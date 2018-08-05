This Is A Game Changer For Bitcoin

Bakkt will provide a regulated exchange for institutional investors, but also plans to replace credit cards and get Bitcoin into people's 401k plans.

New startup Bakkt is founded by the owners of ICE and backed by Microsoft, Starbucks and the Boston Consulting Group.

The story

I don't normally write about the news, because normally I feel that it's either over hyped (click bait), already covered, or it really doesn't matter in the long run. This morning I read something that stopped me in my tracks, and I couldn't let it rest.

The story is quite lengthy, so I want to summarize the main points below and then give you my perspective on what I think it means for Bitcoin (BTC-USD)(COIN)(OTCQX:GBTC) now, and in the future.

The owner of ICE has teamed up with Starbucks (SBUX), Microsoft (MSFT) and the Boston Consulting Group in an effort to "fix" Bitcoin and make it a "trusted global currency with broad usage." - Fortune Magazine

The company they have founded is called Bakkt, and their primary objective is to establish a fast, secure and efficient global marketplace for digital assets. From their website:

Backed by Intercontinental Exchange’s proven financial market infrastructure and technology, Bakkt’s secure global platform will connect investors, merchants and consumers, making it easier, faster and more cost-effective to access, trade and use digital assets. Bakkt’s open-source, neutral platform will be designed to meet applicable regulatory requirements, and to support innovation around digital assets and blockchain applications. - Bakkt.com

Targeting the largest financial institutions in the world, Bakkt says its goal is to "clear the way for major money managers to offer Bitcoin mutual funds, pension funds, and ETFs, as highly regulated, mainstream investments." - Fortune Magazine

If that wasn't enough, they also plan to take on retail and payments:

The next step after that could be using Bitcoin to replace your credit card. “Bakkt is designed to serve as a scalable on-ramp for institutional, merchant, and consumer participation in digital assets by promoting greater efficiency, security, and utility,” said Kelly Loeffler, ICE’s head of digital assets, who will serve as CEO of Bakkt, in the press release announcing the launch. “We are collaborating to build an open platform that helps unlock the transformative potential of digital assets across global markets and commerce.” ... Using Bitcoin to streamline and disrupt the world of retail payments by moving consumers from swiping credit cards to scanning their Bitcoin apps. The market opportunity is gigantic: Consumers worldwide are paying lofty credit card or online-shopping fees on $25 trillion a year in annual purchases. - Fortune Magazine

CNBC is already reporting that Starbucks will allow customers to pay for Frappuccinos with Bitcoin.

Jeff Sprecher, the founder and CEO of ICE (which owns the NYSE) turned $1 into $44 Billion over the last 25 years by turning around a failing electricity exchange and working his way up to owning the second largest financial exchange in the world, behind CME. Bakkt was Sprecher's idea, but his wife (Kelly Loeffler), who's currently an executive at ICE will be the CEO of the new company.

- Fortune Magazine

ICE has been planning Bakkt for some time, and they now admit that their stake in Coinbase was strategic in nature:

To study how digital currencies work, ICE in early 2015 took a minority stake in the largest U.S.-based marketplace for digital currencies, Coinbase. “Coinbase has twice as many customers as Charles Schwab,” says Loeffler. “Many of the people who have opened accounts on Coinbase are millennials who use it to make small investments in crypto-currencies.” - Fortune Magazine

According to the article, hedge funds own 80% of digital currencies (what?!)

Cryptocurrencies today serve primarily as a vehicle for speculation by daredevil traders, and by the hedge funds that own 80% of the roughly $300 billion in digital currencies worldwide. - Fortune Magazine

In order to enable clearing and storage, Bakkt will build an integrated solution that will warehouse digital assets like Bitcoin in cold storage (where the private keys are disconnected from the internet).

ICE currently has six warehousing and clearing facilities that are vertically integrated with ICE futures. Using this experience, Bakkt will provide the first regulated exchange that also has clearing and storage as part of the package deal.

Bakkt's revenue will come from trading fees and the fees from Bitcoin storage.

Pending approval, Bakkt will launch “one-day futures,” settled in actual Bitcoin, not cash.

The broker-dealer would click on a posted price at anytime during the trading day on behalf of a money manager client. By the market close, the ICE clearinghouse would have arranged to route the cash from the buyer’s to the seller’s bank account, and the Bitcoin tokens would be en route the to the Bakkt digital warehouse. - Fortune Magazine

Bakkt plans to use an open-source system similar to the Lightning Network to keep most of the daily transactions off-chain. This will enable massive scale with only occasional transactions being broadcast to the main network to update the total value in their system (like when people first join, or when they leave, instead of every transaction between people or institutions already using their system).

Once Wall Street gets the flywheel whirring, Bitcoin would gain the liquidity to become a bona fide currency. Sprecher and Loeffler predict that multinationals would then adopt Bitcoin for international payments. “The banks control international payments, and the system is very expensive,” notes Sprecher. - Fortune Magazine

The article continues to give a lengthy background of almost biographical nature on Jeffery Sprecher.

Bitcoin VS Wall Street?

I think a lot of people are under the impression that Bitcoin is either anti-establishment, or it's under the control of the old system that it was meant to replace. They seem to think that it's a winner take all type of game, with zero-sum at the end. I'm going to suggest that this is incorrect, please allow me to explain why.

Bitcoin is like an onion

In my opinion, Bitcoin as it exists today will start to become known as "the base layer." The interesting thing about technology with layers, is that you can have your cake and eat it too, if it's implemented correctly.

Here's how it works. On layer one, we have all the activity we see today, minus what's going on with the Lightning Network. At the base layer, things are expensive, slow and seem to be "outdated tech that is being replaced."

However, it turns out the base layer (while it still does need to scale), doesn't need to be responsible for all activity directly. This is because it's possible to build on top of Bitcoin, without doing everything directly on chain (on the base layer).

Think about it like this. You go to Coinbase.com and decide to check the price of Bitcoin. Would you expect that the actual web page that you're viewing is stored and loaded up from the blockchain itself? What about if you bought some Bitcoin from Coinbase? Do you think that was a Bitcoin transaction?

Well, spoiler alert; all that happened off chain. The only time you would create an actual transaction on the base layer is if you sent Bitcoin to Coinbase, or withdrew it to another site or your own personal wallet (cold storage, etc).

You see, we're already using systems that touch the blockchain only as necessary, the lightning network and from the sounds of it, what Bakkt is building are only an extension of this.

In contrast to the Lightning Network, which is a trustless and decentralized network layer on top of Bitcoin, the one being built by Bakkt will be fully under their control (which is necessary for regulatory requirements) and restricted by KYC/AML.

What this means is that you can have both! Yes, it's possible to have open, trustless networks as well as closed systems with trusted third parties. This means that no matter what Bakkt builds, I'll always be able to interact with the base layer any time I want. But it also means that investors and vendors can build on top of Bitcoin and create compliant systems that will appeal to investors, merchants, and traders.

You can't build trustless and open systems on top of closed, trust-based systems. But, you can build closed, trusted systems on top of an open and trustless system, and that's what we're seeing happen right now!

This is a very exciting moment, and I hope you take time to reflect on what this means for the future of our financial institutions and global commerce; change is coming.

What it means for you

Bitcoin today is a system maintained mostly by volunteers, but it's becoming the backbone of a new global financial system. Will Bitcoin be the ultimate global reserve currency? Well, we don't know. Perhaps in the future, something better will come along that can serve the same (or better) purpose. But, for now it's pretty clear to me where the momentum is.

We live in a world that's being disrupted by new technology that's displacing middlemen, but that does not mean that there will be no central power structures in the new world. It just means that things are changing. Some large players are being displaced, true, but it may just be other large players who are displacing them (like what Bakkt might end up doing to Mastercard).

To me, it's not possible to doubt the potential of Bitcoin anymore. If you think that the power of Bitcoin is just in its source code, then go make a copy of it right now and see what happens. If that was all it took, why didn't Mr. Sprecher make his own cryptocurrency instead of building on top of Bitcoin?

The reason is that you can't duplicate the community, you can't duplicate the miners, and you can't replace a blockchain that's nine years old with a science experiment and expect the same results. This is no longer just a crazy theory of a rogue software developer or some pie-in-the-sky idea that "may work out some day," it's happening right now and it's got support from the crowd, the nerds, and the largest financial institutions on the planet.

As time marches on Bitcoin's volatility will continue to decrease. Eventually, Bitcoin may even be seen as boring. It's all a matter of perspective based on when you get in.

Image Source: Woobull

Closing thoughts

I'd like to see some source material that proves that hedge funds own 80% of all cryptocurrency. This is the first time I've heard a figure like that, and it makes me question who exactly Bakkt plans to sell to if the hedge funds are already in. If you happen to have information about this, please post it in the comment section below.

Bakkt could be a game changer for Bitcoin, which could speed up adoption by many months, even years. It will be interesting to see how the regulators react, since all of their plans will rely upon their approval. Given what's happened with the Bitcoin ETFs so far, this may prove to be a bigger challenge than anticipated. However, it's also possible that they have been working behind the scenes and know things we don't. I guess we'll just have to keep an eye on them and see how this develops.

If Bakkt can deliver on a fraction of their promises, this article will be the best one I've seen in the last year for Bitcoin. I'm not advocating that you go all-in on Bitcoin, but I think this is a shot over the bow that if you're watching the market already, you might want to start paying closer attention.

