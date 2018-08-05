Prada SpA (PRDSY) on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Prada SpA (OTCPK:PRDSY) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alessandra Cozzani - CFO, IR Director & Executive Director

Carlo Mazzi - Chairman

Chiara Tosato - General Manager and Digital Director

Analysts

Nicky Cheung - MainFirst Bank

Antoine Belge - HSBC

Thomas Chauvet - Citigroup

Francesca Di Pasquantonio - Deutsche Bank

Helen Brand - UBS Investment Bank

Melanie Flouquet - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Luca Solca - Exane BNP Paribas

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Prada Group First Half 2018 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Alessandra Cozzani, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Alessandra Cozzani

Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining Prada First Half 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Alessandra Cozzani, the group's CFO. Today, I am here with our Chairman, Mr. Carlo Mazzi; and our Prada General Manager and Digital Director, Mrs. Chiara Tosato. During the call, I will go through the financial numbers followed by the business update and outlook from Mr. Mazzi. And after that, myself, Mr. Mazzi and Mrs. Tosato will be pleased to take your questions.

First of all, I would like to highlight that for transparency and performance comparison, we have provided the pro forma numbers for the six months from January to June 2017, following the change of our year-end to 31st December, last year. I will now go through the key figures for the group. I'm very pleased to say that the first half of 2018 delivered a very solid performance with revenue growth across all brands, geographies and product categories as well as margin improvement despite continuing investment in brands, retail networks and digital communication. Net revenues for the period reached €1.5 billion, up 9% at constant exchange rates. As you sure know, exchange rates have been a strong headwind with negative impact of 6 percentage points. As a consequence, revenue in the period were up 3% at current exchange rate. The strong performance in sales was mainly driven by improvement in same-store sales growth of our global retail networks, which, obviously, contributing operating leverage for the group.

EBITDA for the first half reached €271 million or 17.6% on revenues, up 8% compared to last year. EBIT was €159 million or 10.4% of revenues, up 16% compared to last year. As you may easily imagine, the combined effect of Forex and hedging was negative at EBIT level, both in absolute terms and also as a percentage of sales. So the underlying margin expansion was higher than the 120 basis points that you are seeing. Net income for the period was €106 million, up 11% comparing for the same period of last year.

Turning to our balance sheet and cash flow. Our financial structure remains very strong. Operating cash flow reached €180 million, which enabled us to self-finance all the capital expenditure during the period. Increase in working capital compared to last year was part of our merchandising strategy to maintain right inventory levels in stores. Net financial position ended negative at €240 million after the payment of €186 million of dividend during the month of June. Overall, balance sheet remains very strong as usual with a very low gearing ratio at 9%.

Now, let's look at Slide 4, net sales by channel. We have seen a strong performance across both retail and wholesale channels in the first six months of the year. In the retail channels, sales were up 10% at constant exchange rate, mainly driven by improvement in same-store sale growth as well as a higher contribution from full-price sales. As we have anticipated during the last call, we kept strategically reducing markdown sales in order to protect brand equity. Now, they represent around 10% of retail sales and are expected to continue to decrease. During the period, we opened 17 stores and closed 13, in line with our strategy of optimizing our store network. In terms of online sales, implementation of our digital strategy is well on track with e-commerce sales growing strong double-digit during the first six months. Regarding the wholesales channels, encouraging trends have continued into 2018 with sales up 8% at constant exchange rate compared with last year, benefiting from e-tailer partnerships. Exclusive capsule collection have been launched with our existing and new e-tailer partner during the period to enhance sales performance.

Let's look at Slide 5, which shows net sales by geography. There was a strong growth in Asia and U.S. as well as solid progress in Japan and Europe. The growth was also driven by the positive growth from all nationalities with a notable strength from Chinese and other Asian consumers. European market was up 7% at constant FX, notwithstanding weaker tourism due to the strength in euro. As mentioned, we saw strong momentum in Asia Pacific region, particularly in Greater China, which was up 17% at constant exchange. Performance in Americas remained strong across both retail and wholesale channels, up by 8% at constant FX, mainly driven by the recovery in domestic consumption. Solid trends were also shown in Japan, thanks to the recovery of tourist flows and domestic consumption. The Middle East also returned to growth with stronger result from all countries.

Let's turn to net sales by product. We have seen very positive trends across all product categories in the first half of 2018. This excellent performance reflected the results of our strategic initiatives aimed at meeting customer expectation while combining [Technical Difficulty] iconic heritage that defines our brands with a strong support of digital campaign. Performance in leather goods was very strong with solid revenue growth across both Prada and Miu Miu brands during the period. Strong performance was supported by the successful reception of our new collection as well as iconic products, including Prada Black Nylon. Remarkable performance was shown in ready-to-wear results with the acceleration trend for both men and women collection. This excellent performance plus 20% confirmed the design leadership position of Prada and Miu Miu.

Lastly, we saw the rebound of footwear business with the successful launch of sneakers, including Prada Cloudbust and other lifestyle collection, both men and women.

Let's turn to Slide 7, net sales by brand. As you can see in the slide, Prada brand showed continued strong growth at 10% in the first half at constant FX, benefiting from the improving trend across all product categories, particularly from ready-to-wear and leather goods in both new collection and iconic lines. Miu Miu performed well and made a return-to-positive growth across all product categories. This again demonstrating the success of our strategic initiatives to enhance distribution network and to fuel stores with new collection. Sales performance for Church's was just temporarily impacted by the restructuring of the wholesale network.

Turning to Slide 8, let's take a look at gross margin development. The group has a good track record of generating a high level of gross margin, thanks to our continuous focus on industrial efficiencies. Gross margin remained pretty stable at 72% of sales during the period with a small positive contribution from higher full-price sales, but offset by the negative impact from exchange rate fluctuation.

Operating expenses. During the period, operating expenses were well under control. OpEx were broadly flat year-on-year at current exchange rate and up 5% excluding the exchange rate impact. The increase was mainly due to higher advertising and digital media spending. We will continue to increase our investment in this area.

Our CapEx spending is strategically allocated to enhancing the customer experience across our retail network. During the first half, we have opened 17 stores and closed 13, resulting in a portfolio of 629 POS at the end of June. Among the new openings included SKC Mall in Xinzhuang, China and the Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue in Dubai.

In addition, we invested around 30 renovation and relocation projects to refresh the concept for both Prada and Miu Miu stores. A portion of CapEx is also allocated to our industrial platform in order to strengthen our ability to innovate while maintaining flexibility. The new Prada logistic half with cutting edge geothermal system in Tuscany were completed during the period.

Slide 11 provides an overview of how our net financial position has evolved during the period. As already mentioned, the contribution from operating cash flow was able to fully finance capital expenditures. Net financial position ended negative at €240 million in the period after the payment of €186 million dividend.

With that, I would like to hand over to Mr. Mazzi to go through the business update.

Carlo Mazzi

As you can see from the numbers that Alessandra has just discussed, it has been an excellent half year for Prada in which we have started to see the concrete results of transformation process that we have been working hard over the past couple of [Technical Difficulty].We are constantly working to reshape the group to adapt to rapidly changing times and adapt to spirit of new generations without losing sight of our rules. Strong results we have announced today and the feedback we have received from the markets show that the strategic choices we took were the right ones. Our strategy is, of course, still wrapped around three main pillars; channels, merchandising and communication.

Channels [indiscernible] we are increasing leveraging our global retail network as the heart of the customer experience is fully integrated. The digital and social media campaign to maximize engagement with customers.

During the period, we launched 36 pop-up stores across both Prada and Miu Miu with unique concepts to drive excitement and interest. This will also be important during the second half of this year, and among other projects, we are planning special setup in our stores dedicated to Luna Rossa. We are continuing to invest the retail network in order to refresh and renovate the stores with performance of 30 projects this half, 23 Prada and 7 Miu Miu, almost completing the rollout of the blue concept at Miu Miu with 120 stores now updated.

In addition, we continue to reshape the portfolio ensuring we are present at the best locations we select with new openings, including Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue and Xinzhuang SKC Mall.

Let's say turning now to Slide 15. Our wholesale channel performed strongly once again, and this was driven largely by our partnerships with e-tailers. Our collaboration with the e-tailers and growing strengthening reinforced by the use of exquisite capsule collections to generate additional interest and drive traffic to the website. This half, we have collaborated with Mr. Porter on the bowling Prada men collection. Prada Woman collaborated with Mytheresa with ready-to-wear capsule collection promoted by famous singer. We also continue to work closely with department stores creating the drop-shopping experience at Barneys.

Finally, just among retail and wholesale, Prada and Miu Miu both launched with Farfetch during the first half of this year with products available across the U.S., Europe and Japan.

E-commerce. With regard to direct e-commerce, it is increasingly integrated with the retail network. With the Prada platform now rolled out in all our key markets enabling an omnichannel Prada experience in Europe, U.S. and China. This has been complimented with the launch of a number of special projects, including the Cloudbust sneaker launch, online capsule collection in markets including Germany, U.K., U.S. and Canada. And we recently launched the ability to pre-order the Linea Rossa collection online. The Miu Miu platform is now enabled in China and other key Asian markets. And again, we launched a number of special projects to drive traffic and interest including Miu Miu Blue Tales T-shirts, Summer Dreaming and Miu Delight. Customers can now also preorder new lines online.

Merchandising. We are always working to combine our unique DNA and creativity to provide more effective offer to our customers. Leather good returned to organic growth across all brands and regions, driven by positive market response to our new collections and the launches of our iconic lines reinterpreted with contemporary twist. In particular, Bags and Viaggio collection registered a very good performance this semester. We have continued to see an outstanding performance in ready-to-wear further confirming our design leadership. We have seen an acceleration in both men and women collection, a successful reception of our lifestyle collection and an excellent response to both Prada's and Miu Miu Cruise fashion shows. We have also seen positive sales in footwear, where we have successfully leveraged our strong identity in formal collection and sportswear. New men and women sneakers collection performed particularly well. Our new collaborations with four acclaimed architects and designers to reinterpret the iconic Prada Black Nylon collection across all categories were very well received among our customers, and we have accelerated the pace of introducing drop collection in the stores.

Communication, the third pillar. As mentioned earlier, we have increased our investment in communication to support our brand equity across all touch points. But this explore of the recently opened white-concrete tower at Fondazione, Prada, Merchesi our food brand, inaugurated the restaurant named Torre, tower in English, the restaurant has become one of the most attractive points in Milan. Torre was also the space where Prada had its latest autumn/winter fashion show as part of the group's strategy to leverage its huge global flowing by showcasing the collection in different locations worldwide.

Again, gap in communication, Prada Resot 2019 show was held at Prada's New York City headquarters, the Piano Factory. For the first time in the group history, the show was also projected live on Times Square 3 iconic buildings, The Nasdaq Tower, the Thomson Reuters Building and the central screen of Triple Stack. Miu Miu has also held its Croisière 2019 show in a new location, the Hotel Regina in Paris, taking place in a stunning Belle Époque location overlooking the Louvre. This show hosted an eclectic cast task of high-profile models and actresses with strong social media followings on run way with a cinematic set designed by award-winning Sarah Greenwood as backdrop.

Again, communication. This semester, we have also launched a number of digital projects targeting new generations and presenting our product in innovative context [Technical Difficulty] our regular followers. The projects that you see on the slide were shown as video or short movies linking to their online collection of the products showcased in the videos and the leverage through our social media channels.

Sustainability for Prada Group. Sustainability is increasingly becoming another area to explore and another frontier for the business. I take this opportunity to touch upon the conference we are hosting this autumn, called "Shaping a sustainable digital future." Event will be the second edition of Prada Group's shaping future conversations and will explore the impact and implications of digitalization on business and sustainability within society.

Turning now to the outlook, the next last slide. H1 2018 confirms that Prada Group's successful transformation is on track, whilst remaining true to our unique brand DNA. We are now focused on working to completely integrate all of our channels and communication tools onto a single digital view. This project will embrace the entire business right through from designers to start working in our stores. Within [indiscernible] Luxury sector and through strengthened customer engagement, we are confident that the disciplined execution of our clear and direct strategy will further unlock the potential of our global retail network and will drive long-term sustainable growth.

Thank you. I would now be happy to take any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question from Nicky Cheung from MainFirst.

Nicky Cheung

My first question is on the retail organic growth. I remember, back in May, management guided for 7% to 8% retail organic growth and now that you printed at 10%, can you confirm that the exit rate was double-digit? And are you confident that the relaunch of Linea Rossa will drive the second half organic sales even higher? And my second question is on the outer-year EBIT margin. Are you confident of sustaining at least high single-digit organic growth over the next three years? And in such a case, do you think a return to 20% EBIT margin is achievable by 2020? And my last question is on fragrance. I think I read on the press that the Prada brand is ending the fragrance partnership with Puig group. So should we expect any major license decline in the second half in 2019? Appreciate, is a very small part of your business.

Chiara Tosato

Nicky, I will take the two - the first two questions regarding the organic growth. Of course, we have seen slight acceleration after February during March, April and the other months. And what we are seeing, and also in July, is confirming this trend. So no big changes, no different vision of the future compared to what we said in March. Talking about EBIT margins, of course, you have seen from the number that the operating leverage was partially offset by the exchange negative impact. So of course, there is an operating leverage inside our P&L with this level of sales growth. Let's see, what is going to happen in terms of exchange rate in the next half of the year to see if it is possible to deliver more than what we have done in this first half.

Carlo Mazzi

Regarding Prada and Puig agreement, it's true that in the next 18 months, the agreement will expire. And of course, we discussed with Puig and other, let me say, big companies in this sector for the renewal or a new agreement depending on the big opportunity that we can catch. And in case, the relationship with Prada and Puig is important one, but is not, let me say, crucial our [Technical Difficulty] fragrance for us is something less than millions in terms of royalties. But in any case, we are considering the opportunity to increase our activity in this sector.

Nicky Cheung

Alessandra, just one follow-up. The first half is triple FX, what is the underlying EBIT margin expansion as you mentioned is bigger than the 120 basis points you printed?

Alessandra Cozzani

Of course, it is higher than this. I think that you can easily calculate having said that the OpEx expansion was 5% at constant exchange rate.

Operator

We will take our next question from Antoine Belge from HSBC.

Antoine Belge

Three question actually. The first one is actually a follow-up on the previous question a bit more on the gross margin level. I think you mentioned that on the reported basis, it was down 50 basis points that you had a higher share of full-price sale. So can you quantify the impact at the gross level of FX, so at least tell us that without this FX headwind, I mean, the gross margin would have been positive? Second question. I mean when we look at H2, we should have the benefit from the relaunch of Linea Rossa. Do you think that this could help, let's say, to gather pace or that because of the [indiscernible] it's more reasonable to expect a pretty similar top line compared to the first half? We still hear that is this year a bit of impact on wholesale. I think it was mentioned about the new collaboration with Farfetch is also expected to accelerate in the second half. Finally, in terms of project mix, we've seen that some categories seem to be advance in terms of their recovery. So how do you see the more meaningful categories, especially that of margin developing in the second half next year?

Alessandra Cozzani

Antoine, I will take the first question on gross margin. Of course, we mentioned that the exchange rate had an impact that is the vast majority of the number that you have seen in the slide, that's around 60 basis points of dilution in the gross margin. Chiara will answer the second question.

Chiara Tosato

Regarding your question on Linea Rossa, of course, we believe, it will have a positive impact on our revenue, in general, our ready-to-wear collections are performing very well. With Linea Rossa, we want to further develop our lifestyle offer. Also, with items that are using advanced fabrics and materials. That said though, we believe that in the second half we will have a positive contribution also from the less of our categories, and in particular, on leather goods where we see a very positive trend. And we believe that this trend will continue also in the second half of the year. So with reference to your question on the wholesale business and on Farfetch, on the wholesale, in general, we will continue with the current strategy. So meaning that we will develop with selective partners special projects also in the second half of the year. And for what concerns the Farfetch, where we are now directly selling our products. Here too our aim is to further widen the coverage worldwide with Farfetch, as Farfetch is planning to open in new markets.

Carlo Mazzi

Regarding the product mix, of course [Technical Difficulty] the right one. Of course, it's true that some categories [Technical Difficulty] higher-margin not possible in our perspective [Technical Difficulty] distinguish our product category. Prada and Miu Miu are proposing a, let me say, total look offer. And that is our identity. So we will continue with the same product [Technical Difficulty] ready-to-wear view more than the other, but this doesn't change the ineffective, let me say, measure our mix. So we can see that we continue with this kind of offer and this is directly the Prada and the Miu Miu offer [Technical Difficulty].

Antoine Belge

Okay. Maybe just, I understand you do not provide guidance but H1 was robust. It doesn't seem that there should be any reason for things to [indiscernible] in the second half, of course, in terms of top line or at least organically, and then in terms of margin expansion. I mean is that - or is it more of assumption or - because again, you showed already some improvements in the later part of '17, then maybe you should be a bit more cautious on taking to account that more difficult basis of comparison.

Carlo Mazzi

Yes. We think that it's important to be robust. We continue to gym every morning in order to maintain our, let me say, performance. But of course, we could see that the new trend is not just, let me say, contingency situation. It is the result of the work that we made not just in some weeks or some months, but in a couple of years, with the program that now is not completely finished is also still continuing to be developed, but we are confident that this is the right path to go home. As much as quick, I don't know exactly, but I'm confident that this is the right path.

Operator

Our next question comes from Thomas Chauvet from Citi.

Thomas Chauvet

Three questions, please. First one, coming back to the first question on retail trends. Could you be a bit more specific on retail LSL? You had indicated earlier this year 7.5% growth in Jan/Feb. What was the overall LSL in H1 and ideally in July, please? Secondly, if we look at your Prada handbags business, could you perhaps comment on any divergence in trends by price points between entry, mid and high? And how much is the Galleria business now as a percentage of total handbag sales following the success of some of your newer lines? And thirdly on Miu Miu, it feels Miu Miu is going through a new beginning every few years back into a positive LSL. Could you share with us what the plans and the targets are for the next few years to transform this niche brand into a strong, resilient and profitable business? And if we could get a sense of the margin of Miu Miu in the first half, that would be great. I know you don't provide margin by brand, but I'm sure there's been a lot of margin recovery there.

Alessandra Cozzani

Thomas, I will take the first question. Of course, since we have not opened many stores, you can assume that your organic growth is closer to the like-for-like. I have already mentioned that the July has been another good month, slightly improving the trend that we have seen in the first half mainly due to better trends in Europe. That's it.

Carlo Mazzi

Regarding our leather goods products, especially bags for you as mentioned, no, I don't see any significant difference in the different price categories of our bakeries. It's true that we have completed our, let me say, categories of prices recently. But generally speaking, the average price is increasing. But it does - I don't want to say that we are selling better high-priced bags. Because the point is, if we have a complete offer, we can sell better every kind of bags. This is the result of the work we made recently. I don't know if you remember previous - the other discussion, when we recognized that we have some lack in the, let me say, medium-price bags. We introduced medium-price bags. And we had good results, not only in these new categories of bags, but also in the other categories with a result of an average price, I repeat, higher bags in the last year, a little bit, of course. Having said that, your question of Miu Miu is true. It is a new, let me say, start for Miu Miu with the new image of Miu Miu where we renewed as mentioned. Alessandra almost all our Miu Miu stores with the new blue image. And we are again - we are confident that we can continue to develop Miu Miu and to, let me say, let grow Miu Miu in order to get very good result also from this brand. At the moment, our position is, let me say, breakeven point for Miu Miu, let me say, roughly speaking for Miu Miu, let me say, margin. And I repeat, our program is to renew Miu Miu in order to reach at least €800 million in the next couple or three years.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Francesca Di Pasquantonio from Deutsche Bank.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

I have a couple of remaining questions, follow-ups. One is on the gross margin. With the work that you have done on [indiscernible] and this improving average selling price in handbags and with the recovery of the handbag category, I was actually expecting gross margin to move a little bit more. And I appreciate the negative impact of currency. But if we set the currency aside, can you maybe help me understand what to - what a reasonable expectation would be for second half improvement on the gross margin? And that's my first question, and then I may have a follow-up.

Alessandra Cozzani

Francesca, I'll take your questions. Of course, we - with significant improvement that you have seen in the second half of 2018 was mainly due to, as we have explained, of a significant reduction of markdown. We mentioned last time that there are some additional step that we are going to do, but not with the same magnitude. That's why we have seen a slight improvement from this measure in this half, but lower than 2017. Talking about the next half, I am expecting to have, let's say, an underlying stable margin compared to the first half, so similar trend, similar level of margin. Then we could see, probably, see again another dilution coming from the exchange rate, also considering the base of comparison and of the hedging effect in the second half of 2017.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Okay, and my follow-up question is actually on OpEx. Given that you know since the top line in enjoying very good momentum. I'm actually interested in understanding what you can control further in your P&L to enhance the operating leverage. And so, if I look at all your expense lines and most of the expenses, excluding A&P, being flat and plus 5% on - at constant FX, do you expect a second half run rate, which is very similar to the first half? Can we see maybe a lower constant currency growth and certain OpEx? And especially, what would be your ideal target spend as a percentage of sales?

Alessandra Cozzani

I have already mentioned during the presentation that in terms of advertising and communication, let's say, spending, we are going to spend more. We have a pipeline of projects that are going to be releasing in the second half for pop-ups communication project, digital communication, that is increasing its portion. And - but also it is this setup in the store for the presentation of the Linea Rossa collection. That's what we are expecting in terms of advertising and promotion. Then overall, I have also mentioned many times that there is an inflation rate also in the other cost line because there is a portion of operating expenses that are variable. Particularly, a big portion of rent, a big portion of labor cost. So there is an inflation rate, and on top of this inflation rate we are going to spend more in communication.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Okay, my final question is on inventories. And I understand the logic of having merchandise ready, what is the visibility that you have on [indiscernible] out of this - on the sell-through of this incremental inventory that you are investing on? In other words, are you - I assume you are not accreting any material inventory risk?

Carlo Mazzi

[Technical Difficulty] absolute there, no. Our inventory is totaling 20% [Technical Difficulty]. This is normal, but I can assure you that we have no, let me say, products not possible to bake. We have an inventory that is made by raw material that are always power [Technical Difficulty] power production. And we have final products that are, let me say, the last one, mainly the last one. And we - I can mention that we this year destroyed what was not more possible for sale. That was, seems to me, a couple of billion, something like very, very huge amount. This is very important. And it is very important to, let me say, have products available in the shops, products available in the market. It's important that this product would be sold without risk. This is our position, and are completely satisfied with either in quality of our stock.

Operator

Our next question comes from Helen Brand from UBS.

Helen Brand

Just a couple of questions from me. Although you did open a big number of new stores in H1. I think you may have said that you have 36 pop-ups. So I just wanted to understand whether you increased them in your like-to-like growth? And what was the magnitude of this contribution, was it not that material? And I think secondly, just looking together the margin and the additional OpEx comments for H2. Do you think that the consensus EBIT margin, which I think is around 13.1% for the full year, is feasible? And then just finally, just a little bit on the Chinese consumer growth. What was the Chinese consumer group growing globally in H1? And how did this trend between Q2 and Q1? I assume that given your comments on July continuing strong momentum and beat the slowdown from the Chinese consumer?

Chiara Tosato

Okay. Of course, I mentioned that the organic growth was mainly like-for-like because the space contribution is small considering that the number is just for stores. Of course, the pop-up is difficult honestly to quantify how much of the pop-up are contributing to the growth. Of course, we are talking about store [Technical Difficulty] they are - of course, they are contributing because they are increasing also the traffic in the store surrounding the pop-up. So they are start of part of - or one of the reason of the good results in the retail during the period. In terms of consensus, let's say that we are quite comfortable with the level of sales. In terms of margins, of course, it will depend on the impact of the foreign exchange on EBIT and EBITDA. But we have already mentioned that in second half we are quite confident to have a similar trend in terms of sales growth. I have already mentioned that we are going to spend something more in advertising and promotions. So I think that you have all the elements to understand the evolution of EBIT in the second quarter. Talking about Chinese, the Chinese consumers - as a group, they grew in the period, let's say, low-teens.

Helen Brand

And no more slowdown in July or any acceleration even?

Chiara Tosato

For Chinese?

Helen Brand

Yes, exactly.

Chiara Tosato

They are stable. I mentioned that in July the trend is slightly better mostly because we are seeing better trends in Europe.

Helen Brand

And just a quick follow-up on the pop-up. Is there any particular saving over the half in terms of pop-up openings or contributions?

Chiara Tosato

Actually most of the pop-ups were down for the Chinese New Year in the first half of the year. So I would say in January and February, it was concentrated most of the activity concerning pop-ups. Of course, we had the pop-ups also in spring and now in summer, but I would say that the most of the business was related to the Chinese New Year event. And as Alessandra was saying what is important to express for what concerns pop-up is not the revenues that are generated directly by the pop-up but the significant increase in revenue that we have seen on the stores surrounding the pop-up when the pop-up is open. And this is really what we feel is the key benefit from this type of retail initiative.

Operator

Our next question is from Melanie Flouquet from JPMorgan.

Melanie Flouquet

My first question is regarding gross margin. So just to confirm in H2 '18 you are guiding for similar level to that of H1 at around 72% or similar year-on-year to what you booked the best year [indiscernible] to 74%? And down year-on-year on that mainly because of the [indiscernible] the price hedges of the [indiscernible]? That's my first question. And the second question...

Unidentified Company Representative

Sorry, the second question was not clear. Could you repeat the second question? Sorry, it's the interpreter speaking.

Melanie Flouquet

The second question is regarding the slight acceleration that you saw since March and in July further, is this across categories? Or are you seeing [indiscernible] considering back to [indiscernible] and interested in leather goods?

Alessandra Cozzani

Melanie. I'll take the questions about gross margin, one of the hottest of the day, I have to say. So my answer is, the underlying margin will be similar to H1, that's my simple answer. Then on top of this, we could have the impact of the exchange rate that again is expected to be negative. Then your second question was around?

Melanie Flouquet

The slight acceleration?

Alessandra Cozzani

No, the acceleration is across the categories, probably I have to say that maybe leather goods and footwear recently are performing particularly well.

Operator

Next question is from Luca Solca with Exane.

Luca Solca

You recently updated the market on senior management changes in the marketing organization. I wonder if you could update us on this, especially for what concerns marketing and the merchandising responsibilities are on the pop-ups, you - and going back to that point, you seem to be doing particularly well and you seem to be proactively managing this area ahead of your peers. Is it fair or is it very wrong to assume that overall their contribution to boosting growth is close to 50% of the organic growth you're reporting? Or is that right off the mark? And last, some of your peers are sort of using the extent of their brand portfolios. Could you update us on your thinking on Church? And whether the brand is performing according to your expectations?

Carlo Mazzi

Our marketing and merchandising use for the future, and I repeat the real view that Prada is setting up strategy is the integration along, let me say, the different channel and among distribution and communication in - through the digital tool. This is the real new from our point of view. Of course, it is real new in our activity. Of course, we are - for this reason, you are right. We needed to, let me say, renew some manager, because everyone is right for specific work, for specific time. For instance, my time is over. But that, I repeat, is not a happy new, but is necessary sometimes to, let me say, consider the change in the word and as consequence to change some - or this manager without any, let me say, fight, without any different reason. But simply in order to have the new energy and new, let me say, ideas. And our first result, I repeat, are good enough in order to encourage us to continue in this direction. Regarding pop-up, what is the wait in our result.

This is a very, very difficult question. You can imagine what I can say. We are very happy, the result in term of interest also in, let me say, internet relationship is very clear, is very good. So it's a real good result. How much, it is difficult, please. I can say 50%, 40%, 60%. Can you choose the figure? But you are - again, you are right. The result of this initiative is really very, very effective. Print portfolio - regarding the print portfolio, we don't have any project. It's true that some competitor decided to reduce the portfolio. But we reduced our portfolio 10 years ago. You remember very well, I know. At the moment, we have, let me say, in parallel three brands considering that [indiscernible] at the moment is, let me say, dormant. And we maintain these brands for future, let me say, develop future initiative. At the moment, you are noticing, I know, that the only brand that is not full performing is Church. But this is - in this case, there is a specific reason just because we decided to - we changed, first of all, we changed the manager of the brand. And we appointed him with a very clear, let me say, goal to review all the, let me say, wholesale network that for Church was very high. It was among 50%, the sale activity is not consistent with our strategy where we are, let me say, 80% in retail. So we appointed him in order to close or review this channel and to develop the retention. In this second part of the work, he already succeeded because retail sales of Church are growing. But this increase is offset at the moment, but I think that is just for a short time. It's completely offset by the wholesale reduction sales. But I repeat, we don't have any intention regarding new acquisition of brand or regarding, let me say, sales of our brands.

Carlo Mazzi

Okay. I thank you very much. I hope to have the occasion to meet with you personally in the next month, but after [indiscernible], please. Good afternoon.

Chiara Tosato

I wish you happy holidays. Bye, thanks.