then the impact of the marketing execution in one of our parks. And that we expected. If -- for us, the marketing activities happened around Easter, around Whitsun Day, it's important that we get for the momentum for peak trading season. And as a resort, we know that if we missed a little bit in terms of PR activities, in terms of good promotional campaigns, if we missed that a little earlier in the season, it does impact the big trading season. So we've taken actions that are important to note. And in terms of our part, we've taken actions.

We can always add promotional activities, we can add -- revise our news flow. But basically, we'll continue to have an impact. However, if you step back from all of that, clearly, LEGOLAND Park in terms of comparing H1 '18 versus H1 '16, has still grown by 9%. So you know we should take that into the context that there are temporary issues, they will resolve, but the growth over two years is still a good performance. Now the hotel bookings, we do get pre-bookings. It does, as I said, it does improve our visibility of revenue, but it's not significant to be able to tell you that it gives guidance, and is a good sense of what the rest of the summer will look like.

We -- on accommodation, you're quite right to point that out, as we opened a new hotel, there is potentially an element of cannibalization. So -- but at the way we look at it is we are opening hotels in different categories. And as you know, our accommodation ranges from camping -- of camping all the way to 5-star hotel, and you know where my preference would be. But you know -- so we address -- we can address different customer segments, and therefore, different types of accommodations don't necessarily cannibalize each other. If -- when we open a similar hotel there's a small cannibalization, which we take into account. And which we will see overall if it can drive growth.

The tax element has two components. The first one is in terms of the U.S. tax reforms and it's true to say the headline is a lower corporate tax rate. But there's also other elements to the reforms in terms of the interest tax reductions, et cetera, that we are working through that will impact other businesses. And the EU stated there is no clarity yet. We would expect a decision by the end of this year, and then the U.K. government or companies will have to decide what they do. So I'll give more guidance once we are clearer on what happens. I just wanted to flag it and it's an item we need to be aware of from a modeling perspective. But you know Merlin will be very much in the same place as any other company as far as tax legislation goes.

Tal Grant

Great, thank you. And just 1 follow-up question maybe just about strategic acquisitions. Is anything to comment on there? Is there stuff out there for sale and the valuations are just too high, or is there just nothing significant that's of interest?

Anne Francoise Nesmes

It is a fair question. And Merlin historically had been very acquisitive. We have not done anything except for investment in Big Bus in 2015. We do look at the market; we do consider acquisitions that would give us entry into a new geography or a new product. But at this point in time, there is nothing live, and certainly, the multiples that some of the targets demand it mean that we wouldn't make investment hurdles and therefore, we walk away. So not only you need the right commercial rationale, but you also need the right financial discipline to make a deal work.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim Barrett from Numis Securities. Tim, your line is open. Go ahead.

Tim Barrett

Hi. I had a couple of questions on Theme Parks, please. And one around the conversion from the £12 million of revenue delta. It looked -- it dropped to a bit slightly lower than one might expect. Could you comment on that? And then, just in terms of your previous target, 3% like-for-like, obviously, I'm guessing that's irrelevant now. But the real weakness last year was in August. So do you think you could better than the 7 percent-ish that you've had so far?

Anne Francoise Nesmes

So in terms of RTP, we are pleased with the performance to date. And as I said, it's really a combination of several factors, and we're not commenting on the outlook for each operating group individually, as we -- we'll be entering our peak season. We reiterated our guidance overall. What -- it's fair to say that we expect the RTP turn to offset to some extent the LEGOLAND Park, so that what's we've discussed with at least some of you. But there are still certainties, as for the group, as a whole, 17% approximately of our EBITDA is still to come.

So it's a little bit early to call it. And we'll talk more about these three, as I said. In terms of the conversion, there's nothing significant that I would point to at this stage. You know the RTP is one of our approaching groups that actually have taken -- the biggest focus on cost for some time due to the reasons you can understand. And actually, in this period, it's the first time we go back to a positive EBITDA at the half year. So we're pretty pleased with that performance. And it shows the strong recovery from Alton Towers.

Tim Barrett

Okay, and just one more, if I. Can we persuade you to say anything more on July; obviously, it's a 20% kind of month. Is there -- has there been an acceleration versus the first half, and are you pleased with the month?

Anne Francoise Nesmes

So in terms of -- on a personal note I'm really pleased, because I love the hot weather. But as I said, for us, when it gets too hot, certainly, people decide to go to the seaside our stay at home, so extremes of weather are not necessarily in our benefit. Nice weather, as we have seen in H1, benefits you. Nice weather, so simply pleasant temperatures, that benefits the parks and with -- would not be so good for Midway. So it's always a yin and a yang, and that's why we can give a bit more color as we get through Q3.

Operator

So our next question comes from Owen Shirley from Joe Baron Berg. Owen, your line is open. Go ahead.

Owen Shirley

Good morning, everyone. Just three question for me please, Anne-Francoise. Firstly, could I just clarify, is LEGOLAND Japan in the like-for-like since April? Because I thought you noted a sort of reversal in the champagne effect being a bit of a drag, so I wasn't clear on a question earlier. And second, if it isn't, how much higher would LEGOLAND like-for-like have been if we take out that kind of normalizing of the champagne effect in Japan? And would we expect the same shape of that through Q3? And then thirdly, just wondering if you would be able to give us an update on likely opening of a New York and any progress with Korea, and when you're expect opening could be there?

Anne Francoise Nesmes

So in terms of -- sorry, you said Japan was not clear in terms of the like-for-like. Japan is still in the New Business Development, the new openings, as we call it. It will be in the like-for-like from 2019. Our methodology has always been to move attractions into the like-for-like once we have a full year of trading so you have a comparable basis, in effect. So that does not impact the like-for-like. The 2 drivers in Japan, as you look at the numbers for this year, and the incremental £2 million revenue, is the champagne effect, that's reversing out, and the fact that we were open a few more months, January, February, March.

But that is not significant impact because as you know, those are not the peak months in Japan. So that's for Japan. In terms of the new opening, we did not mention Korea in large part because there's nothing to report at this point in time. Nothing to report that would be different than what we said at the [Indiscernible]. We are continuing discussion with the providence and the government to find the funds and partner and therefore, that remains an open discussion and we just don't have any further update. On New York, we are pleased with the progress on the project. Construction has started on the site, we've cleared the site. We are leveling the site, so we have remained on track for 2020 opening for LEGOLAND New York.

Owen Shirley

Great. And just a follow up then on Korea. When would you suggest that we model that opening for?

Anne Francoise Nesmes

In the short term. It should not be in your model at this point in time. It'll be beyond the time period that -- in your forecasting in the next couple of years 2019, 2020 it will not be there.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Roland Clark from Barclays. James, your line is open. You may now ask your question.

James Roland Clark

Hi, good morning. A quick follow up on LEGOLAND, please. Which park has the marketing issue that you were discussing earlier? And previously, you guided to roughly 3% like-for-like for the full year, so excluding this marketing issue at this particular park, would you be happy with underlying trading in your LEGOLAND Park?

Anne Francoise Nesmes

So in terms of exactly to that last point, in terms of the underlying trading in the other parks, as of H1, we were happy with the underlying trading and excluding the one park, which I will not name, it's very much -- the rest of the parks at the H1, were in line with our expectations. But the drag will be there, and therefore, that's why we've guided between sort of an off bet between RPT and the LEGOLAND Park. But as I said, the whole model from Merlin is a diversified portfolio and you will -- we still have ups and downs. What's important is looking at the overall growth drivers and we remain very confident in the LEGOLAND Parks outlook, in particular in 2019.

Operator

And we currently have no questions on the phone line.

Anne Francoise Nesmes

Okay. Well, thank you, everyone for your time. As always, we're available if there are any more questions afterwards. Thank you. And we'll speak to you in Q3. Bye-bye.

