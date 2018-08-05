Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) CEO Philip Hartstein on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Vanessa Winter - Director of IR and Corporate Communications

Michael Noonan - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Philip Hartstein - President and Chief Executive Officer

Barry Sine - Dawson James Securities

Michael Crawford - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Lisa Thompson - Zacks Investment Research, Inc.

Sam Rebotsky - SER Asset Management

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon for our shareholder update conference call. Joining me on today's call are Phil Hartstein, Finjan's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Noonan, Chief Financial Officer. Michael Noonan is currently on the road, so he's joining us remotely, so we'll do our best to avoid technical difficulties. As a reminder, this call is being webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

I'd also like to mention that Finjan management will be presenting at the MicroCap Conference in New York, October 1st through 3rd; the Dawson James Conference, October 29th through 31st in Jupiter, Florida; and finally, the LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles, December 4th through 6th. We'll get the opportunity to touch base with many of you in person.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Phil Hartstein, Finjan's President and CEO. Phil?

Well, welcome back, Vanessa, and I want to thank you all for taking the time and joining us for today's discussion. We have a lot to go through on the call today including our 2Q and first half 2018 financial results, status of our licensing and enforcement program as well as an update on a number of long-term strategic plans we have been executing here at Finjan. The first six months of 2018 have marked a dramatic shift in the Company's operation and for me, professionally, have been both challenging and rewarding.

Looking back to 2014, when we listed on NASDAQ, we had five licensees, $5 million in licensing revenue and $17.5 million in cash. Today, almost five years later, we have 22 licensees, $80 plus million in revenue in the first half of the year and sitting on a debt-free balance sheet with $65 million in cash.

Clearly, we've come a long way in just a few short years, and the revenue-generating programs within the company are just beginning to hit their stride. We have achieved this through focus on our core competencies of monetizing Finjan's fundamental IP, executing against our strategic objectives, careful and thoughtful expense control and maintaining our credibility through our transparency with shareholders and our focus on the merit in the courts.

In the second quarter, we continued our cadence of striking licenses with Carbon Black and Trend Micro. As you may recall, we had filed a complaint against Carbon Black in late March. True to our licensing best practices, we stayed engaged with Carbon Black and remained open to exploring options for an early resolution. It is unfortunate that we still find litigation is required to engage them parties, but ultimately, our best practices brought a resolution to the matter in just two weeks post filing.

Our recent license with Trend Micro is meaningful because they too are recognized as leaders in the cybersecurity technology space. To achieve a substantial license outside of litigation and to close that deal in a short period of time is a reflection on the advancement of Finjan's licensing programs.

As an additional component of value in that deal, aside from the cash, we recovered 18 patents that Trend Micro had previously acquired from IBM. Those patent assets are now in the process of being assigned to our Finjan Blue subsidiary. We have had much discussion in the past few quarters about our increasing success in licensing, coupled with consolidation in the industry and that we need to continuously evaluate the total addressable markets for licensing Finjan's patent.

As stated earlier, we now have 22 licensees from which we have generated over $350 million in licensing fee. Over the next three years to four years, we anticipate the potential for another $200 million to $400 million from our existing licensing programs. Please be mindful that the market is vast and growing, with new companies and technologies emerging quarterly. And that means that the total market opportunity is bigger than we can forecast at this time.

In addition to the cash value of each of our licenses, we have increasingly been taking in-kind value as part of our deals. You've seen this resulting in technology partnerships, cost licenses and even the receipt of patents to augment our core licensing program. Something else that is not new, we continue to pursue pricing protections in all of our agreements.

So turning to pricing protection. Finjan will continue to generate additional licensing fees based on its existing stable of contracts. These pricing protections have already been triggered a number of times, resulting in follow-on revenue events. Generally, these pricing protections are constructed around concepts including and acquisition of a licensee, acquisitions by a licensee or exceeding some level of organic growth.

Given the fact that these pricing protections are nearly all Finjan licensing agreements, we expect these to become more relevant from a revenue perspective in the coming quarters and years.

Moving on to our litigation calendar. We have a number of catalysts remaining for 2018. Last quarter, I referenced the development in our case with Juniper, where both sides went before the judge in an effort to streamline the case. The goal was to structure the hearing as an early summary judgment hearing, and both sides were in court this past week. We expect the judge to weigh in with an order shortly.

Candidly, our optimistic expectation is there will be some favorable streamlining of the case, but at this point, it is unclear that either party is deterred for taking the case to trial. In our case against ESET, the second phase of the German trial is scheduled for November 2018. We will be in Munich this time on what is called the nullity phase of the case, which is akin to a validity trial. We expect that we will have similar outcomes to the validity challenges we have endured in U.S. District Court in PTAB over the recent years.

The U.S. District Court case against ESET has been assigned a trial date of February 4, 2019, and that trial will be in San Diego. In our case against Cisco and before Judge Freeman, the Markman hearing took place on June 15, 2018. A recent Markman order from the court has largely followed in line as the prior constructions in previous cases including Blue Coat. No surprise as the same judge is presiding over the Cisco case as did in the Blue Coat case.

A trial date is set for June 1, 2020, in San Jose. SonicWall has also been designated to Judge Freeman, with the Markman hearing date set for October 12, 2018, and a trial date of May 3, 2021. Our case against Palo Alto Networks remains stayed as they have appealed the number of defeated IPR challenges. These appeals were recently heard at the Federal Circuit in D.C. on June 6. While I think we had compelling arguments, we have yet to see a decision from the court.

For some of our more recently filed cases, the Markman hearing for Bitdefender took place on June 6, 2018, and we are awaiting a trial date from the court. Zscaler has been assigned a Markman hearing date of December 11 of this year. In our May filed complaint against Check Point, we are awaiting a case schedule from the court.

We remain actively engaged in settlement communications with a number of current defendants, both as part of our ongoing efforts and through the court-imposed mediation and settlement conferences. We also expect to see new litigations added during the second half of 2018.

Now onto looking ahead and the renewed focus on our strategic objectives. Given our strength in balance sheet, we have been internally focused on the three strategic initiatives, which have been previously introduced and discussed on our most recent call. The first was "more of the same". Second was "something different", and the third was "the cash back option"

In just one quarter, we have executed on a number of these options and learned a great deal in the process. First, let's turn to what we have done in the more of the same category. As a reminder, this would entail Finjan focusing on management's demonstrated proficiency in monetizing patent. Let's face it, it's been perceived as a challenging sector.

While other IP companies have suffered erosion of value in their patent portfolios, Finjan has had inverse outcomes. After more than 70 administrative challenges, Finjan has a greater than 80% success rate of having original IPR petitions denied institution, and 96% of the 328 patent challenged claims remain unchanged with 0 patents outright invalidated.

More to the point, in the quarter, we deepened our already solid relationship with IBM by adding carefully selected patents into our Finjan Blue subsidiary. And more recently, with some additional patent assets from Trend Micro also being assigned a Finjan Blue. These actions have succeeded in almost doubling Finjan's current patent portfolio by adding an additional 81 patents. The next strategic initiative that we call something different has resulted in us remaining on the sidelines to date.

For several quarters, we've engaged with our board in evaluating a number of options within this category. We have learned firsthand of the high multiples of value that companies in the security software space are seeking. That, on top of the challenges of successfully executing on a business diversion, has led us to conclude that this is not a good use of shareholder capital at the present time.

This conclusion has been supported by hearing from numerous shareholders who were more than happy to provide that very direct feedback. We will continue to evaluate such alternatives periodically if they are sufficiently compelling.

Finally, the cash back option, which was intended to explore various ways to return capital directly to shareholders. In the second quarter, we initiated a $10 million share buyback program. Through this program, we have repurchased nearly 700,000 shares at an average price of around $2.92 for a total spend of about $2 million.

We will continue to repurchase shares as market conditions allow and in line with the program as approved and monitored by the board. Longer term, we have and will continue to consider additional capital return options to our shareholders that could take the form of a recurring dividend or a one-time distribution.

In light of market activity and strategic alternatives that have recently presented themselves to Finjan, the board has elected to engage an investment bank to assist the company in exploring strategic option. The goal of this process is for Finjan to determine the best use of its resources to deliver value to shareholders. The Company has not set a timetable for this process.

No decision has been made as to whether the company will engage in a transaction or transactions, and there can be no assurance that the review of strategic business options will result in any transaction or the terms or timing of any potential transaction.

Finjan has retained Atlas Technology Group, LLC as its investment bank for this process. The team leading our engagement is Karlis Felzenberg, Mike Edwards and John Brew, amongst other professionals within the firm. We have begun working with the Atlas team to bring them up to speed in our business and the alternatives available to us.

Absent spending time on exploring these strategic options for our business, management's time is committed to maintaining and growing our existing revenue-generating line. I am confident we will continue to make progress on creating an exciting future for Finjan and are looking forward to breaking 100% revenue growth for the year, making it 4 years running.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Michael Noonan.

Well, thank you, Phil. On today's call, I'll provide a brief overview of our financials followed by an update on our other businesses. Please note, all numbers are unaudited, and unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue for the first six months of 2018 increased by more than 200% to $82.3 million compared to $27.1 million in 2017, primarily due to a first quarter settlement with Symantec, a second quarter settlement with Carbon Black and most recent license with Trend Micro.

Net income increased by 177% for the first 6 months of 2018 to $36.3 million or $1.31 per share compared to $13.1 million or $0.57 per share for the same period a year ago. Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased by over 650% to $17.3 million compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $7 million or $0.26 per share compared to a loss of $2.8 million or a loss of $0.12 per share for the same period in 2017. We ended the second quarter of 2018 with approximately $65 million in cash compared to $41.2 million at the end of fiscal 2017.

We had several one-time outlays of cash during the quarter, including cost of revenue of approximately $13 million and approximately $5 million for federal and state taxes. Please note that we have exhausted all of our carryforward NOLs, so we expect to pay income tax going forward. Additionally, on May 10, we authorized a share repurchase program of our outstanding common stock of up to $10 million. During the quarter, we repurchased approximately $2 million under the program.

Our recent settlements, coupled with operational efficiencies and careful cost control, have enabled us to keep our SG&A expenses in the range of $5 million to $6 million per quarter as previously guided. Please be mindful that if jury trial occurs in any of our litigations, SG&A could go up by approximately $1 million to $2 million per quarter, primarily due to increased legal expenses.

Now I'd like to turn to Finjan Mobile. As I mentioned in previous calls, our key objective is to add more paying customers at a lower cost. In an effort to meet those objectives, we have engaged experienced marketing consultants to assist us in both rebranding and optimizing our product offerings.

Over the next several weeks, we will launch our consumer-focused, rebranded and optimized VPN service and mobile secure browser. These products will incorporate several new features, including content-focused streaming and security, seamless onboarding, registration requirement and forced upgrade to change locations and an automatically connected VPN.

We believe these updates, along with our consumer-focused branding, will not only drive an increase in paid subscribers, but will create a more engaging experience and a more loyal user base. Along with this rebranding, we are finding new ways to engage with our users. We have started a biweekly newsletter that shares exclusive content that users can stream through our VPN, but with only our premium service as it features content that is available outside of the United States.

Now turning to CybeRisk. We have further lowered cost by eliminating full-time employees in our Tel Aviv office. We will use the services of contractors as necessary.

Finally, with Jerusalem Venture Partners, or JVP, in the first quarter, we paid a capital commitment of $550,000, bringing our total investment to $2.8 million. Our total commitment to the fund is $5 million, of which $2.2 million can be called at any time. As a reminder, there are currently 11 portfolio of companies in JVP who have received investment financing through the fund along with two exits via acquisition from PayPal and Huawei.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Vanessa to help coordinate the Q&A.

Barry Sine

Hey. Good afternoon, folks. There's one phrase that you've mentioned in the call and in the release, additional strategic options that have recently presented themselves. So is there any way you can elaborate that? Is that on the acquisition side? Has somebody made an offer to buy the company? And can you elaborate any more on that?

Philip Hartstein

Hi Barry, this is Phil Hartstein. Yes, as you could tell in the notes when I said we would say as much as we could and probably not say a lot more, I can't answer that question specifically. I will say though that the things that we've noticed here at the company for the first half in revenue, strength of the balance sheet are really now just a reflection that our licensing programs are just hitting their stride.

The phrase strategic options is intentional to indicate that there's a lot of different things that the company is looking at right now. And if you've spent much time sort of following the company, you'll know that with our board and with the governance, we really do endeavor to make the right decisions for the company's resources that have the best possible sort of transfer into shareholder value. So the engagement with the bankers is really around making sure that we make the best decisions going forward.

Barry Sine

And obviously one option would be, which you've exercised recently, is to add to your intellectual property portfolio. Could you talk about - and I'm sure you're still constantly actively scanning the market. Could you talk about what you're seeing in the market in terms of acquiring additional patent portfolios? And I would assume that your continued success in monetizing what you have makes you a more attractive partner to somebody like an IBM or the next IBM.

Philip Hartstein

That's really a great question. Let me see if I can unravel it. My first answer would be, if you would have asked that question two or three years ago, I would have suggested outright that we weren't interested in adding any other patents into our portfolio. The reality of our licensing program and the pace of which it's moving through the industry, what we heard back from existing and prospective licensees is that they would like more comprehensive licenses as a result of paying Finjan a fee for its patents.

So partly driven by what licensees are seeking in terms of a broader freedom to operate in the cybersecurity space is somewhat what's motivated that. Our holding here is, and we often get this, if your patents are still fundamental, why are you adding to it with other people's patents? IBM has really represented a unique opportunity from another company for which Finjan was competing actively in the market at the same time frame.

So to bring some of those equally fundamental assets into the licensing program that Finjan, Inc. already has in play, we expect to see incremental improvement in our licensing fees per deal while also offering those broader licenses to companies who actually sign up and pay Finjan to license the patents.

I'm not sure how many folks had an opportunity to look at the 2Q Investor Update PowerPoint presentation that we released this morning as well. There's a slide in there that - we get a lot of questions about how big is the market? How far through it are you? What's next? Where are you spending your time now? Those types of questions.

On Slide 6, there's really a dissection of what the market opportunity looks like, and we've shared at least four representative markets and sort of what our penetration into those markets as well as our engagement or current engagement in those markets is. So I would encourage folks to pull down that presentation and to look at Slide 6 for some more information.

Barry Sine

And shifting gears, you mentioned - I'm particularly interested in the Cisco case, and you mentioned that you've seen the Markman ruling there. Doesn't sound like there's a lot of surprises there. But the same judge, Judge Freeman, was the judge on the Blue Coat case. Correct me if I'm wrong, I believe in that case, you are awarded a favorable judgment. Could you compare and contrast, are we looking at pretty much the same case? Or are there differences in the cases?

Could you compare and contrast what you're looking at there? And then also, on Cisco, I haven't read the complaint, but how much of - they obviously have a very big revenue base, but most of it's hardware. How much of their revenue are you going after in that case?

Philip Hartstein

Oh boy, also very good questions. First, I'll take the first half. I'll separate out the question about the Markman. A Markman hearing is really about the court interpreting how Finjan's claims, its patent claims, are going to be read in terms of how we're accusing a company of infringing the patent, right. So in other words, if we were to find ourselves being limited in how we wanted to describe or how we were able to describe the patents being infringed that could be problematic for us.

Given that the case was already construed, the patents in the Cisco case were already construed multiple times, but most recently, actually, by the same District Court judge that Cisco has, which is Judge Freeman from the Blue Coat case, we had expected some consistency. I don't think that, that speaks very well for being able to wrangle around what Finjan is claiming from an infringement base.

But as you mentioned, in the Blue Coat case, it did lead to a jury award of just under $40 million, and I think folks are well aware of how that's transferred into the settlement that we did - the broad global settlement that we did with Symantec that settled the dispute with Blue Coat as well.

In the Cisco case, something that's unique and really from a damages perspective, I'm not prepared to share with you the numbers, but I think that I could give you some insight. What we were accusing of Blue Coat was a very small feature in how they actually handled the persistent connection and actually shared threat information, and we're able to deliver that persistently updated threat information to all of their subscribers. So that's the small feature of what we were actually accusing of Blue Coat.

With Cisco, the infringement is derived from an acquisition of a company called Sourcefire. And Sourcefire is a technology that Cisco has now proceeded to embed very broadly across all of their hardware products. So it's not necessarily an apples-to-apples comparison, and it's certainly not as easy as trying to figure out if it's a - of a multiple scale, whether that'd be larger or smaller to Blue Coat. It is its own case. It will have its own ups and downs in terms of how the damages are going to be treated. But yes, it's just not as easy as looking at them one to the next.

Barry Sine

Okay. And my last question, I guess for Mike. You pretty quickly went through some of the income statement line items in between net income and revenue, which you already reported. Could you go through those a little more slowly and also give me the current share count? The cost of [various settlements] and tax and so on.

Michael Noonan

Yes, sure. Of course. So there was about $13 million in cost of revenue, primarily related to Symantec and Carbon Black. There was the $2 million of share buyback that we paid in the quarter, $5 million in income taxes, federal and state. Just as a side note, when I became CFO, Finjan has only had $26 million in NOLs, and I guess it's a double-edged sword that we've blown through all those, so that's great. But we've blown through all those, so we expect to be paying tax in the future. SG&A stayed between $5 million and $6 million, so that's good. And I think we can stick to that going forward. Sorry, Barry, there was something else you asked as well?

Barry Sine

Maybe I'm a little dense. I'm not getting the numbers. $17 million in revenue. The cost items seemed to add up to more than that, but you have positive net income. Can you kind of work through that for me? For 2Q [indiscernible] revenue.

Michael Noonan

Sure. Yes. Right. So topline revenue, $17 million, yes. Some of the payments were made in the first quarter. We were just trying to show you the whole impact of our cash position moving into June 30.

Barry Sine

So all those numbers you gave, those aren't all 2Q numbers? Because you obviously have a profit of $7 million.

Michael Noonan

Right. So you've got actually quite a bit of the money coming in, in the second quarter. However, some of that relates to some first quarter numbers.

Barry Sine

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Michael Noonan

Great. Thanks Barry. I appreciate the question.

Michael Crawford

Thanks. Getting back to Cisco. I know Sourcefire had about $250 million channeling revenues when Cisco acquired it in 2013. I mean we've previewed - I'm sure you saw that we were estimating that was around $1 billion of revenue today. Do you think that's a good estimate or too low or too high?

Philip Hartstein

Oh, boy. To be honest, Mike - this is Phil. I haven't looked at how you could segment out the Sourcefire revenues as not being embedded into the more traditional networking equipment product lines at Cisco. So I have not looked recently to see if that's even doable. But I do know that the technology was fundamental enough for Cisco to make an acquisition. It was something that we were targeting as part of our licensing program. And now and of course, these are just the accusations of the case.

Now we're arguing that they're infringing Finjan's patent by so widely integrating the technology that came from Sourcefire across many of their product platforms. Right, so I think what you're asking is a question that I can't answer right now. As we go through and as the expert reports, and as you go through the various processes where the court decides whether you can or cannot include or attach certain revenues, we just aren't far enough along in the case to be able to accurately answer that question.

Michael Crawford

Okay. Well, at least willfulness was reinstated, correct?

Philip Hartstein

That is correct. So there was a point at which willfulness was dropped in the case. We motioned the court on a motion for reconsideration. There was a hearing on that issue, and the judge reversed and has reinstated the willfulness claims in the case. That is correct.

Michael Crawford

Yes, okay. So they own a bunch of your stock. They obviously needed IP. Okay, I got it. Hey, you said that in your comments that you're looking forward to breaking 100% revenue growth again in 2018? That would imply more than or around at least $20 million of revenue between here and December 31. How do you get that number? How do you see that possibly playing out?

Philip Hartstein

Yes. I will give this a shot, and Mike might get mad at me. Historically, the Company's revenues have been heavy in the fourth quarter, but what we've been demonstrating, I think, over the last four or five, maybe even six quarters is that we're now producing revenues from the licensing program or at least striving to target those and prioritize those so that we can see revenue in each of the four quarters of the year.

Sitting where we are today, with the revenue that's already sort of come in to the Company as well as accounts receivable, which I believe is somewhere in the order of $5 million, maybe a little bit more, for the year as well as what the pipeline looks like in terms of licensing deals outside of litigation as well as potential settlement opportunities.

At this point, I'm pretty comfortable in suggesting that we're going to double from what last year was. And for those that don't know that number, it was a little over $50 million last year. So maybe that's CEO's confidence, but I do think we'll hit that number.

Michael Crawford

Okay, great. Thank you.

Lisa Thompson

So while you're talking about the rest of the year, can you maybe characterize what you've got in the pipeline as far as licensing talks? Like in the past you've said you had 20 in the works and a few big ones and a few small ones. Can you talk about that a little bit?

Philip Hartstein

Sure. I'll try and give you some sense of it. Of course, you can see the litigations that we have. You can see the various time stages that each of those cases are in. So for example, there's like two or three that are right around the midpoint, the Markman phase of the case.

ESET's a little different. It's approaching trial in February as well as having this November trial. So we do see some acceleration of settlement discussions as the cases get closer to trial, and I would argue that we're starting to also see some acceleration of settlement discussions right around the Markman phase.

That's something, I think, that's been absent in this program since we started. For whatever reason, the market, maybe it's specific to cybersecurity, has decided that Markman or the midpoint in the case is not a place in which they desire to engage in settlement talks. So some of those litigations, I would argue, are sufficiently advanced to where you would expect to see some revenue come from settlements of just the litigations.

On the licensing side, you are correct. We generally say between 20 and 25 companies are in various stages of the pipeline for licensing. At this point, I would tell you, yes, at any point frankly, there are a number of companies that are in sort of the fourth quarter, if you will, to use a sports analogy, in the fourth quarter of the discussion.

However, I don't have anything that I have the confidence, for example, where I'm sitting with a contract in my hand, and we're down to final negotiations. I don't have that. But in terms of total numbers, I think we're still in that 20 range. There has been some additional consolidation in the industry.

So for example, that number is variable not just because we license people out, and it's a finite number. We're always putting new companies into that pipeline. But also, there are some dynamics in the market where sometimes those companies are acquired or maybe they merged together. So we're always having to monitor that number. But yes, it's still a very healthy pipeline, and I haven't looked as of the last week or so, but I think that number's still around 20.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. And so from what I can tell from the 10-Q that now you booked everything that you have contracted for? There's no more recognizing revenues when you get the check, is that right, Michael?

Michael Noonan

Yes, Lisa. Since we moved to the new revenue recognition policy, which is ASC 606, so for example, Carbon Black, even though we have a payment stream over a couple of quarters, we booked the full amount to the revenue now in the second quarter. That's just the way it is, and we adopted that plan as of January 1, 2018.

Lisa Thompson

So there's nobody else out there that's going to pay you between now and then that you haven't recognized, correct?

Michael Noonan

No. Actually, yes, so Carbon Black, we still actually have, call it, payments due in January of 2019. Off the top of my head, Avira and I think Sophos. So that revenue will actually not be a top line. It will drop down into another category of retained earnings. [Indiscernible] we still get the cash, which is always good. That's just part of the old revenue recognition change.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. So as of today, in the third quarter, have you booked any revenue at all? No, right?

Michael Noonan

I'm sorry. Repeat the question please.

Lisa Thompson

As of today, with the third quarter, you haven't booked any revenue, right?

Michael Noonan

We have not announced any licenses yet, correct. That's as far as I can talk about.

Lisa Thompson

All right, it's a start. So the $1.3 million is gone, obviously, from Carbon Black. And then just a question on the tax rate, you paid 21% this quarter and you said expect 28% for the year to achieve…?

Michael Noonan

Yes. So Lisa, 21% federal and 7% California state tax. So the combined blended rate will be 28%. What we're doing right now, because for the first time in 2018, now we're paying taxes to the fed and to the state, we are doing it over a quarterly procedure. So every quarter, on the date these items are due, we will, I think, just send a check.

Lisa Thompson

Okay. So - all right, so as long as I know, I need to shoot for 28% for the year, and the quarters will just come out however they come out, right?

Michael Noonan

Correct. Absolutely correct.

Lisa Thompson

Okay, all right. Great, thanks. That's all my question.

Sam Rebotsky

Good afternoon. Congratulations on all your successes. Are you finding it easier for people to come to you and want to license your technology now that you've been winning these cases versus before where you'd come and sue them?

Philip Hartstein

That's an interesting question. Let me give you sort of my historical answer, and then I can also relate to Finjan as well. So in my career, which obviously spans earlier time periods than my time at Finjan, of the 5.5 years I've been here. There is in the industry a notion that after you sort of prove your infringement theories and that you can actually collect on damages that the program that you're running would at some point, reach an inflection point where it would effectively become easier or more predictable in terms of timing for you to actually move through that respective program.

That has actually not been true here at Finjan. One of the things that has and still continues to surprise me is how fragmented this industry thinks that it is relative to its own peer group. Meaning, they each believe - fundamentally believe that the technology that they sell in the market is so unique than everyone else in the market, that any progress that Finjan or any advancement that Finjan has made in enforcing its patent claims against one or two or three or five or 10 companies for some reason, purely just for argument in most instances, they say, doesn't apply to me.

So no, I don't - I wouldn't say just organically that we've seen the tipping point here. I think though that the stack that you start to see on the ground is now that we have such a breadth of litigation outcomes and Federal Circuit decisions and PTAB decisions, this is a little known fact, but the last two District Court cases that we've had, not by virtue of what the AIA intended to do by moving a estoppel provisions on invalidity claims, effectively removing those from court, not because of that, but because District Court judges themselves have observed that there have been so many challenges to Finjan's patent, that we've been encouraged to file summary judgment motions that in the last two cases have actually been approved.

And what that means is that when you get in front of a jury of your peers, the defendants cannot argue that your patents are invalid. So I fully would have expected that tipping point to occur. I think now we're just working within the reality that it hasn't happened. I do expect it will become at some point. It's just I've stopped expecting it to come tomorrow.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. And the strength of your patents with other acquisitions and the possibility as you would layout to potential licensees. Is that it may be keeper not having litigation costs. We never know how litigation ends, but cost of litigation, it hits both parties. It might be more expensive. It may be cheaper to license than to litigate. That hasn't worked also or is part of a negotiating feature?

Philip Hartstein

I guess I would share my experience of understanding a little bit about this business. I think the challenge is that the point and the advancement - the advanced stages at which Finjan's program is, you can't think about being on the other end of a Finjan enforcement claim, whether that's in licensing to seek a deal in a negotiated fashion or on the end of a litigation, where you're the defendant in the case.

If you're a defendant or you're on the other side and you're looking purely at this as a legal exercise, then I really think that, that's a bad judgment call, right? So the challenge here is more that, what's required based on the advancement of what Finjan has achieved in its programs requires the other side to be looking at it at the business view, right.

So I recently gave a quote to a publication, and it was something along the lines of I'm still continuing to be dismayed at how much decisions are driven within companies at the cost of litigation, not recognizing at some point they are going to also have to pay for a license to Finjan.

And the unfortunate calculus of this is that the longer that, that time goes on, two things happen. We accrue more liability - not we, but the defendants accrue more liability. And two, Finjan is less likely to give a discount based on the expenses to which we've committed to a case, right? So it becomes more expensive on all front. Having to pay the litigation fees, but also seeing that the total value of the licenses and the settlements themselves also go up over time.

Sam Rebotsky

All right. That sounds reasonable. And now the fact that the stock ran up to five in a short timeframe, were there any of the analysts raised their price targets? Where there any new research that came out? I happen - I just sort of missed some of that stuff. I know some of the targets were maybe in the five areas and then the stock got updated very quickly, and so is there any addresses? Or did you make any conferences where there are a lot of new investors or any new investors developed significant positions? Or just do you have any information relative to what was going on?

Philip Hartstein

Yes, I have some thoughts, but I think I'll hand that one over to Mike, who spent the vast majority of the first and second quarters as he is now, on the road. So I give that one to Mike.

Michael Noonan

Thanks, Phil. I know you thought that the stock ran up to five very fast. From a management's perspective, we do not believe that. It's taken a long, hard growth to get here. But we don't normally talk about commenting on our stock price, and we focus on executing our business plan and the strategy that Phil has outlined earlier.

But I think all of a sudden, a lot of things did come together, and it's been a lot of hard work and a lot of things in terms of the planning, the execution. I mean, we are hitting numbers now that are just extremely good for us.

I will say this, that in May, Dawson James also initiated coverage. So now we have two banks, two really good banks. We have B. Riley on the West Coast, and then of course, we have Dawson James on the East Coast. This is working for us, and just getting us into seeing some new investors as well.

So execution is obviously the biggest thing. Yes, we have been on the road. Yes, we have been talking to people, but at the end of the day, if you don't execute, if you don't money in the till, things don't go well.

And I will put it to you this way. Phil, when I first met him, always talked about this not being a binary business. It's not a win and loss business. That it's a collection business, and we are collecting cash. So it's all worked out quite well. And again, I think now we're seeing a path where all those things are coming together.

Sam Rebotsky

It sounds very positive. Keep up the good work guys.

Michael Noonan

Great, thanks very much.

Vanessa Winter

I'd just like to thank everyone for joining us today. We hope to touch base with many of you in the near future, and hope you have a nice afternoon. Thank you.

